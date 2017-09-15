Trump: This Stupid President Should Have Issued a Better Travel Ban
Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to complain about the U.S. President’s travel ban, which Trump said doesn’t go far enough.
The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017
If Trump feels this strongly about the matter, he should take his concerns to the President of the United States, who has the power to issue a larger, tougher, more specific ban.
I believe Trump has an unprecedented access to the man holding that office.
He can tell the President that the lower courts may be skeptical, but the Supreme Court has let the smaller, less tough, less specific ban remain in place for the most part. So why not do what you actually think is right? he should say.
In fact, Trump should march right into the Oval Office and say: Look here, Mr. President —
[This is the point at which Graham Chapman, dressed as a British army colonel, stands up and shouts: No, this is silly. The whole premise is silly and it’s very badly written!]
So let’s end the ironic tone, as I can’t really take it any further anyway.
Why is this guy acting like he’s not the President?
When you complain about something, but do nothing when you have the power to do so, some might conclude you don’t want to do it. For example: Republicans hilariously voted for ObamaCare repeal during Barack Obama’s presidency. But we now know that they never really wanted repeal. How do we know? Because they now have the power to pass that repeal, and they didn’t do it.
Trump has the power to issue a larger, tougher, more specific ban. (After all, the Supreme Court is backing his play on the existing one so far.) Yet he didn’t, for some reason. The logical conclusion is that he didn’t want to.
It’s laughable that he goes on Twitter to complain about his own inaction.
And this bit about political correctness — what is he even saying? Is he saying that he is sacrificing the country’s safety for the sake of political correctness? It’s kind of hard to read the tweet any other way.
After puzzling over this issue
all morning for the last thirty seconds, I think I have figured out the problem. I think I know why Trump didn’t issue the more comprehensive travel ban that he says he himself should have issued. The reason is simple, if you think about it.
Chuck and Nancy didn’t go for it.
He’s demented.nk (dbc370) — 9/15/2017 @ 9:06 am
It’s not the same thing as “he suffers from dementia”.nk (dbc370) — 9/15/2017 @ 9:07 am
I think he enjoys it.nk (dbc370) — 9/15/2017 @ 9:07 am
http://www.theblaze.com/myvoice/politics/the-differences-between-trumps-first-and-second-travel-ban/
Oh.Q! bert (fc15db) — 9/15/2017 @ 9:14 am
Another:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/politics/trump-compare-travel-ban/Q! bert (fc15db) — 9/15/2017 @ 9:16 am
I read this at Red State. It’s one of my favorites of all the posts you’ve written.DRJ (15874d) — 9/15/2017 @ 9:17 am
Twitter certainly makes it easy to mock Trump. Or maybe I should say that Trump makes it easy to mock Trump.DRJ (15874d) — 9/15/2017 @ 9:21 am
He should ditch the twitter if only to let his opponents squirm whilst wondering whats next and how to fight it.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 9/15/2017 @ 9:25 am
Speaking of travel advisories…avoid St. Louis!urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 9/15/2017 @ 9:27 am
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/09/15/st-louis-ex-officer-jason-stockley-acquitted-in-killing-black-man.html
One should always avoid St. Louis on general principles. The entire city is a ghetto like Detroit. You know, a Democrat utopia.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 9/15/2017 @ 9:51 am
President Trump so far done real good keeping them terrorisms from doing bucket bombs all up in it
London is where you go out to get some relatively fresh-looking produce for example a celery or an tasty aubergine
then they throw acid in your facehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:01 am
The first ban was Keystone Kops. Or Chinese fire-drill. (Not this kind. This kind.) Totally unprepared to properly implement it or defend it in court — just a lot of running around going nowhere. The second was basically surrender.nk (dbc370) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:04 am
Detroit has more upside than several of these terminal blue cities. At least you can farm in those upriver rectangular vacant tracts as the French settlers intended, if you have some Afrikaaner mindset in you.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:07 am
Because he’s actually part of the #ResistanceJP (f1742c) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:10 am
Trump will now say “I may be stupid, but at least I’m not an idiot”urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:15 am
“Because he’s actually part of the #Resistance”
Bulloney. The shape shifter has no true image.Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:16 am
oops, forgot to link
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4886010/How-Trump-called-attorney-general-idiot.htmlurbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:16 am
Party of Crazee/dumbness going way of Whigs.Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:17 am
Trump may be demented but that’s what it took to beat Hillary and hornswaggle low info voters. He’s your Pottery Barn shards.Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:20 am
Another Broadway producer quits the show.
https://www.axios.com/pences-press-secretary-is-resigning-2485660634.htmlBen burn (7e5fb8) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:21 am
Well, that’s what happens when the boss adds another demographic to the “What if Pence Doesnt…” chorus.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:23 am
How is the passive Pence, emotional cauldron of passion?
