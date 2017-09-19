Anonymous Sources Tell CNN That Manafort Was Wiretapped
Double whammy. Anonymous sources and #FAKENEWSCNN!! No Trump supporter will every take any of this seriously. That I can tell you:
US investigators wiretapped former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort under secret court orders before and after the election, sources tell CNN, an extraordinary step involving a high-ranking campaign official now at the center of the Russia meddling probe.
The government snooping continued into early this year, including a period when Manafort was known to talk to President Donald Trump.
Some of the intelligence collected includes communications that sparked concerns among investigators that Manafort had encouraged the Russians to help with the campaign, according to three sources familiar with the investigation. Two of these sources, however, cautioned that the evidence is not conclusive.
Stories based on anonymous sources are worth nothing. They may be worth discussing, however, because folks like Trump are bound to react to them. Just remember not to jump to a conclusion that the story is correct simply because it supports your pre-conceived notion.
If it’s true, this is potentially big news because the story appears to indicate, for the first time (as far as I can tell), that a Trump aide was actually a target of a wiretap — as opposed to incidentally captured on a wiretap that did not target them. Mitigating the bigly-ness of the news is the fact that the investigation into Manafort began in 2014 — long before Trump even entered the presidential race in June 2015:
A secret order authorized by the court that handles the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) began after Manafort became the subject of an FBI investigation that began in 2014. It centered on work done by a group of Washington consulting firms for Ukraine’s former ruling party, the sources told CNN.
. . . .
The FBI then restarted the surveillance after obtaining a new FISA warrant that extended at least into early this year.
Sources say the second warrant was part of the FBI’s efforts to investigate ties between Trump campaign associates and suspected Russian operatives. Such warrants require the approval of top Justice Department and FBI officials, and the FBI must provide the court with information showing suspicion that the subject of the warrant may be acting as an agent of a foreign power.
It is unclear when the new warrant started. The FBI interest deepened last fall because of intercepted communications between Manafort and suspected Russian operatives, and among the Russians themselves, that reignited their interest in Manafort, the sources told CNN. As part of the FISA warrant, CNN has learned that earlier this year, the FBI conducted a search of a storage facility belonging to Manafort. It’s not known what they found.
There’s a lot here that is unclear. But Manafort has always seemed a shady character, though, and news that he is under severe scrutiny does not come as a big shock. Not only did the initial investigation into Manafort precede Trump’s entry into the presidential race, but interest appears to have been “reignited” by things he said to Russians during an incidental surveillance pursuant to warrants directed at other targets.
For me, the key takeaway is that Trump showed horrible judgment in making Manafort his campaign manager. Which we always knew anyway.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
I ask that people not completely ignore Part Two of my ongoing series because of this post.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/19/2017 @ 7:07 am
It publishes at 9 a.m. Pacific.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/19/2017 @ 7:07 am
But Carey, if we started checking fara registrations we’d have to the use redskins stadium to hold them all, so you are fine with the cyndi archer treatment.narciso (d1f714) — 9/19/2017 @ 7:23 am
https://www.google.com/amp/www.chicagotribune.com/news/chicagoinc/ct-firtash-0917-chicago-inc-20170915-story,amp.htmlBen burn (b3d5ab) — 9/19/2017 @ 7:38 am
In other news:narciso (d1f714) — 9/19/2017 @ 7:38 am
freebeacon.com/national-security/eye-north-korea-trump-makes-u-n-debut
“The declaration came in a 115-page filing as part of the government’s case against Dmytro Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch who was once involved in a failed multimillion-dollar deal to buy New York’s Drake Hotel with Manafort, and an important player in the Ukrainian political party for which Manafort worked.”
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/amp/doj-ex-manafort-associate-firtash-top-tier-comrade-russian-mobsters-n786806Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/19/2017 @ 7:40 am
What an Octopus..
https://medium.com/@wsiegelman/trump-soho-drake-hotel-deals-68aca92d7eefBen burn (b3d5ab) — 9/19/2017 @ 7:43 am
“The White House did not respond to a question about whether Trump had met with Tulub, a hunting buddy of Yanukovych’s who had served in the government when Yanukovych was prime minister. But a White House official questioned the chronology supporting the claim, explaining that Trump HAD NOT WORKED with Manafort before the 2016 campaign.”
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/02/paul-manafort-blackmail-russia-trump-235275
In a Tuesday interview, Manafort denied brokering a 2012 meeting between Trump and Tulub and also pointied out that he wasn’t working for Trump at the time.
