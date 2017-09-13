Good News: Trump Has Negotiated with Democrats and Agreed to Amnesty in Return for No Wall

Congratulations, Republicans! At dinner, your president has agreed with Democrat leaders to a new amnesty, in exchange for “a package of border security, excluding the wall”:

Pelosi and Schumer say they agreed with Trump over dinner to "enshrine" DACA's protections into law quickly pic.twitter.com/ei0H1fsZ0u — Liz Goodwin (@lizcgoodwin) September 14, 2017

I am not opposed to some sort of legislative solution to the DREAMers issue. I just thought Trump had promised something about a wall. I might have DREAMed it though.

UPDATE: New York Times:

But the bipartisan comity appeared to have its limits. In a tweet, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, disputed the Democrats’ characterization of Mr. Trump’s stance on the border wall. “While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to,” she wrote. Mr. Schumer’s communications director, Matt House, fired back on Twitter: “The President made clear he would continue pushing the wall, just not as part of this agreement.”

This does not seem inconsistent with Pelosi’s claim. Nobody is saying they agreed there will never be a wall. It’s just that wall funding is not part of the agreement. Trump will have to get the wall funding when Democrats want something and he has a chance to negotiate and make a deal.

Wait — wasn’t that what this was?

