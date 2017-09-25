Hilarious: Anti-Strange Ad Uses Trump’s Backtracking Comments at Pro-Strange Rally
With endorsers like this . . .
The ad is in YouTube’s list of top trending videos.
Trump said plenty of nice things about Luther Strange at his rally. But, as streiff has already noted, he also seemed to backtrack, saying things like “I might have made a mistake” endorsing Strange, and pledging to “campaign like hell” for Moore if he wins.
Trump, in the end, is about Trump. He knows that endorsing a man many see as Mitch McConnell’s water boy has hurt his standing with the voters of Alabama. He always wants to be on the winning side — whatever that is. So he ran his mouth and made some unscripted remarks that are now being exploited.
This is what you get when Donald Trump pledges his loyalty to you. You’ll have that loyalty, and it will be steady and rock-solid — right up until the day he decides it’s not good for him.
After that? Under the bus with you! And nobody will feel sorry for you, because you should have seen it coming.
the takeaway remains that Governor Bentley chose very poorly in selecting Mr. Strangehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/25/2017 @ 10:17 am
There is great cosmic irony that this is taking place in Alabama — over the Senate seat vacated by Trump’s first, and for a long time only, endorser in the Senate, his Attorney General, his right arm to wield the sword of Justice, the Hon. Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, who’s been thrown under the bus, run over repeatedly, but apparently sucked by the spinning tires back into the wheelwell of Hell in which he’s “beleaguered” mainly by the boss at whose whim he continues to serve.
I almost feel sorry for Sessions, and I do feel sorry for Strange. God help Alabama and the United States if Roy Moore’s elected.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/25/2017 @ 10:18 am
1, it was a classic move to get rid of the sitting Attorney General who had the goods.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 9/25/2017 @ 10:25 am
Probably, strange who had been a waahubgton lobbyist for sonata gas back when he knew rove , thought he could walk right into the senate, this is somewhat akin to the Hutchinson and dewhurst cibtestsnarciso (d1f714) — 9/25/2017 @ 10:28 am
Now its a referendum on whether certain promises will be fulfilled,narciso (d1f714) — 9/25/2017 @ 10:36 am
She should have seen it coming:
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/276486/#respond
Wasnt she the one that went after daleiden?narciso (d1f714) — 9/25/2017 @ 10:39 am
Alabama doesn’t seem to have many good choices. Maybe Nick Saban should run for office someday.DRJ (d18ca6) — 9/25/2017 @ 10:50 am
Thats not always full proof, Tom Osborne tried and failed in the mid-2000s, but thankfully you had a full knowledgeable bench like Ricketts, Heineman, etc. I think Charles Barkley might have pulled it off if not for having been with “blond Becky” in his younger 76ers/Suns days.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 9/25/2017 @ 11:01 am
I think, though, he was characterizing it as a political mistake, and that could be seen as telling the voters that they can prevent him from making a mistake (and weakening himself legislatively) if they select Strange.
He’s sort of like trying to blackmail the Alabama Republican voters, (i.e., he was saying Don’t do this to me! ) but not really, really, saying that clearly.
He was sort of edging into that thought.
By the eay, has anyone explained where Trump’s claim that he could get, or had already gotten, a 25 point gain for Luther Strange, but Strange could still lose claim comes from? How is that figured out mathematically? Trump seems to be getting ready to claim that half or more of Strange’s votes came because of him. He did endorse him in th e first primary, too.Sammy Finkelman (ff268d) — 9/25/2017 @ 11:11 am
The chaos in policy and procedures amongst putative Republicans reminds me of the Left. They can’t agree what day it is either. St Ronaldus weeps over conservatives speaking evil of themselves.Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 11:29 am
Trumps first genuine epiphany..”I might have pulled a Boner “Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 11:30 am
Where is our Presidunce?
http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/25/us/hurricane-maria-puerto-rico/Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 11:35 am
@10. After decades, this is how it ends. The wiser ones recognized this and bailed before the election. Too early for a Dem to emerge f/t pack. They’d become an immediate focus of attack and a uniting force.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/25/2017 @ 11:37 am
Are they waiting for a better DEAL? Shirley, there’s a humanitarian reason?
https://www.axios.com/cruz-still-a-no-on-graham-cassidy-2489454122.htmlBen burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 11:48 am
Well, it ain’t compassion..
https://apnews.com/d2acf2f24e474f8286736259eb12b884
http://www.rollcall.com/news/politics/gohmert-calls-mccains-recallBen burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 11:51 am
@12. He’s not as much of a dunce as you may think.
