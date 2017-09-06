Trump Sides with Democrats Over Republicans As Trumpers Cheer

It’s time for all good Trump cultists to exercise your smiling muscles. Get ready to justify, rationalize, and applaud:

President Donald Trump sided with Democrats on adding a three-month extension of the U.S. debt limit and government spending to a hurricane-relief bill over the arguments of fellow Republicans, who pressed for a longer debt extension. . . . . Trump, after meeting with congressional leaders Wednesday at the White House, told reporters on Air Force One that the deal with Democrats would be “very good.” “We agreed to a three-month extension on debt ceiling, which they consider to be sacred — very important — always we’ll agree on debt ceiling automatically because of the importance of it,” the president said.

Republicans used to negotiate for some small measure of fiscal responsibility (remember “sequestration”?) in return for raising the debt ceiling. None of that any more! Always announce that you will always give in, is the first tactic of any successful negotiator. Haven’t you read The Art of the Deal?

“The president agreed with Senator Schumer and Congresswoman Pelosi to do a three-month CR and debt ceiling until December,” said McConnell, a Kentucky Republican. . . . Just hours earlier, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin — who was in the meeting with Trump — had told reporters the Democratic proposal was “unworkable” and “ridiculous.”

Trumpers, who argued that one must vote Trump during the 2016 elections because the alternative was supporting a Democrat, were jubilant at Trump’s decision to support Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi over Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell:

Mitch McConnell had refused to meet with Trump for weeks, now GOP cries because Trump retaliated on debt ceiling. Welcome to hard ball. — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) September 6, 2017

By showing Republicans he can work with Democrats, Trump forces Republicans to unite or become irrelevant. He just changed the game. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) September 7, 2017

Start your own obsequious pro-Trump spin now! It’s all the rage! Suggested line of defense: “anything that makes Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan angry is good.” (Do not recall that Ryan and McConnell called for Trump to be elected over Hillary. That never happened, citizen — and such thoughts are doubleplusungood.) If you twist yourself into a big enough pretzel, you’ll convince yourself that supporting Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi is the height of conservatism. The tools quoted above managed it. Why not you?

Hackery: it’s not just for breakfast any more!

This can only end with Trump switching parties and becoming a Democrat, and taking 1/3 of the Republican party with him. They’ll yell about the importance of fighting the left as they vote in Pelosi and Schumer, institute single-payer, expand entitlements, impose “ze and zir” transgender pronouns on America — and of course “automatically” agree to those “sacred” debt ceiling hikes. They’re “very important,” don’t you know.

At least I’ll never have to listen to people talking about how Trump fights the left any more.

Right?

Right?

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]