DoJ’s Friday News Dump: Trump’s Tweets About Being Wiretapped Are Unsupported (Plus Bonus RANT)
On March 4, 2017, President Donald J. Trump took to his Twitter account and issued a series of baseless tweets accusing President Obama of having “tapped” his phone. For example:
How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
A spin machine went into overdrive trying to justify Trump’s irresponsible and baseless accusations.
Well, guess what? Last night, in a Friday news dump, the Department of Justice confirmed that there is no basis for Trump’s accusations. The Washington Examiner reports:
The Department of Justice has acknowledged in a court filing no evidence of any wiretaps on Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign, directly contradicting a claim President Trump made in March.
The Justice Department filed a motion Friday evening acknowledging that it didn’t have any evidence to back up the president’s assertion.
The motion was filed in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit from the transparency group American Oversight. It found that neither the National Security Division or the FBI had any records of wiretapping that President Trump alleged.
“The FBI and Department of Justice have now sided with former [FBI Director James] Comey and confirmed in writing that President Trump lied when he tweeted that former President Obama ‘wiretapped’ him at Trump Tower,” the group said.
You can read the original court filing here. The relevant statement in the filing reads as follows:
Both FBI and NSD confirm that they have no records related to wiretaps as described by the March 4, 2017 tweets.
Here is a screenshot:
In light of this, it is instructive to revisit the spin effort that was mounted on behalf of Trump in the wake of the tweets — because much of the so-called evidence traced back to certified lunatic Louise Mensch.
After Trump published his tweets, the Washington Post‘s Fact Checker asked the administration for the basis of Trump’s claims. Administration officials said they were relying on reports “from BBC, Heat Street, New York Times, Fox News, among others.” These reports fell into two broad categories.
The first category was a series of reports showing that DoJ did engage in wiretapping, and that Trump aides were captured on some of those wiretaps. For example, every person who has ever discussed this issue on Twitter with a Trump supporter has had the following screenshot tweeted back at them:
But that story never said that the Trump aides were the targets of any wiretaps. It said merely that “American law enforcement and intelligence agencies are examining intercepted communications and financial transactions” as part of the Russia investigation. Trump supporters who use that screenshot conflate the issue of whether wiretaps were used at all with the issue of whether Trump or his aides were actually the targets of the wiretaps. Indeed, the article specifically warned: “It is not clear whether the intercepted communications had anything to do with Mr. Trump’s campaign, or Mr. Trump himself.” Thus, the New York Times article and reports like it did not support Trump’s accusations.
The second category of articles relied on by Trump all trace back to a Heat Street article by Louise Mensch, which said:
Two separate sources with links to the counter-intelligence community have confirmed to Heat Street that the FBI sought, and was granted, a FISA court warrant in October, giving counter-intelligence permission to examine the activities of ‘U.S. persons’ in Donald Trump’s campaign with ties to Russia.”
. . . .
The FISA warrant was granted in connection with the investigation of suspected activity between the server [in Trump Tower] and two banks, SVB Bank and Alfa Bank. However, it is thought in the intelligence community that the warrant covers any ‘US person’ connected to this investigation, and thus covers Donald Trump and at least three further men who have either formed part of his campaign or acted as his media surrogates.
Mensch’s article did not mention wiretaps. But in January (before Trump’s tweet), Andrew C. McCarthy seized on the Heat Street report to proclaim: “the idea that FISA could be used against political enemies always seemed far-fetched. Now it might not be.” On March 3, the evening before Trump’s March 4 tweets, both the McCarthy piece and the Heat Street article itself were linked by a Breitbart article (based on a Mark Levin radio rant) that was reported to be the impetus for Trump’s tweets.
After Trump farted out his accusations on Twitter on March 4, many, many folks on the right used the Heat Street report as evidence Trump was right. For example, McCarthy doubled down on his accusations on March 5, after Trump issued his tweets. And at the Daily Wire, John Nolte seized on the Heat Street report as evidence that Trump was “exonerated” on the wiretapping issue.
One problem: Louise Mensch turns out to be a loon who was widely ridiculed when she said the “Marshal of the Supreme Court” had told Trump about articles of impeachment that had been drafted against him. And to nobody’s surprise, it has recently been revealed that Mensch was the dupe of a hoaxer who had pretended to be an employee in the New York Attorney General. Mensch never took even rudimentary steps to verify the hoaxer’s identity, merely parroting the hoaxer’s claims uncritically.