However, Manafort did confirm the authenticity of the texts hacked from his daughter’s phone. And he added that, before the texts were sent to his daughter, he had received similar texts to his own phone number from the same address appearing to be affiliated with Leshchenko.
He said he did not respond directly to any of the texts, and instead passed them along to his lawyer. He declined to provide the texts to POLITICO.”Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/19/2017 @ 7:52 am
Manafort was campaign manager for a few months. He comes across as the heavy, I believe Trump needed him or wanted him because in the early primaries he needed someone to twist arms and get things moving and someone who knew the “system.” Manafort ultimately left. Maybe a bad hire in retrospect, but at the time it I believe it was what was needed.Steve_in_SoCal (58e1f9) — 9/19/2017 @ 8:04 am
But Hillary Clinton is not the President of the United States. Yesss!!!Donald Trumpen (cfbc18) — 9/19/2017 @ 8:07 am
Manafort did yeoman’s work for Trump, striking a deal with the GOP establishment to support his nomination. I think that’s what he was brought in for — as a specialist in dirty deals — and he did it very well. When that was done, he moved on.nk (dbc370) — 9/19/2017 @ 8:07 am
The heavy was Lewandowki and he was successful with the great unwashed in the primaries. The “rough them up” nose-droolers. But Lewandowski was not the man to bring over the Ryans and the Priebuses. For that Trump needed a “guess what I have in this briefcase and you can have it” guy.nk (dbc370) — 9/19/2017 @ 8:11 am
Oh well, at least he used a perfectly disposable tool in the truest sense of the word. It is truer reflection of the holdout GOPe and RelucTrump than of Trump that this was the guy that brough them over.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 9/19/2017 @ 8:15 am
As Jim Comey might put it: Lordy, there appear to be tapes.
https://www.lawfareblog.com/latest-scoops-cnn-and-new-york-times-quick-and-dirty-analysisBen burn (b3d5ab) — 9/19/2017 @ 8:21 am
No they don’t actually have any evidence:narciso (d1f714) — 9/19/2017 @ 8:29 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/omriceren/status/910152179876548608?p=v
So does this mean that Trump Tower was in fact wire tapped?AZ Bob (8784fc) — 9/19/2017 @ 8:29 am
Probably at one point, but they dint give a farthing about Ukraine why tick off the beat, that’s why lesins murder went unaknowledge. There’s enough rubles circulating to fill the black seanarciso (d1f714) — 9/19/2017 @ 8:32 am
The FBI then restarted the surveillance after obtaining a new FISA warrant that extended at least into early this year.
There’s a sentence just before this one in the original article:
The surveillance was discontinued at some point last year for lack of evidence, according to one of the sources.
Since we don’t know why it was restarted, we don’t know if further evidence was found to justify the investigation or if it was politically motivated. All of that is of course secret.
What we do know, is that the FBI either went rogue, or they restarted the wiretap with Obama’s authority.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/19/2017 @ 8:42 am
Now of course the rocket designs likely came from Russia or Ukraine and they buy north Korea cole
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/bolton-trumps-u-n-speech-the-best-of-his-presidencynarciso (d1f714) — 9/19/2017 @ 8:43 am
This story was also in the New York Post (one of three front page stories – the Manafort one is on page 9) and New York Daily News (minor front page headline, referring you to page 10) and there was also the New York Times lead front page story, that,while it mentions nothing about FISA warrants, focused on the investigation of Manafort and extended it a little bit to the idea that Mueller is adopting a very aggressive course with people in the Russian inquiry, except for White House officials, who are being permitted to give voluntary interviews instead of being hit with grand jury subpoenas and search warrants, and even edging over into penetrating attorney-client privilege. (when lawyers prepare public documents it’s an exception) I don’t seem to find a`story about this in the Wall Street Journal.
There were actually two FISA warrants that involved Manafort. One started in 2014 and went into 2016 but had expired by the time he was hired by the Trump campaign, and the other began after he was no longer with the campaign and extended into 2017.
There is, or could be, a possibility, that Trump could have been overheard if he talked to Manafort during the periods of the FISA warrants and CNN claims the second warrant included a period of time when Trump is known to have spoken to Manafort, and that they continued to talk all the way until lawyers for both the President and Manafort insisted that they stop. (obviously because this could be interpreted as a case of someone trying to influence a witness, or a target trying to influence an investigation.)
