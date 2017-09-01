Comey Decided to Exonerate Clinton Long Before Investigation Was Actually Over
reports:
Former FBI Director James Comey drafted a statement exonerating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for running her government emails through a private email server before completing the investigation, according to two Republican senators.
Comey prepared the draft exoneration for Clinton before conducting interviews with top Clinton aides who were offered immunity for their cooperation, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday in a joint statement, citing transcripts of interviews with former Comey aides obtained by the Senate judiciary committee.
Comey would go on to announce in July 2016 that the FBI would not recommend charges against Clinton — although he sharply chastised her decision to conduct State Department business through a private email server.
“Conclusion first, fact-gathering second — that’s no way to run an investigation. The FBI should be held to a higher standard than that, especially in a matter of such great public interest and controversy,” Grassley and Graham wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray seeking more information — including all drafts of Comey’s final statement on Clinton’s emails by September 13.
I do not believe the story because it is #FAKENEWSCNN!!1!
It was always obvious that an exoneration was in the works before Hillary was interviewed, and that Comey had not even reviewed the interview before making his statement.
President Donald J. Trump responded:
Wow, looks like James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton long before the investigation was over…and so much more. A rigged system!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017
In November, after a campaign replete with regular rally chants of “Lock her up!”, Trump said: “I don’t want to hurt the Clintons, I really don’t. She went through a lot and suffered greatly in many different ways.”
Patterico (115b1f) — 9/1/2017 @ 7:47 am
Well he had the HSBC and his brothers Lockheed ties, both to the Clinton foundation. Nothing could be done without comedy mccabe prietap out of the way, hence sally fan dancers song and dance.narciso (d1f714) — 9/1/2017 @ 7:50 am
Add to that, fusion gps contracting steel and the bogus crowdstrike report.narciso (d1f714) — 9/1/2017 @ 7:51 am
I add schneidermans own ties to blavatnik one of the four horseman from the last linknarciso (d1f714) — 9/1/2017 @ 7:55 am
the corrupt FBI needs to be abolished and all their sick pathetic perverted employees should be stripped of their pensions and made ineligible for rehire anywhere in the governmenthappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/1/2017 @ 8:05 am
The Washington Examiner reported this about 24 hours ago. #CNNBetterLateThanNever!!EleventyOne!!!Lenny (5ea732) — 9/1/2017 @ 8:06 am
Comey should have been fired on Day One of Trump’s Presidency. But Trump is like a hyperactive kid at a party who spends most of his time running around yelling and it’s a chore for his mother to get him to sit down and eat his chocolate cake.nk (dbc370) — 9/1/2017 @ 8:07 am
I don’t blame you. The problem is, just about every news item from every source is at least partly false. The signal-to-noise ratio is getting very small.
PJMedia has a good article on this: If the media doesn’t tell the truth, what good is it?Chuck Bartowski (bc1c71) — 9/1/2017 @ 8:12 am
A fair reading of the story does not frankly give rise to much concern or brouhaha. Kind of along the lines of getting riled up about a Justice sitting down at the beginning of oral argument, and being fairly sure about where his vote is going to end up landing, before the advocates have their final say. Not too much “there” there.Q! (267694) — 9/1/2017 @ 8:13 am
And fusion is tied to Derwick partners which does the same job they did for planned parenthood in Venezuela.
What lynch was going to remove him, pshaw, and then we see Sally Yates strategic leak that cemented sessions recusal, and comey’s ‘supposed’ leak that invoked the special prosecutornarciso (b573b8) — 9/1/2017 @ 8:17 am
the corrupt lawless perverted FBI’s a far greater threat to failmerica than piggy hillary is now
she’s a diseased unattractive two-time loser
this is obvious to anyone who is willing to do the analysishappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/1/2017 @ 8:21 am
Regarding #fakenews, most people using that word are not taking the position that you should categorically disbelieve what you read there.
In my own case, I think most of the time the media is getting a fact right. But what they are getting wrong is context, they are leaving out facts, and they are creating a narrative, and if you had access to more facts their narrative would be untenable.
In this case, CNN is reporting that “enate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday in a joint statement, citing transcripts of interviews with former Comey aides obtained by the Senate judiciary committee.” That is a verifiable event, and I trust that they have it right.