He could be exactly what Woody had in mind when he said…
“95% of life is just showing up”Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:28 am
Pence is like Jerry Lewis to DeNiros Rupert Pupkin in King of Comedy.Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:31 am
Federalist chafed at the news.
“Last January, then-candidate Trump bragged that he could “shoot somebody” in the middle of 5th Avenue in New York City and not lose any voters. If President Trump welches on the wall, will his voters still back him up? Mary Katherine Ham isn’t so sure.
“But this is not what Trump voters signed up for,” she added. “And the question is: Can he shoot the wall in the middle of Fifth Avenue and get away with it? That remains unclear.”Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:33 am
If Trump feels this strongly about the matter, he should take his concerns to the President of the United States, who has the power to issue a larger, tougher, more specific ban.
He did, and the courts (so far) rejected it, so he tried again with a narrower one. And in fact it was argued by our host at the time that the President did not have the power to issue the first ban.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:36 am
It seems to me this is simply another outburst of blather from Trump. He sees a chance to complain about the MSM, political correctness, and the left in a way that will get approval from his base. He has to appear strong like an ape beating its chest to intimidate opponents and impress the females. He may care about the policy details, but this tweet is meaningless from that.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:45 am
In practice of course the President’s authority over immigration is constrained by the courts, and I think the obvious interpretation of Trump’s tweet is that the courts’ political correctness that in his eyes prevents him from the right sort of ban is the problem.
But, you know, liver entrails and all that.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:48 am
Attorney General Lisa Madigan won’t seek re-election in 2018
what does this meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:52 am
The Supreme Court allowed Trump’s modified ban, twice. The lower and appellate courts enjoined Trump’s original and modified ban but the Supreme Court has not, so we don’t know what would have happened there.DRJ (15874d) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:53 am
You’ve just set off a pseudo Monty Python scene. Roman haruspice steps out before the big battle and studies the bird flying off in the distance. His companion joins him They start arguing. Is it an African swallow or a European swallow? Is it carrying a coconut? How much does a swallow weigh? How much does a coconut weigh? Because an African swallow carrying a heavy coconut is good news, but a European swallow carrying a small coconut is bad news…..kishnevi (bb03e6) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:54 am
Me at 30 being a tangent from Frederick at 27, if it’s not clear, and it probably isn’t.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:55 am
President Trump signals a willingness to take far more responsibility for keeping terrorists out of America than food stamp ever did that’s for sure
Food Stamp and sleazy Justin Amash worked 24/7 to do as many terrorists all up in it as they could, and that was concerning as I’m sure you understandhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:57 am
I think Ben burn is right, the Republican party is going the way of the Whigs. Founded as the party of anti-slavery and reared in the fire of civil war the party has run its course. Just as the Democrat Party has evolved into a neo-communist cult the Republican Party has to once again become the party of Freedom and America First. The democrats are selling out America (like that’s new) to South America, Africa and the Middle East to establish an eternal ruling party of non-Americans. The Republicans now have the opportunity to rebrand as the party of America.
The Republicans defeated the slave-owning Democrats in war, freed their slaves, fought Jim Crow, ended segregation and even confronted their paramilitary KKK. The fact that the Democrat Party still exists after it turned traitor to the U.S. Government is a testimony to the validity of “The Big Lie”.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 9/15/2017 @ 11:02 am
Per Lincoln, why would a shape shifter pick a face like Trump’s?JP (f1742c) — 9/15/2017 @ 11:07 am
Happy @ 28, you will have a RINO wave within the confines of Illinois, and maybe the beginnings of a needed correction on pensions et al. Rauner can continue to be the guy who really tried but couldnt, especially if his opposition is another rich guy (Kennedy or Pritzker). I could give a crap, I think the removal of Kim Foxx is equally, if not more important, buts another 3 years down the road.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 9/15/2017 @ 11:12 am
President Trump’s re-election could bring out a ton of first-time R voters but yeah it’s unlikely Team R would have any real conservatives in place to catch any kind of wave from that
they just don’t think that wayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/15/2017 @ 11:15 am
“The reason is simple, if you think about it.
Chuck and Nancy didn’t go for it.”
