Relax. It’s OK That You Voted for Donald Trump.
Those of us who refused to vote for Donald Trump often find that, if we criticize Trump these days, people respond with some variant of “BUT HILLARY!!” Here is a typical exchange:
ME: Trump’s latest statements show that he cares more about himself, his image, and his crowd sizes than he cares about the country.
TRUMP SUPPORTER: At least he’s not Hillary!
These responses are genuinely puzzling to those of us who opposed Trump. Hillary Clinton is not the President of the United States. Conservatives who opposed Trump are happy about that. We didn’t want either Trump or Hillary to be President. So why do people keep bringing her up? She’s ancient history.
Today I figured out why people do this. I figured out why many people are so reflexively defensive of Trump.
They’re justifying their decision to vote for him. And they see every criticism of Trump as a criticism of them, for having voted for him.
You, the reluctant Trump voter, think that if I criticize Trump, that I am reproaching you for having voted for him.
When I write: “I criticize Trump for action x” you, the reluctant Trump voter, read my statement as saying: “I criticize you because you voted for Trump.”
But I’m not criticizing you for having voted Trump.
I’m not. Really!
Relax. It’s OK with me that you voted for Donald Trump.
I understand you. I understand why you did what you did. You didn’t vote for Trump because you thought he was a great guy. You didn’t vote for Trump because you believed all his promises, or because you thought he was honest.
You just really, really hated Hillary. You didn’t want her to be President.
I get it. I didn’t either.
I have always said — always — that I fully understood why someone would vote Trump in a general election against Hillary Clinton. (If you voted for him in the primaries, that’s a different discussion entirely.) I’ve never criticized a general election vote for Trump. I’ve never criticized the people who cast that vote.
But some people are — no offense intended — a bit defensive about it.
This realization explains why every time I criticize something Trump does, I get a chorus of BUT HILLARY! in response. If you are reinterpreting my criticism of Trump as a criticism of you, then “BUT HILLARY!” makes perfect sense.
But that’s not what I’m saying. I’m not criticizing you. I’m just criticizing Trump.
Trump supporters often tell me that I have to accept the fact that Trump is president and get past it — as if I need to be told that. I’ve said many times that I accept it. I think y’all need to accept it too. His election is a given. He’s there in the Oval Office.
And now, if he acts like a buffoon or a jackass, or fails to make the “great deals” he promised us, or wastes his time on Twitter, or shows an obsession with crowds and his own ego at the expense of the nation, he deserves criticism for that.
If I level that criticism, I am not criticizing you.
I’m criticizing Donald Trump. Not you.
I respect people who cast a vote for Donald Trump to avoid Hillary Clinton becoming President. I also respect people who, like myself, found Trump a bridge too far and could not bring themselves to cast a vote for the man. If you can respect my position, I can respect yours. (If you can’t respect my position, and you’re going to throw in with the crowd that talks tough and calls other people names but runs from every actual real life fight, that is also a different discussion.)
So please. Stop taking it personally if I criticize Donald Trump. It doesn’t mean I’m attacking you for having voted for him. I know you weren’t taken in by him. I understand the fact that you considered him the lesser of two evils. You and I are cool as far as I’m concerned.
Shake on it?
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
There will be all sorts of reactions to this. But the post is directed at my friends who fit the description in the post: the reluctant Trump supporters who voted for him in the general election to keep Hillary out of office.
You and I might disagree about the long-term effect of Donald Trump taking over the Republican party. But the point of this post is that I do not mean my criticisms of Trump as a personal attack on you.
The post is intended as a sort of olive branch. Whether it’s taken that way is out of my control.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/3/2017 @ 4:34 pm
i wish i’d voted for him i really do
wish it with all my heart
i’ve enjoyed having him in there, being president and all
he gives me the courage to hope
i’d lost that, and that was a dark time for me
but not no more!
ring the bell and pass the bottle there’s a merry glint in my eye again!happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 4:47 pm
Well said. We should be willing to criticize and hold Trump accountable, just like we did Obama. Criticism should be honestly considered, but the critic should not be immediately dismissed as a Trumper hater just because they saw something negative in him. That is simply an excuse to ignore what could be a very solid assessment of the president at that given time.
