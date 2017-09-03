I Have a Question for Trump Supporters
Of all the great deals we were promised by Trump, which actually-delivered great deal is your favorite great deal?
APR3.7%butcertaintorisewhentheFedraisesinterestratesfurtherandcausesarecession.
So far, no Clinton in the WH. And the leftwing/Never Trump in petulant, pissy meltdown on a daily basis.Colonel Haiku (d47fa2) — 9/3/2017 @ 11:19 am
If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 9/3/2017 @ 11:21 am
The Art of the Schlemiel. It’s the only thing he’s produced other than a reality show. Of course he didn’t do the actual work of writing.Ben burn (eb1e37) — 9/3/2017 @ 11:22 am
i like how President Trump has exposed the craven moral bankruptcy of the CNN fake news propaganda slut media and vast swathes of the federal government, from the idiotic social justice trash in our pathetic military, to the naked corruption of our FBI, to the palpable contempt our Congress has developed for us, the American people
eyes have been opened as never before
and people are seeing with an unprecedented clarity
and that’s a deal that filth such as John McCain, Mitt Romney, or Jeb Bush were all wholly incapable of delivering, because they are all three part and parcel of the problemhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 11:28 am
At last, we have a President who makes CNN look bad! By Golly, that’s leadership!Appalled (1a17de) — 9/3/2017 @ 11:42 am
yes yes leadership quite in contrast to that of the perverted Barack Obama, who, in consort with other disgusting anti-semites – a surprising number of which infest the US military – arranged for a perverted nuclear holocaust of Israel
these past few months with President Trump are as to a spring after an endless winter
America’s no longer actively pursuing an agenda of evil, though there remains a distressing amount of inertia that in some ways mimics intent
no end of work to be done that’s for surehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 11:47 am
My favorite is the deal he promised to negotiate with “existing hospitals” on health care:
(emphasis added)
Remember those tough negotiations between the White House and “existing hospitals” to “take care of everybody” and “save so much money on the other side” during the health care debacle?
Neither do I.Dave (445e97) — 9/3/2017 @ 11:52 am
Getting rid of Obama-era regulations has been a big win.Colonel Haiku (d47fa2) — 9/3/2017 @ 11:54 am
if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor lol Mr. Dave
Barack Obama took the greatest healthcare system in the whirl and ass-jacked it into a stunning fiasco
and the sleazy McConnell Senate likes it this way
President Trump has been indefatigable in his efforts to help mend the obamacare disaster
his one failing was his naivety in believing campaign promises made by dishonest cowardly filth like John McCainhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 11:56 am
Dave: The list of failures will result in a longer thread than Patterico intended.Ben burn (eb1e37) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:00 pm
How do you define ‘Trump supporters’?
I did not vote for him, I think he is an egotistic blowhard with a very skewed sense of priority but as President I support him in any endeavor to preserve, protect and defend our people, our borders and our constitution.
I guess his biggest achievement so far is not being Hillary aka Obama v.2.harkin (a92711) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:05 pm
“MSNBC White House reporter Garrett Haake said he got several responses calling for him to be fired as a result of him saying something nice about President Donald Trump as he visited a Hurricane Harvey relief center in Houston on Saturday.
Haake, who had just returned from Houston, remained at the White House during Trump’s day trip to storm damaged Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, wrote on Twitter after seeing video of Trump warmly embracing children at the Houston relief center at NRG Stadium, “These pictures of @realDonaldTrump with children at a Houston shelter are fascinating. This is Trump the Grandpa, who public never sees.”
Thirty minutes later a bemused Haake tweeted: “This tweet has elicited responses comparing Trump to Hitler, Stalin and Satan, and several calling for me to be fired. Thanks everyone.””
TDS at its finest.
https://mobile.twitter.com/GarrettHaake/status/904037939226738688harkin (a92711) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:16 pm
I did not ask for a list of his accomplishments.
I asked for a list of the “great deals.” Because we were promised “great deals.”
Not a single “great deal” has been cited. Instead people just reword my question.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:18 pm
Getting rid of Obama-era regulations has been a big win.
To the degree that he’s doing that, a definite yes. And it should be clear to everyone here that my opinion of Trump could be termed NeverTrump (modulated into “How do we mitigate this disaster?” since the election.