So they approved the existing travel ban? Sweet!harkin (3e2319) — 9/15/2017 @ 11:23 am
only boys get to be ghostbustershappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/15/2017 @ 11:26 am
That was when Trump was still nominally a Republican, harkin, so I doubt he consulted them. But I hope they would. They have families, too.DRJ (15874d) — 9/15/2017 @ 11:27 am
Shirley you can’t be serious? After calling the first travel ban something akin to the fugitive slave act, even though it confirmed to the parameters set forth in the 2016. We later discovered that dhs had hid evidence at least once insurgent connected to the hallumscase. I thought the first ban was o’doulz near beer. But a,halting first step.narciso (320b28) — 9/15/2017 @ 11:33 am
I have no idea what you mean or even who you are talking to, narciso.DRJ (15874d) — 9/15/2017 @ 11:36 am
Ditto Schlicter and Ace, so maybe it’s me.DRJ (15874d) — 9/15/2017 @ 11:36 am
I considered it a halting half step, but others here guided by an unreliable source in David bier thought it intolerable, seth frantzman provided some perspective the media still,hasn’t deigned to fill us in on.narciso (320b28) — 9/15/2017 @ 11:41 am
remember how that corrupt dung-muncher at the sleazy DOJ refused to defend the travel ban cause of her said it was unconstitutional?
you can palpably feel what a pompous terrorist-loving piece of corrupt DOJ filth Sally Yates had become towards the end of her tenure just by reading this out loudhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/15/2017 @ 11:42 am
Just wait until Trump appoints Kamala Harris to the Supreme Court.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/15/2017 @ 11:43 am
The gist of it was here:
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/03/29/family-ties-3-iraqis-in-us-allegedly-hid-link-to-kidnapper.htmlnarciso (320b28) — 9/15/2017 @ 11:49 am
In other news of no apparent relevance:
https://pjmedia.com/homeland-security/2017/09/15/two-separate-terror-attacks-france-today-one-suspect-still-loose/amp/narciso (320b28) — 9/15/2017 @ 11:52 am
Seriously, hoagie. There are too many wheels within the wheels of political identity for us to categorize. And when ones broadaxe of assumption must pick demo or Indy or Republican it gets real confusing.Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 9/15/2017 @ 1:07 pm
“The shape shifter has no true image.
Per Lincoln, why would a shape shifter pick a face like Trump’s?”
Image as metaphor I should have explicitly stated but would that matter when he feels his face, like his hands, are ‘no problem’ along with svelte physique.Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 9/15/2017 @ 1:13 pm
Sometimes stupid people do well in life -and for society as a whole-
but stupid + arrogant is a formula for failure.
And Trump is the most arrogant bastard I’ve ever seenGipper's Gravespin (3ff829) — 9/15/2017 @ 1:15 pm
BTW Patterico- you have excellent taste in humor, from Norm McDonald to Monty Python.
Something I’ve found rare in most Republicans.
Something tells me you like Chris Elliot tooGipper's Gravespin (3ff829) — 9/15/2017 @ 1:20 pm
And yet he’s rich. Go figure.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 9/15/2017 @ 1:24 pm
If Trump feels this strongly about the matter, he should take his concerns to the President of the United States, who has the power to issue a larger, tougher, more specific ban.
He did, and the courts (so far) rejected it, so he tried again with a narrower one. And in fact it was argued by our host at the time that the President did not have the power to issue the first ban.
Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/15/2017 @ 10:36 am
Giving Trump the benefit of the doubt, that’s what I was thinking that his complaint was based on how he was treated in the courts. One of the judges said that Trump’s travel ban would be proper by anyone except Trump.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 9/15/2017 @ 1:24 pm
Have you an example we would know of someone who is a stupid, arrogant failure? Other than a suicide bomber, I mean.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 9/15/2017 @ 1:32 pm
“One of the judges said that Trump’s travel ban would be proper by anyone except Trump.”
Duh. He telegraphed his true intent during the campaign (Muslim ban) abdicating his 5th Amendment rights to stfu.Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 9/15/2017 @ 1:45 pm
all them crispy brits abdicated their 5th amenders too i guess
want some salve for that matehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/15/2017 @ 1:51 pm
@23. When Race Bannon runs, he’ll position himself as Mister Squeaky Clean Conservative, the honest heir to the Reagan Scrolls, who endured and emerged unsoiled from repeated dumps by Trump.
He will run as the last gasp of the blast from the past. And he will lose.
There are fewer of them than their echo-chambered media has led them to believe. The wiser ones have already realized this. Sooner or later conservative ideologues will re-learn it is called the Republican Party not the Conservative Party and the hell from Goldwater to Reagan has flamed out; or else, they’ll simply Whig out.
