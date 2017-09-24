Who Will “Take a Knee” on This Sunday?
Many will take two, in church. But what about just one — on the field, with a hashtag in front of the phrase?
#TAKEAKNEE!!!!
Not being a sports guy, I could not care less about any of this — but some of you probably want to talk about it because it’s one of those hot topics that everyone has to have a passionate opinion about. So have at it.
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/24/2017 @ 10:21 am
Used to love watching the New England Football team. Now I’m off to the next book to read.mg (31009b) — 9/24/2017 @ 10:30 am
Today, two games started at 10AM on TV in LA. CBS & Fox. Both networks intentionally obscured who was kneeling and who was standing, although there seemed to be a black/white divergence.
The crowd was quiet (or muted), the stands seemed full (New England and Philly), and nobody was walking out.
(reposted)Kevin M (752a26) — 9/24/2017 @ 10:47 am
This is Trump upstaging Levine’s latest gambit. Trump better take his 1st qtr lead and go home with the Gorsuch pigskin.Ben burn (dc0ec1) — 9/24/2017 @ 10:47 am
I would like to say that I am boycotting the NFL today but the truth is that I am going to see Hamilton. I hear that the Electoral College issue is swept under the rug.AZ Bob (8784fc) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:01 am
Talked to someone who knows. There is now a recognized medical condition called chronic traumatic encephalopathy (TCE) and the people who are studying it and treating it call it “NFL Brain”. Like Mad Cow was for bovine spongiform encephalopathy.
Their advice: Don’t let your kids play football. The injuries build up over time beginning at any age when they start getting hit on the head.nk (dbc370) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:07 am
@ Kevin M: I’m watching the Texans at Patriots game. The entire Texans team and staff stood, arms linked at the elbow (one player had his own hand on his hip without linking the adjacent player’s arm but the adjacent player had his arm on that guy’s shoulder; micro-aggression? I dunno). The camera did indeed show both the Patriots players with linked elbows and the handful of Patriots players who’d taken a knee. Where I think the networks put a thumb on things was a very-very-very quick cutaway to commercial after the last note, whereupon you could begin to hear (before it was cut off) a powerful wave of booing from the New England fans, booing the players on their own team who’d taken the knee, if I guess correctly.
There will be media arguments all day today and into next week over the facts, and the reporting of the facts, at NFL stadia across America, arguments reminiscent of those about the relative crowd size at Trump’s inauguration.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:10 am
If there is a false version of these events that benefits Trump, maybe we can bring back Sean Spicer to deliver that fabrication to the media!Patterico (115b1f) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:15 am
Although football is the leading entertainment it’s still in decline as a sport. Loyal fans of the crypto fascist metaphor for war still dominate the intellectual Zeitgeist, so it has THEM going for it. Concussions are for wimps.Ben burn (dc0ec1) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:16 am
Several people, including many on the Ravens in London, took a knee today. One guy even stretched and warmed up while the anthem was being played, and then walked back to the bench at the last line!!
Maybe the league just wanted publicity. None of the guys have been arrested for murder or mayhem lately and it was getting kind of boring.Patricia (5fc097) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:18 am
For what it’s worth, I’m a pretty big fan of individualism, and opponent of collectivism and herd thinking. I don’t go to many sporting events but we go to the Hollywood Bowl a dozen times a summer, and they always play the national anthem before the show. I always stop what I am doing, stand, put my hand on my heart, and sing.
(Then the anthem ends and someone always yells “play ball!” as if they’re the first ones to think of the joke.)Patterico (115b1f) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:22 am
Although Rugby is a rough sport injuries are much less serious even though they wear little protection. It’s ez to feel impervious to harm when you’re in an Iron Man suit.Ben burn (dc0ec1) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:23 am
IMO Trump really blew it with his Alabama remarks.
Here’s what I would’ve said if I felt a comment on the kneelers was warranted.
“This anti-anthem kneeling fad was started by a guy who wears pigs-in-police-uniform socks, Fidel Castro t-shirts, who considers himself politically “woke” and yet has never bothered to register to vote. If that is being politically “woke” I can understand why people who claim to be anti-fascist are setting fires, breaking windows and swinging bicycle locks against the heads of people advocating freedom of speech”.
