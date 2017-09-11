Donald Trump After WTC Collapsed on 9/11: Now I Have the Tallest Building in Downtown New York!
I had never heard this until today. Amazing that this clip was not available during the campaign.
Literally moments after the towers came down, Trump was asked if anything had happened with his own building at 40 Wall Street. His answer was to brag about now having the tallest building in downtown Manhattan. It’s so ghoulish and laughably inappropriate that you would think it was The Onion. But it’s real:
Thousands of people died on 9/11 and Trump’s initial reaction was happiness his building was the tallest again pic.twitter.com/jkLygUelF7
— jordan 🌹🌹 (@JordanUhl) September 11, 2017
INTERVIEWER: You have one of the landmark buildings down in the financial district, 40 Wall Street. Uh, did you have any damage, or did, you know, what’s happened down there?
TRUMP: Well, it was an amazing phone call. Well, I mean, 40 Wall Street was the second tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was, actually before the World Trade Center, was the tallest, and then when they built the World Trade Center, became known as the second tallest, and now it’s the tallest.
Let’s assume he followed that up with something about how horrible the collapse of the World Trade Center was, and how sad the loss of life was, and all that was edited out by the partisan who created this video. Assume all that to be true, Trump defenders. We don’t know it, but assume it anyway.
I don’t care. His first reaction was to gloat about how he now had the tallest building in downtown Manhattan.
Donald Trump is a pathological narcissist and a complete dick. This is the way he has always been. This is the way he will always be.
He may end up doing some policy things that are OK, and if so I will acknowledge that. But he is a terrible, awful, immoral human being with no positive traits whatsoever.
If you can’t handle the fact that I point that out, find another blog.
P.S. A hypercritical commenter says Mike Pence made a nice speech today at the site of the crash of Flight 93, and asks why I didn’t post about that. The answer is because I was working. However, my colleague streiff at RedState posted about it, so if you’re interested, read about it here.
As a suck-up to Donald Trump, Mike Pence has no character. He is still miles better than Donald Trump. We’d be far better off with Pence as president.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/11/2017 @ 8:54 pm
Set your timer for trollishness.Simon Jester (fbd5ad) — 9/11/2017 @ 9:02 pm
Well, and I want Mitt Romney to be well into his second term, but I can’t have that, either.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/11/2017 @ 9:06 pm
And we didn’t get that largely due to an edited tape.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/11/2017 @ 9:09 pm
Kevin, I agree with you. But strap in for the usual bizarre nastiness….which bizarrely suggests that DJT is a better person. I have an explanation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RijB8wnJCN0Simon Jester (fbd5ad) — 9/11/2017 @ 9:13 pm
His first reaction was to gloat about how he now had the tallest building in downtown Manhattan
What do you mean his first reaction? This interview was along time after that
This is the true story about Donald Trump and 9/11:
From page 443, of the TIME 2006 Almanac:
Because of 9/11, Donald Trump lost the opportunity to build the tallest building in the world.
The terrorists won, and Donald Trump lost.
The tallest buildings in the world are now in the Far East, or in the Arab world.
Now Trump won’t tell this story on himself, because, well, for one thing, a lot of people think he was in New York that day, maybe seeing people jump off of buildings with his own eyes, and not through television, or peering with a telescope into New Jersey.
But in fact, Trump was in Chicago on September 11, 2001.
P.S. The Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago was eventually completed in 2009 at 1,389 feet, although not without Trump being sued for not paying a debt (his lawyer said the suit was foolish – he was going to pay it soon, and in fact he did)
The Trump International Hotel and Tower is now about number 16 on one list of the world’s tallest buildings.
When Trump talked about having the tallest building in Lower Manhattan, he was concealing his disappointment.Sammy Finkelman (8a673f) — 9/11/2017 @ 9:21 pm
I had never heard this until today. Amazing that this clip was not available during the campaign.
Apparently it was, Patterico:
On 9/11, Trump noted on TV that his Financial District building was now the ‘tallest’ By Jenna Johnson September 11, 2016
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2016/09/11/on-911-trump-noted-that-he-now-owned-the-financial-districts-tallest-building/
Story had link to Politico story on both candidates whereabouts on 9/11 w/t recording:
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/09/trump-hillary-clinton-september-11-911-attacks-nyc-214236DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/11/2017 @ 9:24 pm
there’s no such thing as Mike Pencehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/11/2017 @ 9:37 pm
It’s real convenient that he happened to be in Chicago on 9/11, isn’t it? And it’s sure a coincidence that the attack on the Twin Towers left his building as the tallest in New York City. Just like it’s a coincidence that Jamie Gorelick who was responsible for the intelligence exchange wall that led to 9/11, and was on the commission that covered it up afterwards, is now on his daughter’s payroll.nk (dbc370) — 9/11/2017 @ 9:47 pm
Hate to say it, but gotta throw a flag on this play, Patterico.