The late Jimmy Breslin, who despised Trump, went to his grave reminding readers never to underestimate this guy. His agenda is flagging, Mueller is on his tail and he has no solutions for NK in hand- so he pivots, tosses red meat in a red state and wraps himself in the flag and football for three days– and it’s consumed the media cycles for same. He knows what he’s doing.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/25/2017 @ 12:03 pm
16
Please don’t start rumors like that. He has no idea what to do beside sow discord. He thrives in a bacterial Petri dish because contamination is his destiny.
He’s a legend stewing in his own toxic juicesBen burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 12:10 pm
“Courageous Conservatives PAC, a political action committee, was started to help conservative candidates fight back against weak “moderate” candidates who are not honest about their records of failure and appeasement, while attacking the conservative candidate standing on principles. The PAC made advertisements against Marco Rubio and his Gang of Eight Amnesty proposal made during his presidential campaign, as well as Donald Trump.
In addition to helping conservative candidates seeking office in the House and Senate, Courageous Conservatives PAC supports efforts by the Free Our Delegates and Delegates Unbound political groups to allow delegates to the 2016 Republican National Convention to vote their conscience when nominating the next GOP presidential candidate.
Courageous Conservatives PAC was founded by Texas financier Chris Eckstrom, a PAC that supported the Ted Cruz presidential campaign. Steve Lonegan, former NJ Chair for the Ted Cruz campaign,is the committee’s spokesperson.” – WikipediaDCSCA (797bc0) — 9/25/2017 @ 12:51 pm
@17. Ben, spent the 80’s in NYC; know his shtick well. He knows how to play the media better than they know themselves.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/25/2017 @ 12:54 pm
The suggestion that ribald conservatism “strong” versus moderate “weak” reminds me of Trump as vicarious warrior and his very remote warfare.Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 12:54 pm
50% of comments by the same two commenters, both of whom complain at the closed-mindedness of people who block them. Proverbs 26:11 comes to mind.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/25/2017 @ 12:55 pm
19. Unfortunately for the media, its not difficult for Trump to outsmart them. He does have instincts though…hyena-like but dangerous.Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 12:57 pm
@1. Peculiar, Freddo.
We’re conversing. What’s your excuse?DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/25/2017 @ 12:57 pm
I’m not complaining except on your behalf Frederick.Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 12:58 pm
^23 for 21.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/25/2017 @ 12:58 pm
@22. The Beast is forever hungry and needs fed 24/7; he knows how to keep chumming the sharks.
In an earlier era, with longer news cycles, no cable news, three networks nightlies and daily newspaper deadlines, he couldn’t get away with it on a larger scale, nationwide. But in NYC, the media capital of the world, he honed the skills w/strong local media outlets in the tri-state area. The media landscape we have today is a perfect playing field for him. Messaging aside, he makes Reagan look ‘Bush’ league.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:07 pm
Yet his accomplishments in spite of himself have been persuasive in getting media and public behind him? This sounds like Rumplestilskin Gold.Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:10 pm
Further right we go, the better. When we get too much so, I will vote left again.
So, fighting the Cultural Rot is more important than the nuanced intellect of the RINO class (since they pretty much helped create it).Poor Biggie (987b85) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:12 pm
@ Poor Biggie, who wrote (#28):
You know Roy Moore is a creature of the Alabama personal injury contingent-fee lawyers bar, right? You think they’re supporting him because he’s conservative?
Moore has more in common with the mullahs in Iran than with the GOP or with any substantial subspecies of the American right. He has more in common with Bernie Sanders than with most of the GOP senators among whom he seeks to sit, whether you think they’re all RINOs, mostly RINOs, or partly RINOs.