And there’s also the fact that Manafort has a residence (or business office, or pied a terre?) in Trump Tower.
He also has a home in Alexandria, Virginia, which is the place where the FBI picked a lock July 26, when they executed their surprise search warrant, and they also searched a storage locker.
Manafort’s apartment was on Floor 43, while Trump lived on Floors 66 to 68 while also having an office on Floor 26. From 2005 to 2016, Manafort’s apartment there was in the name of a limited liability corporation – then he put it in his own name.
https://ny.curbed.com/2016/10/25/13405036/trump-tower-residents-list
CNN also says the (second FISA warrant) turned up inconclusive indications that Manafort may have (probably earlier) encouraged Russian operatives to help the campaign. It might be that the main thing that’s inconclusive is whether some of the people he communicated with were actually Russian operatives, and not just suspected of being so. It doesn’t say either how strong the suspicion is – like maybe if Russian officials spoke of getting them to do something or other – which still wouldn’t tell you if Manafort knew or didn’t know these people were not acting for themselves, but were acting, or would be expected to act, as Russian agents, unless maybe the type of help mentioned clearly involved the Russian gvernment or money.
And it doesn’t even say if the people they are talking about were American citizens or not, or what kind of help Manafort had wished for, or if the evidence amounted to more than a few words in passing or not.
The 2014 investigation involved Manafort being paid with secret (siphoned off?) funds by the Party of Regions, but Manafort says he didn’t know there was anything posssibly illegimate about the source of the money with which he was paid for his work for Viktor F. Yanukovych and the more or less pro-Russia Party of Regions. Manafort says he didn’t get cash even if a ledger seems to indicate that cash was taken for him. When the`problem was publicized, he quit the campaign.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 9/19/2017 @ 8:43 am
They probably bootstrapped the dossier that came from akmetshin who sent veselnitskayanarciso (d1f714) — 9/19/2017 @ 8:47 am
to trump tower, and he was there to supervise.
Regarding the #fakenews angle, I don’t doubt that CNN talked to “sources” and those sources said what they wrote here.
#Fakenews is about what is presented, and how, and what is left out.
The original narrative, according to the CNN headline at the time, was “Trump’s baseless wiretap claim”. I am interested to see what narrative replaces it.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/19/2017 @ 8:58 am
Exactly so leaving out that podestas firm was also under scrutiny. That the evidencenarciso (d1f714) — 9/19/2017 @ 9:02 am
was drawn from the dodge dossier and the nearly as dubious crowdstrike report.
Meanwhile at the UN……
TRUMP: “The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented. (Applause) From the Soviet Union to Cuba to Venezuela, wherever true socialism or communism has been adopted, it has delivered anguish and devastation and failure.
“Those who preach the tenets of these discredited ideologies only contribute to the continued suffering of the people who live under these cruel systems. America stands with every person living under a brutal regime. Our respect for sovereignty is also a call for action. All people deserve a government that cares for their safety, their interests and their well-being, including their prosperity.”
https://news.grabien.com/story-trump-problem-venezuela-not-socialism-has-been-poorly-implemharkin (32652f) — 9/19/2017 @ 9:17 am
Now caracas and their mini me, Ecuador bank through Panama or they did, I think Mrs ortega was beginning to investigate that.narciso (d1f714) — 9/19/2017 @ 9:21 am
i heard the fbi was a white nationalist front group that’s why it’s so corrupthappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/19/2017 @ 9:37 am
This happens so often it is scarcely mentioned:
http://babalublog.com/2017/09/19/another-political-prisoner-in-venezuela-murdered-by-cubas-puppet-dictatorshipnarciso (d1f714) — 9/19/2017 @ 9:42 am
this is why there’s never been an African American Director of the FBI
cause the FBI is racist against black peoplehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/19/2017 @ 9:53 am
Feet, I’ve heard somewhat the opposite, that the FBI fixation with mobsters now with white supramacists is the result of both the LBJ infused 1960s and Clintonic 1990s ramp up of A-A hiring, but OK then…If Clarke could stop it wit de whyte womminz and manage something other than shooing people out of county parks at sunset, he’d have been in like Flinturbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 9/19/2017 @ 10:09 am
hard to know for sure
best thing to do is fire all them corrupt fbi taco squeezers and start over with a clean slatehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/19/2017 @ 10:15 am
Socialism is pretty bad – but what’s wrecked the economy of Venezuela is not so much socialism as ancillary ideas derived or related to socialism – and the real problem is a lack of democracy, because this all would have been gone a long time ago if there was any opportunity to replce the government.
