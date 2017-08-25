BREAKING: Trump Pardons Joe Arpaio

Like everything else Trump does, this is highly irregular. Here is the announcement:

Arpaio did not go through the usual DoJ process and has shown no remorse for blatantly violating a court order. But, the pardon will stir up Trump’s base. So, there you have it.

The typo in the last sentence (“he is worthy candidate”) is your Trumpy guarantee that this was well thought through.

