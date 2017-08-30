Trump
Trump.
Nobody cares about anything else.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Trump.
Nobody cares about anything else.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Pronounced "Patter-EE-koh"
E-mail: Just use my moniker Patterico, followed by the @ symbol, followed by gmail.com
Disclaimer: Simpsons avatar may resemble a younger Patterico...
The statements made on this web site reflect the personal opinions of the author. They are not made in any official capacity, and do not represent the opinions of the author's employer.
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
|« Jul
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
Powered by WordPress.
he’s off to a great start today, President Trump is
the revised GDP numbers are a nice bit of good news
just think if the filthy corrupt cowards in our sleazy war hero Senate could actually pass some legislationhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/30/2017 @ 8:14 am
What do you mean no one cares about anything else.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os8U7wbtN3w
I care about the troops. I guess I’ll always have to. My niece married a Sailor.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/30/2017 @ 8:16 am
Now thisnt merely lawfare these are the kind of tactics putin used against ntv
http://law.justia.com/cases/federal/appellate-courts/ca7/16-2417/16-2417-2017-08-29.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 8/30/2017 @ 8:18 am
also today people are beginning to realize just how almost criminally unprepared Houston was for this storm
and it looks like smarmy and unctuous Ted Cruz is doing Texas more harm than good by making himself the face of the federal handout Texas is begging forhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/30/2017 @ 8:18 am
Trump, the wrench in the machine that upends business as usual.Lyrics Don't Matter (f80109) — 8/30/2017 @ 8:20 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBlbAvcQrucSteve57 (0b1dac) — 8/30/2017 @ 8:21 am
Through his lawyer, Mr. Sater declined on Monday to address why he thought the deal would be a political win for Mr. Trump. He said he brought the project to Mr. Cohen in late 2015, but that he was not working for the Trump Organization and “would not have been compensated” by them.
“During the course of our communications over several months, I routinely expressed my enthusiasm regarding what a tremendous opportunity this was for the Trump Organization,” Mr. Sater said.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/08/29/how-does-inking-a-luxury-residential-real-estate-deal-get-you-elected-president-in-the-us-i-mean/Ben burn (3d526b) — 8/30/2017 @ 8:30 am
This is the first time that I read a comment by a regular commenter and thought: “That Patterico commenter is stupid.”DRJ (15874d) — 8/30/2017 @ 8:32 am
And I’m not talking about narciso, Steve, or even the new commenter Ben burn.DRJ (15874d) — 8/30/2017 @ 8:33 am
Help is here for all those *virtuous* leftists who swore they would move to Canada if Trump won.
https://a.disquscdn.com/get?url=http%3A%2F%2F17663-presscdn-0-49.pagely.netdna-cdn.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2017%2F08%2F2r.jpg&key=RY1Ya5Bq3dcFCt_eCRNYQQ&w=600&h=508Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 8/30/2017 @ 8:33 am
beauteous, Rev.mg (31009b) — 8/30/2017 @ 8:36 am
Awan bros should be # 1 on everyones listmg (31009b) — 8/30/2017 @ 8:37 am
You are being too charitable to semantic, drj, although this was nowhere the worst his dinenarciso (d1f714) — 8/30/2017 @ 8:39 am
Whew, don’t think I qualify as a regular commenter.Lyrics Don't Matter (f80109) — 8/30/2017 @ 8:43 am
who’s stupid are the idiots responsible for flood control in Houston
their laxity, slothfulness, and shortsightedness has handed the proponents of the global warming hoax everything they need to extort hundreds of billions of dollars
begun, it has
http://time.com/4919224/hurricane-harvey-houston-policy/
http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-harvey-engineering-20170828-story.htmlhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/30/2017 @ 8:45 am
It’s Not Trump Supporters Who Are Beating Journalists
http://dailycaller.com/2017/08/30/its-not-trump-supporters-who-are-beating-journalists/harkin (a92711) — 8/30/2017 @ 8:47 am
Well, there’s flooding too.
The leftists are busy collecting money to fund their organizing efforts after the storm and collecting food for people of color and illegal immigrants. I guess the white people are all staying at the Four Seasons and munching on caviar.
And the feminist left of course objects to the iconic photo.
https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2017-08-28/photo-of-mother-and-babys-rescue-becomes-symbol-of-stormPatricia (5fc097) — 8/30/2017 @ 9:01 am
15 – I read that LATimes article earlier this morning.
The whole place has been sinking for years.harkin (a92711) — 8/30/2017 @ 9:07 am
I heard the interview of Nanski Pelosi conducted by Ronn Owens on KGO radio and – after that went on air – it is obvious that someone in the Democrat Party grabbed Pelosi by the lapels and informed her that her support for Pantyfa puts her squarely on the wrong side, hence the statement later same day. The fact that Pelosi supported the vigilante shock troops of the party, up until she had to be shown how the hog eats the cabbage, is absolutely delightful!Colonel Haiku (485617) — 8/30/2017 @ 9:08 am
yes yes subsidence played a big role in the gravity of katrina as wellhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/30/2017 @ 9:12 am
http://ace.mu.nu/archives/liberalism%20disease.jpgColonel Haiku (485617) — 8/30/2017 @ 9:19 am
here’s a handy and detailed overview [PDF] of the policies bearing on efforts to manage subsidence in Harris County
on the face of it this sort of discussion is probably the best way to counter the narrative of people what want to use Mr. Harvey to perpetrate a disastrous global warming hoax all up in ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/30/2017 @ 9:25 am
I was in Houston once when it took a little rain. The streets were flooded. I got the feeling that no one considered it a big deal. Flooding has been a norm for Houston.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 8/30/2017 @ 9:28 am
Before anyone calls me on it, LSE can and usually does stand for LandingSteve57 (0b1dac) — 8/30/2017 @ 9:35 am
Signalman, Enlisted. It’s how the Navy distinguishes them from LSOs.