Unfortunately, by dismissing the critic right off the bat, it conveniently relieves one from having to seriously look at the validity of the criticism.
So much of the response to Trump depends on an individual’s willingness to be honest, and what is really at stake: Trump, or one’s own reputation.Dana (023079) — 9/3/2017 @ 4:51 pm
I would add party loyalty to this mix as well.Dana (023079) — 9/3/2017 @ 4:54 pm
If you don’t like Hillary, why would you vote for a man who said:
“I know Hillary and I think she’d make a great president”?
A man who donated thousands of dollars to trying to get Hillary elected president?
And donated thousands upon thousands more to Hillary’s friends Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid, Chuck Schumer, John Kerry, Jimmy Carter, Charlie Rangel and Anthony Weiner?
Hillary’s flaws are innumerable, but one thing she didn’t ever do was endorse an obviously unfit moron like Donald Trump for president, whereas Donald Trump did endorse her.Dave (445e97) — 9/3/2017 @ 5:01 pm
you just don’t get ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 5:02 pm
The policy errors were mostly due to half measures but even those like the very mild immigration pause have been subject to much nshing of teeth, when Monica Crowley was run out of contention by a spurious representation you did not correctnarciso (d1f714) — 9/3/2017 @ 5:19 pm
yes yes CNN did fake news on Monica
it was a vicious and baseless attackhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 5:22 pm
When I fins someone on FB or LI complaining about Trump’s latest outrage, I simply reply “I sleep very well in the knowledge that HRC is not POTUS”. The idea is not to show that Trump is better, it is to simply rub their noses in it.
When they are outraged at everything, it just pisses them off more to remind the that Hillary is probably drinking alone in the dark.Darth Chcolate (6710fb) — 9/3/2017 @ 5:23 pm
I’m one of those guys you are referring, Patterico. I was a Walker guy in the primaries but once Trump won all I could do is either vote for him or nobody because I surely wasn’t voting for that Hillary thing. We had enough leftists for a lifetime and see where it’s brought us.
That said I really don’t think you’re attacking me when you attack Trump. As you stated “You and I might disagree about the long-term effect of Donald Trump taking over the Republican party” which is okay now that Trump won. My concern was the long-term effect of Hillary on America.
The thing is the hitting on Trump is relentless. It’s on all the channels 24/7. I get it when I turn on my computer every day first from FiOS then fro AOL. Never, ever, ever a nice word about the guy. Anyway, sure I’m shakin’ your hand. I have no reason not to, you’re an honorable guy.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 9/3/2017 @ 5:38 pm
I figured out why many people are so reflexively defensive of Trump. They’re justifying their decision to vote for him. And they see every criticism of Trump as a criticism of them, for having voted for him.
Interesting.
OTOH, Don’t really see ‘many people being reflexively defensive’ about voting for Trump. They’re proud of it; show up at rallies and such. They knew what they were getting, the ‘Full Monty’– Access Hollywood tape et al. You may have it backwards- perhaps it’s the POV/position as to how anybody “in their right mind” could have possibly been suckered into voting for Trump in the first place that’s seeking a rationale; a justification and defense. It’s a natural enough. For some, he was merely the lesser of two evils or a protest vote against the powers that be; for others, a tactic in line w/a grander strategy: a means to an end. But setting aside the idiosyncrasies of the electoral system, just tallying the popular vote alone shows he ‘lost’ and she ‘won.’ But that’s ‘ancient history’ now, too.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/3/2017 @ 5:46 pm
Well aol isn’t that big a surprise, the uffington has nested their like a facehugger but the tone is almost uniformly negative. The Dean Rhodes network for instance had hagiographic profiles of Alec baldwin and the thevblack panthers.narciso (d1f714) — 9/3/2017 @ 5:51 pm
There is an old Jewish joke that is appropriate here. A rabbi, freshly ordained, was hired by a small town for their position. As he was settling in his family, the local sexton (that’s like a lay assistant) came in and said, “So-and-so just died. Your job as rabbi is to give the eulogy.”
Not knowing the person, the new young rabbi went door to door to ask about the deceased. But everyone could only speak ill of him. “He was a terrible miser.” “He beat his wife.” “He never attended prayers.” And on and on.