In contrast, when they report that “administration officials” who won’t speak publicly and are summarizing documents that the support the narrative du jour, I trust that they spoke with real administration officials who told them something more or less along the lines of what they are reporting, but I wouldn’t accept the narrative spun from that fact without more complete information.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/1/2017 @ 8:44 am
Soooo even if Trump acts like a gracious winner he’s still wrong? Meh. That’s the type of disingenuousness that earned CNN the Fake News nickname.
I would write: Even in November after a blistering campaign Trump magnanimously stated: “I don’t want to hurt the Clintons, I really don’t. She went through a lot and suffered greatly in many different ways.” Yet now we find out we were lied to and as Trump has now stated the system rigged. Apparently there is no end to the depth of depravity the deep state and it’s leftist operatives will go to throw an election. It’s like living in South America any more with these Democrat radicals.
But that’s me.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 9/1/2017 @ 8:49 am
“Every time I think I’m out, they suck me back in..” Hillary
Let me say ‘BOOOOOSSSHHH’ for some genuine electoral nostalgia.Ben burn (f7f452) — 9/1/2017 @ 8:51 am
Fake NEWS is just another word for cherry-picking.Ben burn (f7f452) — 9/1/2017 @ 8:52 am
All roads lead to Iraq.Ben burn (f7f452) — 9/1/2017 @ 8:54 am
Charlie Martin’s essay is a very good example of what constitutes #fakenews:
Like many of the previous Trump Trance events, what happened was that Trump said something, the media made up some interpretation of what he said, and then the media attacked him for their interpretation.
So that’s no particular surprise. After all, I’ve written about that effect several times in the past. But it’s not just confined to the legacy left-leaning media. Yesterday, Jim Treacher at The Daily Caller posted a story: “Bill And Hillary Clinton Finally Sell Hamptons Mansion.” Only one problem: Bill and Hillary didn’t actually own the mansion. Follow the link, and you get to the real story: the Hamptons mansion that Bill and Hillary have rented in the past has been on the market and under contract for two years, and the sale finally closed.
There are lots of things that you could say about this — like observing that it’s cool how people who were flat broke in 2000 can afford $150,000 a month rent for a summer place — but you can’t honestly say “the Clintons finally sell their mansion.” This is why God made the passive voice: you write a headline like the Free Beacon did — “Clinton Hamptons ‘Summer Vacation Rental’ Sells For $29 Million.”Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/1/2017 @ 8:54 am
Looks like Obama is still running the FBI. As far as our justice system, the fish stinks from the head.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:05 am
In July 2016, Comey famously called Clinton’s email arrangement “extremely careless” though he decided against recommending criminal charges.
Intent is vital in criminal matters. Isn’t that Trumpty DUMPTY defense?Ben burn (f7f452) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:06 am
Who was it that told us Comey was an honest, decent sort of man?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:06 am
Principled too.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:07 am
Oh, and don’t forget ethical…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:07 am
Kernel:
Carterobamahillaryism!Ben burn (f7f452) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:08 am
Kind of along the lines of getting riled up about a Justice sitting down at the beginning of oral argument, and being fairly sure about where his vote is going to end up landing, before the advocates have their final say.
Comey was sitting as a judge?
That horsesh!t came from Benjamin Wittes, Comey’s good buddy and “confidante”, and if that’s the best that even Comey’s BFF can come up with ….nk (dbc370) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:10 am
Comey’s biggest error was of course making Clinton’s email all about “intent”, when the statute explicitly punishes violation without intent:
“In essence, in order to give Mrs. Clinton a pass, the FBI rewrote the statute, inserting an intent element that Congress did not require. The added intent element, moreover, makes no sense: The point of having a statute that criminalizes gross negligence is to underscore that government officials have a special obligation to safeguard national defense secrets; when they fail to carry out that obligation due to gross negligence, they are guilty of serious wrongdoing. The lack of intent to harm our country is irrelevant. People never intend the bad things that happen due to gross negligence. I would point out, moreover, that there are other statutes that criminalize unlawfully removing and transmitting highly classified information with intent to harm the United States. Being not guilty (and, indeed, not even accused) of Offense B does not absolve a person of guilt on Offense A, which she has committed.”
Maybe no law should criminalize anything that happens without intent, but the fact remains that there are a lot of laws that do, and the ones Clinton broke are included in them.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:12 am
We can’t execute a POTUS but we can introduce him to He’ll.
