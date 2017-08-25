BREAKING: Trump Pardons Joe Arpaio
Like everything else Trump does, this is highly irregular. Here is the announcement:
Arpaio did not go through the usual DoJ process and has shown no remorse for blatantly violating a court order. But, the pardon will stir up Trump’s base. So, there you have it.
The typo in the last sentence (“he is worthy candidate”) is your Trumpy guarantee that this was well thought through.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (63e824) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:06 pm
Arpaio did not go through the usual DoJ process and has shown no remorse for blatantly violating a court order. But, the pardon will stir up Trump’s base. So, there you have it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StJS51d1Fzg
“It’s good to be the King.” – Mel Brooks ‘History Of The World, Part 1′ 1981DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:15 pm
The moral of the story is that in today’s America, violating a court order is just fine if you do it in pursuit of objectives that the President approves of.
This is a *legal* act because there is no constraint on the pardon power. But it’s a *terrible* act, all the same. One more nail in the coffin for the rule of law.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:16 pm
he is mercifulhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:16 pm
“.. this is highly irregular”
Scofflaw anti-democrat must destroy the entire legal process with something “so much better and CHEAPER”. We’re on pins and needles with the excitement he brings to the former and current swamp.Ben burn (786e20) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:18 pm
Was mark rich repentant, were the faln terrorists, those are just some that cone to mind, what is the defense to lawfare now being conducted through proxies like the special counsel.narciso (d1f714) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:19 pm
and let’s be honest
the failmerican courts ain’t what they used to be
they’re seedy and capricious
if the fascist democrat food stamp trash wanna do that crap they did on Rick Perry and Tom DeLay
they deserve an unlubed arpaio all up in it from time to timehappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:19 pm
the usual DoJ process
the DOJ is corrupt and sleazy
its processes are not to be honored, for they are stanky processes, and unseemlyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:21 pm
How is it the whole awan clan isn’t in cuffs, or fusion gps have their assets seized how does podesta get away with filing an amended fara form with no criminal consequences.narciso (d1f714) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:22 pm
‘Ends justify Means’ is a good signpost for bad guy(s)Ben burn (786e20) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:24 pm
If DCSCA can post the same thing across threads, so can I.
It is the contempt power of judges which is the closest thing we have to lese majeste in our system.
I might feel differently if a jury had found Arpaio guilty. Or if Arpaio’s defiance had been in front of the judge, in the judge’s courtroom. Or if the judge had locked up Arpaio or imposed a daily fine while Arpaio was in a position to comply or defy. But the way it worked out, when at this time no difference did it make, it was just petty peevishness.nk (dbc370) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:25 pm
Is this a privilege that flynn and manafort didn’t get but fusion and podesta do?
https://mobile.twitter.com/ChuckRossDC/status/901248959116713984?p=vnarciso (d1f714) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:26 pm
Lee Baca, de-frocked LA Sheriff tried by jury for same smell…guilty.Ben burn (786e20) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:28 pm
Imposition of contempt is not the rule of law; it is the rule of judges.nk (dbc370) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:28 pm
Pick your judge…
“I want Judge Wapner”Ben burn (786e20) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:29 pm
Mr. Arpaio was contemptuous of some sleazy failmerican federal judge what wanted to do diseased illegal tuberculosis immigrants all up in it
and lol he got away with it!
good for him
i’d like to buy him a blizzard of his choice from dairy queen
President Trump I love you so much I don’t say it often enough but I hope you never doubt it
if you coming back to me is against all odds it’s the chance i gotta takehappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:29 pm
Fiefdom judge lists!