So the rabbi showed up to the funereal with nothing to say. He stands up and announces, “Is there no one who has anything good to say about the deceased?” Total silence. Again, “Can no one say anything nice about him?” Again silence. “Please, can’t anyone think of anything positive to say about him?”
Then a small voice from the back of the room piped up, “Yeah! I knew his brother from the the next town. He was even worse!”
* * *
Yes, Hillary was worse. But that’s not saying much.Bored Lawyer (fe5e63) — 9/3/2017 @ 6:12 pm
I’m a falling out of favor of Trump. He can’t drain the kitchen sink right now. All the generals can go pound sand. Give me a Captain anyday. You have to show me more than your wife, Mr. President.mg (31009b) — 9/3/2017 @ 6:13 pm
Yes forcing out general Flynn, was perhaps his greatest error, and McMaster has pushed all the dissident thinkers out of the nscnarciso (d1f714) — 9/3/2017 @ 6:19 pm
And I don’t buy the silly argument you have more policy input on the outside, specially when the replacements are swamp ratsnarciso (d1f714) — 9/3/2017 @ 6:34 pm
I’ll stipulate pleasure at the apparent lesser evil having prevailed but his Platoons of Pepes are already deserting and revolting proles are notorious for receiving more than a full measure of what they deserve. The minimal results achieved to date are absolutely no guarantee of anything like a rosy future.Rick Ballard (48cc19) — 9/3/2017 @ 6:41 pm
There was nothing spurious about the plagiarism charges against Monica Crowley.
Andrew McCarthy disingenuously cited a copyright lawyer, who argued that Crowley probably could not be successfully sued for plagiarism, but the charge was academic dishonesty, not copyright infringement.
Plagiarism charges against Monica Crowley were not “debunked”Dave (445e97) — 9/3/2017 @ 6:44 pm
“Yes, Hillary was worse. But that’s not saying much.”
True.
But it is something.
People who expect politicians to be wonderful, outstanding, fantastic individuals are very weird. Politicians are by nature grandstanding egomaniacs. People in general are not wonderful, outstanding, fantastic individuals.
He’s better than average, though maybe not by much. Let me paraphrase George Carlin: “Think of how rotten the average politician is, and realize half of them are worse than that.”
That’s why the howling at and about Trump by those more or less on the same side as Trump annoys me. It denies reality and is useless in helping Trump see the best path.
From where I sit way up here in the mouse of Canada, fearfully watching the American elephant rolling and lumbering around, I worry that very highly respected American conservatives like Patterico have completely blown any influence they might have brought to bear on Trump by their intemperate language.
“Hey there Trump, you stupid, egomaniac, lying, asshole, how come you’re not listening to me?”Fred Z (f6c4c3) — 9/3/2017 @ 6:47 pm
Well your countrymen through out a dependable fellow in Harper for prime minister zoolander.narciso (d1f714) — 9/3/2017 @ 6:49 pm
Walker was my first choice as well, I even donated money to him when he announced his candidacy, but he quit more than four months before the first votes were cast in Iowa…Dave (445e97) — 9/3/2017 @ 6:52 pm
Anyways I’ve been watching German productions of Guido brunetti, with English subtitles, there’s also offerings of montalbano.narciso (d1f714) — 9/3/2017 @ 6:56 pm
I never took it personally. I just felt that you were moving through the stages of grief somehow at your own pace. Kinda like me when I think about Jerry Brown and the CA Dems. I like everything about CA except the economic and societal wreckage they have produced, and I just can’t get over it, and I really don’t want to move yet. Maybe I need counseling or something.Patricia (5fc097) — 9/3/2017 @ 7:04 pm
My sentiments exactly. There are some things that President Trump has done that I really like. There are things he’s done I really don’t like. I believe that if Hillary were elected, there would be NOTHING she does that I would like.Romey (0e14ab) — 9/3/2017 @ 7:05 pm
i couldn’t be complicit in what california’s doing on people there
it’s deeply, deeply wrong
feudalistic and calloushappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 7:08 pm
You moved to Illinois, pikachu I hope the benefits package was worth it.narciso (d1f714) — 9/3/2017 @ 7:19 pm
We have water and weather.nk (dbc370) — 9/3/2017 @ 7:26 pm
Make that “four seasons in the year”.nk (dbc370) — 9/3/2017 @ 7:27 pm
Having grown up in jersey, winter is overrated.narciso (d1f714) — 9/3/2017 @ 7:29 pm
it’s not foreverhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 7:36 pm
It just felt like it was:
http://datechguyblog.com/2017/09/01/damned-if-you-do/narciso (d1f714) — 9/3/2017 @ 7:37 pm
Clueless. Totally clueless.