Also, all of this, or a lot of it, could be just an excuse to steal money. I’m not sure the government of Venezuela did anything because of these principles, aside from the idea that they could always issue orders to people as to what to charge etc. Nwo that doesn’t work.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 9/19/2017 @ 10:25 am
@Sammy: I’m not sure the government of Venezuela did anything because of these principles
Nationalization and expropriation of industries. Communal councils for citizens.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/19/2017 @ 10:32 am
You can’t have a worker’s paradise without workers with a work ethic. If the majority of your population just wants to snooze under a palm tree with a bottle of rum all day ….nk (dbc370) — 9/19/2017 @ 10:32 am
@nk: Furthermore the workers left to themselves make poor choices; their false consciousness is so extreme that they might think they’re better off somewhere else. Any government run for their benefit will have to prevent them leaving, by deadly force if necessary.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/19/2017 @ 10:36 am
The story of what led to the second FISA warrant was in the New York Times story that FBI Director James Comey told Donald Trump and members of Congress was “in the main” “not true” and agreed with Senator Cotton that it was “almost entirely wrong” Maybe it wasn’t so wrong after all. But only some of the context – trying to link it to Trump – was not true.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/14/us/politics/russia-intelligence-communications-trump.html
Also:
Later, Comey told the Senate committee:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/08/us/politics/senate-hearing-transcript.htmlSammy Finkelman (02a146) — 9/19/2017 @ 10:51 am
32. But all of that phony. It was just stealing and lies.
The thing about socialism is, it abolishes the concept of stealing.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 9/19/2017 @ 10:52 am
Manafort needs to buy a dog.
1. He needs a friend.
2. People can’t just slip in your house like a surprise FBI wake up service.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/19/2017 @ 10:56 am
I think that the proscriptions on emigration in those places are due more to the implementation of the totalitarian philosophy — “the government will decide where you live, not you” — than to anything else. On the other hand, complaints about “brain drain” and other losses of citizens due to emigration can be heard in every country, even the United States, so there might be rational economic and demographic reasons, too.nk (dbc370) — 9/19/2017 @ 10:58 am
@24 harkin
Now that’s what you call a reset button.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/19/2017 @ 10:59 am
@29 urbanleftbehind
Wasn’t there an actual directive to “Get Whitey [Bolger]?”Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/19/2017 @ 11:02 am
Your phone call may be monitored by the FBI for training purposes.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/19/2017 @ 11:07 am
You heard right. Also, they’re Mormon.
http://www.broadway.com/shows/book-mormon/Steve57 (0b1dac) — 9/19/2017 @ 11:09 am
No that was the exact opposite in fact he had a handler Connolly, who was essentially the Matt Daamon character.narciso (cec177) — 9/19/2017 @ 11:16 am
The thing about socialism is, it abolishes the concept of stealing.
Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 9/19/2017 @ 10:52 am
I have to disagree. I think it enshrines stealing in the Socialist Republic’s constitution. Or maybe it changes the definition. When the government does it you dare not call it theft.
On a side note, I caught a Rage Against the Machine video the other night and I had to laugh. I think it was Sleep Now in the Fire. It was filmed down on Wall Street in guerilla fashon a la Get Back and Where the Streets Have No Name. Apparently there was such a riot that the NYSE had to close early.
Anyway, they had a two second shot of a guy holding up a Donald J Trump for President 2000 sign. I had to wonder what Tom Morello would do if I broke into his house and carted off his sweet Che Marshall half-stack. I’d have to repaint the cabinet. That goes without saying.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/19/2017 @ 11:21 am
@42 Steve57
Elder Comey got excommunicated.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/19/2017 @ 11:59 am
mormons do it downtownhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/19/2017 @ 12:15 pm
Moody Bible Institute let that happen so close to their turf…and the Jesuits wont be far (Loyola University’s Business and Law Schools) either.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 9/19/2017 @ 1:00 pm
Hunter S. Thompson would be proud.
http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/features/taibbi-madness-of-donald-trump-removal-25th-amendment-w504149Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/19/2017 @ 1:20 pm
Not enough praying going on.
The Hill
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore in an August speech said the U.S. asked for “shootings and killings” because the country has “taken God out of everything.”