Really have to go listen to the full interview w/WWOR– it runs about 10 minutes and linked in this Politico piece from a year ago:
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/09/trump-hillary-clinton-september-11-911-attacks-nyc-214236
Context is lost in the small clip you’ve got here– given the flow of his conversation w/t WWOR news people who were feeding him weak questions anyway. Actually, more stunning was his comment about being miffed they closed the stock exchange – even as debris was tumbling down on New Yorkers scurrying for cover.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/11/2017 @ 9:48 pm
Patterico,
you realize THIS is your post about 9/11.
Think about that.
I know exactly where I was when the towers were hit and when they fell. I could see the smoke from my house. I will never forget and never forgive. We have bigger enemies who are still trying to destroy us.NJRob (7f4bec) — 9/11/2017 @ 9:49 pm
The Washington Post said Trump called a television station on 9/11. That is possible. He could have done that from Chicago. Nobody could have called him, even if they wanted to, because nobody would have known where he was,
So we can say that Trump’s first reaction, was to get on TV.
Now did Trump actually claim, though, that he was IN New York? The Washington Post article says that Trump said that the scene around the World Trade Center as described to him by his associates at 40 Wall Street.Sammy Finkelman (8a673f) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:04 pm
You realize that was Trump’s comment about the buildings collapsing. Think about THAT.
How dare you try to shame ME when you can’t muster a word of condemnation for this callous narcissist.
I’ll take you seriously when you are willing to criticize Donald Trump 1/10 as much as you criticize me for things that are 1/10 as bad as what he does.
Until that happens, I will ignore you. You are not worth my time.Patterico (531244) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:06 pm
@ NJRob, who wrote (#11):
That is a fair statement about 9/11/2017. As our host took pains to note, he has posted about other things on many other anniversaries of 9/11/01. I don’t think it belittles the memory of 9/11/01 to discuss the events of that day in a 2017 context.
Throughout his life, Trump has turned his life into an endless narcissistic loop. I agree with our host about that.
Is he also a ghoul? A racist? A sexist? All of those characterizations require knowledge of what’s in his head that none of us have. I am content to observe his objective outward manifestations of what’s inside his head. Some of those objective outward manifestations, including this clip, are consistent with some of those things, especially situationally, and especially depending on what he thinks he’s supposed to say to that particular group of marks he’s in front of at any given moment. But the one thing that everything he does, good and bad, is utterly consistent with is his narcissism. He’s all about Trump, and as he’ll tell you speaking of himself in the third person, Trump is all about the Trump brand.
I am sufficiently confident in this that I’m no longer much interested in what other explanations there may be for his bizarre behavior. They may also be true, or not. But this — this narcissism, which isn’t hidden within his skull but dripping from his every word and deed — this is bad enough. It explains how he treats people; it explains what he says; it explains how he could cut off his own disabled nephew’s critical health care needs over a perceived family slight. WHen he says to you, “Make America Great Again,” he means “Make Trump Great.”
This is not new news at all, though. This is just the first 9/11 anniversary in which this guy has been in the office of the POTUS. Gosh I wish he weren’t but he is. Gosh I hope he does better tomorrow, but I’m sore tired of saying that.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:09 pm
And yes of course America has bigger enemies. Please. That’s Obama-style strawmanning.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:11 pm
At least we can say gloating is poor form.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:15 pm
We also read this in the Washington Post article:
I can understand why Trump didn’t want to comment because everybody was saying he was in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, as a defense to why he might have said that he saw Muslims cheering the attack – but why did Politico hide the all-important fact that Trump was not in New York City on September 11, 2001? Or was it Politico that did that?
The full interview would probably have Trump revealing he was in Chicago.
In the sixth Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas on Thursday, January 14, 2016, Donald Trump said something that, if not read very carefully, could imply that he had been in New York City on September 11, 2001:
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/01/15/us/politics/transcript-of-republican-p
residential-debate.html
Now he saw the buildings come down on TV in Chicago.
And he was down there other time(s), not on Sept. 11, 2001.
The Washington Post now claims Trump said certain things that he probably didn’t:
Did Trump in fact claim he was in his apartment? I don’t think so. He saw all those things on TV in Chicago.