Ive been out for nine years.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/30/2017 @ 9:38 am
1. No!
2. Mr. Trump, the President, flew to Texas yesterday and the rain stopped and the sun is shining and it’s going to be like this for days and days. So there.nk (dbc370) — 8/30/2017 @ 9:41 am
Oh, yeah, and he told Harvey to go to Louisiana and rain on David Duke, too.nk (dbc370) — 8/30/2017 @ 9:42 am
this is what an sjw assembly behaves like:
http://babalublog.com/2017/08/30/venezuelas-new-assembly-calls-for-prosecution-of-all-traitors/narciso (d1f714) — 8/30/2017 @ 9:52 am
I care about something else.SPQR (240837) — 8/30/2017 @ 9:57 am
One spade.CayleyGraph (1c63a5) — 8/30/2017 @ 10:06 am
one ping vassili
https://twitter.com/Doranimated/status/902570302537916416narciso (d1f714) — 8/30/2017 @ 10:16 am
Let’s play pretend narciso, what do you think a college campus would look like if the administration or the students had the authority to execute?Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 8/30/2017 @ 10:16 am
about those supposed air tight findings,
http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/212105/declassified-cia-briefings-us-yom-kippur-war-israelnarciso (d1f714) — 8/30/2017 @ 10:23 am
@1. The good guys wear the white hats, eh Happy…
‘Harvey Hat’ for sale:
Official USA 45th Presidential Hat – White – Trump Make America Great Again
https://shop.donaldjtrump.com/products/official-usa-45th-presidential-hat-white
Is Melania for rent, too?
“The taste I’ve got in my mouth, Mr. Secretary, is unmentionable.” – Col. ‘Jiggs’ Casey [Kirk Douglas] ‘Seven Days In May’ 1964DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/30/2017 @ 10:30 am
i can’t wear that hat Mr. DCSCA
i have a very high deductiblehappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/30/2017 @ 10:35 am
23.I was in Houston once when it took a little rain. The streets were flooded. I got the feeling that no one considered it a big deal. Flooding has been a norm for Houston.
Yet the media reports only one in six Houston homes have flood insurance.
Must be ‘fake news.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/30/2017 @ 10:39 am
Or they could just be wrong. Do you believe everything the “media reports”?Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 8/30/2017 @ 10:55 am
Why am I not surprised? Oh, yeah, I’m intel.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/30/2017 @ 10:55 am
@DCSCA:Yet the media reports only one in six Houston homes have flood insurance.
People who don’t have life insurance must be people who don’t expect to die, by that logic.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/30/2017 @ 11:09 am
I live in a county that floods yearly and I do not have flood insurance, because my property is not in the area that floods.
It’s incredible that DCSCA thinks that citing one number in isolation of any other context for the whole rest of the world, or indeed the whole insurance industry, is enough to determine whether or not Houston actually is prone to flooding–but DCSCA is not, and is never is, attempting to change anyone’s mind about anything. It’s all snark.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/30/2017 @ 11:12 am
and just like a man whose feets are too big for his bed
crying’s not for me cause you can’t make the raindrops stop just cause of you do complains on them
nothing’s worrying me!
except about how people is gonna use Houston’s failures as a cudgel in the climate change hoax debatehappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/30/2017 @ 11:14 am
Who buys flood insurance unless he’s in a designated Special Flood Hazard Area and his mortgage lender obligates him to?
Not only has DCSCA never run a business, he’s never owned a home, either, I think.nk (dbc370) — 8/30/2017 @ 11:17 am
To help DCSCA out, here is an article from the Houston Chronicle about Houston’s regular flooding issues and what they do about it.
“Early settlers drained marshes to build Houston town in a muddy bog. Fast forward less than 200 years and the city stands above water, mostly, thanks mostly to 2,500 miles of managed waterways—the flying distance from Houston to Quito, Ecuador—that whisk the floods out to sea…
“If those channels didn’t exist, this area would be flooding from every rain, not just the big ones,” said Mike Talbott, executive director of the Harris County Flood Control District. “A very large percentage of the systems have not been made larger to meet current criteria.”
Therein lies the problem. Tremendous rains this year and last pushed the limits, forcing gullies and bayous over their banks into neighborhoods that brim them. The only solution is to widen the waterways, which means buying up adjacent buildings and tearing them down. Talbott puts the price tag on a total upgrade at $26 billion, which will not happen soon…
Inundation is nothing new here. Right from the start, it took tremendous effort and loss of life to claim the Houston area from the prevailing floods…”
But what would they know, someone on Kos said that only 1/6 people in Houston has flood insurance, and that is clearly dispositive. They could have saved all that money on flood control over the last century if only they had known that.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/30/2017 @ 11:18 am
Why does Harris County even have a Flood Control District? Don’t they know that only 1/6 people have flood insurance? What a waste of government money!Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/30/2017 @ 11:19 am
this is houston lots of these houses are new builds
maybe houses built with raised foundations could be eligible for reduced property taxeshappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/30/2017 @ 11:19 am
water’s the universal solvent
a little dollop of what we call science there for youhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/30/2017 @ 11:23 am
An interesting piece in wapo concerning creative lawyering challenges to the distressing & horrendous Arpaio Pardon. God, I love the law!Q! (267694) — 8/30/2017 @ 11:29 am
Specially the gorgon at vogue:
http://www.dailycaller.com/2017/08/30/theres-a-simple-reason-women-journalists-attacked-melanias-footwear-guest-tells-tucker-theyre-harpies/?utm_source=site-sharenarciso (d1f714) — 8/30/2017 @ 11:30 am