I qualified that statement because 1)the rollback is not as speedy and thorough as the original promises suggested and 2) the bureaucratic process and lawfare being used to block the changes is further slowing it down. The latter is not Trump’s fault. It’s not necessarily the bureaucracy’s fault: if the law requires a comment period on proposed regulations, the process has no choice but to wait.kishnevi (480bf9) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:24 pm
So we can only answer the question with a yes or no?AZ Bob (f7a491) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:25 pm
I get a great deal of satisfaction watching the deep state flail about. I get a great deal of joy knowing Hillary Clinton will never be POTUS.Colonel Haiku (d47fa2) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:25 pm
Define ‘Great Deal
We’re easily confused.Ben burn (eb1e37) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:31 pm
Ask for an evaluation of Trump get ‘Hillobama!’Ben burn (eb1e37) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:33 pm
Deflection is a non-contact sport.Ben burn (eb1e37) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:34 pm
it takes two to deal and the sleazy McConnell Sasse McCain Republicans are an avowed part of the fascist “resistance”
who’s a good faith actor with which President Trump supposed to deal?
sleazy lying war hero John McCain: hahaha i did filthy obamacare all up in it! Suck it, America!
nevertrump: Why are President Trump not make deals cause of he promised? He promised and why are he not make deals? He said he would make deals. This are not true there are no deals.happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:34 pm
oh boy
with which *President Trump’s* supposed to deal i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:35 pm
Obama! Fake news! Deep state! Obama!Dave (445e97) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:35 pm
Great deal in-the-offing: Trump tweet this morning —
OK, w/ apologies to Mr. P this deal (or deal-adjacency) is not quite yet concluded (and w/ the caveat that I’m not so much what you could call a Trump supporter, I suppose).
But still. I’m tired of all that Chinese crap in Wal-Mart and Amazon. But since I just can’t seem to stop myself from buying it, this is ultimately good news. And if I don’t see one more damn statue of Vishnu clogging up the aisles at Dollar General anymore, well that won’t go amiss either.Q! (267694) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:36 pm
Great deals:
Pinched faces of the leftColonel Haiku (d47fa2) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:36 pm
EPA employees crying on the job
Military seems to believe they have CIC support
Jerry Brown cutting deals with ChiComCrapitalists
Hollywood, media and coastal elites taking their masks off and showing themselves to be the enemies of Middle class America they’ve been suspected of being
Lotsa great deals…Colonel Haiku (d47fa2) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:40 pm
Sounds like pfc sees schadenfreude as the primary finished product.
JOB CREATOR!!!Ben burn (eb1e37) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:41 pm
3% in 2q17… another great deal.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:44 pm
One of the most audacious mutterings from his cake hole was BRINGING BACK THE INDUSTRIAL AGE!
Those blue-collar hopefuls put their faith in his Blowviation and have been duly rewarded.Ben burn (eb1e37) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:46 pm
Great Deals:
Neil Gorsuch
Betsy DeVos
Scott Pruitt
Withdrawal from Paris Treaty
Abandonment of TPP (not entirely good – a better TPP would be worthwhile but this one wasn’t)
More activist sanctions against Venezuela
More activist destruction of ISIS
Anything he can do unilaterally he’s had a great success rate. Anything that takes cooperation, VERY spotty record. None of this comes close to not being Hillary. That alone is a great deal.
Patterico I know you’re still a NeverTrumper. I kind of understood way back when. But stevemaley.com’s analysis right before the election that said “in the end #neverhillary wins” was and is the right answer and all the whining in the world by you about his imperfections doesnt’ change the relative value of his win compared with the alternatives.Lazlo Toth (a52ca5) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:46 pm
He promised to negotiate with “existing hospitals” to give everybody better healthcare coverage while saving the government untold billions of dollars at the same time. How did that go?
He promised to negotiate with Mexico to make them pay for the wall. How’s that going?
Was there some fine print to all his promises of “great deals” stipulating that the promises were void unless the other side conceded everything demanded before negotiations began?Dave (445e97) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:47 pm
ALL AMERICAN STEEL FOR THE PIPELINE!!!
Healthcare will be so cheap and so-o-o-o much better. A hundred times better!Ben burn (eb1e37) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:49 pm
No signature legislation, lazlo?Ben burn (eb1e37) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:50 pm
Delivered employment to leftwing half-wits and ne’er-do-wells in the form of Soros funding of Pantyfa and basement dwelling keyboard commandos… amirite, bennie?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:52 pm
Trump signs VA reform bill, making good on a campaign promisehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:58 pm
The ‘deal’ which Hillary Clinton got for writing What happened.The Dana who is absotively, posilutely overjoyed that Hillary Clinton is still a private citizen (f1c5f8) — 9/3/2017 @ 12:58 pm
I’m sure that will be a popular move with every worker whose factory uses Chinese steel or electronic components, as well as the ones producing the $150B+ worth of goods and services we export to China every year.