In an Aug. 24 speech to Citizen Impact USA, a Christian conservative group, Moore also lamented the lack of prayer in public schools and city council meetings.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/19/2017 @ 1:26 pm
He is talking about North Korea, right?
“Remember that you’re dealing with a population that knows very little about the outside world except what the government tells it about the outside world, and, because of that, a population that firmly believes the United States is always one step away from annihilating it and has been since the middle of the last century. Now, before god and the world, here’s an American president saying that for real. The government propaganda apparatus doesn’t even need to make anything up this time around.
http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a12274982/trump-un-speech/Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/19/2017 @ 1:34 pm
Jesuits often perplex mehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/19/2017 @ 1:57 pm
They perplex me, too.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 9/19/2017 @ 2:24 pm
I was educated by them, in part.
When wenner fires taibbi will he go to puffington, where they BS for freenarciso (d1f714) — 9/19/2017 @ 2:46 pm
Dominicans are more my speed.
thifSteve57 (0b1dac) — 9/19/2017 @ 2:51 pm
Damn. can you add an edit function?Steve57 (0b1dac) — 9/19/2017 @ 2:54 pm
i find a lot of them have a very bland affect – almost like they’re missing a dimension of personalityhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/19/2017 @ 2:55 pm
Federal bureau of incompetentsmga (21de20) — 9/19/2017 @ 2:56 pm
Phone is smallmg (21de20) — 9/19/2017 @ 2:58 pm
Fingers too big
I thought I was the only one who had that problem, mg.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 9/19/2017 @ 3:02 pm
You can nick name me ten gauge.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 9/19/2017 @ 3:04 pm
50.
Remarks by President Trump to the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly
United Nations New York, New York 10:04 A.M. EDT:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/09/19/remarks-president-trump-72nd-session-united-nations-general-assembly
Not one word about Burma/Myanmar. Or any place genocide or attacks on civilians are occuring.
It’s a very false speech. President Trump blames dislocation and mass migration on “international criminal networks” which is only true in Central America.
And I don’t believe much of it makes any sense. Just what is “our way of life” that might have been imposed on other people after World War II?
He said:
I think he is using avery crabbed view of evil, or a distorted version of reality.
The evil he wants to confront is mostly, or entirely, one country encroaching on another, although he does attack the North Korean regime for ” the starvation deaths of millions of North Koreans, and for the imprisonment, torture, killing, and oppression of countless more.” But that’s not his main complaint – it’s just thrown in as a sweetener. In fact U.S. policy is to try to reassure Rocket Man that he can continue to imprison, torture, kill, and oppress his people just so long as he doesn’t affect any non-citizens of North Korea. Rocket Man does not believe this because if so why should we care about what happens to South Korea and Japan? Especially, South Korea, which he is the heriditary ruler of.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 9/19/2017 @ 3:15 pm
It’s very hard to read between the lines. Does Trump really want to hold responsible “those countries who support and finance terror groups like al Qaeda, Hezbollah, the Taliban and others that slaughter innocent people.”
That means Pakistan. Things are getting a little worse there, now:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/16/world/asia/pakistan-hafiz-muhammad-saeed-milli-muslim-league.html
Now note I think Trump may be serious – the only thing s he may have no idea hw hard ot will be toturn Pakistan around.
And China – he’s praising China and Russia for voting for resolutions. They only did that – and they only verbally support U.S. policy – to prevent the U.S. from doing more on his own. trump was actaually happy about gas lines in Pyongyang – theer are no cars there except in comnmection with the regime – that must have been staged – it doesn’t mean there’s a shortageSammy Finkelman (02a146) — 9/19/2017 @ 3:22 pm
Trump says ” No nation on earth has an interest in seeing this band of criminals arm itself with nuclear weapons and missiles.”
I think it is obviously not the case that all nations think so, however muxh the State Department wants to argue taht they should think so.
. I think China, or people influential in China want to see a regime get away with the use of nuclear weapons, because it would make their own possession of nuclear weapons so much more valuable, and North Korea is an excellent test case. If it doesn’t get awya with it they won’t have lost too much.
And until some nation uses nuclear weapons with impunity, or the retaliation gets condemned which also would help destroy MAD, they will promote genocide and other forms of mass murder, the goal being to increase tolerance for that.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 9/19/2017 @ 3:26 pm
ok, ten gauge.mg (21de20) — 9/19/2017 @ 3:27 pm
laughing
I am glad.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 9/19/2017 @ 3:31 pm