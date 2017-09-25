Hilarious: Anti-Strange Ad Uses Trump’s Backtracking Comments at Pro-Strange Rally

With endorsers like this . . .

The ad is in YouTube’s list of top trending videos.

Trump said plenty of nice things about Luther Strange at his rally. But, as streiff has already noted, he also seemed to backtrack, saying things like “I might have made a mistake” endorsing Strange, and pledging to “campaign like hell” for Moore if he wins.

Trump, in the end, is about Trump. He knows that endorsing a man many see as Mitch McConnell’s water boy has hurt his standing with the voters of Alabama. He always wants to be on the winning side — whatever that is. So he ran his mouth and made some unscripted remarks that are now being exploited.

This is what you get when Donald Trump pledges his loyalty to you. You’ll have that loyalty, and it will be steady and rock-solid — right up until the day he decides it’s not good for him.

After that? Under the bus with you! And nobody will feel sorry for you, because you should have seen it coming.

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]