You can always be sure that Trump thinks everything through before he makes idiotic threats on Twitter, including the side-effects and unintended consequences…Dave (445e97) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:00 pm
Yes, it’s definitely better to have fewer choices.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:00 pm
Check your OED.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:02 pm
it’s better for people to not get nuked by a chinese noko nuclear bomb thank it is for them to have a robust selection of goods at dirty white supremacy walmart
this is obvious to anyone who is willing to do the analysishappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:03 pm
Was that the promise? “I’ll make great deals unless it turns out there are no good faith actors, in which case I’ll make zero deals and simply do one or two things unilaterally and then bitch on Twitter — but never mind because all my supporters will twist the English language to redefine my unilateral actions as deals”?
I guess he is keeping his promises — if that was the promise.
But I don’t think it was.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:04 pm
ugh
thank = than
i hope this annotation is of benefit to the readerhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:05 pm
President Trump’s not unlike our steadfast friend Lucille van Pelt
the booth for to make the deals is open
but the juvenile and sleazy republican senate spends all the day sniggering by the bike rackshappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:07 pm
here’s a representative example of the sleazy, dishonest character of the disgraceful trash President Trump’s supposed to approach in good faith
it’s quite extravagant, the disgracefulness of these trashy senatorshappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:12 pm
I have never once used that term to describe myself.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:12 pm
I agree with this, but the image in my mind’s eye is Trump holding the football.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:13 pm
poor Lucy that one little antic’s become so defining for her, no matter how unfairly
still all she can do is press on, courageously and with a resolute heart
in this she is an example to us allhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:16 pm
I think I finally figured out why people are so reflexively defensive of Trump.
You think that if I criticize the man, that I am reproaching you for voting for him.
But I’m not. I always said that I fully understood why someone would vote Trump in a general election against Hillary Clinton. (Not in a primary.) I’ve never criticized that vote.
But y’all are hyperdefensive about it.
Until I came to this realization, it made no sense to me that I criticize something he does and get a chorus of BUT HILLARY! in response. Huh? She’s not president. Why do we care that Trump is not Hillary.
But now I get it. When I write: “I criticize Trump for action x” the reluctant Trump voter reads: “I criticize you, the reluctant Trump voter, for voting for Trump.”
And when that’s what you read, “BUT HILLARY!” makes sense.
But that’s not what I’m saying. I’m just criticizing Trump.
This feels like it’s worth an entire post.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:19 pm
Has Trump done any bad deals say like those of Obama and Iran?AZ Bob (f7a491) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:21 pm
Lazlo at #29 and happy at #34 did a pretty good job of responding to Patterico’s question.
Although a better question might be, “What could have Trump accomplished if our elected representatives in Congress actually represented the interests of their constituents instead of kowtowing to corrupt party leaders, abandoning the democratic process, and attempting to overturn the results of a presidential election.”ropelight (db9e35) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:22 pm
post away my friend
i look forward to your thoughts on this matter
but take a care not to count me among these you accuse of having voted for President Trumphappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:22 pm
” abandoning the democratic process, ”
You see Trump as pro-democracy?
Phew!!Ben burn (eb1e37) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:24 pm
Pipelines built. Veterans Admin in the process of reforming.
Getting a deal done to destroy the judicial filibuster.
Not being a Flake who just said it was unacceptable to build a wall to defend our southern border from invasion.NJRob (7f4bec) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:25 pm
Getting so many leftists in Republican clothing to admit they are leftists. Now that they cannot do fake votes to pretend they are Republicans, they unite with the left to defeat the conservative agenda.NJRob (7f4bec) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:26 pm
There have been many “great deals” listed that don’t mention or allude to Hillary Clinton. Doesn’t take much energy to read them.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:32 pm
wha??
what on god’s green would hiring veterans for customs jobs accomplish?
this man’s a complete toff is what he ishappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:32 pm
Gratifying to hear from his proponents that his greatest accomplishments largely involve doing nothing.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Know_NothingBen burn (eb1e37) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:36 pm
Patterico, you’ve been criticizing Trump so long and so often, it’s gotten to the point where you must have asked yourself if you protest too much.
Are your efforts drawing support or are you barking up the wrong tree?ropelight (db9e35) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:39 pm
As has been mentioned many times, it takes a cooperative congress to help get what needs doing done. But then we’ll read that Trump needs to do a much better job selling it. Yes, he needs to do better. But this ain’t the senior prom and congress most assuredly is not comprised of virgin debutantes.
And yet we seldom read about congressional culpability.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:42 pm
45… and what sort of guy would tell Charlie Brown to go fukk himself anyway!?!?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:44 pm
Enablers, is what he has made his entourage.
