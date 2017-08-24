Legal Genius Kamala Harris: Trump Should Not Pardon Joe Arpaio Because . . . He Committed A Crime
Joe Arpaio stands convicted of a misdemeanor count of criminal contempt of court, for carrying out “targeted patrols aiming to catch illegal aliens in his Arizona jurisdiction.” Reports say that President Trump’s administration has filled out the paperwork for Arpaio to be pardoned. Arpaio is unrepentant and has not gone through the usual DoJ process for seeking a pardon. There are many reasons why pardoning Arpaio would be questionable.
This is . . . not one of them:
Joe Arpaio was convicted because he committed a crime. He should not be pardoned. https://t.co/YGvQkK6Kae
— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 23, 2017
Pardons, how do they work?
Yes, while it is possible to pardon someone not yet convicted of a crime, that is decidedly not the norm. Arguing that someone should not be pardoned because they have been convicted is kind of like arguing that someone should not be allowed to seek absolution through the Sacrament of Penance because they have sinned. That’s sort of the whole reason the thing exists.
A note about Senator Harris: she’s physically and demographically attractive, she’s a first-term Senator of no particular distinction, she’s from a large state, she’s a partisan Democrat trying to make a name for herself by criticizing the current administration, and she’s young. (Democrats have not elected someone President in their 60s or older since Truman.)
Does any of this sound familiar?
Say hello to the likely next Democrat presidential candidate.
Fortunately, at least we know she won’t be pardoning anyone who was convicted of a crime! So we got that going for us. Which is nice.
What’s the political downside of Trump pardoning Arpaio for the “crime” of rounding up suspected illegals?
Better yet, what’s the political upside of not pardoning him?nk (dbc370) — 8/24/2017 @ 6:19 pm
“Was Sheriff Joe convicted of doing his job?” asked President Trump. “He should of had a jury,” he added. “But you know what, “I’ll make a prediction. He gonna be just fine, okay.”
The biggest problem I see in the statement is that contempt of court is not a crime per se. Sheriff Joe had no right to a jury trial. Had he a jury, he would have won but that is besides the point.
Moreover, can Trump pardon him if it is not a crime? I think so because the sanction of jail time should be enough to view this as affording the same rights to due process as those given real criminals.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 8/24/2017 @ 7:19 pm
I am surprised Harris does not know the difference between a crime and contempt of court.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 8/24/2017 @ 7:21 pm
AZBob: the President has “the power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment”.kishnevi (ceb37f) — 8/24/2017 @ 7:33 pm
There are different types of contempt of court — criminal and civil. Criminal contempt is a crime. Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt.DRJ (d35869) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:20 pm
Here is a case that says no jury trial in criminal contempt so long as the punishment is no more than six months.
From Wikipedia: There have been criticisms over the practice of trying contempt from the bench. In particular, Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black wrote in a dissent, “It is high time, in my judgment, to wipe out root and branch the judge-invented and judge-maintained notion that judges can try criminal contempt cases without a jury.”
I am no expert in this area so please add your legal opinion and state your expertise.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:33 pm
Harris is still an idiot.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:38 pm
The lesson is we not suppose to enforce federal law, even if the people demand itnarciso (d1f714) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:40 pm
Trial by jury for any crime, not only contempt, can be denied provided the punishment is no more than six months imprisonment, according to our stare decisis Constitution.
Contempt of court is a hybrid crime in the federal system. Its foundation is the inherent power of the court to punish contempt, but Congress has enacted a couple of statutes defining it and/or limiting it. It is, nonetheless, a crime and falls under the Sentencing Guidelines. The President is well within his power to pardon it or commute the sentence.nk (dbc370) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:43 pm
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/401
Click “next” to go to Sections 402 and 403.nk (dbc370) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:50 pm