Five years in section 8 housing taking public transit to minimum wage burger flipping. Disgorge all ill gotten gains (Every cent). Good start.Ben burn (f7f452) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:13 am
Clinton certainly intended to set up an illegal server, certainly intended to send classified information through it, and certainly intended the use of BleachBit to cover it up. There really was plenty of intent there. None of those things happened to her inadvertently.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:15 am
Wittes/Lawfare
Some argue that prosecution was warranted because not all of the relevant laws require intent (an important potentially applicable one, 18 USC 793(f), requires only “gross negligence”), and because the government needs to send a strong signal to protect the integrity of the classified information system. I do not view this as an unreasonable position, at least based on the information Comey provided yesterday. On the other hand, there are many hurdles to a successful prosecution even assuming the “gross negligence” standard is the right one here.
The prosecution would be entirely novel, and would turn in part on very tricky questions about how email exchanges fit into language written with physical removal of classified information in mind. Though he did not say so explicitly, Comey might have concluded that a conviction in this context was, for many reasons, unlikely—a clear reason not to prosecute. He probably also considered broader public policy considerations that prosecutors often take into account—considerations that cut in many different directions, to be sure. It’s unclear whether Comey was right to say that “no reasonable prosecutor” would bring a case against Clinton—it is just hard to say, one way or another, based on the information he provided yesterday. But Comey explained the general basis for his decision and took full responsibility for it.Ben burn (f7f452) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:23 am
Link. https://www.lawfareblog.com/james-comey-hillary-clinton-and-email-investigation-guide-perplexedBen burn (f7f452) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:25 am
Furthermore, since air-gapped servers require physical transmission of classified information, which cannot be done inadvertently, and information from air-gapped servers unquestionably appeared on Clinton’s server, it’s pretty open-and-shut that what was going on was done deliberately with the knowledge that the procedures were being circumvented.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:28 am
Comey excels at covering his ass, there’s no question about that. It’s the thing he does best. Wittes is just straightening out the wrinkles in the tarp.nk (dbc370) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:29 am
Prove it in court Frederick. Should be ez for youBen burn (f7f452) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:30 am
I’m sure Clinton inadvertently asked her maid to go into the SCIF, print things, and forward them on to her. And the maid inadvertently did so. And the government inadvertently didn’t give Clinton’s maid clearance.
“Santos also had access to a highly secure room called an SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility) that diplomatic security agents set up at Whitehaven, according to FBI notes from an interview with Abedin.
From within the SCIF, Santos — who had no clearance — “collected documents from the secure facsimile machine for Clinton,” the FBI notes revealed.
Just how sensitive were the papers Santos presumably handled? The FBI noted Clinton periodically received the Presidential Daily Brief — a top-secret document prepared by the CIA and other US intelligence agencies — via the secure fax.
A 2012 “sensitive” but unclassified email from Hanley to Clinton refers to a fax the staff wanted Clinton “to see before your Netanyahu mtg. Marina will grab for you.”
Yet it appears Clinton was never asked by the FBI in its yearlong investigation to turn over the iMac that Santos used to receive the emails, or the printer she used to print out the documents, or the printouts themselves.”Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:40 am
So, there it is: Clinton authorized her maid to go into the SCIF, get stuff, print it, and put it on another computer. That is a deliberate breach of the air gap. None of that happens accidentally. So the “intent” thing is of course a distraction. She definitely intended to circumvent all those procedures she was supposed to follow.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:42 am
Can you see Trump decked out in matching orange jumpsuit? Or bending over for soap? His buttfull of chewed bubblegum would be enticing for bubba.Ben burn (f7f452) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:44 am
It really is striking with red queen, there can’t be an investigation, no ic Ig ( that ones for you ballard) nothing at all, in the other hand, they have to scrape Looney Louise comey’s leaks Yates two step to create a crime.narciso (b573b8) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:47 am
http://www.thedailybeast.com/exclusive-mueller-enlists-the-irs-for-his-trump-russia-investigation
This unit—known as CI—is one of the federal government’s most tight-knit, specialized, and secretive investigative entities. Its 2,500 agents focus exclusively on financial crime, including tax evasion and money laundering. A former colleague of Mueller’s said he always liked working with IRS’ special agents, especially when he was a U.S. Attorney.