“You ok to drive? You had three Black Russians, man. Hey! It’s your life”Ben burn (eb1e37) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:48 pm
dealPatterico (115b1f) — 9/3/2017 @ 1:51 pm
dēl
noun
1.
an agreement entered into by two or more parties for their mutual benefit, especially in a business or political context.
A unilateral accomplishment by a President that can be undone by the next President.
@53. they unite with the left to defeat the conservative agenda
Trump’s a transient. Conservative ideologues discovered to their utter horror, that there’s not nearly as many of them as their echo-chambered media has led them to believe. A party at war with itself now for years was easy pickings for The pragmatist Donald; he knows his audience: entertain’em. Look at the pipsqueaks he rolled with ease; ‘Lyin’ Ted; Lil’ Marco; Low-energy-Jeb… Shouting go-to-safe-word ‘Reagan’ gets met w/blank stares these days, too. And his opponent, the last gasp of the feminist 70s- was even more unlikable than Cruz– and that’s saying something. After tossing the expected SCOTUS bone, his continuing success has been and will be to effective neuter conservative ideologues for years to come.
“And that’s a good thing.” – Martha StewartDCSCA (797bc0) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:01 pm
@46. And she works for peanuts.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:04 pm
Wow! You’ve distilled that down to a narrow ph…….
I still get ‘ nuthin..Ben burn (eb1e37) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:05 pm
That’s not a “deal” it’s an executive order. It takes at least two parties to make a deal.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:07 pm
*whoosh*Dave (445e97) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:11 pm
DCSCA,
And yet Americans elected a pretend conservative over a declared, committed liberal. Go figure.DRJ (15874d) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:11 pm
That’s the point, Hoagie. Three haven’t been any of the promised deals.DRJ (15874d) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:12 pm
The problem is, people don’t believe him. This is probably an alternative to a pre-emptive attack on targets in North Korea, courtesy of Kelly, McMaster and Mattis.
The trade embargo may be imposed as early as October 15, but more likely in November or December, with a 30-90 day warning period. If Trump announces this embargo, he will probably expect China to cave in.
In fact, he probably expects China to cave in well before it reaches that point. Actually, people should probably speculate in the stock market and/or Treasury bonds, since China is going to sell a lot.
Of course, this may be litigated, but winning the case might mean war.
Sammy Finkelman (9716ab) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:13 pm
Patterico, I think some people are defensive because they feel like you are undermining their ability to vote for Trump and still claim to be conservatives. They want him to deliver conservative solutions and reforms, but it doesn’t appear he will and your reminders make that painfully obvious. Maybe I shouldn’t speak for others but I feel that way.DRJ (15874d) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:16 pm
That’s also why they are angry at what they call NeverTrump — aka all the people who said “I warned you” — even more than liberals.DRJ (15874d) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:18 pm
Really, let’s stop beating up his loyalists through demands for actual results. They are between a rock-head and his, er…rock-head. It’s a genuine fustercluck.Ben burn (eb1e37) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:18 pm
..
While he’s pressuring China about North Korea, he might as well pressure China about Pakistan as well.
He could ignore, for the moment, the South China sea. That’s not as critical.Sammy Finkelman (9716ab) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:18 pm
The question — as modified by the fast-speaking announcer — presumes that there are any such “deals.”
I’m having a hard time thinking of any. The word “deal” implies that there has been opposition between two self-interested sides who’ve made compromises or modifications in their respective positions in order to actually reach an agreement. In domestic circumstances, it implies something that might have required Congress to have passed over serious opposition due to something actively done by the POTUS (beyond appending his signature); in the foreign policy sphere, it implies something that resulted in an international agreement between the United States and others.
I was encouraged by the UN sanctions against North Korea, which would fall in the latter category, and for which — for what they’re worth, which is unclear, but they’re better than nothing, which seemed probable — Trump’s administration can take credit. The Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia likewise got at least some bickering Arab nations to sit down together and supposedly to agree upon some joint future action, although that too seems to be in the “better than nothing but not yet producing much in the way of hard results” category.
Nothing on the domestic front springs to mind. To paraphrase Eisenhower when asked shortly before the 1960 presidential election for an “example of a major idea” of his VPOTUS, Richard Nixon, that Ike had adopted:Beldar (fa637a) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:19 pm
@67. It’s easy to figure, DRJ:
“It was the TV.” – Nurse Diesel [Cloris Leachman] ‘High Anxiety’ 1977DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:19 pm
No one, and I mean NO ONE wants to ever har….I told you so.Ben burn (eb1e37) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:19 pm
As I understood the sense of the question, it was asking for examples that would validate Trump’s claim to be a great deal-maker, someone who can create agreement in circumstances when other lesser deal-makers couldn’t.