Get yer judge here..only one Benjamin.Ben burn (786e20) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:30 pm
Warlords should choose judges..you know..just to keep it local.Ben burn (786e20) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:32 pm
that stupid hurplecane is kinda going just south enough to maybe spare casa pikachu the worst
so far at least
we’ll see what happens after landfall, but so far we’re not talking wcshappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:33 pm
I have no problem with this. Trump has pardoned Arpaio but never said Arpaio was innocent, only that his lifetime of service justifies the compassion of a pardon. Contrast that to when Obama effectively pardoned the New Black Panthers by dropping the prosecution for voter intimidation. It was an abuse of the judicial system to manipulate it to help people he favored, and it was far more lawless than issuing a pardon — which is clearly within Presidential powers.
I am not equating the two by saying that one had act deserves another. Quite the contrary. A pardon says he did something wrong but is getting mercy, even if it’s politically motivated. What Obama did was use the DOJ to approve voter intimidation that helped his side, while maintaining the fiction that nothing wrong happened. I wouldn’t have liked it if Obama had pardoned the Black Panthers but it would not have been lawless, and neither was this.DRJ (15874d) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:33 pm
“I am not equating..”
Holy Moly…Ben burn (786e20) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:34 pm
Suhweeeet! Trump pardons Arpaio and bans trannie recruits in a Friday evening news dump in the middle of a hurricane!
#LikeabossColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:34 pm
i love you DRJ for like President Trump you are wise and mercifulhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:34 pm
Let’s be honest: Would Trump have received one kind word or thought from Democrats if he had refused to pardon Arpaio?nk (dbc370) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:36 pm
Not a good (or even necessary) move by Trump. Arapaio would have spent something like 6 months in jail for a misdemeanor, if I understand correctly.
The guy is 85 years old but given his flouting of the constitution Trump should have just let this one go, especially after Charlottesville.lee (13a73a) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:39 pm
No they wouldn’t, they picked up another scalp with gorka, doesn’t matter that hecdecided to resign voluntarily.narciso (d1f714) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:40 pm
He banned sex change operations, too.
And I think I found out why that tranny cussed out Obama in front of everybody in the White House where Obama had invited h__. Obamacare Medicaid does not pay for sex changes.nk (dbc370) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:43 pm
The court order was unjust.NJRob (7f4bec) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:44 pm
DRJ, he said at the rally that Arpaio was just doing his job. The larger message is that police who ignore the civil rights of people Trump doesn’t like will have Trump on their side. This is the second such signal…the first was that so-called joke about not helping arrestees getting into a squad car. And it also means Trump had as little use for the rule of law as anyone on the Left. Arpaio was still litigating this, wasn’t he? Trump couldn’t even wait to see if the courts themselves came up with the “right”. From the news account, it may well be that Arpaio himself hadn’t actually yet asked the pardon. But Trump loves law and order like all authoritarians.kishnevi (10c258) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:46 pm
How many other people convicted of the foul and unconstitutional crime of contempt of court is Trump going to pardon?
I’ll bet it’s zero.Davethulhu (3a2442) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:48 pm
24kishnevi (10c258) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:51 pm
He didn’t have to refuse to give the pardon. He could have said he wanted the process to play out, give the courts a chance to throw out the conviction, and granted a pardon when Arpaio was actually at the point of going to jail. It would have looked like compassion at that point. Now it’s just the boss protecting one of his henchmen.
@11. ‘petty peevishness’… aka ‘bigots of a feather, flock together.’
“Hold it, hold it, Jefferson. I don’t go around signin’ political documentaries just like that, y’know. I mean, even Abe Lincoln, as smart as he was, he read the Declaration of Independence before he put his John Hancock on it.” – Archie Bunker [Carroll O’Connor] ‘All In The Family’ CBS TV, 1974DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:52 pm
Real criminals get a pass even get to write an loeGinous memoir, because the rntire top staff if the bureau was in her back pocket.narciso (d1f714) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:52 pm
Kishnevi,
what civil rights are you speaking about? Illegal aliens are breaking the law and Arpaio said he would arrest them. You have a problem with the law?NJRob (7f4bec) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:54 pm
Reagan pardoned Steinbrenner, too!