And it goes without saying that the IRS has access to Trump’s tax returns—documents that the president has long resisted releasing to the public.Ben burn (f7f452) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:50 am
Potential financial crimes are a central part of Mueller’s probe. One of his top deputies, Andy Weissmann, formerly helmed the Justice Department’s Enron probe and has extensive experience working with investigative agents from the IRS.
“From the agents, I know everyone has the utmost respect for both Mueller and Weissmann,” said Martin Sheil, a retired IRS Criminal Investigations agent.
And he said Mueller and Weissmann are known admirers of those agents’ work.
“They view them with the highest regard,” Sheil said. “IRS special agents are the very best in the business of conducting financial investigations. They will quickly tell you that it took an accountant to nab Al Capone, and it’s true.”
“The FBI’s expertise is spread out over so many statutes—and particularly since 9/11, where they really focused on counterintelligence and counterterror—that they simply don’t have the financial investigative expertise that the CI agents have,” Sheil continued. “When CI brings a case to a U.S. Attorney, it is done. It’s wrapped up with a ribbon and a bow. It’s just comprehensive.”
https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/09/01/guccifer-2-0-what-about-those-dccc-and-clinton-foundation-documents/
It’s hard to imagine why anyone associated with the Democratic party or Crowdstrike — who both have been accused of being the real insiders behind the Wikileaks documents — would release those documents, no matter how uninteresting people outside of politics find them. Likewise, even the most bitter Bernie supporter would have little reason to help Republicans get elected to Congress. Leaking boring but useful documents that benefit just Republicans doesn’t even fit with the hacktivist persona Guccifer 2.0 presented as. That leaves GOPers, as well as the Russians if they were siding with the GOP, with sufficient motive to hack and leak them.
Moreover, given questions about whether Republicans incorporated data made available by Russia in their own data analysis, the release of these documents may have provided a way to do that while maintaining plausible deniability. This stuff could get more interesting now, given that Ron DeSantis, who benefitted from these state level leaks, wants to cut the Mueller investigation short.Ben burn (f7f452) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:54 am
Full-throated Chewbacca defense from the resident Wookie, doing his best to hold down the fort while he waits for Johnny Cochrane.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:57 am
Frederick! A fact- free rant!
Nice!Ben burn (f7f452) — 9/1/2017 @ 9:59 am
The Cochrane-Wookie ratio for this thread is currently 12/40 (30%). Be interested to see how it changes over the course of the day.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/1/2017 @ 10:00 am
That’s an easy call, the its hands out certain tax returns like Jimmy John sandwiches then harry reid lies about them.narciso (b573b8) — 9/1/2017 @ 10:11 am
This Hillary story would have been another Watergate had it been done by a Republican. Saying she didn’t have the intent to violate the law is such happy horse droppings. Comey’s legal analysis would have resulted in his flunking the bar exam. But the media ate it up. Obama used an alias in his emails to her. They were all in on it. There was nothing but corruption in the federal government as run by Obama.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 9/1/2017 @ 10:27 am
” There was nothing but corruption in the federal government as run by Obama.”
You give him way too much credit in efforts to mitigate the Trumpian Olympics of corruption.Ben burn (f7f452) — 9/1/2017 @ 10:30 am
Someday, when all the current power structure is dead and gone, some historian is going to dig into the history of the Clintons and their repulsive political gang. And maybe they won’t find anything worse than a persistent, smug disregard for the rules that apply to ‘lesser people’. But I strongly suspect that they will uncover a web of corruption and criminality, in large part because (as both President Bubba and his charming wife Shrill-bitch have demonstrated time and time again) they’re basically careless and sloppy. They’ll have left behind a trail of incriminating evidence, crammed into the back of desk drawers or saved onto thumb-drives and lost behind radiators.
In the meanwhile, of course, we have to listen to the Political Left hyperventilating because we DARED to suggest that Bill and Shrillary weren’t the best First Couple anyone has ever seen.
