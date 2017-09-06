New York’s Mayor Lets His Inner Marxist Spread Its Wings

[guest post by JVW]

If you’ve been on any right-leaning blogs, Facebook pages, or Twitter feeds today, you have probably seen the latest from far-left New York Mayor Warren Bill Wilhelm de Blasio. Apparently coasting to a sure reelection in a couple of months, and emboldened by the obnoxious caterwauling since last November’s election, de Blasio abandoned caution and made perhaps his most explicit Marxist statement in a recent interview with New York Magazine. In answer to a question regarding the hardest obstacle for him to overcome during his first term, the mayor let loose with the following:

What’s been hardest is the way our legal system is structured to favor private property. I think people all over this city, of every background, would like to have the city government be able to determine which building goes where, how high it will be, who gets to live in it, what the rent will be. I think there’s a socialistic impulse, which I hear every day, in every kind of community, that they would like things to be planned in accordance to their needs. And I would, too. Unfortunately, what stands in the way of that is hundreds of years of history that have elevated property rights and wealth to the point that that’s the reality that calls the tune on a lot of development. I’ll give you an example. I was down one day on Varick Street, somewhere close to Canal, and there was a big sign out front of a new condo saying, “Units start at $2 million.” And that just drives people stark raving mad in this city, because that kind of development is clearly not for everyday people. It’s almost like it’s being flaunted. Look, if I had my druthers, the city government would determine every single plot of land, how development would proceed. And there would be very stringent requirements around income levels and rents. That’s a world I’d love to see, and I think what we have, in this city at least, are people who would love to have the New Deal back, on one level. They’d love to have a very, very powerful government, including a federal government, involved in directly addressing their day-to-day reality.

The first paragraph is the one that is getting most of the media attention, but I find the second paragraph to be equally insightful into his wretched worldview. De Blasio both disdains private property and exalts the ability of central planners. In his reckoning, the government ought to decide where a building can be built, how large it can be, how many rooms it would be sub-divided into, how much in wages the builder would pay, how much the developer can charge for rent, and — should there miraculously be a profit born out of all of this hyper-regulated commerce — how much of the profit can be kept by the developer.

New York City is eight-and-one-half million people living on about 300 square miles of dry land, or an average of 27,000 people packed into each square mile of the city, twice the population density of London and 40% greater than that of San Francisco, two other cities where real estate is famously expensive. Gee, can anyone see why New Yorkers might take property rights kind of seriously and tend to guard them jealously? There is a great deal of truth to the idea that when you voluntarily choose to live in such tight quarters with your fellow man that you inevitably end up surrendering some rights to the collective good (try to have a charcoal grill on the fire escape of a Manhattan walk-up or find non-permit street parking in a trendy Brooklyn neighborhood), but if New Yorkers reelect Bill de Blasio mayor in 60 days then they frankly deserve to live as vassals of the state. Lots of luck to them.

– JVW