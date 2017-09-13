Good News: Trump Has Negotiated with Democrats and Agreed to Amnesty in Return for No Wall
Congratulations, Republicans! At dinner, your president has agreed with Democrat leaders to a new amnesty, in exchange for “a package of border security, excluding the wall”:
I am not opposed to some sort of legislative solution to the DREAMers issue. I just thought Trump had promised something about a wall. I might have DREAMed it though.
UPDATE: New York Times:
But the bipartisan comity appeared to have its limits. In a tweet, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, disputed the Democrats’ characterization of Mr. Trump’s stance on the border wall. “While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to,” she wrote.
Mr. Schumer’s communications director, Matt House, fired back on Twitter: “The President made clear he would continue pushing the wall, just not as part of this agreement.”
This does not seem inconsistent with Pelosi’s claim. Nobody is saying they agreed there will never be a wall. It’s just that wall funding is not part of the agreement. Trump will have to get the wall funding when Democrats want something and he has a chance to negotiate and make a deal.
Wait — wasn’t that what this was?
“Well, that was quick,” said the actress to the archbishop.Patricia (5fc097) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:15 pm
to be clear
so far it’s just a cow-breasted san francisco trollop, a greasy old bit of debauched manhattantrash, and a fake news propaganda slut from “yahoo” what attests to the verity of thishappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:20 pm
Patterico is saying it so it must be true.jcurtis (67588d) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:21 pm
No, I expect Trump to deny it, actually.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:23 pm
queens mind you
My President, he hails from Queens he doeshappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:23 pm
got it stitched inside his trousers case he lose them he doeshappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:25 pm
’73 Ford Pinto.nk (dbc370) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:32 pm
Here’s what we can say for certain: Patterico sources are full of fake news or someone is about to have the rug pulled from under their feet. If it’s the latter, do you really think it’s the Arpaio supporters who are gonna get the rug pull? I’m thinking Patterico and the Democrats are getting played if it’s not straight up fake news. I have a talent for always being right so this will end up more egg on Patterico’s face.jcurtis (67588d) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:35 pm
Breitbart’s red-font headline says: AMNESTY DON.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:36 pm
Trump is pursing ‘The Wall’ at a steady, measured peso.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:42 pm
I thought I had seen that and wanted to include a Trump denial in the post, if there was one, but could not find it. Thanks. I will add it.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:42 pm
Trump always delivers less than he promises. It’s his hallmark.nk (dbc370) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:44 pm
@12. How’s this for irony in messaging: the dinner was – Chinese! Seriously?!
Sweet ‘n sour pork.
“Oh, I’m not gonna take any shots from a waiter!” – Harry Hinkle [Jack Lemmon] ‘The Fortune Cookie’ 1966DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:45 pm
If you mean Pelosi, Trump, and a reporter, yes.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:47 pm
Are immediate Trump denials required for all fake news reports from known fake news sources to prevent Patterico from running with it? Seems like there should be some skepticism in order.jcurtis (085c9b) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:48 pm
The deal Trump wants is amnesty for the Dreamers.nk (dbc370) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:49 pm
Amnesty.
For the Dreamers.
He wants it from Congress. So he won’t have to be bothered with DACA. It’s been clear from the beginning.
I can’t believe that happyfeet checked out Nancy Pelosi’s breasts. That’s as disturbing as anything Trump has done.nk (dbc370) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:55 pm
It seems like Trump’s spokesperson confirmed the story.Patterico (bd1cdd) — 9/13/2017 @ 9:17 pm
See there — a great bit of controversy stirred by improper phrasing of a NEWS ARTICLE IN THE NYT — SHOCKING.
The “excluding the wall” was written to be interpreted as an agreement that there would be no wall. I heard it reported that way on CBS Radio News.
But the FACT is that they reached an agreement on border security issues in exchange for DREAMER protections, but their border security agreement did not extend to an agreement on building a wall.
But the Dems and the press got what they wanted — a misleading news headline that caused an uproar because anti-Trumpers on the right were willing to shout from the roof tops — “SEE WE TOLD YOU SO!!!!!!!!”
