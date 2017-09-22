The Magnitsky Act and the Woman Who Met with Trump Jr.: Part Five of a Six-Part Series
This is Part Five of a six-part series on the death of Sergei Magnitsky, what he uncovered before his death, and how it all relates to Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian woman who met with Trump Jr., Manafort, and Jared Kushner in June 2016. The springboard for the series of posts is this Michael Weiss article about Veselnitskaya and how she is connected to the Magnitsky case.
In Part One, I introduced the series and Weiss’s conclusions.
In Part Two, I began setting forth the background of the aggressive tax fraud scheme that Sergei Magnitsky discovered, as set out in Browder’s book Red Notice.
In Part Three, I discussed what Magnitsky did when he uncovered the scheme — and the terrible price he paid as a result.
In Part Four, I discussed the reaction of the Russian government to the Magnitsky Act, and why they hate it so much.
Today, in Part Five, I discuss the connections between Natalia Veselnitskaya and the thieves behind the tax fraud uncovered by Sergei Magnitsky.
LAWYER FOR A COMPANY ACCUSED OF STEALING SOME OF THE PROCEEDS OF THE FRAUD DISCOVERED BY MAGNITSKY
In Part Two of this series I discussed the $230 million that was stolen in a tax refund fraud scheme, as uncovered by Sergei Magnitsky. In September 2013, the U.S. Attorney in New York, Preet Bharara, filed a suit alleging that a company based in Cyprus called Prevezon Holdings had received “at least $1,965,444 in proceeds from the $230 million fraud scheme.” Many stories describe this as a money-laundering case, but fail to make clear that the money allegedly laundered was from the same scheme that Magnitsky uncovered with his tax-lawyer detective work. The stolen tax money was then invested in expensive Manhattan apartments, the government alleged.
Guess who the lawyer for Prevezon Holdings was? Natalia Veselnitskaya, the lawyer who met with Trump Jr., Manafort, and Kushner.
The money-laundering case was settled in March 2017 for a $5.9 million dollar penalty, two months after Trump fired Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney who had initially brought the case. Lawyer Veselnitskaya described the settlement as a complete victory for Prevezon Holdings. The Hill:
Ms. Veselnitskaya told one Russian news outlet that the penalty was so light “it seemed almost an apology from the government.”
Some Democrats noted that Prevezon had been represented in an appellate matter by Michael Mukasey, whose son Marc had been a rumored replacement for Bharaha. This further fueled suspicions that the settlement with the SDNY U.S. Attorney was so generous because the Trump administration had ensured that the fix was in, by firing Bharara. However, Browder has said that he approves of the settlement, and it did not require DoJ approval, so any conspiracy theories about Bharara’s firing are likely groundless.
Part of the reason the government settled the case was for the protection of witnesses. In what seems like part of a pattern of unfortunate accidents that happen to people who upset Vladimir Putin, a lawyer for Sergei Magnitsky’s family who was going to testify in the Prevezon case oddly fell from a window before his testimony. Business Insider reported:
The Russian government declined to provide the US government with evidence of Russian money flows that would strengthen the case against Prevezon. Nikolai Gorokhov, a lawyer representing Magnitsky’s family, was able to photograph documents contained in a Russian case file targeting two people involved in the $230 million scheme that traced the money to Russia.
Gorokhov mysteriously fell from a window in Moscow just over a month before he was due to testify in the Prevezon case. But the documents he photographed were admitted into evidence just days before Prevezon agreed to settle.
So we have learned that Natalia Veselnitskaya was not just a lawyer interested in adoption. She was, in fact, the lawyer for folks who allegedly participated in the $230 million tax fraud scheme uncovered by Sergei Magnitsky. And, as discussed in Part One, she acquired real estate holdings that far outstripped her ability to pay for them, based on Weiss’s investigation into her finances.
Hmmm.
What else do we know about her?
Tomorrow, in the final part of this series, Part Six, I will discuss Veselnitskaya’s relentless propagandizing against Sergei Magnitsky and Bill Browder, and her lobbying against the Magnitsky Act. By the time you are through reading the series, you will understand that her lobbying concerning “adoptions” goes much deeper than a simple concern for Russian children.
It’s hard to believe anyone in Russia has the courage to stand up to this danger and corruption.DRJ (15874d) — 9/22/2017 @ 9:14 am
It’s not a pretty picture. That’s why the kleptocrats are so anxious to get themselves and their loot out. Before bigger wolves eat them. And why the Magnitsky Act is such a thorn to them.nk (dbc370) — 9/22/2017 @ 9:21 am
Money laundering is the whole enchilada.
My hat is tipped to your attempts at reconciling the new Whigs of rudderless journies.Ben burn (515793) — 9/22/2017 @ 9:22 am
Whoops…journeys.Ben burn (515793) — 9/22/2017 @ 9:23 am
Imagine the revenue Mueller could save if Orange Narcissis would just do what every candidate does….release his tax history.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/08/21/trumps-business-of-corruption/ampBen burn (515793) — 9/22/2017 @ 9:29 am
I seem to remember reading a news item at the time about Gorokhov’s death and its odd circumstances, but not the details. I’m guessing they’re in the book, which is next on my Kimble list after I finish re-reading Asimov’s “Foundation” cycle, which won’t take long.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/22/2017 @ 9:35 am
Navalny, who ben Judah doesn’t like, yes those sorts of accidents, are like paya’s collision, winarciso (d1f714) — 9/22/2017 @ 9:42 am
which did nothing to discourage Obama and even general Kelley, and scaramucci
it’s not a metaphor:
http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-knight-navalny-russia-putin-20170922-story.html
again prevezon put up the money behind the dossier, which is why this grishenko dodge has purchase, manafort had been associated with yanukovich and before that deripasha for 10 years,narciso (d1f714) — 9/22/2017 @ 9:54 am
At this point in her life/career, Veselnitskaya could certainly be an important player representing corrupt Russians, but she could not have been an important player when she was younger and just starting out. Someone sponsored her. Was it the lead prosecutor in her region, or does she have prominent Russians in her family, or something else?DRJ (15874d) — 9/22/2017 @ 10:04 am
My impression from reading the Weiss article and this series is that she got in on the beginning of the tax refund conspiracy, possibly as a member of the local prosecutor’s office, and that led to a bigger role. That may have gotten her attention from higher government authoritiues.DRJ (15874d) — 9/22/2017 @ 10:06 am
yes it’s quite a gang,
http://russian-untouchables.com/eng/criminal-enterprise-org-chart/narciso (d1f714) — 9/22/2017 @ 10:14 am
She strikes me as a mid-level stooge and errand girl.nk (dbc370) — 9/22/2017 @ 10:20 am
Why do bag man and bag lady have such different meanings?nk (dbc370) — 9/22/2017 @ 10:24 am
she’s farther down the flagpole, col. silchenko is a piece of work, in mexico, he’d run the zetasnarciso (d1f714) — 9/22/2017 @ 10:33 am
i’m left struck by how joyless and humorless this world of russian oligarchs and kleptocrats seems
with everyone we meet we sense they live and scheme and suffer under the pall of a quiet but unabating sense of desperation
theirs is a cold world, shadowed and laughterless
I’m hoping for more character development in chapter 6happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/22/2017 @ 10:46 am
RT NEWS search..Sergei Magnitsky..Ben burn (515793) — 9/22/2017 @ 12:00 pm
0 results.