If Trump at some point had indicated he was in Chicago, he couldn’t be accused of claiming to have wotnessed people jump to their deaths from his apartment, so maybe that;’s why Politico supressed the fact he was in Chicago.
The claim he helped a bit is not much of a claim, and that went on for about six months. He had to be down there in the vicinity because of his building at 40 Wall Street.
The witnessing Muslims in New Jersey is a lie, because that what was on TV wasn’t in New Jersey, but I am not sure how clear Trump was about claiming to have seen that precise thing. But it did happen in the Gaza Strip I think and another place where thefilm was confiscated. His campaign went searching for video clips. He did maintain the claim, if he had ever eant it, that he seen that himself, live.Sammy Finkelman (8a673f) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:17 pm
Leon Wolf had a post about this last year at RedState. I did not see it until today, after I had seen the clip on Twitter.
I don’t care where he was. That is a giant distraction.
Note how the Trumpers can’t even bring themselves to criticize even this.
Not a cult!Patterico (c3ae4b) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:23 pm
a word of condemnation for this callous narcissist.
That he most certainly is.
However the clip is a little out of context given the flow of the full conversation: it’s 20 seconds of a nearly 10 minute on-air interview. His irritation at the closing of the stock exchange is certainly most revealing as well.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:23 pm
14. . Beldar (fa637a) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:09 pm
What Trump did on 9/11, I think it’s fair to say, is make sure he got on TV. (once he had overcome the initial shock)
On a New York station, which is where he was known best, or maybe that’s where someone was most likely to put him on the air.
Even if to do that he had to call in long distance from Chicago, without video and without any really first hand information to relate.
He was readyy to give an uninformed opinion as to whythe towers might have collapsed. in reality, it was the fact that steel gets weaker when heated and the fact the WTC towers has been constructed with the minimum amout of steel.Sammy Finkelman (8a673f) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:24 pm
I don’t care where he was. That is a giant distraction.
That’s not the point. Besides, he was in Manhattan anyway. The point was the full 10 minute interview w/WWOR is in that Politico piece published a year ago and that really should be listened to for context– not a mere 20 seconds of it.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:28 pm
Or maybe Chicago– or looking for Muslims in ersery City… wherever he was bragging about his big windows facing south toward WTC….DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:31 pm
@17. Did Trump in fact claim he was in his apartment? I don’t think so.
Sammy, go listen to the 10 minute interview of the WWOR– he left the impression he was watching it from NY. But they were asking awfully lame questions in it anyway. His explanation for narrow windows was particularly odd.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:35 pm
Mike Pence oh my goodness
given all the infinite and myriad happenstances what must converge for the universe to manufacture such a fantastical creature!
oh do pull the other onehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:36 pm
Trying to find a transcript, only found this part:
Alan Marcus: Donald you’re probably the best-known builder particularly of great buildings in the city. There’s a great deal of question about whether or not the damage and and the ultimate destruction of the buildings was caused by the airplanes by architectural defect or possibly by bombs or more after shocks you have any thoughts on that?
Donald Trump: It wasn’t architectural defect. The World Trade Center was always known as a very very strong building. Don’t forget that took a big bomb in the basement (1993). Now, the basement is the most vulnerable place because that’s your foundation and it withstood that and I got to see that area about three or four days after took place because one of my structural engineers actually took me for a tour because he did the building and I said “I can’t believe it”. The the building was standing solid and half of the columns were blown out. This was an unbelievably powerful building. If you don’t know anything about structure it was one of the first buildings that was built from the outside. The steel, the reason the World Trade Center had such narrow windows is that in between all the windows, you had the steel on the outside, the steel on the outside of the building.
That’s why when I first looked – and you had these big heavy i-beams. When I first looked at it, I couldn’t believe it, because there was a hole in the steel and this is steel that was, you remember the width of the windows of the World Trade Center folks. I think you know if you were ever up there, they were quite narrow and in between was this heavy steel. I said how could a plane, even a plane, even a 767 or 747 or whatever it might have been, how could it possibly go through this steel? I happen to think that they had not only a plane but they had bombs that exploded almost simultaneously, because I just can’t imagine anything being able to go through that wall. Most buildings are built with the steel on the inside around the elevator shaft. This one was built from the outside which is the strongest structure you can have and it was almost just like a can of soup.
Rolland Smith: You know, Donald we were looking at pictures all morning long of that plane coming into building number two and when you see that approach the far side and all of a sudden within a matter of milliseconds the explosion pops out the other side.
