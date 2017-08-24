Kindergarten Teacher Introduces Class Of 5-Year Olds To Transgenderism Without Parents’ Knowledge
[guest post by Dana]
Simply put: the district didn’t have to notify parents because district policy says the topic of gender identity is different from sex education and therefore doesn’t require prior parental notice. In other words, another school gives parents yet another reason to home school:
The Rocklin Academy school board is facing tough questions from parents concerned over a controversial incident involving transgender discussions inside a kindergarten class.
…
At Monday night’s board meeting, the teacher at the center of the controversy spoke out. With emotions high, she addressed a packed house.
“I’m so proud of my students, it was never my intent to harm any students but to help them through a difficult situation,” she said.
The teacher defended her actions to read two children’s books about transgenderism including one titled “I am Jazz.” She says the books were given to her by a transgender child going through a transition.
“The kindergartners came home very confused, about whether or not you can pick your gender, whether or not they really were a boy or a girl,” said England.
Parents say besides the books, the transgender student at some point during class also changed clothes and was revealed as her true gender.
As one parent at the meeting put it:
“I want her to hear from me as a parent what her gender identity means to her and our family, not from a book that may be controversial,” a parent said.
Go figure, right? No wonder some parents felt “betrayed” and “blindsided”. It gives on hope to realize that there are actually still parents who believe that it is their responsibility to decide the time and place and how to discuss sexual identity with their children, and become angered when other adults usurp that role and make those decisions for them.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
The role of parents continues to be rendered insignificant by officials.Dana (023079) — 8/24/2017 @ 6:34 am
i love President Trump’s bold efforts to get these trannies out the military even if it makes degenerate war hero John McCain cryhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/24/2017 @ 6:55 am
to say nothing of that ponce what runs the Coast Guardhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/24/2017 @ 6:56 am
Hey! Just be happy you get to see your kids in the evenings!Kevin M (752a26) — 8/24/2017 @ 7:01 am
My ex-wife, who was a teacher when we were married, told me a few years ago that, if she were doing it again, she would home school the kids. I put them in private school but tuition has gone so high, I doubt I could afford it now.
My grandkids are in charter school.
It is really a worry.Mike K (b3dd19) — 8/24/2017 @ 7:14 am
The problem with fundamental transformation is one cannot opt out.narciso (f80216) — 8/24/2017 @ 7:20 am
The role of parents was rendered insignificant when they turned their children over to government propagandists posing as educators because mothers decided *working* was more important than raising their kids. It’s not all the parents fault. The government in it’s desire to control the children and empower the unions passed laws *requiring* the education of everyone’s kids and taxing the hell out of everybody (whether they had kids or not) to do so. Let’s face it when the government takes your money to “provide” a service that they then make mandatory only the wealthy can afford private schooling. And that’s just what happened.
Over the last 60-70 years the government took over education then the feds got into the act (extra-constitutionally I may add). Then the real subversion began. The courts declared Prayer in school illegal because there is a constitutional law about separation of church and state (which to this day I cannot seem to find). So let’s see, the feds got into education which they shouldn’t be able to do but because they were doing something they shouldn’t be able to do kids can’t pray when the Constitution specifically forbids stopping anyone from exercising their right to freedom of religion by saying; “…nor prohibiting the free exercise thereof”. No matter, meh.
So now the government propaganda complex has taken the kids, removed them from their parental influence, removed God and morality then removed “judgment” therefore eliminating the dilemma of good and evil. Then they replaced the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem and told kids they needn’t stand or respect our country.
I could go on but you all have lived long enough to see the results. Kids are sold a huge lie about there being more than one sex and are supposed to go along with this national lie. They’re taught American Exceptionalism does not exist, white people are privileged and are racists, all colored people are victims and white Christians are to blame. Now we’re at the tearing down statues stage of our societal degeneration and deconstruction. What comes next?
And those very same “types” are in control of the news media and the entertainment industry too. So exactly where are kids supposed to learn about the good qualities of America and Western Civ? Where do they go to learn morality? Miley Cyrus? Snoop Dog?
We now have the folks whose political philosophy and economic acumen brought us places like Cuba, North Korea, Somalia, the gulags, and more locally Detroit-Chicago-St. Louis teaching the kids from preschool to graduate school and wonder what happened to The American Dream. Hey! Communists never believed in it and you gave your kids to them. What did you expect?Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 8/24/2017 @ 7:29 am
They’re going to have to start earlier if girls and boys go home afraid they’re going to morph into the other. Clearly this attempt to open their minds failed. What a waste …
A century ago one-room schools and well worn textbooks prepared children for graduation and adulthood by the eighth grade. Today K-grad school doesn’t do as well preparing them for much more than a life of activism.crazy (11d38b) — 8/24/2017 @ 7:33 am
Not everyone can home school. My brother and his wife, neither of whom finished high school, home schooled their kids. I’m not sure either child can read.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/24/2017 @ 7:33 am
A hundred years ago, children were indoctrinated in Protestant beliefs. Ethics, morality and social behavior were all taught out of Christian understanding.
