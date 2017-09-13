Dinner And Deals In The Blue Room Tonight

[guest post by Dana]

Tonight, President Trump is hosting a dinner at the White House in the Blue Room. The President’s guests will be Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Subjects of discussion reportedly to be focused upon will be establishing protections for the Dreamers, and finding ways to stabilize the health insurance markets.

According to Schumer this morning:

It’s a continuation of what we should do in December and we’re going to work very hard to get him to be for Dreamers and straightening out health care.”

Seriously, given that Schumer and Pelosi are all too aware that a little flattery goes a long, very long way with Trump, I don’t think they’ll really have to work all that hard to win over a president who is beholden to no party, nor wed to any political ideology. Perhaps tonight might even be the first major step in that “new era of bipartisanship” we keep hearing about.

A little dinner party and a little “dinner table bargain” in the offing…

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)

–Dana