The VA reform legislation is an example of something that was agreed upon by the GOP congress and passed by GOP votes without significant opposition within the GOP, and without Dems being able to block it. I give Trump zero credit as a “deal-maker” for that, since it wasn’t the result of his strategic skill or negotiating prowess or anything else besides his signature.
I should perhaps, however, have self-selected out of this quiz, depending on what the title means by “Trump supporters.” If it meant Trump voters, I don’t qualify. If it meant “people who approve generally of Trump,” I still don’t qualify. If it includes people who will applaud and support him when he does things of which we approve (which is broader than deal-making and would include, e.g., the Gorsuch nomination or the withdrawal from the Paris Accords), then I qualify. I think this puts me in company with our host, as I’ve understood his past posts.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:27 pm
Patrick do you or will you ever get tired of riding your Never Trump Hobbyhorse?
The election is over; he won. The other candidate didn’t. Suck it up. I did that under 8 years of Obama.Skeptical Voter (1d5c8b) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:28 pm
See, Patterico? Skeptical Voter never once complained about Obama in 8 years. Get with the program.DRJ (15874d) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:32 pm
Also, you don’t get to decide if you are NeverTrump. Skeptical Voter does.DRJ (15874d) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:34 pm
OMG, DRJ, you are on a tear! It is both terrifying and wondrous to behold.felipe (023cc9) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:41 pm
i love president trump he’s the cool side of the pillow he puts the spring in every step he’s not just the president
he’s our best friendhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:43 pm
Someone in a past thread mentioned that there are still 200 positions open in Trump’s administration. How many of those are heads, deputies, assistants, etc. of departments I don’t know, but it would make sense that you would have to have your government reasonably staffed to move forward on policy, regulatory, and other types of issues.
Hundreds of nominees have been waiting for Senate confirmation, which has been stalled by Democrats inflicting delaying tactics on the process; more nominees are added on an almost weekly basis. A bunch of nominees, but nowhere near most, were confirmed just after the ACA vote fail (quid meet quo?) and before Congress went home. This article is from July:
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/08/senate-trump-nominees/535884/
Click on a few pages here & look for the word “nominations” to see how there is a steady stream of nominations moving to the Senate.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/nominations-and-appointments
Trump may come off as a complete buffoon and deserve much of the criticism thrown his way, but I suggest that some slack has to be cut for him not having adequate staffing to, y’know, get stuff done.ColoComment (e457e2) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:45 pm
I don’t read many complaints about HF’s comments (of late), so I will take him out of my filter and read what his thoughts are. Starting tomorrow, I think. I say this “out loud” in the same spirit of one who knocks before entering a room.felipe (023cc9) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:47 pm
It’s really true. The bit from the original “Ghostbusters,” and “choosing the form of your destroyer” and ending up with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ctgn7kKYHo
The political system did it with DJT. So I can only hope that this mess will result in people actually holding candidates to their own statements and promises.
But hypocrisy will win. Sort of like people who attack any number of former Republican candidates in gross and insulting and overly personal ways….yet ignoring any promise or overstatement by DJT (let alone fangirling out).Simon Jester (c8876d) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:49 pm
I find your comment apt, Simon. The voters have chosen the destroyer -for us. I want to ask “how did we come to this?” But I know very well how.felipe (023cc9) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:54 pm
ColoComment,
I think that was my comment. From what I have seen, as of June, Trump had nominated less than 10 people to the 205 jobs a President can nominate in the Department of Justice. That does not include other agencies or departments of the government where a President can make appointments, and there is no slowdown in the consideration of these positions because Trump hasn’t nominated anyone. If this is correct (and I think it is, but I sincerely hope my information is not correct), then Trump is not draining the DOJ swamp.DRJ (d35869) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:55 pm
Frankly, if you don’t support and bad mouth Trump all the time you kinda did decide you’re a neverTrumpist. I’d figure if you’re not a leftist Democrat or an antifa thug or a member of the elite media but spent the last ten months b!tching about Trump you’re a neverTrumpist. If you fail to recognize the value in supporting an American President who is in the Republican Party and call those that do “Trump Supporters” when in fact they are Republican Supporters you may be a neverTrumpist. If you believe that supporting a President who is not a rabid leftist Democrat is akin to agreeing with everything he says, does and Tweets, you may be a neverTrumpist.
I could go on but I’m beginning to sound like “You may be a redneck”.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 9/3/2017 @ 2:56 pm
I have a potential deal for consideration. If Trump can get China, et al, to pressure North Korea into not going to war and not using nuclear weapons, then I will give them credit as deal-makers.DRJ (d35869) — 9/3/2017 @ 3:00 pm