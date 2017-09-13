Dinner And Deals In The Blue Room Tonight
[guest post by Dana]
Tonight, President Trump is hosting a dinner at the White House in the Blue Room. The President’s guests will be Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Subjects of discussion reportedly to be focused upon will be establishing protections for the Dreamers, and finding ways to stabilize the health insurance markets.
According to Schumer this morning:
It’s a continuation of what we should do in December and we’re going to work very hard to get him to be for Dreamers and straightening out health care.”
Seriously, given that Schumer and Pelosi are all too aware that a little flattery goes a long, very long way with Trump, I don’t think they’ll really have to work all that hard to win over a president who is beholden to no party, nor wed to any political ideology. Perhaps tonight might even be the first major step in that “new era of bipartisanship” we keep hearing about.
A little dinner party and a little “dinner table bargain” in the offing…
–Dana
Hello.Dana (023079) — 9/13/2017 @ 5:43 pm
meanwhile sleazy mitch and his corrupt pig wife snubbed President Trump at the Camp Davidhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/13/2017 @ 5:49 pm
What kind of a person with pretensions of being President hires a corrupt pig wife to be the country’s Transportation Secretary?nk (dbc370) — 9/13/2017 @ 5:57 pm
that’s in my spiral notebook with my other questionshappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/13/2017 @ 5:59 pm
Sorry, Dana.
Yes, Trump’s Suck-Up-To-The-Democrats campaign seems to be in full speed ahead mode. Ivanka and Jared should be happy, though.nk (dbc370) — 9/13/2017 @ 6:00 pm
everyone needs to take a step back and ask themselves one question
what has poop-lick paul ryan done for you latelyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/13/2017 @ 6:01 pm
How’s it go, if you look around the table and don’t see the mark, the mark is you?
Trump’s bill-signing hand is not, I’m afraid, exhausted from the balanced budgets, Obamacare repeals, border-control bills, and tax reforms that the Republican House and Senate have been sending him.
The fundamental reason bi-partisan deals are in the offing, is because no uni-partisan bills have had Republican support.
Trump is not the cure, but he’s not the disease.Frederick (80401a) — 9/13/2017 @ 6:01 pm
what kind of cookies do you like Mr. Frederickhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/13/2017 @ 6:02 pm
So Nanski and Chuck are now dining with Hitler?!?! How is the media going to report that?Colonel Haiku (a4b010) — 9/13/2017 @ 6:25 pm
President Cruz, President Walker, President Amash, none of these Presidents would have an Obamacare repeal to sign. None of them would have a real budget, much less a balanced one, to sign. None of them would have entitlement reform to sign. They can probably expect to get a DACA amnesty to sign, though (and all would have signed it).
All for the same reason. Good men all, but they have a Republican-controlled Congress to work with. And Republicans in Congress stand for nothing and signify nothing but the perpetuation of themselves in office.Frederick (80401a) — 9/13/2017 @ 6:29 pm
@Colonel Haiku:So Nanski and Chuck are now dining with Hitler?!?! How is the media going to report that?
“Still at War With Eastasia”Frederick (80401a) — 9/13/2017 @ 6:29 pm
Today:Dana (023079) — 9/13/2017 @ 6:36 pm
This could’ve been quite the menu:
Agnewlotti: stuffed with sweet taters, nutmeg, parsley, sage, Rose Marie and Tyme (with ricotta cheese on top).
Beef Tenderloin a la McConnell… layered with bresaola (air dried salted beef), head cheese, parsley, garlic and Wonder Bread crumbs. It will be served with a rather extravagantly garnished broccoli dish, Broccoli a la Derecha.
11… that about covers it, Frederick!Colonel Haiku (a4b010) — 9/13/2017 @ 6:45 pm
Frederick@10
I disagree slightly. I think some of those things, especially replacing Obamacare, would probably have passed. I think most of the alternate reality Presidents would have worked harder to get legislation passed than Trump has worked. Worked enough that at least it wouldn’t come down to the whims of John McCain deciding the fate of nations.
Your overall premise about the general nature of Congress I agree with.kishnevi (4490a8) — 9/13/2017 @ 7:13 pm
@kishnevi:I think some of those things, especially replacing Obamacare, would probably have passed.
Really, whose vote would have changed, and why? Why did they vote for it all those times Obama was in office and would veto, but not now when he’s not there?
I think most of the alternate reality Presidents
Cruz and Amash are in Congress now, what’s the excuse?
it wouldn’t come down to the whims of John McCain deciding the fate of nations.
It happened so many times before Trump. What was Bush’s excuse?Frederick (80401a) — 9/13/2017 @ 7:17 pm
Remember too Kishnevi that McCain was the Republican candidate for President in 2008 and would have had his whims deciding the fate of nations, if the Establishment Republicans had had their way, and that McCain is a lot of the reason why Trump got the nomination.Frederick (80401a) — 9/13/2017 @ 7:20 pm
All you say is true. But what I am saying is that another Republican in the White House would have tried harder, been more involved in the process, and probably bern more successful. You would be talking about how bad the GOP replacement was, but not the failure to produce a replacement.kishnevi (4490a8) — 9/13/2017 @ 7:28 pm
@kishnevi: Ok, what blandishment or charm would Cruz, say, have offered and which vote do you think he’d have flipped–and why did he not do it this year (or why did it not work)?Frederick (80401a) — 9/13/2017 @ 7:32 pm
Bearing in mind that the Senate, by and large, has always hated Ted Cruz perhaps even more so than Trump.Frederick (80401a) — 9/13/2017 @ 7:32 pm
Statement by Pelosi and Schumer after Dinner with Donald.
https://twitter.com/search/Statement+from+Pelosi+and+Schumer+on+dinner
The after dinner mint.
“How sweet it is!” – Jackie Gleason ‘The Jackie Gleason Show’ CBS TV, 1966-1970DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/13/2017 @ 7:50 pm
“So Nanski and Chuck are now dining with Hitler?!?! How is the media going to report that?”
Something to do with an epidemic of whiplash amongst the former Trump bashers would be my guess.Bang Gunley (5a4596) — 9/13/2017 @ 7:54 pm
Statement from Schumer and Pelosi:
While Sanders said “excluding the wall was not agreed to.”Dana (023079) — 9/13/2017 @ 7:56 pm
Link here.Dana (023079) — 9/13/2017 @ 7:59 pm
When ICE operations are going swimmingly at Motel 6s, put that rebar someplace else thats crumbling in the Still Trumpin sense.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:01 pm
Say Huckabee-Sanders when referencing Sarah …. I was thinking Bernie was being a broken clock on this.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:04 pm
Sweet and sour pork; dinner they ordered in– Chinese?! Seriously?!
“Oh, I’m not gonna take any shots from a waiter!” – Harry Hinkle [Jack Lemmon] ‘The Fortune Cookie’ 1966DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/13/2017 @ 8:31 pm