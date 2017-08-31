The Other Tragedy Of Hurricane Harvey
[guest post by Dana]
The floods in Texas continue to ravage the land and its residents:
Beaumont police say a woman has died after she and her young daughter were swept into a rain-swollen drainage canal while trying to escape their stalled vehicle.
A police statement said the woman pulled her vehicle into a theater parking lot about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, where it became stalled by high water. The woman then took her daughter, exited the car and was swept about a half-mile away.
Two Beaumont police officers and two fire-rescue divers in a rubber boat spotted the mother floating with the child, who was holding onto her mother. Officers pulled the child and the mother into the boat.
The little girl was suffering from hypothermia, and efforts to revive her mother failed.
This tragedy is just one of many that have occurred since Harvey made landfall. At least 37 deaths related to Hurricane Harvey have been reported.
But in the midst of the tragedies, lives have been saved through some incredible acts of kindness, generosity, goodwill, and heroism from ordinary people compelled by an extraordinary sense of duty to help their neighbors. The people of Texas (and Louisiana), have evidenced a strength and determination that is nothing less than inspiring.
And yet, members of the mainstream media just don’t seem to get it. They can’t. They are unable to comprehend the selfless, do-for-your neighbor nature of Texas. This willingness to lay down one’s life for a fellow man is unfamiliar and foreign. To them, Texas, and places like it, remain little more than mock-worthy Hicksvilles, populated by the unwashed, the uneducated, the uncouth, Confederates, God-nutters, crazy cowboys and yokels. Politico aptly summed up this narrow-minded bigotry:
The cartoon was removed by Politico right after it went up. Responding to the backlash, cartoonist Matt Wuerker tweeted:
Look, here’s what I think: It is a pathetic people that choose to use their media platforms to politicize a natural disaster while people are still fighting for their lives, and fighting to save the lives of their neighbors. It is a self-consumed, small and petty people who exploit a natural disaster just to squawk like imbeciles about the shoes the First Lady wore to visit ravaged Texas. And it is an even more pathetic people that make the decisions to publish articles and cartoons like these during such a harrowing time. And here’s what I say to that collective of emotionally stunted ghouls: There are 37 families reeling from shock as the full weight of Hurricane Harvey falls upon them and they realize that their lives will never, ever be the same again. This particular flood of sorrow will never leave them, even though time will eventually smooth its raw edges. And it is those precious neighbors, those Texans, that will keep them from drowning.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Goddam ghouls.Dana (023079) — 8/31/2017 @ 12:53 pm
Heart wrenching.felipe (023cc9) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:03 pm
i don’t like this plan where we shelter in place and then haphazardly rescue people
next time you need to do better Houstonhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:21 pm
Actually, I don’t see one hell of a lot to object to in that cartoon. Oh, it would be better if the guy bing rescued had answered “That’s what I said”, but in an era a tad less irritable about media bias, it wouldn’t have struck a nerve.
And that’s the thing. The media have worn out all of their benefit of the doubt. They’ve kept protesting “but we’re neutral!” over obvious bias for so long that the works no longer buys them any slack, even when maybe it should. And they don’t get it. They don’t see that their problem reaches waaaaay back, and that they are in a deep hole. They would be astonished to be told that they are being dinged now (at least in part) for bias they showed way back in the Nixon administration.
Their only way out would be to admit bias, and that unbiased news is impossible.
In a sense Fox is as guilty as any of the rest. Their should have picked “You’ve seen their side, now here’s ours.” for a motto.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:23 pm
You can’t be too cynical about people who want to keep the Gubmint out of Social Security.Ben burn (426255) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:29 pm
Let me tell you a thing or two about Texas and it’s concern for their naive citizenry…Ben burn (426255) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:34 pm
http://www.ibtimes.com/political-capital/texas-republicans-helped-chemical-plant-exploded-lobby-against-safety-rules
In fact the person shown in the cartoon is right.
I thought it was a Jewish story. There are different versions of this.
I don’t know who first said this story but his has apparently made the rounds. I found a Catholic version on You Tube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQiZLjP3iRc
See here also: (From the television show “The West Wing”)
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0745683/quotes
Here’s a Jewish version of this:
https://shlomif.livejournal.com/66017.htmlSammy Finkelman (02a146) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:37 pm
Dana, I agree completely with your description of those Texans who are risking and giving so much to help their fellow Americans as well as concur with your expression of hope and faith for those families who have lost so much.
That Matt Wuerker clown is a typical leftist pig. Matt, either help Make America Great Again or go to Canada. We don’t need more antifa’s. BTW Matt, what have YOU done to help the people of Texas? Nothing, I’m sure. Just like the rest of the millionaire leftists who have plenty of time to take from America and complain about America but very little time or effort to help anyone but themselves.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:39 pm
Dana, thank you for this post. Take a look at my latest post at my own shop, Harvey has created untold heroes from ordinary people responding magnificently, and consider whether you might want to add, as an update to your post, the photo there of my nephew-in-law (which my niece posted on FB and authorized me to redistribute). Everyone I know who’s seen this photo has been cheered by it, and it makes me “fit-to-bust” proud, so I’d love to see it get some wider consideration.Beldar (fa637a) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:41 pm
This was predicted, but the company said it was unable to prevent it and warned people who lived nearby to evacuate:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nation/wp/2017/08/31/harveys-wrath-moves-across-the-louisiana-texas-border-as-water-recedes-in-houston/
A web site blames Republicans for listening to the company and preventing some kind of regulations:
http://www.ibtimes.com/political-capital/texas-republicans-helped-chemical-plant-exploded-lobby-against-safety-rules
No analysis here of whether any particular regulation that didn’t get imposed would have prevented this.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:42 pm
Sheriff Clarke has resigned?happyfeet (28a91b) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:44 pm
he Milwaukee County Clerk tells CBS 58 they received a resignation for Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Thursday afternoon at 3:17 p.m. The resignation is effective immediately.
Sheriff Clarke tweeted Thursday afternoon saying he was in Nashville.
According to 1130 WISN Radio, Clarke is taking a non-government position.
Governor Walker will name the new sheriff until the election in 2018.happyfeet (28a91b) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:45 pm
*The* Milwaukee County Clerk i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:46 pm
Every time a political cartoonist gets laid off an angel gets it’s wings.Pinandpuller (9c445e) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:48 pm
I heard the Houston metro area voted Hillary in about the same ratio as NJ.
If you look at an election map by county the Houston area is blue surrounded by red.
So cretins like this toonist not only are snarkily vindictive, they’re also ignorant.harkin (a92711) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:56 pm
Beldar! Excellent!
Keep us honest.Ben burn (426255) — 8/31/2017 @ 2:00 pm
Meh.
Pretty tame cartoon, Dana. Stereotypical, too– and frankly, not particularly creative. Texans are supposed to be made of sterner stuff than be ruffled by a little Politico pen and ink anyway. OTOH, the Charlie Hebdo cover is much more disturbing. And much darker ‘humor’- particularly in light of their recent history. For it’s a revealing window on how another part of the outside world sees this:
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/08/31/french-magazine-charlie-hebdo-mocks-harvey-victims-as-neo-nazis.html
And they’re supposed to be an ‘ally.’ Something to think about.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/31/2017 @ 2:04 pm
@16. What? No $40 hats?DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/31/2017 @ 2:05 pm