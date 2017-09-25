Anthony Weiner Sentenced To Prison
[guest post by Dana]
Anthony Weiner’s statement before a sentence of 21 months in prison was pronounced:
“I acted not only unlawfully but immorally, and if I had done the right thing, I would not be standing before you today,” he said, crying as he addressed the judge.
“The prosecutors are skeptical that I have truly changed and I don’t blame them,” he said. “I repeatedly acted in an obviously destructive way when I was caught.”
“I victimized a young person who deserved better,” Weiner said in court. “I am not asking that I be trusted … I ask you for the opportunity on probation to keep my sworn oath.”
NYC mayor and former political rival Bill de Blasio commented that “…it’s time for us to all stop talking about it….Let’s leave his family in peace and let’s go on.”
Their poor little boy.Dana (023079) — 9/25/2017 @ 5:19 pm
the post doesn’t mention but I’m gonna guess “democrat”happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/25/2017 @ 5:24 pm
So true dana.
Hope he stays in jail a long time and that they have a cell phone sniffing dog there. Maybe that will break his addiction.Patricia (5fc097) — 9/25/2017 @ 5:25 pm
Patricia,
I wonder about that, in broader terms. There is an entire generation sexting a la Weiner, and one has to wonder about the healthiness and longevity of couples, monogamy, and entire families as a result.Dana (023079) — 9/25/2017 @ 5:31 pm
I have no problem with his punishment but the selective prosecution and the way illegality is portrayed by media are mind-boggling.
Lois Lerner and Hillary Clinton and Antifa rioters committed acts that had you are I committed them would have resulted in prison/jail time. People who enter our country illegally are actually rewarded for doing so. People who say the immigration laws should be enforced are called anti-immigration racists.
Even Bradley Manning got a get-out-of-jail-free card because to Chairman Zero treason is patriotic.
Nice to see a law-breaker punished but it seems you have to be a PR disaster before the authorities do anything.harkin (63965c) — 9/25/2017 @ 5:47 pm
The Travis cty prosecutor who replaced Ronnie earl, getting caught for employing a psychic, that s more amusing.narciso (d1f714) — 9/25/2017 @ 5:48 pm
Couples only count if they’re gay, monogamy is just male misogyny and families are white privilege and racist. That’s Western Civilization in 2017.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 9/25/2017 @ 5:49 pm
Nice to see a law-breaker punished but it seems you have to be a Democratic PR disaster before the authorities do anything.
You’re welcome.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 9/25/2017 @ 5:52 pm
Speaking of what’s happened to my one time mayor, (I left before he became mayor) bob menendez corruption trial?narciso (d1f714) — 9/25/2017 @ 5:55 pm
He’s lucky he only got 21 months from a Manhattan judge. He was Hillary’s October Surprise. With Comey’s help.nk (dbc370) — 9/25/2017 @ 6:10 pm
Marion Barry proved that nobody is really ever down and out in democrat politics.
But then again, AW doesn’t have an M.S. in organic chemistry and a bunch of other stuff going for him.
It sounds like MB should have called himself Heisenberg.Pinandpuller (f8b0e2) — 9/25/2017 @ 6:51 pm
He will go to some camp, get a job in the laundry and deal with dirty underwear.mg (31009b) — 9/25/2017 @ 6:54 pm