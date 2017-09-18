The Magnitsky Act And The Woman Who Met With Trump Jr.: Part One Of A Six-Part Series
This is Part One of a six-part series on the death of Sergei Magnitsky, what he uncovered before his death, and how it all relates to the Russian woman who met with Trump Jr., Manafort, and Jared Kushner in June 2016.
At CNN, reporter Michael Weiss has put out an amazing piece of investigative journalism looking at the strange real estate dealings of that woman: Natalia Veselnitskaya.
According to two different privately run databases, which draw on personal financial and employment information from Russian state records, Veselnitskaya went from a lowly state salary of $1,559 a year to a much more comfortable $53,645, between 1999 and 2003.
But here’s the curious thing: In August 2003, before the lion’s share of that $53,645 was earned, the Russian land registry shows that Veselnitskaya was somehow able to buy two large plots of land in an elite residential community in the Moscow suburbs — properties that cannot have been sold for less than $500,000 apiece at the time, according to two Russian brokers with extensive experience selling in that area.
Veselnitskaya would not respond to multiple interview requests for this story to confirm her employment details and her income.
How a 28-year-old provincial attorney raking in, at most, five figures was able to afford seven figures worth of property is a very Russian mystery, no less intriguing than her extraordinary and unlikely journey to the meeting at the center of the far-reaching investigation into how Moscow might have had a hand in influencing the American presidential election.
Weiss’s article explores these curious deals, and revisits some previously known information about Veselnitskaya, putting it all in a context that you may not have understood before.
I believe most stories about Veselnitskaya have failed to properly explain just how deep her ties are to some of the people accused of perpetrating a $230 million Russian tax fraud, the exposure of which led to the imprisonment, torture, and murder of Russian tax lawyer Sergei Magnitsky. I’d like to try to remedy that journalistic failure with this series of posts, which also constitute a review of the book Red Notice by Bill Browder, which lays out the Sergei Magnitsky story from start to finish.
The summary version is that Veselnitskaya:
- Represented a company accused of receiving proceeds from a $230 million tax fraud scheme uncovered by Russian tax lawyer Sergei Magnitsky;
- Has admitted a connection to Russian Prosecutor General Yury Chaika, who is interested in reversing the Magnitsky Act, which freezes the assets of Russian criminals involved in the imprisonment, torture, and murder of Magnitsky;
- Has promoted a movie that spouts the Russian government’s false propaganda that Browder and Magnitsky are the real criminals;
- In lobbying for “Russian adoption” issues, is actually lobbying for the repeal of the Magnitsky Act;
and finally, as revealed by Weiss:
- Oddly purchased expensive properties that were clearly beyond her means, in a manner remarkably similar to the extravagant lifestyles of the Russian police who participated in the $230 million tax fraud and had Magnitsky murdered.
Because this is a blog, and blog readers don’t want to read a 4300-word post in a single setting, I will be setting out this story in six parts.
Tomorrow, in Part Two, I will set out the background of the fraud uncovered by Sergei Magnitsky, as set out in Browder’s book Red Notice.
Stay tuned.
Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr linked to investigation group behind salacious Steele Dossier
“People like billionaire vulture capitalist Bill Browder, the bloodless grandson of former US Communist Party leader Earl Browder, who served as Putin’s most loyal attack dog while he was raking in his billions, but then transformed himself into the Andrei Sakharov of vulture capitalism as soon as Putin’s KGB tossed Browder out of their circle and decided to keep his share of the take for themselves.”
http://www.covertbookreport.com/bill-browder-of-the-magnitsky-act-is-no-hero/Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/18/2017 @ 9:58 am
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2017/07/magnitsky-act-kremlin/535044/
In all of the drama over the Russian interference in America’s 2016 election, it’s easy to forget just how corrupt Russia is, and how much corruption and money flows still determine the official course of action. The Magnitsky Act so angered the Russians because it targeted what really mattered to them; it went after Russian elites’ raison d’être. It’s why Senator John McCain called it a “pro-Russia” law, and many in the Russian opposition agreed: it went after not the Russian people, but the elites who stole from them with brazen impunity. The law hit the mark so precisely and painfully that the elite lashed out fiercely enough to do what neither the Magnitsky Act nor the 2014 sanctions did: They targeted their own, most vulnerable citizens—as if they haven’t stolen from them enough.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/18/2017 @ 10:17 am
http://www.thedailybeast.com/how-hsbc-got-rich-off-russian-corruption
I think Michael Weiss actually devotes far too much space to the question of her ability to buy that real estate given her salary. The one important point is that her official income comes from two sources, so that may be what she officially earned.
It doesn’t mean there was no way her ability to purchase that was legal under Russian law, or made legal, or made to look legal, but it does mean there’s something very important hidden about her.
It doesn’t matter if she is only a nominal owner, or someone else put it in her name to disguise the real owner or however this might explained.
The bottom line is this:
There’s something very important hidden about her.
But we knew that anyway. The news maybe is that this goes back at least to 2003.Sammy Finkelman (e3cf91) — 9/18/2017 @ 11:01 am
7. My exlanation as to why the Russian government, which was interested in helping Trump, supplied Christopher Steele with anti-Trump disinformation is they didn’t know he was working for
the DemocratsClinton campaign!
They thought he was still working for MI6 or perhaps, that he was working for somebody important in the Conservative Party, and wanted to build mistrust between the government of the U.K. and the U.S. under a possible Trump presidency. And didn’t expect the British to share this “information.”
The alternate explanation is that Putin wasn’t interested in helping Trump win, but just in getting U.S. politicians to mistrust each other (and the people to mistrust all of them.)Sammy Finkelman (e3cf91) — 9/18/2017 @ 11:08 am
“Former President Barack is reportedly set to be paid $1.2m for a series of speeches to major Wall Street firms, less than a year after he left the White House.
Earlier this year, Mr Obama attracted criticism from several Democratic senators when it was revealed he was to speak at a September conference organised by financial services company Cantor Fiztgerald.
Now, it has been reported that in addition to the speech he is due to give next week, the former president has already been paid $800,000 for two speeches he delivered to Wall Street firms – Northern Trust Corp, which he spoke to last month, and an address last week to the Carlyle Group.”
https://www.google.com/amp/www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/barack-obama-speeches-fee-wall-street-latest-a7954156.html%3famp
Giving the money to kids charities patricia.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/18/2017 @ 1:23 pm
a lowly state salary of $1,559 a year
http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/18/politics/paul-manafort-government-wiretapped-fisa-russians/index.html
This is new.Ben burn (f82387) — 9/18/2017 @ 4:45 pm
here is story about the area of which DSK Riita is a part
