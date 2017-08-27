Catastrophic Flooding In Texas

[guest post by Dana]

Catastrophic flooding in southeastern Texas now, particularly in the Galveston/Houston area, as the storm is reportedly stalled inland. There are also tornado watches in place, along with rain falling at a rate of 4-6 inches per hour. NOAA projections:

Surface observations of winds 30-35 kt within a band of convection over the western Gulf of Mexico and along the coast of Texas support an initial intensity of 35 kt. The latest track guidance show Harvey moving slowly southeastward for the next 24 to 36 hours and the center is likely to move very close to the coast, or even offshore, between 24-48 hours. After that time, Harvey is expected to begin a northward motion which should take it inland over eastern Texas later in the period. Ongoing catastrophic and life-threatening flooding will continue across southeastern Texas. Additional rainfall accumulations of 15 to 25 inches are expected, with isolated storm totals as high as 50 inches, through Friday.

If you want to help, Gov. Abbott of Texas is recommending that you make a contribution to the American Red Cross. You can contact them at 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a donation. You can also go here for on-the-spot coverage in Houston, as well as here, here and here.

May there be countless numbers of residents like the one below, doing whatever they can to help their neighbor:

To readers in the impacted areas, please stay safe.

