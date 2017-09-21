The Magnitsky Act and the Woman Who Met with Trump Jr.: Part Four of a Six-Part Series
This is Part Four of a six-part series on the death of Sergei Magnitsky, what he uncovered before his death, and how it all relates to Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian woman who met with Trump Jr., Manafort, and Jared Kushner in June 2016. The springboard for the series of posts is this Michael Weiss article about Veselnitskaya and how she is connected to the Magnitsky case.
In Part One, I introduced the series and Weiss’s conclusions.
In Part Two, I began setting forth the background of the aggressive tax fraud scheme that Sergei Magnitsky discovered, as set out in Browder’s book Red Notice.
In Part Three, I discussed what Magnitsky did when he uncovered the scheme — and the terrible price he paid as a result.
Today, in Part Four, I discuss the reaction of the Russian government to the Magnitsky Act, and why they hate it so much.
PUTIN’S HOSTILITY TOWARDS BILL BROWDER AND HIS EFFORTS TO REPEAL THE MAGNITSKY ACT
The Magnitsky Act has very much upset the top echelons of Russian government. Browder and Magnitsky were tried in absentia for various crimes even after Magnitsky was killed — resulting in laughable convictions that nobody takes seriously. Putin has repeatedly tried to have Browder arrested by seeking a “red notice” from Interpol authorizing him to be arrested and extradited (hence the title of Browder’s book). Interpol, which usually honors such requests, has refused to do so in Browder’s case. In 2013, Putin puppet Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying at Davos: “It’s too bad that Sergei Magnitsky is dead and Bill Browder is still alive and free.” That is a chilling statement from someone who had recently been the president of a country known for assassinating its enemies, both at home and abroad.
Most significantly, Vladimir Putin retaliated against the United States’s passage of the Magnitsky Act by banning adoptions of Russian children by citizens of the United States. This was a heartless act, because the children that Americans adopt from Russia are at significant risk. As Browder explains in his book:
Putin’s proposed ban was significant because over the last decade Americans had adopted over sixty thousand Russian orphans. In recent years Russia had restricted most American adoptions to sick children — those with HIV, Down syndrome, and spina bifida, among many other disorders. Some of these children wouldn’t survive without the medical care they would receive from their new American families.
This meant that in addition to punishing American families who were waiting for Russian children to join them, Putin was also punishing, and potentially killing, defenseless orphans in his own country. To say that this was a heartless proposal doesn’t even qualify as an understatement. It was evil, pure and simple.
So when you hear Putin and other top Russian officials now talk about the issue of “adoptions” you should understand that they mean “repeal of the Magnitsky Act.” As Julia Ioffe explained in The Atlantic:
Let’s get something straight: The Magnitsky Act is not, nor has it ever been, about adoptions.
The Magnitsky Act, rather, is about money. It freezes certain Russian officials’ access to the stashes they were keeping in Western banks and real estate and bans their entry to the United States. The reason Russian (and now, American) officials keep talking about adoption in the same breath is because of how the Russian side retaliated to the Magnitsky Act in 2012, namely by banning American adoptions of Russian children.
Ioffe is 100% correct. Bill Browder explained to Jacob Weisberg why this is so important to Putin:
BROWDER: Vladimir Putin has made it his single largest foreign policy priority to get rid of the Magnitsky Act. It is not a surprise at all given how much money has been spent and how many lobbyists and intermediaries are involved that they somehow found their way to Donald Trump, who at the time was the Republican nominee.
WEISBERG: Why is this bill such a priority for Putin?
BROWDER: Putin has amassed an enormous fortune over the 17 years that he’s been at the top of the heap in Russia, and the Magnitsky Act very specifically would target him. We have been able to track down information and evidence that shows that some of the proceeds from the crime—the $230 million fraud that Sergei Magnitsky uncovered, exposed, and was killed over—went to a man named Sergei Roldugin. (For those of you who remember the Panama Papers, he was the famous $2 billion cellist from Russia who got all this largesse from various oligarchs in Russian companies.)
Roldugin received some of the money from the Magnitsky crime, and it’s well-known that he is a nominee trustee for Putin. When Putin reacts to the Magnitsky Act with such personal venom, he’s reacting because he feels like the entire purpose in life, which was to steal money from the Russian state and keep it offshore, is at risk. That’s why they’re ready to ruin relations with America over the Magnitsky Act by banning adoptions and doing other things, and that’s why so much money has been spent fighting the act and fighting me, the person behind the campaign to get Magnitsky Act in the United States and around the world.