But hey, that’s your problem.tom swift (2e70e0) — 9/3/2017 @ 7:37 pm
@ Patricia,
Lol, Patricia. Feel the same. Kids were here talking about moving to Montana and/or anywhere but Cali, and I got a little nauseous… Maybe Cali is the quintessential love-hate relationship: can’t live with it, can’t live without it, even though we’re better taxed to death and “progressing” further and further left.Dana (023079) — 9/3/2017 @ 7:47 pm
Re 26, I think home heating assistance is the yoke by which the blue and weak red maintain their hold on their electorate. Its why IL and NJ wont recover and why AZ, TX and FL wont flip.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 9/3/2017 @ 7:52 pm
Dana, my parents grew up in California. So did I, in Southern California. Undergrad, grad school, postdoc, biotech, and my experience as a faculty member.
In my 40s, I moved to the Pacific Northwest. It is lovely here.
Maybe I will keep moving North!Simon Jester (c8876d) — 9/3/2017 @ 7:52 pm
That would be 29), but that’s not the reason.narciso (d1f714) — 9/3/2017 @ 7:58 pm
pastor osteen’s admitting now his garish jesus palace never flooded
i accept his word for it he was just being cautious by leaving people out in the soup
that’s probably what jesus would have done toohappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 8:15 pm
27, we also have municipalities that arent stingy with road salt…you actually are expected to have a pickup or SUV in NWI. Wisconsin is dry cold so it doesn’t matter as much.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 9/3/2017 @ 8:23 pm
color season’s almost on you guys my uncle just got a fancy convertible he lives close to the wisconsin and i was looking at all the fun 2-3 day road trips they could do
i ended up just making myself all kind of envioushappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 8:27 pm
You know, pretty much all the Republicans in Congress pre-date Trump. There’s a lot they could be doing, that their majorities give them the power to do, but they aren’t doing any of it.
For example, repealing/replacing Obamacare. In the end, a lot of excuses and no action.
And that’s why we got Trump, when you get right down to it. The Democrats are too busy with identity politics and bathroom issues, and the Republicans don’t seem to have interest doing anything with their seats but warming them.
Trump, let me hasten to add, isn’t a solution. I’m starting to think he is God’s judgment on the electorate, a lesson on limiting the power of government.Frederick (1096b5) — 9/3/2017 @ 8:28 pm
Tribalism.
A deep need within human nature is to belong to a community (tribe). Being affirmed is another deep-seated desire. These are each elements of the phenomena you describe, Pat.
Identity politics of a sort.
I fully admit the difficulty in criticizing Reagan, and more recently, Cruz. I identify with them. Deeply. It takes work to accept they (therefore myself (unconscious self)) are wrong. It is an icky realization to have to process.
Anyway, Sowell teaches to always honor and value self-interest, human nature, when seeking to understand economic motivations and behaviors. The same holds for politics. Or anything else.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 9/3/2017 @ 8:33 pm
Doesn’t have to rise as high as Obamacare either.
Passing a budget within our means, for example. Confirming judges. That sort of thing. (Blue slips are not an excuse anymore than filibusters are, those rules can be changed.)
We’ve seen activist Congresses in our lifetime. Why not now? Trump can’t be blamed, it’s mostly the same people now as two years ago.Frederick (1096b5) — 9/3/2017 @ 8:36 pm
@Patterico: Donald Trump taking over the Republican party.
But this hasn’t happened. He got nominated, yes, but he’s not the boss of the Republican party. The Republicans in Congress predate him, mostly, and they’ve been doing whatever they want. Their plans didn’t include repealing Obamacare, for example–for the simple fact that they don’t agree on what they want to see in Obamacare’s place, and that’s nothing to do with Trump.