*spit*C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 9/1/2017 @ 10:32 am
Didn’t Comey also re-open the investigation 11 days before the election?Dana (10d348) — 9/1/2017 @ 10:33 am
@ nk,
Lol! One of the best descriptions of him yet.Dana (10d348) — 9/1/2017 @ 10:35 am
45… true that. They and anyone who are still able to make excuses for them after 8 execrable years of that aren’t fit to breathe the air.Colonel Haiku (64320c) — 9/1/2017 @ 10:36 am
“Government Institution Goes Bad” is not news.
“Government Institution Consistently Fires Poor Employees” is news, but also science fiction.
Which is why the term limits we really, really, really need are on civil servants. 10 years and you’re out. Or 5 years, or 15 or 20, whatever works best.
And out means out, you can’t work for any level of government even by working for a company that does government work, or at least not any government job, or in procuring government work.
And do not exempt cops. See “FBI”. QED.Fred Z (ac6239) — 9/1/2017 @ 10:36 am
@mg: Never hurts to remember that the people at the highest levels of government have far more in common with each other than they do with the people who they supposedly represent, and whatever disagreements they express publicly, they don’t differ very much where it counts.
“It comes from a very ancient democracy, you see…”Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/1/2017 @ 10:38 am
“You mean, it comes from a world of lizards?”
“No,” said Ford, who by this time was a little more rational and coherent than he had been, having finally had the coffee forced down him, “nothing so simple. Nothing anything like so straightforward. On its world, the people are people. The leaders are lizards. The people hate the lizards and the lizards rule the people.”
“Odd,” said Arthur, “I thought you said it was a democracy.”
“I did,” said Ford. “It is.”
“So,” said Arthur, hoping he wasn’t sounding ridiculously obtuse, “why don’t people get rid of the lizards?”
“It honestly doesn’t occur to them,” said Ford. “They’ve all got the vote, so they all pretty much assume that the government they’ve voted in more or less approximates to the government they want.”
“You mean they actually vote for the lizards?”
“Oh yes,” said Ford with a shrug, “of course.”
“But,” said Arthur, going for the big one again, “why?”
“Because if they didn’t vote for a lizard,” said Ford, “the wrong lizard might get in. Got any gin?”
The fake distaste for Trump amongst conservatives derives from their foundation of stingy politics coupled with a pathogenic dearth of empathy and self-awareness. Pray for them, earnestly.Ben burn (f7f452) — 9/1/2017 @ 10:39 am
“Trump is like a hyperactive kid at a party who spends most of his time running around yelling…”:
However did he find the time for the following:
http://www.conservapedia.com/Donald_Trump_achievementsFred Z (ac6239) — 9/1/2017 @ 10:40 am
and
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/president-trumps-first-six-months-are-historical-with-stock-market-on-fire-and-americans-hopeful-that-america-will-be-great-again/ (I know, Gateway, but still)
Her, Frederick, the description of zaphod beeblebrox is also very relevant to a recent political figurenarciso (d1f714) — 9/1/2017 @ 10:43 am
“What’s the one thing you think about Donald Trump, you’ve got to know him pretty well. What characteristic stands out in your mind?”
“It’s one that most of the media never associate with him and I would say humility. The president understands the awesomeness of this job, he understands what a dangerous world in which we live,” Conway said.”
Humility…yeah. The first thing that comes to mind.Ben burn (f7f452) — 9/1/2017 @ 10:51 am
@narcisco:
“The President is very much a figurehead – he wields no real power whatsoever. He is apparently chosen by the government, but the qualities he is required to display are not those of leadership but those of finely judged outrage. For this reason the President is always a controversial choice, always an infuriating but fascinating character. His job is not to wield power but to draw attention away from it.
An orange sash is what the President of the Galaxy traditionally wears.
On those criteria Zaphod Beeblebrox is one of the most successful Presidents the Galaxy has ever had. He spent two of his ten Presidential years in prison for fraud. Very very few people realize that the President and the Government have virtually no power at all, and of these very few people only six know whence ultimate political power is wielded. Most of the others secretly believe that the ultimate decision-making process is handled by a computer. They couldn’t be more wrong.”
Increasingly satire is becoming premature history.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/1/2017 @ 11:00 am
Keep on with your ‘rat droppings, blueballs ben. They almost mask the air of your desperation.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/1/2017 @ 11:00 am
From me, that counts as constructive criticism. Trump should have gone in with guns blazing, not in the air in celebration, but at snakes like Comey and Yates.nk (dbc370) — 9/1/2017 @ 11:02 am