Instead he gives the race-baiter agit-prop organizers everything they can wish for….an opportunity to cast it as racist. Today the Pittsburgh Steelers refused to come out for the anthem….except for one player who stood just outside the tunnel with his hand over his heart. He’s also btw an ex-army ranger.harkin (fc9aef) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:24 am
Trump said at the Luther Strange rally that if even one player bent a knew, the spectators whould walk out of the stadium and that would get the protests to stop.
(Now if it’s television, they don’t like as drop in the ratings but the spectators already paid for their tckets.)Sammy Finkelman (ff268d) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:27 am
https://youtu.be/IhN1ExFCXNABen burn (dc0ec1) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:27 am
I’m thinking that the people in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida and Wisconsin are probably behind Trump on this kneeling issue.AZ Bob (8784fc) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:27 am
Yes AZ. They also anticipate his promise the Industrial Age would return to save them from their lack of planning.Ben burn (dc0ec1) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:30 am
“Although Rugby is a rough sport injuries are much less serious even though they wear little protection.”
Playing rugby without a helmet is idiocy regardless of injury stats but not everyone agrees with you.
“The same Auckland University of Technology report showed American football resulting in 1.0 catastrophic incidents per every 100,000 players between 1975 and 2005. That’s more than 75% fewer incidents than the index tallied in rugby.”
http://www.brain-injury-law-center.com/latest-news/head-injuries-rugby-vs-football/harkin (fc9aef) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:30 am
@ nk (#6): Trump also picked a side on the TCE arguments at the Luther Strange rally in Birmingham, criticizing the refs for throwing too many roughing-type flags because the players really want to crash into each other, according to Trump. That may or may not be a poll-driven calculation. But it’s not as attractive an issue for him to stir up, because no one is in favor of TCE as such. With the “take a knee” argument, by contrast, one can reliably depend on everyone who considers himself any sort of patriotic American to feel passionately about this issue — either passionate against Kaepernick’s actions or passionate in favor, depending on where they set their lens and choose to stop engaging their argument opponents on an apples-to-apples basis.
My mother signed me up for pee-wee football at the earliest possible age in my hometown, which was fifth grade. My school had two fifth-grade teams, as a result of which players of extremely limited talent but sufficient bulk and mass (e.g., me) could still be given playing positions in either the offensive or defensive line. I remember precisely one play from my fifth-grade year, during another severe drubbing, when I managed to fall upon and recover a fumble and hence was a hero for the next seven minutes, until we were again forced to punt and the run-back scored.
In sixth grade I continued to play in the defensive line, but they’d combined the two teams from the fifth grade into one sixth-grade team, with more total players. So while I still had enough bulk and mass to be useful in occupying space on the defensive line during practice, there were plenty of much better athletes who played offense in practice and then played “both ways” in games, since even without practicing on defense they were better than me. I therefore have no plays from that season’s games to remember, since I spent the whole season on the sidelines.
During practice, however, I did have a brief, shining moment. One of the drills we regularly ran was something called, accurately, a “head-on drill,” which I think is now exactly what would be considered the worst possible and most dangerous possible drill possible to imagine today. The guy who regularly took my spot in games, a sweet-natured 200# sixth grader named Billy Ray Mayfield (later, in high school, an all-stater), and I were lined up 20 yards from each other and instructed to run as fast as we could toward each other until we intersected in the same space at the same time. Our collision that day had sufficient force that the dome of my helmet shattered like an eggshell, which the coach noticed as he pulled my limp body into something approaching a sitting-up position.
The coach was not much of a physicist, or he would have realized that most of the energy that went into the collision came from Billy Ray’s mass x velocity, which could as easily shatter my helmet as my own mass x velocity. But it was my helmet, so I got credit for the “great hit!” And since my helmet was now useless, I got the rest of that practice off.