I said from the beginning of this sorry episode that 1) the notion that Obama or his DoJ might have targeted Trump or his aides for a politically motivated investigation was not outlandish, and 2) there was a danger that an investigation nominally directed at Russians might have been truly motivated by a desire to investigate Trump. These remain valid concerns.
But I also said, right out of the gate, that there was no evidence that Trump’s accusations were actually true:
There’s Good Trump, who nominates great Justices and rolls back regulations, and Crazy Trump, who is uninformed and TV-obsessed and has a short attention span and goes around saying bizarre things. The fact that we like Good Trump doesn’t mean we have to defend Crazy Trump’s insane rants.
So investigate away. When you uncover new actual evidence that Barack Obama actually wiretapped Trump’s phone — something that we all know he’s capable of, but we have no evidence he actually did — then get back to me. (Yes, I meant to use variants of the word “actual” three times in that sentence.) Until then, I’m going to go back to ignoring this.
Now that we have solid evidence on the record from DoJ saying that there was no basis for Trump’s tweets, it would be nice if the people who fiercely defended him on this point issued a mea culpa — for relying heavily on Louise Mensch, and for pretending that reports of incidentally intercepted communications proved that Trump had been wiretapped by Obama.
I’m not holding my breath.
Because if I did I would quickly expire. And that would be sad!Patterico (115b1f) — 9/2/2017 @ 3:01 pm
I guess that means we have to take the feds’ word for it. How about not a hundred percent? And if Trump was working off the NYT’s article that the feds were surveilling the Trump Tower, he’d be within the bounds of reason (particularly considering the character of the Obama admin) to presume he was the target.Richard Aubrey (0d7df4) — 9/2/2017 @ 3:56 pm
I’m not holding my breath…
Hold him accountable, instead; just how much did the Twitter-In-Chief cost the United States government in time and money running those silly tweets to ground.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/2/2017 @ 4:00 pm
“No evidence of any wiretaps” is not evidence that there were no wiretaps. Taking them at their word, it is only evidence that whoever was looking for evidence of wiretaps did not find any evidence of wiretaps.nk (dbc370) — 9/2/2017 @ 4:08 pm
it’s hard to know for sure
the corrupt comey fbi keeps refusing to release any documents and the lying clapper cia’s busy entertaining itself with a smorgasbord of tranny porn and totino’s pizza rolls
meanhwile the corrupt incompetent US military keeps running into cargo ships and killing our own mans
I remember in civil procedure, when they taught us the technique of pleading in the alternative.
You say my client borrowed your teapot and broke it before he gave it back to you? Well, we say:
You never owned a teapot. My client never borrowed the teapot you owned. The teapot always belonged to my client anyway. The teapot was already broken when you loaned it to my client. The teapot was fine when my client gave it back to you, you must have broken it later. My client doesn’t even like tea. A little man came in through the window and broke the teapot. The teapot broke itself. That
teapot deserved to be broken, and you should thank my client for breaking it.
Trumpkins are great at pleading in the alternative.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/2/2017 @ 4:09 pm
nk’s right that absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. But it is evidence that he who has the burden of persuasion has failed to carry it.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/2/2017 @ 4:11 pm
Trump blew it when he wrote “wiretaps”. He should have written “eavesdropping”. Because I believe that the NSA was eavesdropping on overseas conversations by members of the Trump campaign which may have been improperly unmasked. Susan Rice was supposed to have been behind some of that. Where did that story go anyway?nk (dbc370) — 9/2/2017 @ 4:22 pm
‘Mea culpa
That’s Greek to them, Patterico. Have you noticed how many so- called never Trumpets still feel they must defend him, as though he represented their principles. I think most of it is the result of spousal abuse.Ben burn (426255) — 9/2/2017 @ 4:29 pm
So they have the name of the fisa judge, right or who did the unmasking like ambassador samantaower right?narciso (d1f714) — 9/2/2017 @ 4:31 pm
I keep reading stories that Trump misses his old life. Repeating my prediction that he will resign and never look back.Ben burn (426255) — 9/2/2017 @ 4:38 pm
I don’t Ben burns. In fact I don’t know one single solitary *never Trumpets* as you put it that feel the need to defend him then, now or ever.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 9/2/2017 @ 4:43 pm
And I pointed out the bogus basis for these intercepts the crowdstrike report and the fusion dossier which was paid for the magnitsky subject partiesnarciso (d1f714) — 9/2/2017 @ 4:53 pm
wants to give free tuition to all them illegal dreamers instead of to for reals Americans!
