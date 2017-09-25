Anthony Weiner Sentenced To Prison

[guest post by Dana]

Anthony Weiner’s statement before a sentence of 21 months in prison was pronounced:

“I acted not only unlawfully but immorally, and if I had done the right thing, I would not be standing before you today,” he said, crying as he addressed the judge.

“The prosecutors are skeptical that I have truly changed and I don’t blame them,” he said. “I repeatedly acted in an obviously destructive way when I was caught.”