“This is a conspiracy!” – ADA Tom Chamberlain [Rudy Vallee] ‘The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer’ 1947DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/25/2017 @ 6:56 pm
He banned sex change operations, too.
this is how you look Dr. Mengele in the eye and tell him go to hell that you’ll not be a party to such depravity
it’s prideful of me but I do so love to be an American in these heady and exciting times
i can’t deny ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:04 pm
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/225620165138726912Davethulhu (3a2442) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:07 pm
This decision and how it was made is perfectly in line with what we have come to know about Trump. Manafort must be feeling encouraged.Dana (023079) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:08 pm
So doj gunslingers went after Mcdonnell which had the corollary of tarnishing cuccinelli and put mcauliffe, which led to the charlottesville massacre.narciso (d1f714) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:12 pm
Arpaio did more than that, as you ought to know…kishnevi (10c258) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:12 pm
It is quite ironic that conservatives will insist that rights are God-given, inherent, natural, not granted by the government…but then claim that people from outside this country have no actual rights. And equally ironic that progressives do the exact reverse.
the next couple hours will be very key
we’ll know by then i think if CNN Jake Tapper fake news has a katrina to exploithappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:17 pm
Doesn’t the normal DOJ procedure involve giving the Clintons a pile of money?Pinandpuller (1b8663) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:20 pm
Too bad. I thought Patterico might redeem himself by supporting Trump against this malicious prosecution of the great Sheriff Arpaio. No such luck. I held out hope but Patterico is a worthless tool of the criminal enemy.jcurtis (f7cdcc) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:23 pm
Kishnevi,
yeah, he embarrassed criminals. How dare he. He deserves to rot for it. You embarrass yourself every time you align with the left. Very masochistic of you.NJRob (7f4bec) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:24 pm
north of the hurricane is for reals agriculture but west of it is cattle country
scrubby country what luxuriates in any rainfall at allhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:25 pm
Kishnevi,
criminals have no right to be here by the fact that they exist. You can take them into your home if you want, not your rhetorical home, your physical domicile, but till you do you protest too much.NJRob (7f4bec) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:26 pm
Its going to be quite serious pikachu for a long time.narciso (d1f714) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:28 pm
that part west of harvey – that scrubby part – used to be the only place you’d see leishmaniasis cases in america
until it moved to north texas
probably cause of diseased illegals taking it with them
they’re so tacky
thanks again Mr. Arpaio
you’re way more effective than the stupid useless CDC that’s for surehappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:29 pm
@40 kishnevi
It’s a shame the ECLU didn’t exist when God deported Adam and Eve.Pinandpuller (1b8663) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:30 pm
Its going to be quite serious pikachu for a long time.
i’d prefer to be in denial and hope for a Better Outcome for awhile yethappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:30 pm
the key thing is that all the trees stay put
if you’re a tree and Harvey is menacing you just
just stay puthappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:31 pm
is it just me or have these little internet things we click on during the hurplecanes not really advanced all that much in the past 10 yearshappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:33 pm
he’s definitely meandering further west than expected
that’s nice for them fancy cityfolk in houstonhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:36 pm
It used to bother me when the traditional pardon procedures weren’t followed, and I still think it’s prudent to follow procedures. But pardons are one of the few things Presidents can do unilaterally and for any reason they want, or even for no reason. Trump issued a pardon in connection with an issue he campaigned on — illegal immigration — and that he signaled he would issue. He gave a valid reason for issuing it, e.g., to pardon an older man who has served his country, state, and city. I understand concerns about the legal message it sends but a pardon is the opposite of law and order. It says we are going to ignore the law in this instance.DRJ (15874d) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:39 pm
Grey Poupon must hire Sherrie Joe.Pinandpuller (651872) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:40 pm
But if Arpaio doesn’t want the pardon, I guess he could refuse to accept it. I imagine he will accept it, especially at his age.DRJ (15874d) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:45 pm
I’m looking for pardons on eBay right now.Pinandpuller (651872) — 8/25/2017 @ 7:48 pm