Upon entering seventh grade, I was obliged to choose between continuing football, meaning continuing to serve as a tackling dummy with zero chance of play-time, but which my teammates and friends nevertheless urged upon me in genuine goodwill (I wasn’t a whiner), or instead playing the cornet in the junior high school band, which had girls, not all of whom were interested in football players. Even if I was still concussed from that drill that had broken my helmet, I could clearly figure out my relative odds of attracting a girlfriend as the band’s best cornet player or as the team’s still-loyal tackling dummy. I made the right decision, and while I had the occasional bandsman’s collision with the errant sousaphone player, I think I suffered no more concussions. My love life certainly prospered comparatively throughout high school and college as a direct result of that choice.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:31 am
“They also anticipate his promise the Industrial Age would return to save them from their lack of planning.”
Almost as bad as thinking The Great Society programs would result in drops in illiteracy, illegitimacy, crime, drug use and political corruption.harkin (fc9aef) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:32 am
Don’t forget, Trump also came out against the NFL’s stab at avoiding injuries to players.
He’s complaining that the NFL is doing too much to avoid injury to their players and how maybe that’s why ratings are down this year. He gave a riff about that at the rally for Luther Strange.
– Donald Trump, as quoted by the New York Times Sunday.
I don’t think Donald Trump is such a big tradional football fan, but he may think some people in Alabama are! And that they disproportinately are inclined to vote for Roy Moore. It probably won’t get the Moore voters to switch to Strange.
Trump also used a southern accent to imitate Republican Senators, whom he said wanted some favor from him (mostly personal courtesies) unlike, he said, Luther Strange.Sammy Finkelman (ff268d) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:35 am
Harkin…my point is that equipment makes one feel invincible. I remember a guy on steroids saying once he felt he could muscle an 18 wheeler in his passenger car.Ben burn (dc0ec1) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:35 am
@ harkin, who wrote (#13):
Yes, you’re absolutely right. And do you doubt that this is exactly what Trump intended? He picked this as his base-rallying issue d’jour, because he knows how it polls, and he could easily manipulate the “take-a-knee” crowd into exactly the reaction they’re having.
It’s deeply cynical but likely to be effective, again.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:36 am
@ Patricia (#10): No, this is not the publicity the League’s owners want at all. This is spectacularly and rapidly devaluing their long-term capital investments in one of the biggest money-making rackets ever devised. The network sports divisions (or at least anyone who can see past this week’s ratings) want to change the subject, but the network news divisions won’t let them.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:41 am
“…..my point is that equipment makes one feel invincible”
Maybe more protected but anyone who’s ever played the game of organized tackle football and who possesses a functioning brain can tell you the last thing you feel on the field is invincible.
On the field, in the locker room and on the bus you’re surrounded by pain (I broke my back making a tackle my senior year).harkin (fc9aef) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:42 am
“And do you doubt that this is exactly what Trump intended? He picked this as his base-rallying issue d’jour, because he knows how it polls, and he could easily manipulate the “take-a-knee” crowd into exactly the reaction they’re having.”
Yes I do doubt it, I don’t think Trump had race in mind during his speech, only anti-Americanism and lack of patriotism.
But then I also don’t think his travel ban was racist, only anti-terror.harkin (fc9aef) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:45 am
It was meant sarcastically, Beldar.Patricia (5fc097) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:46 am
Football is under attack, as are every other American institutions , not as currently played but the idea of competition, sportsmanship and professional development. Only certain conscious raising enavours are deemed legitimate, its a little like the Catalan referendum, it is top down collectivist exercise in the guise of graSs roots, and with antifa and islamist overtonesnarciso (d1f714) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:48 am
Oh! Sorry, Patricia. Thank you for the civil correction, I ought have guessed as much.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:48 am
I agree with Harkin at 13. This is not a political fight. It’s egos.Patricia (5fc097) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:50 am
@ harkin (#26): I didn’t say Trump had race in mind. I think he had the Trump Brand in mind, as he always does in every decision. If he can promote the Trump Brand by doing something that will be perceived by large numbers of the voting public as fighting a “good fight,” he’ll do that. He does it with race, he does it with sex, he does it with religion, he does it with anything that large numbers of people feel passionately about, because con men don’t care about any of those things but they do care about their marks’ continuing passionate belief in the con man.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:51 am
harkin (fc9aef) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:45 amSammy Finkelman (ff268d) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:54 am
Great story, Beldar.nk (dbc370) — 9/24/2017 @ 11:54 am