When will people realize that colleges and universities are workfare for the administrators and professors, and stop resenting the poor students who are only the funnel that fills the trough?nk (dbc370) — 9/2/2017 @ 5:06 pm
This is the federal government’s version of taqiyya.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/2/2017 @ 5:14 pm
In point of fact, they apparently didn’t find anything of note in the flynn or don Jr communication, that’s why they are fishing for a crime.narciso (d1f714) — 9/2/2017 @ 5:23 pm
Both FBI and NSD confirm that they have no records related to wiretaps as described by the March 4, 2017 tweets
Isn’t the operating phrase “as described by the March 4, 2017 tweets”? You could drive an 18 wheeler through that opening. Don’t trust them, don’t believe them. New reports out about Comey and Hillary certainly reinforce my believes.lynndh (6af2e0) — 9/2/2017 @ 5:26 pm
When is a total denial not a blanket denial? FTA:
When national security exceptions allow it to be withheld. On balance I don’t think we actually know anything more than we already did.crazy (11d38b) — 9/2/2017 @ 5:31 pm
Isn’t there a penalty for falsely reporting a crime?
How much prison time is Trump facing for this offense?
And since the White House has said that Trump’s tweets are official statements, wouldn’t this create further culpability and exposure to impeachment and prosecution, since Trump’s corrupt and fraudulent attempt to traduce an innocent citizen was thereby perpetrated while acting under color of law?Dave (445e97) — 9/2/2017 @ 6:14 pm
26… no, because both Comey and Clinton are honorable… above reproach. They did nothing wrong according to the same people who are saying there was no monitoring by the expanded NSA.
So what if folks hang their hats on this crock of excrement, it fits their narrative.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/2/2017 @ 6:46 pm
Now it happens that the national security division, is now held by boente, who was replaced by rosenstein, who might as well be on a carton of milk, for all the supervision he is doing of mueller.narciso (d1f714) — 9/2/2017 @ 6:50 pm
Jones had a running for many years battle with Lou Rawls about who copied who’s vocal style.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/2/2017 @ 7:03 pm
@Beldar
“Trumpkins are great at pleading in the alternative.” A lawyer who doesn’t plead in the alternative is incompetent. How do you plead?
“he who has the burden of persuasion has failed to carry it.” Oh, is the hearing over? What hearing? The hearing of anti-Trump opinionators? Time is long, and we’ll see. Send us a note in 5 or 10 years.
The rest of us non lawyer folk say that Trump wrote loosely but accurately. The deep state was doing everything in its power to spy on him and his.
Plus, as is repeatedly mentioned, Comey, Clapper et al. and their minions are liars and troopers in the army of Trump opponents.
And I can’t be a Trumpkin, I’m not even American, just an amused bystander laughing at the further proof that man is a rationalizing animal, not a rational one, choosing his conclusion then creating his argument.Fred Z (7ed74e) — 9/2/2017 @ 7:32 pm
Wow, so the Chewbacca Defense is actually a thing they teach you guys in law school?
And here, all this time, I thought it was just an over-the-top parody…Dave (445e97) — 9/2/2017 @ 8:37 pm
Regarding the DOJ and FBI, someone once noted that “elections have consequences”. I’m confident that under Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, the whole place was purges and then crammed with political operators.
I have lost trust in the FBI and in the various Circuit courts because they are all so highly politicizedsteveg (e8c34d) — 9/2/2017 @ 8:41 pm
Things that make you go mm:
washingtonexaminer.com/byron-york-standoff-brews-between-senate-fbi-over-trump-dossier/article/2633288#!narciso (d1f714) — 9/2/2017 @ 8:50 pm
So let me get this straight, the same DOJ that that turned justice on its head to protect Barack Obama, Eric Holder, and Hillary Clinton, the same DOJ that made a mockery of investigating Hillary and her witting accomplices in the email scandal, the same DOJ that gave co-conspirators sweetheart immunity deals, the same DOJ that allowed subpoenaed cell phones to be turned with missing SIM cards, the same DOJ that refused to see any link between millions in Russian ‘contributions’ to the Clinton Foundation and Hillary’s approval for those same Russians to acquire 1/5th of US uranium stockpiles, the same DOJ that refused to see anything suspicious when Bill Clinton doubled his ‘speaking fees’ to Russian audiences when his wife signed off on the aforementioned uranium deal.
Is that the same DOJ that’s now claiming Obama didn’t tap Trump’s communications?
Really?ropelight (db9e35) — 9/2/2017 @ 9:41 pm