When you hear Vladimir Putin talk about adoption of Russian children, he is talking about getting the Magnitsky Act reversed. When you hear that Natalia Veselnitskaya was talking to Trump Jr., Manafort, and Kushner about adoption of Russian children, she was talking about getting the Magnitsky Act reversed. As Ioffe explains, the Magnitsky Act is a big deal for Russian kleptocrats because they can’t protect their money:
What made Russian officialdom so mad about the Magnitsky Act is that it was the first time that there was some kind of roadblock to getting stolen money to safety. In Russia, after all, officers and bureaucrats could steal it again, the same way they had stolen it in the first place: a raid, an extortion racket, a crooked court case with forged documents—the possibilities are endless. Protecting the money meant getting it out of Russia. But what happens if you get it out of Russia and it’s frozen by Western authorities? What’s the point of stealing all that money if you can’t enjoy the Miami condo it bought you? What’s the point if you can’t use it to travel to the Côte d’Azur in luxury?
Worse, it looked for a while like the Europeans were going to pass a similar law—because Russians stash far more money in Europe than in the United States.
By the way, when Ioffe says that Russians often keep their money in “Europe” — remember that one country that Russians love to use to stash illegal proceeds is Cyprus — the place Artem Kuznetsov and Pavel Karpov visited, as described in Part Two. Keep that in mind as you read tomorrow’s post, Part Five, in which I discuss Natalia Veselnitskaya, and her connections to the thieves who stole $230 million from the Russian government.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
This is a very good explanation for why “Russian adoptions” is connected to the Magnitsky Act. Who could object to “talking about adoption”? It’s the same kind of misleading label our media uses here–who could object, for example, to “refugee* women* and children*”?
*Most of whom seem to be young men of military age looking for work in Europe.
Browder’s logic does trouble me in one aspect:
“…In recent years Russia had restricted most American adoptions to sick children — those with HIV, Down syndrome, and spina bifida, among many other disorders. Some of these children wouldn’t survive without the medical care they would receive from their new American families.
This meant that in addition to punishing American families who were waiting for Russian children to join them, Putin was also punishing, and potentially killing, defenseless orphans in his own country…”
First, it doesn’t sound like Russia had any good motive in allowing only sick children to be adopted, sounds like they preferred to be rid of the expense. Secondly if we apply that logic across the board, that any sick child who isn’t allowed to go to America is being “punished” or “killed”, then does the US now have some kind of moral (and financial) obligation to all the sick children of the world, and if so why the US particularly? There are any number of other Western nations with the ability to provide care to these orphans, which have nothing to do with the Magnitsky Act.
None of that of course impeaches anything Browder is saying about Putin’s evil deeds, or evil motives; he’s speaking the language a lot of people nowadays speak, either because he believes it or because he thinks he’s more likely to get a hearing if he adopts it.Frederick (53c627) — 9/21/2017 @ 9:55 am
All across Europe, the only children foreigners can adopt are the sick ones. The healthy ones are adopted in their own country. Same reason Americans could adopt only Chinese girls and not boys. Although the infant girls were healthy, the Chinese wanted only boys.
Like the post says, adoptions are a red herring. The foreign home Putin wants is one for his loot.nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 10:05 am
this magnitsky act’s no good
it’s same same as our sleazy fascist Justice Department’s penchant for civil asset forfeiture (letting the popo steal stuff from people who haven’t been convicted of a crime)
taking people’s monies without them being convicted is fundamentally unamerican
this magnitsky act’s no good
it kills Russian children who could otherwise be adopted
this magnitsky act’s no good
it only applies to Russia as if the Saudi royal perverts and the filthy Chinesers were clean like whistle and squeaky
this magnitsky act’s no good
it only targets individuals and creates no impetus among the long-suffering Russian peoples to demand change
this magnitsky act’s no good
it creates an incentive for the Russian government to interfere in American politicshappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/21/2017 @ 10:07 am
Was Rohrabacher your neighbor or something?nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 10:11 am
Frederick,
It’s not whether America or other nations can provide care for sick Russian orphans. Its about whether there are enough adoptive parents willing and able to take them. There aren’t near as many foreigners as Americans willing to adopt Russian children.DRJ (15874d) — 9/21/2017 @ 10:12 am
But on this adoption thingie, when haven’t tinpot dictators, big or small, in banana republics or borsht republics, used their own people as hostages?nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 10:12 am
This is incredibly interesting. I am fortunate I read Patterico.com.DRJ (15874d) — 9/21/2017 @ 10:13 am
And what is end point of magnitsky, we know about Jackson vanik, which this resemblesnarciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 10:19 am
http://www.yivoencyclopedia.org/article.aspx/Jackson-Vanik_Amendmentnarciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 10:21 am