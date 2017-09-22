Yes, Betsy DeVos Is Leaving On A Jet Plane – But It’s One That She Owns And Pays For Herself
[guest post by Dana]
Just your periodic reminder of how Big Media intentionally misleads readers in order to provoke an instantaneous kind of sneering outrage:
You would need to cick on either of the links to find out that yes, DeVos does indeed travel on a private plane, however, it is her own personal plane, and she flies it at her own expense:
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos flies on her personal plane at her own expense when she visits schools around the country, according to her office, as other Cabinet secretaries’ flying habits at taxpayers’ cost have drawn scrutiny.
Education Department Press Secretary Liz Hill said in a statement to The Associated Press that DeVos travels “on personally-owned aircraft” at zero cost to taxpayers. Speaking with the AP on Thursday, Hill would not disclose details about the model or any other characteristics of the aircraft.
“The secretary neither seeks, nor accepts, any reimbursement for her flights, nor for any additional official travel-related expenses, such as lodging and per diem, even though she is entitled to such reimbursement under government travel regulations,” Hill said. “Secretary DeVos accepted her position to serve the public and is fully committed to being a faithful steward of taxpayer dollars.”
But why waste time being clear from the get-go, when ginning up outrage is so much more effective!
Liberal media implying that a Republican administration is spending tax money when it isn’t. Ho-hum, business as usual.
And then, in 2018 or 2020 they media will be loudly baffled that they can’t get their message across to the voters!
Dear Liberal Left Media Nitwits,
We don’t listen to you anymore because anyone with the intelligence of a cherrystone clam has been able to predict what you would say on any occasion these last thirty years. You’ve used up any benefit of the doubt to which you might have been entitled. We know you shill for the Democrats, for the Far Left activists, and for whatever causes they may take up. And you aren’t even entertaining about it.
Now, please go away.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 9/22/2017 @ 7:07 am
What you have to ask yourself csp is what information did they leave out in order to put out this bit of fake news, well the awan clan reign of terror is memoryholed as is the menendez trial (maybe if he had killed someone:narciso (d1f714) — 9/22/2017 @ 7:36 am
Dana, thank you for another example of Teh Narrative™.
Many, many people on all sides of all the political divides do it. They shade, shape, and lie like Persian rugs to advance their narratives.
Why, we even see it in the comments section from time to time.
Me, I am delighted when a rich person spends their own money on their own airplane to do government work.Simon Jester (c8876d) — 9/22/2017 @ 7:45 am
Good morning, Dana.
This is part of the argument as to why Twitter sucks. So many people will see only the Tweet, not read the article, and just assume that the taxpayer is paying for Secretary DeVos’s private plane. Twitter has become the Cliff’s Notes for the politically lazy. On a related note, I am please to see that you do not follow @AP_Politics or @thehill.
Secretary DeVos is rapidly turning into my favorite cabinet member (along with, of course, Ambassador Haley at the UN. The more the left whines about her, the more I’m starting to think she’s the real deal.JVW (42615e) — 9/22/2017 @ 7:53 am
Tom Price has opened this door, unfortunately, by using private charter flights inappropriately.
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has taken at least 24 flights on private charter planes at taxpayers’ expense since early May, according to people with knowledge of his travel plans and a review of HHS documents.
The frequency of the trips underscores how private travel has become the norm — rather than the exception — for the Georgia Republican during his tenure atop the federal health agency, which began in February. The cost of the trips identified by POLITICO exceeds $300,000, according to a review of federal contracts and similar trip itineraries.
Price’s use of private jets represents a sharp departure from his two immediate predecessors, Sylvia Mathews Burwell and Kathleen Sebelius, who flew commercially in the continental United States. HHS officials have said Price uses private jets only when commercial travel is not feasible.
Somebody should have clued him in but he seems to have swamp instincts.Mike K (b3dd19) — 9/22/2017 @ 7:56 am
