9/5/2017

Irma

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 6:48 pm

This thing looks ugly.

Not sure I’d stay in southern Florida if I lived there right now.

13 Responses to “Irma”

  1. we can’t evacuate silly we have to sit in the soup complacently and then later we can do cajun navy on it with many happy feels

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/5/2017 @ 6:59 pm

  2. narciso and kishnevi are down there. And I have relatives in Ft. Lauderdale and Tampa.

    nk (9651fb) 9/5/2017 @ 6:59 pm

  3. 185 mph winds right now, that’s nasty.

    The great hurricane drought of the past decade is going out like a lion.

    harkin (90be6e) 9/5/2017 @ 7:03 pm

  4. No I’m more nirthward, I have a sensible congressman, but it looks like the beserker machine fro that trek episode.

    narciso (d1f714) 9/5/2017 @ 7:07 pm

  5. Mind-blowing in scope, scale and form. 185 mph winds…

    Mr. Donald, better triple-check that Mar-A-Lago flood insurance policy.

    “Somebody’s gonna have a hurricane… Yeah, nice thick clouds, good east-west slope… She’s gonna be a big beast.” – Astronaut Clayton Stone [James Franciscus] ‘Marooned’ 1969

    DCSCA (797bc0) 9/5/2017 @ 7:08 pm

  6. Wilma was actually scaled up to category 6,

    narciso (d1f714) 9/5/2017 @ 7:10 pm

  7. I’d leave ASAP. Have friends there that I’m inviting up to NJ for the duration. Hope they take me up on the offer.

    NJRob (7f4bec) 9/5/2017 @ 7:11 pm

  8. @4…but it looks like the beserker machine from that trek episode.

    Meh. Now that you mention it– it does.

    DCSCA (797bc0) 9/5/2017 @ 7:13 pm

  9. that HEB article this morning made me cry like a little girl then my friend T called and wanted to talk about it

    i merchandised HEB for a couple months one year all across Texas when i was little it was very special

    i guess Florida has Publix

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/5/2017 @ 7:18 pm

  10. there’s no way we can evacuate that many people plus the roads are actually clever flood control mechanisms

    everyone needs to sit tight

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/5/2017 @ 7:19 pm

  11. Mariano’s is a cheap imitation of Publix, but they look like they could handle it with the same level of competency. I’d worry about the remnant Winn Dixies…those will get torn up and they’ll give you attitude but not much relief.

    urbanleftbehind (847a06) 9/5/2017 @ 7:21 pm

  12. drudge has a spirograph them things are so cool

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/5/2017 @ 7:21 pm

  13. Mariano’s

    if I’m to be honest with you

    has garbage produce

    you can’t go in there knowing what you want and grab it

    you can just go and get what’s edible-looking and then make do

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/5/2017 @ 7:22 pm