Donald Trump: Right. I just think that there was a plane with more than just fuel. I think obviously they were very big planes. They were going very rapidly, because I was also watching where the plane seemed to be not only going fast it seems to be coming down into the building. So is getting the speed from going down hill so to speak. It just seemed to me that to do that kind of destruction is even more than a big plane because you’re talking about talking about steel, the heaviest caliber steel that was used on the building. These buildings were rock-solid and you know it’s just an amazing amazing thing. This country is different today and it’s going to be different than it ever was for many years to come.
Rolland Smith: A very profound statement and very true.Frederick (80401a) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:38 pm
@25. Freddo, the entire WWOR 10 minute interview is linked in the politico piece:
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/09/trump-hillary-clinton-september-11-911-attacks-nyc-214236
Just go watch it.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:44 pm
many facts to gather must gather them all
rush to judgment we shall not
a thorough weighing of facts and evidence
that’s what’s required and that’s what we shall do
nothing for it then
i’m eager to see your results come the morrow my industrious friends
justice and truth!
truth and justice!
until thenhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:50 pm
I listened to the whole thing. He spends the time talking about how awful the attacks were and how many died. He sounds like he’s trying to process it as he’s talking, which many of us were at the time.
Disappointed there’s no full transcript.Frederick (80401a) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:50 pm
Rolland Smith.
Blast from the past. Used to be the local anchor at WCBS-NY. WWOR had him working across the river in Secaucus.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:54 pm
Yeah for a while there were 9/11 conspiracy theorists using that interview as evidence that bombs were involved in the attacks. And until the run-up to the 2016 election, no one else had any interest in that interview, until Politico decided to try to find out what Donald Trump had said on or about that date to take 20 seconds of it out of context.Frederick (80401a) — 9/11/2017 @ 10:57 pm
The first part (h/t Andrew, TJTB):
First Reporter: Donald, I understand, you were actually a witness to what happened this morning.
Donald Trump: Well, I have a window that looks directly at the world Trade Center and I saw this huge explosion, I was with a group of people and I, I really couldn’t believe it, and even, I think worse than that, for years I’ve looked right directly at the building. I’d see the Empire State Building in the foreground, and the World Trade Center in the background, and now I’m looking at absolutely nothing. It’s just gone. And it’s, just hard to believe.
Allen Marcus: Donald, Allen Marcus here. Uh, your building is uh, Trump Tower, is the – one of the great tourist attractions in the world, it’s well-known universally, are you taking any, uh, precautions there in light of what happened at the World Trade Center?
Donald Trump: Well, Allen, we’ve always had, as you know, very very strong security, but there’s very little you can do about planes crashing into a building. You look at Larry Silverstein, is a terrific owner in New York and a very good friend of mine who I just called, I was very worried about him, because I assumed he was maybe in the building. He took possession of the building one week ago. As you know, he just bought the World Trade Center.
Allen Marcus: Right
Donald Trump: And, he was in his office, and he was getting ready to move into the World Trade Center over the next two weeks, so, when I just spoke to him, there’s nothing you can do when people are going to be bombing planes at your building. Now, I guess maybe the world is gonna be changing and maybe you/re gonna have F-16’s flying all over the city and such, but, it’s a pretty tough situation.
Allen Marcus: Donald, uh, you have one of the landmark buildings down in the financial district, 40 Wall Street. Uhh, did you have any damage, or did, you know, what’s – what’s happened down there?
Donald Trump: Well, it was an amazing phone call, I mean, 40 Wall street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually before the World Trade Center the tallest, and then when they built the World Trade Center it became known as the second-tallest, and now it’s the tallest. And I just spoke to my people, and they said it’s the most unbelievable sight, it’s probably seven or eight blocks away from the World Trade Center, and yet Wall Street is littered with two feet of stone and brick and mortar and steel, and there were thousands of people walking over, the – the debris, over the Brooklyn Bridge, where they’re sending them out over the Brooklyn Bridge, to Brooklyn, and then I guess, and they’re gonna have to figure out how to get home from there.
But they have between a foot and 2 feet of debris, right in front of a building, that’s probably, you would say Allen, around six or seven blocks away.Frederick (80401a) — 9/11/2017 @ 11:03 pm
Ted Cruz is trending on Twitter, but not for any of the reasons you might expect.Davethulhu (3a2442) — 9/11/2017 @ 11:10 pm
Even Snopes was pretty soft on Trump when it came to this interview.
“On 11 September 2001, as news outlets in New York, the United States, and around the world struggled to keep up with unfolding reports of that day’s terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, newscasters from local television station WWOR spoke live on the air with Donald Trump about the event by telephone.