“It’s over.” – Saul Goodman [Bob Odenkirk] ‘Breaking Bad’ AMC TV 2008-2013DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/15/2017 @ 2:23 pm
Well…
Yes.
Trump did want once to issue some kind of real big one, but he was disssauded from it and limited it to people who were citizens of seven (later reduced to six) specific countries.
Trump is arguing with his advisers.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 9/15/2017 @ 2:27 pm
you people need to learn to enjoy living in this special moment in time
it’s a spectacular privilege and a loving and heartfelt gift sent from God in heaven above that we might refresh our spirit for the hard times yet to come
we did a democracy!
President Trump’s a living breathing testimony that we are yet a democracy and a spirited and rambunctious people!
these days they’re a blessing and a wonder to us allhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/15/2017 @ 2:32 pm
He may want them to make the case for not doing it, or to come up with something else taht will be extrenely effective.
Meanwhile British Prime Minister Angela May doesn’t like Trump speculating on the motive in the middle of an investigation.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 9/15/2017 @ 2:33 pm
the way NPR was slobbering over Grant Hart you get the feeling he had a fairly radical and fascist anti-american agendahappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/15/2017 @ 2:33 pm
The London bomb proves once again bulding bombs is hard.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 9/15/2017 @ 2:33 pm
you’d think there’d be some kind of 3D printer for that Mr. Fhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/15/2017 @ 2:37 pm
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/Flash.aspx/398277Q! bert (fc15db) — 9/15/2017 @ 2:39 pm
Mr. Python doesn’t know very much about President Trump really it’s not like he did all these prescient metaphors all up in it
his work is actually rather generic i think
Husker do, is,a very obscure band, any relation to Corey:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/06/07/piers_morgan_to_sadiq_khan_where_are_the_400_known_jihadists_in_london.htmlnarciso (364166) — 9/15/2017 @ 2:43 pm
yes yes Mr. narciso
obscure and minnesotan both
i axed the googles and can’t find anything particularly political about them
but NPR sure was slobbery
that’s never a good signhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/15/2017 @ 2:46 pm
This was back when it was cougar mellencamp and the other Glenn (name escapes) was ranting about reagan.narciso (364166) — 9/15/2017 @ 2:50 pm
Frey?happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/15/2017 @ 2:51 pm
“He Took Advantage (Blues For Ronald Reagan)”happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/15/2017 @ 2:52 pm
Anyone…what is Danas role with Assange?
Did his condom break, too?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/gop-congressman-sought-trump-deal-on-wikileaks-russia-1505509918Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 9/15/2017 @ 3:02 pm
Trump psych/social wall
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/09/rebranding-national-deception/540033/
The first wave of Trump White House refugees is now landing on American shores. The instability of their former abode has already set nearly a dozen senior staffers into motion, with who knows how many more to follow. No question, many of them have suffered horrible abuse and maltreatment. But compassion must be joined to realism. Are these migrants bringing with them values consistent with our way of life?Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 9/15/2017 @ 3:06 pm
68.
69.
No this require hands on training. It;s extremely difficult to capture the nuances.
There are no more working suicide belts except in the Pakistani-Afghanistani theatre, but authirtues in Europe haven’t realized it yet. There were only a few bomb builders. Israel killed those working in Gaza ome years ago, and the U.S. killed or captured or caused the ones in Iraq tio flee. (One fled to Kentucky – it wasn’t safe for him to be anywhere in Iraq because it ws known he’d sided with al Qaeda in Iraq)
When the FBI discovered he’d built bombs in Iraq because his fingerprints were identified on an unexploded IED, they did a sting operation. This was in Bowling Green.
None of the terrorists now in Europe probably know how to build any kinds of bomb successfully.Sammy Finkelman (58e1fc) — 9/15/2017 @ 3:30 pm
Jeff Sessions was lambasted by President Trump on the day Rosenstein named a special counsel and sent in his resignation, but some people orevailed on Trump not too accept. he wanted too fire him also in July. He told people he’s staying on because of immigration.Sammy Finkelman (58e1fc) — 9/15/2017 @ 3:30 pm
Ill try to uload next week ro a website and give a link to the 2006 TIME Almanac page showing that Trump was in Chicago on Sept 11, 2001. I will also try to get a chance to listen to the recordings and see if Trump even claimed that day to be in New York City.Sammy Finkelman (58e1fc) — 9/15/2017 @ 3:32 pm
Are you saying they have no access to the internet? I think you’re mistaken.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 9/15/2017 @ 3:57 pm