I urge you to reconsider not your principles, but your system of identification, especially if you happen to be an Alabama voter.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:18 pm
OT
Three high ranking Russian officers killed..Russia thinks special opsuo
https://www.rt.com/news/404365-us-special-forces-isis/Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:19 pm
Little Facebook lesson I learned years ago…whenever someone tells me something is “hilarious”, not just “funny” or “heh” or “get this”, 99% of the time it’s just an attack and only funny in the context of the presenter’s prejudices. YMMV, I suppose.CFarleigh (5b282a) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:20 pm
@27. He’s entertaining– that’s what the tired, beat-up and disappointed electorate wants these days when they get home from work. They’ve been let down a few cycles too many, so they gave this guy a try.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:22 pm
That ad, by Courageous Conservatives PAC, like too many political ads, doesn’t really make too much sense, and to the extent that it does, it’s misleading and takes quotes out of context. Not one thing in that ad is fair or accurate.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:24 pm
@ CFarleigh (#31): My mileage varies. In my experience, most people accurately use the word “hilarious” most of the time to describe things that are more than momentarily or just a little bit funny. I believe this is why professional comedians manage to get paid.
You may have a biased sample of Facebook friends.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:25 pm
32
Bingo! We go to the polls with the voters we have. I fear the attraction is the same as comedic value. They finally found someone they can feel superior to and they wont let go of that.Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:27 pm
@35. And look at the yardage he’s gotten from this football head-fake; we’re moving into the 4th or 5th news cycle now and the press is still running w/it. It’s remarkable- even by Trump standards. The only thing that could bump it is a Pacific or deep space nuke test by NK, another Cat 5 hurricane or Queen Elizabeth II dying.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:32 pm
Well he got china to cut off north Korea, this is some area experts like sue mi Terry fmrly of Langley now at the bower group, captained by a fmr Walmart executive never has done.
I think his staff has more Washington concensus figures like hook and feith, which suggest a more internationalist bentnarciso (d1f714) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:39 pm
31. I can’t see anything funny about it at all. You can only think it funny, if you don;’t know the context in which Trmp said those two things: that he might have made amistake in endorsing Strange, and that he doesn”t know him.
Now maybe some of the things Trump said were funny. This sounds like listening to it could be funny (partly because it’s ridiculous):
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/22/us/politics/trump-luther-strange-alabama.html?mcubz=0
Let me see, was Melania living in the White House at that time? Six months would mean July. She was there by then.
This must be talking about the “skinny repeal” vote which took place on Friday July 27, 2017 The vote came at about 1 am. In otgher words the session started July 26.
Trump “went home?” Where was Trump calling Luther Strange from? OK, this is a bit earlier that week, but I thought that, when he’s not traveling, the president works from “home.” (they didn’t evacuate the White House until later. Trump spent 3 weeks in his golf course home in Bedminster, New Jersey in August. They were doing remodeling.)
http://www.businessinsider.com/white-house-renovations-photos-trump-vacation-construction-2017-8
(Now that would have been the time to install a taping system, but Barack Obama probably didn’t order it.)Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:40 pm
36. What’s he distracting from? This? https://newrepublic.com/minutes/144986/revised-graham-cassidy-bill-fraud
I can’t give him credit for anything except his impulse control and selfless governance of emotion and his dedication to Democracy.Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:42 pm
@35. Postscript. Suspect there a bit of ‘a pox on both your houses’ to it as well toward the major parties and the embedded ideologues there in. They thought they’d hire a pragmatist to get things done. The country is crying out for fresh infrastructure and repair of ‘pre-existing conditions’ inflamed all t/more w/each passing storm. It’s a bipartisan, too. Suspect his plan is to hold off until 2018-19 to kick start it, because ‘building is what he does’ — and bulldoze his way into a second term. Might just work.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:44 pm
I know several who insist on his genius but I just can’t see it.Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:53 pm
@37. Well, they may have done it on their own w/o Trump. But capital is like electricity; it follows the path of least resistance. What of Russia, or Iran, or any number of other transactional actors into NK. For instance, saw a piece on one of the cablers a while back w/satellite imagery showing Russia was supplying oil to NK by switching off the tracking transponders on tankers, slipping into an NK port, doing a quick offload, then steaming back out to the original course and switching on the transponders again. The satellite pix caught’em.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:54 pm
You may have a biased sample of Facebook friends.
My friends rarely use that word. Usually shows up as a friends of friends thing. Hated it when they started that. If they’re not my friends why do I care what they have to say? If I did care, I’d already have made them my friends.CFarleigh (5b282a) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:54 pm
@41. Genius is a bit strong. He’s more a product of our times.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:55 pm
https://legalinsurrection.com/2017/09/valerie-plame-resigns-from-foundation-after-sharing-anti-semitic-article/narciso (d1f714) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:55 pm
If he spearheads a new WPA I might just convert to redneck.Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:55 pm
You may have a biased sample of Facebook friends.