When you will quit accepting dominant media reporting on the things Trump is doing? The reporters spin the reporting to meet the editorial narrative they know is wanted back in their newsroom.
Hopefully Trump will learn from this that you have to get the press release out first before the dishonest media has a chance to conspire with the Dems to put out something misleading.
And sites like this need to WAIT for a story to develop rather than jump in just because the NYT or WAPO put up a big headline.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 9/13/2017 @ 9:21 pm
I predict that the Republican majority in both houses will see to it that no amnesty deal is made. It can’t get to Trump’s desk with only Democrat votes, after all.Frederick (80401a) — 9/13/2017 @ 9:21 pm
After all, we have those Republican majorities to thank for the repeal of Obamacare. They repealed it like 15 times.Frederick (80401a) — 9/13/2017 @ 9:23 pm
Amnesty is completely unnecessary. If we give Trump a way for him to look good to Morning Joe, then he’ll push that instead. Trump can help the USA *and* Mexico, make himself look good to both MAGA and Morning Joe, and undercut the MSM if he pushes a repatriation program instead of amnesty.
Want to help Trump make the smart decision? Sign the petition at my name’s link and send it to your frieds. Even if you support other things, you can sign that petition while waiting for those other things to happen.Repatriations, not amnesty (e23af4) — 9/13/2017 @ 9:24 pm
Maybe I’m being a little snarky.
It is mathematically impossible for Democrats in Congress to make any kind of deal with Trump, without massive Republican complicity, and that’s the thing. To the extent that conservative principles are being betrayed, it is Republicans that are betraying them.Frederick (80401a) — 9/13/2017 @ 9:25 pm
Would Merrick Garland on the Supreme Court really have been the end of the world?nk (dbc370) — 9/13/2017 @ 9:27 pm
Shock the monkey.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/13/2017 @ 9:38 pm
88,000 new foreign exchange students. No take-backs.Pinandpuller (95bf00) — 9/13/2017 @ 9:40 pm
@26 nk
The end of the beginning of the end.Pinandpuller (95bf00) — 9/13/2017 @ 9:41 pm
if that’s all there is my friends then let’s keep dancinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/13/2017 @ 10:30 pm
88,000. 880,000. Whatever it takes.Pinandpuller (95bf00) — 9/13/2017 @ 11:04 pm
Arnold Schwarzenegger pulled this same crap as governor of California.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 9/13/2017 @ 11:05 pm
I’ve got a stupid question:
In return for this largess to Mexican citizens in America, what did the negotiators get for American citizens in Mexico?
I told you it was a stupid question.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/13/2017 @ 11:22 pm
Would Merrick Garland on the Supreme Court really have been the end of the world?
Amnesty for everyone and turn in your guns?
Yes, it would have been worse.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/13/2017 @ 11:23 pm
To the extent that conservative principles are being betrayed, it is Republicans that are betraying them.
No, just a few. BUt then the GOP has never been a party based on “conservative principles” any more than the Democrats have been a party based on Marxism. At least not yet.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/13/2017 @ 11:26 pm
And you haven’t even seen the health care deal yet.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/13/2017 @ 11:27 pm
It is true that Merrick Garland would have completely changed the landscape on Heller and gun rights generally.
But this is getting back to “but but he’s better than Hillary” thing that Patterico has recently remarked about. Why are people still arguing about whether Hillary or Trump would have been worse? Particularly on a conservative blog. It is really sad that this is even a question.
At the end of Trump’s term, we’ll still be wondering. Perhaps the court appointments alone show Trump was the better result. Perhaps some disaster abroad show Trump was the worse. But electing him is in the past, nominating him is in the past. Trump won and is responsible for doing a good job, keeping his promises, not merely justifying his election.
We know that Trump is doing a crappy job right now. This is a weak deal based on Trump’s own often stretched arguments about how weak Cruz or Rubio or Bush would have been on Amnesty. Trump was supposed to be strong on immigration.Dustin (ba94b2) — 9/13/2017 @ 11:32 pm