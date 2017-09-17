Six-Part Series on Sergei Magnitsky and Natalia Veselnitskaya Begins Tomorrow
Tomorrow I begin a six-part series on Sergei Magnitsky and Natalia Veselnitskaya. It’s better than reading a 4300-word blog post in one sitting.
The series will run at 9 a.m. Pacific each day, from tomorrow until next Saturday. The impetus for the posts is this amazing piece by Michael Weiss. Go ahead and read that for some background and to whet your appetite.
I decided it’s about time I did a full review of Bill Browder’s book Red Notice, and told the full story of Sergei Magnitsky — and explained what it has to do with that meeting that Veselnitskaya had with Trump Jr., Manafort, and Kushner.
The point of the series of posts is not to establish that Trump colluded with the Russians. It doesn’t really deal at all with what happened from the U.S. side. It is, rather, to shed light on what happened from the Russian side — by giving you, the reader, the full context of what it means to discuss Russian adoption with American officials. The background involves Russian kleptocrats, a $230 million tax refund fraud scheme, and the arrest, torture, and murder of a bookish stubborn, patriotic tax lawyer named Sergei Magnitsky.
I doubt most people here know the full story about Sergei Magnitsky. Since I have said that this is not about allegations of collusion between Trump and the Russians, it should be of interest even if you think there is absolutely nothing to that story from the U.S. end. The story sheds some light on the nature of the Russian government and its priorities.
It’s an interesting and tragic story. I hope it will interest you.
My plan is to ignore people who ignore the content of this posts and the posts I will publish this week, to articulate tired and irrelevant complaints about how they don’t like reading about the Russia scandal.
The first few paragraphs bring to mind some former Texas state district judges with whom I’ve been acquainted, men who took the bench as solid middle-class small-town lawyers with a net worth in the low six figures, who were paid a five-figure judicial salary for their full-time employment, and who left the bench with eight-figure net worths. Property flips were indeed involved, but in at least one instance, a quantity of frozen bull semen was the investment vehicle, and paid two-hundred-fold returns six months later without ever having been defrosted. Those guys would have been perfectly at home in post-Soviet Russia, I think.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/17/2017 @ 6:20 pm
Sergei Magnitsky is the type of human Russia needs.mg (31009b) — 9/17/2017 @ 6:21 pm
Of course fusion partnered with another outfit, derwick partners who dud some of the same things in venezuelanarciso (d1f714) — 9/17/2017 @ 6:23 pm
Allow me pump-priming
https://www.find.net/us-news/2017/Aug/02/trump-weighed-in-on-son-s-russia-statement-white-house-confirms/26d91bb7d04ab4e5
“For Trump to draft a “knowingly false” statement for his son, who could be considered a material witness in the Russia investigation, “very likely will be deemed to be obstruction of justice”, Painter said.
Asha Rangappa, an associate dean at Yale law school, said the report that Trump was behind the misleading statement on his son’s meeting suggested “a personal investment in wanting to cover up something that may tie his campaign to the Russians”.
“Intent would be the hardest thing to prove in terms of obstruction, because you need to show that the person acted corruptly. That’s the legal standard,” Rangappa said.
Natalia Veselnitskaya
A Russian lawyer whose work has focused on ending US sanctions on Russia and who met with Trump representatives Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort at Trump Tower in June 2016. Read further.
Sergey Kislyak
Until recently, the Russian ambassador to the US. A hub for contacts with Trump representatives including Kushner, attorney general Jeff Sessions, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and the president himself. Read further.
Sergey Gorkov
The Kremlin-connected head of Russian state investment bank Vnesheconombank. He met with Kushner during the presidential transition, but “no specific policies were discussed”, according to Kushner. Read further.
Dimitri SimesBen burn (b3d5ab) — 9/17/2017 @ 6:54 pm
E. Kept veselnitskaya was in the country by authorization of the Obama administration, the meetungin Cleveland wee part of Obama administration outreach, I don’t know enough about vnexportbank, but pretty much every outfit in Russia has ties to the regime, but fusion was receiving from these same counterparties, renaissance capital had made sizable investments in the Clinton’s, and that back was directly tied to the hackers.narciso (d1f714) — 9/17/2017 @ 7:29 pm
Sergei Magnitsky is the type of human Russia needs.
Hence the need for the Putin regime to kill him.kishnevi (a77570) — 9/17/2017 @ 7:41 pm
The script exhibits a potential problem, demonstrated by my signature to this post, which I’ve changed. I can suggest a modification, which I have tested but not thoroughly.
I’ve been following the Browder/Hermitage Capital/Magnitsky story since it was first reported by Barron’s in April 2011 by Bill Alpert. Barron’s has followed it up over the years.
Unfortunately, it’s behind a paywall but if you have access it is well worth the read. Here’s a fair use quote of the first paragraph and initial words of the second paragraph:
The next time I have a long flight, I intend to purchase a kindle version of Browder’s book (through Patterico’s Amazon link, of course!)JoeH (f94276) — 9/17/2017 @ 8:04 pm
Sorry, but I always manage to botch posting of links. In any case, you can find the Barron’s article by searching for “Barron’s Hermitage Capital”.JoeH (f94276) — 9/17/2017 @ 8:06 pm
Browder testified before Congress back in the summer, and I heard him interviewed on a couple of different radio outlets. I can’t figure out why his story has never gained more traction than it has. He seems to have the entire episode well documented, and its ugly.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 9/17/2017 @ 10:26 pm