Doh, meant to agree with this comment in general. For the most part, FB is what you make of it and who your friends are. And for the most part, the BS of friends of friends aside, you can control how bad you let it get. Sure wish I could turn of friends of friends and still be friends with my friends….and cousins and such…though there is some family…CFarleigh (5b282a) — 9/25/2017 @ 1:56 pm
Product of our times…makes sense
New York definitely is the locus in ways, and his city slickness is covered for flyover country easily fooled by his shtick. Many sins would be covered by the smallest gesture and that’s where he’s effed up. Blue collars still waiting for him to pony up.Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 2:04 pm
@46.LOL Thing is, he can literally talk up a storm on construction and in an authoritative tone– which for someone who admires authoritarians isn’t surprising. Still, we’re waitin’ for that see-thru wall. Maybe he’ll announce a ‘yuge’ make-America-great-again-technological-breakthrough: it’s invisible! And the devotees just may believe him.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/25/2017 @ 2:05 pm
Mr. mcconnell care is willing to spend millions on losing. And when he loses tomorrow will fund the democrat party with more millionsMr. Mcconnell care needs to go buh bye.mg (31009b) — 9/25/2017 @ 2:06 pm
I categorically refuse to discuss politics on Facebook, although I obviously love to argue politics, CFarleigh. We agree, certainly, that “FB is what you make of it and who your friends are,” in general.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/25/2017 @ 2:07 pm
49. If he says “tell you much more in two weeks…” you know the check is in the mail.Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 2:09 pm
@48. They believe they know him in ‘flyover country’- or what Mark Burnett projected him to be; he was allowed into their living rooms every week for years. ‘Archie Bunker’ was a racist bigot from Queens, too, and welcomed into American homes for a decade.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/25/2017 @ 2:11 pm
You’ve referenced Bunker many times but never understood the Midwest connection.
Do you think he consciously worked it out?Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/25/2017 @ 2:16 pm
I categorically refuse to discuss politics on Facebook
Again, for the most part agree. I don’t like doing it myself. Rarely post anything political myself with the rare exception of the genuinely funny (but not hilarious) mocking of a far extremist idea…and socialism…but I repeat myself. But after the twelfth dozen posts of BS I scroll through (must admit the wooly-booly religious and hippie zen crap gets me primed though I try not to touch it) I do respond on occassion on other, mostly friends-of-friends type posts. I figger maybe they’ll learn to tighten up their feeds if they don’t like what I have to say.CFarleigh (5b282a) — 9/25/2017 @ 2:24 pm
This is, umm, hilarious in my personal opinion (all ellipses and insertions in original):
Yes! Until he’s not!Beldar (fa637a) — 9/25/2017 @ 2:24 pm
If I were any sort of media editor, I’d ensure my medium included the following breathless headline tonight:
Subhead: “WH denies CNN report that Trump has already arranged Weds Rose Garden event with Moore, Jesus.”Beldar (fa637a) — 9/25/2017 @ 2:31 pm
What they smoking around Mobile Bay?mg (31009b) — 9/25/2017 @ 2:35 pm
@54. White, working class, lunch-bucket Joes. You know Rustbelt was once peppered with small and mid-sized manufacturers supporting Detroit’s product; or Whirlpool washers and dryers, Carrier and so forth– now they’re closed, and gone, left w/a crossroads, train tracks and a diner. His’I was elected to represent Pittsburgh’ was th pitch, albeit a bit of a misnomer, if not stereotype, as the deep ills of Pgh are behind them now- [it took 30 years]– but that’s his spin to coal miners as well as guys and gals selling carpeting in Lima, Ohio who once worked at good manufacturing jobs in factories literally packed up and shipped to ‘CHI-na.’ His pitch is still to bring those gigs back. And they wanna believe it.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/25/2017 @ 2:38 pm
Don’t tell me he went all the way to Alabama to say that and talk about the NFL? Oh (0) for two (2).AZ Bob (8784fc) — 9/25/2017 @ 2:46 pm
If anything, the deep South was the first hussy with regard to the exodus of industry from the rust belt.urbanleftbehind (2a286e) — 9/25/2017 @ 3:00 pm