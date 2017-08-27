Catastrophic Flooding In Texas
[guest post by Dana]
Catastrophic flooding in southeastern Texas now, particularly in the Galveston/Houston area, as the storm is reportedly stalled inland. There are also tornado watches in place, along with rain falling at a rate of 4-6 inches per hour. NOAA projections:
Surface observations of winds 30-35 kt within a band of convection over the western Gulf of Mexico and along the coast of Texas support an initial intensity of 35 kt. The latest track guidance show Harvey moving slowly southeastward for the next 24 to 36 hours and the center is likely to move very close to the coast, or even offshore, between 24-48 hours. After that time, Harvey is expected to begin a northward motion which should take it inland over eastern Texas later in the period.
Ongoing catastrophic and life-threatening flooding will continue across southeastern Texas. Additional rainfall accumulations of 15 to 25 inches are expected, with isolated storm totals as high as 50 inches, through Friday.
If you want to help, Gov. Abbott of Texas is recommending that you make a contribution to the American Red Cross. You can contact them at 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a donation. You can also go here for on-the-spot coverage in Houston, as well as here, here and here.
May there be countless numbers of residents like the one below, doing whatever they can to help their neighbor:
To readers in the impacted areas, please stay safe.
–Dana
Mind-boggling .Dana (023079) — 8/27/2017 @ 8:32 am
the red cross is pretty shady
the Salvation Army has a lot more integrity and better targets money to people who need ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/27/2017 @ 8:37 am
I’m just relating what Gov. Abbott recommends, happyfeet. Personally, I would go with Salvation Army or Samaritan’s Purse.Dana (023079) — 8/27/2017 @ 8:45 am
Thank you for this post, Dana. The North-easterly movement of the storms center should give the breathing room Corpus Christi and the surrounding area need to recover. Let’s hope the storm weakens today, and does not return to the coast to regenerate.felipe (023cc9) — 8/27/2017 @ 8:48 am
The Salvation Army was most helpful during a family catastrophe when I was a child.felipe (023cc9) — 8/27/2017 @ 8:50 am
Go local on donations . Remember how Red Cross held onto money after 9/11
The larger the bureaucracy the greater the skepticism.Ben burn (5f7aa4) — 8/27/2017 @ 8:51 am
Mind-boggling, indeed, Dana!felipe (023cc9) — 8/27/2017 @ 8:52 am
Evangelicals will keep money aside for pet projects too, like missionary funding. Make the charity state what percentage goes to needy. Less than 80 is a red flag.Ben burn (5f7aa4) — 8/27/2017 @ 8:53 am
yes yes I think you’re right about both of those ones Danahappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/27/2017 @ 8:53 am
Ben Burn;
I haven’t heard of a case of the Salvation Army diverting funds donated for a specific emergency, though I suppose it could happen. OTOH, the United Way has had at last one huge corruption-and-kickback scandal in every city I have ever lived near.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 8/27/2017 @ 9:52 am
Friends of mine are on their way down, they do work through their church.mg (31009b) — 8/27/2017 @ 9:53 am
Slipped them a few benjamins. Local churches are so dedicated when things of this nature happen.
When Katrina hit his church was in Mississippi for over two years.
#11
Many viable 501c3 in the Past have become professional fund raisers for grant writing/navigation requiring knowledgeable salaried employees be hired.
Salvation Army is the least offensive last time I looked.Ben burn (5f7aa4) — 8/27/2017 @ 10:10 am
ugh ugh poor houston hearing from people now
they are very soggy
cousin’s brand new home’s under the harvey water a place to call your very own means so much though it’s a little soggy
thank god for the local churches; they see so clearly what needs to be done
and they just do ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/27/2017 @ 10:26 am