Report: Trump Will Not Withdraw from Paris Climate Deal; UPDATE: Denied by White House
Details at RedState.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Hi.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/16/2017 @ 1:52 pm
according to the European Union’s top energy official.
the sourcing here seems pretty thinhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:00 pm
Jovanka strikes again!!!urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:01 pm
“Since the source is an official from the European Union, and not the White House, take it for what it’s worth.” — My RedState post.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:04 pm
so i don’t get it
why isn’t the wsj reporting that the Trump Administration has delivered an official notice to the United Nations rescinding the previous official notice?happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:07 pm
They’ve denied it. I updated the RedState post.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:09 pm
I hope this isn’t true. If it is, we have an idea what Schumer and Pelosi talked with Trump about over dessert after the dinner when the DACA deal was done. I hope this is all they talked asbout. I really hope they didn’t talk about judges.DRJ (15874d) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:09 pm
oh sorry i just googled up the wsj reporthappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:09 pm
They always deny everything. Was this a leak to change the news from DACA to climate change, and thereby make the base happy again? If so, it will work.DRJ (15874d) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:11 pm
The have this down to an art: Leak, Deny, Blast the Media, Please the Base. The next step should be Blast the Media.DRJ (15874d) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:13 pm
this has more the stink of the sleazy climate change hoaxers wanting a climate change news peg post-Harvey/Irma to further their own propagandahappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:14 pm
Pretty soon, all you will have left is “but he does support law enforcement”.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:15 pm
President Trump’s a true friend to the beleaguered carbon dioxide molecules.
He’s done nothing to further prejudice on them – in fact he’s fought for their rights in many many different ways – from a regulatory rollback unprecedented in our lifetimes to robustly support for pipelines and domestic energy production!
The United States is a sanctuary country for carbon dioxide – a shining city on the hill powered by clean efficient domestic coal and natural gas.
And God bless America!happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:20 pm
If this was Trump, he should be careful using the WSJ. He needs some media allies.DRJ (15874d) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:20 pm
oopers *robust* support i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:20 pm
UPDATE x2: So does the White House denial make this a complete non-story? Not necessary. Gabriel Malor:
Yup.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:37 pm
The skydragins demand tribute, like the giant mutant stargoat.narciso (d1f714) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:43 pm
Wait they are citing Glenn ‘the hack’ thrush as evidence.narciso (d1f714) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:44 pm
No.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:47 pm
Malor was citing Thrush reporting the denial.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:48 pm
The initial claim was made by an EU official, as explained at my RedState post.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:48 pm
really does seem a lot like this coincides with a concerted fake news propaganda slut campaign to do some climate change hoax all up in ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:53 pm
So the name of the official is Alan smithee,narciso (d1f714) — 9/16/2017 @ 3:09 pm
Whether it’s a real story or a lie, is this the British retaliating for Trump’s leak/tweet about the “loser terrorist” that was “in the sights” of the British police?DRJ (d35869) — 9/16/2017 @ 3:21 pm
More fake news.Dejectedhead (f80109) — 9/16/2017 @ 3:24 pm
Close enough to be near beer:narciso (d1f714) — 9/16/2017 @ 3:35 pm
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4889860/May-raises-level-critical-ISIS-claim-Tube-attack.html
You see there is evidence the suspect was known to local authorities, although perhaps for petty crime nit jihadist sympathiesnarciso (d1f714) — 9/16/2017 @ 3:48 pm
I read somewhere that the way the agreement is written up it takes two years to withdraw.
Anyone know if that’s true and the US is on the hook for agreed on contributions till official withdrawal?harkin (fc9aef) — 9/16/2017 @ 3:48 pm
i heard that toohappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/16/2017 @ 3:52 pm
I come here for the hottest fake news and the denial!
Just imagine… https://twitter.com/horowitz39/status/908856015424167936Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/16/2017 @ 4:07 pm
I dispute the premise that as a matter of logic or necessity, either the report was true or else the denial was true.
Trump contradicts himself constantly, on matters great and small, as part of his constant spew of con-man word salad. He doesn’t know or care about accuracy or truth as general concepts. His statements, his assurances, his signed written words signed in blood and sworn on an altar in the Sistine Chapel — all equally disposable on a whim.
Will he reverse the pull-out? The only possible answer is: He’ll say and do whatever on any given day, at any given moment, he thinks is best for the Trump Brand. What he says at any given time isn’t meaningless, but it damned sure is unreliable.
Kudos to our host for publishing the denial quickly and with equal prominence. That’s better than this gutless, narcissistic weathervane of a POTUS deserves.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/16/2017 @ 4:15 pm
I agree, Beldar, that the fact that the White House denial doesn’t tell us much of anything. Neither does the EU official’s statement. But yes, Trump has often contradicted his own spokespeople — on the issue of why Comey was fired, whether he was ending DACA, whether this official or that was fired or not, and so on.
In my opinion leaping to the conclusion that any of this is fake is a conclusion no better than a guess. We’re always guessing with this guy.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/16/2017 @ 4:18 pm
@ harkin (#28): A nonbinding agreement with no enforcement provisions can say what it likes about how much advance notice one ought to give, or for that matter, can say what it likes about being perpetually binding. Doesn’t matter. The U.S. isn’t “on the hook” for anything except in the fevered minds of the Great Global Warming Co-Religionists who treat tweets from Bill Nye the Not-a-Scientist Guy as gospel.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/16/2017 @ 4:18 pm
@ DRJ (#7): Thanks to the quid pro quo by which Trump secured Ted Cruz’ endorsement in exchange for committing to limit his SCOTUS picks to the List of 21 (now 20), Trump’s as far out on that particular limb as a dedicated and life-long oath-breaker can be pushed. Pelosi and Schumer have many other, softer subjects on which they can work their wiles as con artists conning the con man. Unless and until there’s another SCOTUS vacancy, it would be more efficacious for them to focus on those other areas, so I doubt they’ve spent time working on him about judges. But when that time comes, if they’re still sweethearts, they surely will.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/16/2017 @ 4:23 pm
Mr Harkin asked:
That might be true on paper, but there’s no enforcement mechanism. If President Trump tears up a copy on the freshly-mowed White House lawn, what are the other nations going to do, send in UN troops?The realistic Dana (ca408e) — 9/16/2017 @ 4:31 pm
A deal to deal is a deal.
So ‘dealightfully’ Trump.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/16/2017 @ 5:25 pm