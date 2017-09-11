Donald Trump After WTC Collapsed on 9/11: Now I Have the Tallest Building in Downtown New York!

I had never heard this until today. Amazing that this clip was not available during the campaign.

Literally moments after the towers came down, Trump was asked if anything had happened with his own building at 40 Wall Street. His answer was to brag about now having the tallest building in downtown Manhattan. It’s so ghoulish and laughably inappropriate that you would think it was The Onion. But it’s real:

Thousands of people died on 9/11 and Trump’s initial reaction was happiness his building was the tallest again pic.twitter.com/jkLygUelF7 — jordan 🌹🌹 (@JordanUhl) September 11, 2017

INTERVIEWER: You have one of the landmark buildings down in the financial district, 40 Wall Street. Uh, did you have any damage, or did, you know, what’s happened down there? TRUMP: Well, it was an amazing phone call. Well, I mean, 40 Wall Street was the second tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was, actually before the World Trade Center, was the tallest, and then when they built the World Trade Center, became known as the second tallest, and now it’s the tallest.

Let’s assume he followed that up with something about how horrible the collapse of the World Trade Center was, and how sad the loss of life was, and all that was edited out by the partisan who created this video. Assume all that to be true, Trump defenders. We don’t know it, but assume it anyway.

I don’t care. His first reaction was to gloat about how he now had the tallest building in downtown Manhattan.

Donald Trump is a pathological narcissist and a complete dick. This is the way he has always been. This is the way he will always be.

He may end up doing some policy things that are OK, and if so I will acknowledge that. But he is a terrible, awful, immoral human being with no positive traits whatsoever.

If you can’t handle the fact that I point that out, find another blog.

P.S. A hypercritical commenter says Mike Pence made a nice speech today at the site of the crash of Flight 93, and asks why I didn’t post about that. The answer is because I was working. However, my colleague streiff at RedState posted about it, so if you’re interested, read about it here.

As a suck-up to Donald Trump, Mike Pence has no character. He is still miles better than Donald Trump. We’d be far better off with Pence as president.

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]