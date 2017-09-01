Salt Lake City Police Apologize to Nurse Arrested for Doing Her Job
streiff covered this incident earlier today. If you have Internet access, you have seen the video. Even if you have been living under a rock, you have heard about this, because people are running around showing the video to people living under rocks.
Now the police department has inevitably apologized:
Salt Lake City police apologized Friday for arresting a nurse who, citing hospital policy, refused to let officers draw blood from an unconscious accident victim. The arrest of Alex Wubbels, who was later released without charge, was captured on body camera video that the police chief said was alarming.
The incident happened July 26, when an accident victim was admitted to the University of Utah Hospital burn unit in a coma. Though the man was not a suspect in the crash, which killed the other driver, police asked for his blood to be drawn.
Wubbels, the charge nurse in the burn unit, presented the officers with a printout of hospital policy on drawing blood and said their request did not meet the criteria. Hospital policy specified police needed either a judge’s order or the patient’s consent, or the patient needed to be under arrest, before obtaining a blood sample.
“I’m just trying to do what I’m supposed to do. That’s all,” Wubbels tells the officers, according to the body camera video.
If they think the apology is forestalling a lawsuit, I would like to take this opportunity to heartily laugh at them. The lawsuit is coming. The only question is how big the payout will be.
This is just so bad.
What were they thinking… oh wait, clearly they weren’t thinking at all.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:53 pm
I hope her lawyers add a count to the complaint to have that cop abated as public nuisance, to wit, too great a danger to the community to be allowed to exist.nk (dbc370) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:54 pm
Saw this at HotAir. An absolutely stunning story. That a Detective would understand so little about the limitations on taking blood in a criminal investigation is just shocking.
This guy should be demoted back to patrol, or fired outright.
The nurse has a great unlawful arrest claim.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:58 pm
Not being involved in LE or the legal profession, I have a few questions.Angelo (fdde05) — 9/1/2017 @ 10:11 pm
SLPD wasn’t even involved in the chase, it happened 90 mi south in Logan. Logan PD asked SLPD to get the blood.
1) Why did LPD want the blood test, when the trucker was an innocent bystander? Was it to help mitigate LPDs screwup in the high speed chase?
2) Why would SLPD Det. Payne be such a dummy to be so forceful and aggressive, when his PD isn’t really involved?
Horrible. The guy they wanted the blood from is not even a suspect!
Sue their pants off, lady!Patricia (5fc097) — 9/1/2017 @ 10:12 pm