Trump described how he had witnessed the attack from an office window that looked directly onto the World Trade Center and answered questions from the newscasters about subjects such as whether he was taking any precautions to protect his own buildings and what the city would need to do to recover from the attacks…
it is true that during the course of that interview, in response to a query about whether his own buildings had sustained any damage, Trump stated, in reference to the Trump Building, that “now it’s the tallest” [in downtown Manhattan]. Whether that remark constituted “bragging” is a matter of subjective interpretation, however.
Critics maintain that Trump’s referencing the relative height of 40 Wall Street in the immediate aftermath of the World Trade Center towers’ fall was completely gratuitous and irrelevant to the discussion, the hallmark of an egoist with no compunctions about using tragedy as an opportunity for self-promotion.
But in the context of the full interview, Trump’s remarks could perhaps be considered defensible.
First of all, the newscasters to whom Trump was speaking were appealing to their audience by repeatedly referring to his status in the New York real estate community, describing him as the “man behind lots of real estate in Manhattan” and a “visionary in New York real estate,” and they specifically asked him about the Trump Tower and the Trump Building, which they termed “one of the great tourist attractions in the world” and “one of the landmark buildings down in the financial district,” respectively. It was to be expected that he would respond to those lead-ins with at least a little bit of subtle swagger (which he expressed matter-of-factly rather than hyperbolically).
Second, Trump’s remark was made in response to questions about whether his buildings had sustained any damage and whether he was taking any precautions to protect them. It the chaos of that day, it wasn’t too much of a stretch to think that Trump was pondering whether the (as-yet unknown) terrorists, having destroyed the two tallest buildings in lower Manhattan, might be coming after the next-tallest.
But then again, the office building at 70 Pine Street is listed as being 25 feet taller than 40 Wall Street (although it has four fewer floors), so perhaps Trump could be considered to have been “bragging” for claiming an honor that wasn’t actually his.”Frederick (80401a) — 9/11/2017 @ 11:11 pm
The stock exchange part is in the context of a desire to go on as if nothing had happened, but that you realize that you simply can’t go on as if nothing had happened, things really are different after this.Frederick (80401a) — 9/11/2017 @ 11:15 pm
@11. NJRob, you know, it’s hard, I think, for folks who never had the opportunity to visit them, to fully appreciate the size and scale of the WTC complex and what was lost that day. Television tried, but it had its limits. Used to spend a few days a week passing through the WTC; aside from the offices above, most don’t know of the escalators, the massive shopping malls, banks, kiosks, stores and train hubs beneath it lost– or the connections to JFK, to subways up town- PATH to Hoboken and Jersey City and Newark. All forever busy and bustling and now forever gone. The footprints of those buildings were simply mind-boggling. And for all their soaring grandeur, the Twin Towers remained the only NY buildings I was every wary of being in and taking visitors to– particularly the elevators. You could feel the cars move and sense the building sway in the wind, even on calm days. So many and so much was lost that day. But we’ll remember.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/11/2017 @ 11:24 pm
@33. Bingo. Good summary of the 10 minute interview.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/11/2017 @ 11:26 pm
@28. Bingo, too. My take, too- processing it all– not excusing his routine bragging– but you could hear the hint of bewilderment in his voice — which pretty much everyone on air had that day.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/11/2017 @ 11:33 pm
http://www.washingtonpost.com
An anti-Trump story in the WaPo during the election was pretty much lost among the other anti_trump stories. They published little else.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/12/2017 @ 12:40 am
Note how the Trumpers can’t even bring themselves to criticize even this.
An edited tape on a day when EVERYONE was distracted, shocked and staring out windows. Yeah, I’ll get right on it.
And I despise Trump. But doesn’t mean I will soil my hands on any sh1t available to throw. Trump is stupid, bloody-minded, impervious to reason, ignorant and a boor. That the GOP could not find a way to get a better candidate is forever a mistake. Rince Priebus is easily the worst GOP party boss of all time. Anyone else would have beat Ms Peestink by 20 points.
But still, this tape is hate for hate’s sake. Real two-minute hate stuff. There is so much better stuff to be angry about, such as the colossal health-care cockup.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/12/2017 @ 12:48 am
The real issue with Trump is that his picture should grace dictionaries forever, illustrating the phrase “opportunity cost.”
I see that Mitt Romney is going to run for the Senate in 2018. And win by 60 points, in Utah.
I wonder what he’d do if Trump is still on the ropes in 2020.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/12/2017 @ 12:56 am