If the GOP wants to go to superdelegates or something they can prevent outsiders from getting nominations, perhaps. Not sure going in the Dem direction on this is the smart move.Frederick (1096b5) — 9/3/2017 @ 8:43 pm
not one of these filthy senators had a word to say about sleazy deranged John McCain’s juvenile cowardly antics
that tells you all you need to know reallyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 8:43 pm
De mortuis nil nisi bonum.nk (dbc370) — 9/3/2017 @ 8:47 pm
yeah that’s not really a me thinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 8:49 pm
It’s okay that you preferred Hillary and wanted her to win because TRUMP.
But she didn’t and the nation will go on for another few days as well. Get over it.NJRob (7f4bec) — 9/3/2017 @ 9:14 pm
Who are you talking to? The air? Some ghost?
If it is a commenter here, be specific.
It can’t be me.Patterico (10a746) — 9/3/2017 @ 9:20 pm
No it’s more like this site across the shores:
https://www.conservativehome.com/platform/2017/09/richard-ritchie-was-the-election-result-really-such-a-disaster-for-the-conservatives.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 9/3/2017 @ 9:26 pm
did we know Susan Molinari is the Vice President of Public Policy and Government Relations at Google
I feel like nobody told me this
(this keeps happening)happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 9:33 pm
the one what preferred Hillary was Mr. Dustin
i can’t think of anyone else what didhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 9:35 pm
Mrs bill paxon, they’ll launched that coup attempt against newt in the 90s, which didn’t succeed but did put blood in the water, eventually newt was replaced by that upstanding gent Dennis hastert, who among other things let abramoff off his leash. The clique found a way to get rid of delay as well, it only took three tries by Ronnie earlenarciso (d1f714) — 9/3/2017 @ 9:49 pm
Nothing to see here:narciso (d1f714) — 9/3/2017 @ 9:53 pm
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4849746/Assault-suspect-crashes-outside-Trump-DC-hotel.html
I have lots of problems with Trump but that doesn’t mean I am ashamed to have voted for him. And I don’t take it personally if he is appropriately criticized. I do have a problem when he is wrongly attacked.
I am having trouble with the premise of this thread.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 9/3/2017 @ 10:51 pm
@54. I am having trouble with the premise of this thread.
See #11. You’re ‘line of country’ is similar. It may be less about what ‘you’ voted for and more about those who opposed him trying to grasp/process/rationalize/accept why you’d not naturally have voted against. A status quo vs. change thing.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/3/2017 @ 11:04 pm
Who said that?
You don’t say “but Hillary” to me all the time either.Patterico (db58a6) — 9/3/2017 @ 11:12 pm
I didn’t see Dustin in this thread though.
So NJRob has confused me.Patterico (10a746) — 9/3/2017 @ 11:14 pm
I am curious about how far people would take the “anybody but Hillary” logic (granted, it is harder to go much farther than a moronic, mentally unstable, self-admitted sexual predator who, himself, endorsed Hillary – but I digress…).
What if it had been:
Hillary vs. David Duke?
or
Hillary vs. Charlie Sheen?
or
Hillary vs. Terry Nichols?
or
Hillary vs. Jerry Sandusky?
or
Hillary vs. Bernie Madoff?
Would you have voted for Hillary’s opponent in all of these scenarios?Dave (445e97) — 9/3/2017 @ 11:36 pm
I had been holding out against hope that Trump would reprise Slim Pickens’ role as Major Kong and gleefully piggyback a nuclear bomb as it descended upon and detonated at ground zero in our nation’s capital. That’s clearly not going to happen. Instead, Trump will be run out of office and the GOP will be tarnished by that as well as their inability to govern. And so mid-terms will be a disaster for the Republicans, who will be unable to fumigate the stink from the GOP & Trump brands. Democrats will return to power, misinterpreting the carnage as a mandate, and overreach, as they always do. All the while an overdue recession will tighten the screws even further.
We can then expect ordinary Americans to band together, without regard to political ideology, providing the impetus for a vicious revolt. This may take two years, or five. But what comes after Trump will not be pleasant. Trump’s ability to make a deal or whether someone voted for him will be nothing more than quaint notions that won’t even qualify as footnotes when the history is written.Lenny (5ea732) — 9/3/2017 @ 11:43 pm