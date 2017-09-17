Six-Part Series on Sergei Magnitsky and Natalia Veselnitskaya Begins Tomorrow

Tomorrow I begin a six-part series on Sergei Magnitsky and Natalia Veselnitskaya. It’s better than reading a 4300-word blog post in one sitting.

The series will run at 9 a.m. Pacific each day, from tomorrow until next Saturday. The impetus for the posts is this amazing piece by Michael Weiss. Go ahead and read that for some background and to whet your appetite.

I decided it’s about time I did a full review of Bill Browder’s book Red Notice, and told the full story of Sergei Magnitsky — and explained what it has to do with that meeting that Veselnitskaya had with Trump Jr., Manafort, and Kushner.

The point of the series of posts is not to establish that Trump colluded with the Russians. It doesn’t really deal at all with what happened from the U.S. side. It is, rather, to shed light on what happened from the Russian side — by giving you, the reader, the full context of what it means to discuss Russian adoption with American officials. The background involves Russian kleptocrats, a $230 million tax refund fraud scheme, and the arrest, torture, and murder of a bookish stubborn, patriotic tax lawyer named Sergei Magnitsky.

I doubt most people here know the full story about Sergei Magnitsky. Since I have said that this is not about allegations of collusion between Trump and the Russians, it should be of interest even if you think there is absolutely nothing to that story from the U.S. end. The story sheds some light on the nature of the Russian government and its priorities.

It’s an interesting and tragic story. I hope it will interest you.