This was WRONG! Separation of Church and State!
Instead now, we have children indoctrinated in Progressive beliefs. Ethics, morality and social behavior were all taught out of (current) Progressive understanding.
This is FINE since no God is involved. Except the God of Self.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/24/2017 @ 7:39 am
I really would like to see some Establishment Clause challenges to the rigorous belief system being promulgated in the public schools. It has ever every trapping of religion except God.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/24/2017 @ 7:43 am
Better to instill Fear and Loathing.Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:07 am
My first inkling that public schools were going to be a problem was when they told my sons to ‘run and find a teacher if someone hits you on the playground.’ We told our boys to ignore that and hit back harder. They also now encourage tattling rather than shaming it like they did when I was a kid. Look at all the scolds that has produced in a society where ‘mind your own business’ used to be the standard.peggy (b0a672) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:15 am
Public school is little more than government-sanctioned child abuse.James Armstrong (d99d8b) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:24 am
In the months before the 1905 Revolution in Russia, students had walked out at all of the empire’s universities.
We could say the same about K-12 as this post indicates. Whether the simmering stew of social justice is hot enough for America to wake up and return to classical education remains to be seen. Subsidizing this with federal dollars and the federal takeover of student loans removed the incentive for schools to be accountable to students and parents for the education they were paying for.crazy (11d38b) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:31 am
They also now encourage tattling rather than shaming it like they did when I was a kid.
As applied to what type of situation? In inner city schools, I think that should be the new MO from primary years, due to the havoc “no snitch/stop snitching” causes on criminal investigations later in life – better to start them early. Another example of “I dont want to end ___________, I just want some for us from now on”?urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:34 am
California dreamin’ ….
It wouldn’t have happened up here. Not in my daughter’s K-5 nor middle school. Small district, active parents, responsive school board whose members are parents too.nk (dbc370) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:42 am
Homeschool if you want your kids to have an education instead of indoctrination.David Longfellow (8cba7a) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:46 am
i saw some millennials at Mariano’s buying french dressing what kind of momo can’t make french dressing
i wanted to home school them right there but i didn’thappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:47 am
“A hundred years ago, children were indoctrinated in Protestant beliefs. Ethics, morality and social behavior were all taught out of Christian understanding.”
Now the protestant evangelicals and catholics have joined forces to force birth cannon fodder for future Christian wars…srarting with the war on contraception.Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:47 am
Public school is little more than government-sanctioned child abuse.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:47 am
James Armstrong (d99d8b) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:24 am
Gangnam style.
They also now encourage tattling rather than shaming it like they did when I was a kid.
One teacher in my daughter’s middle school told a student not to be a tattle-tale in front of other students. Teachers are generational, too.nk (dbc370) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:47 am
nk, people say that district at the H.S. level was starting to break bad in the early 00s but has rebounded well. I wonder if that has less to do with the subject of this post, or the fact that R-B took in a bit of Broadview.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:47 am
This teacher is as brainwashed as anyone. Just because she doesn’t “have” to ask parents’ permission, she should have, or just sent a note home with the kids about the situation. I also doubt she got the books from the transgender student; she probably got them from the kid’s parents. If you read any websites for parents, you will see that many are obsessed now with transgender.
Why can’t the kid just wear boy’s clothes and answer any kid’s questions as they come along? Children that age have no knowledge of sexual identity.
Home school!Patricia (5fc097) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:48 am
There were a few scandals, but once the residents bit the bullet and paid their taxes, it has turned into, in my opinion, a model school. A ship tightly run. Just this year, a teacher was denied renewal of her contract and consequently tenure under the Illinois 5-year rule for “bringing politics into the classrooms”. Details are scant due to confidentiality rules, but one student said, for example, that she was “advocating for abortion”.nk (dbc370) — 8/24/2017 @ 9:00 am
This is the core problem with ‘public education'; teachers have been told that they are ‘experts’ who know better than parents. Frankly, there’s damn little evidence,for this, and plenty aganst it. Cold truth? Teachers are hirelings, doing tiresome work (hammering basic reading and math into pointed littlemheads) for pay.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 8/24/2017 @ 9:02 am
letting your children go to public school nowadays is child abusemg (31009b) — 8/24/2017 @ 9:11 am
“she probably got them from the kid’s parents”
Patricia,
The probability of Munchausen syndrome by proxy in these instances is certainly very high. I have difficulty imagining a kindergartner wanting to hit the transgender section at Barnes & Noble to pick up reading material for the indoctrinator to share in class. I suspect there’s a loony mom who is very, very excited about making the news today.Rick Ballard (656c55) — 8/24/2017 @ 9:17 am
All is not well in Walkers Theocratic paradise.
http://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/milwaukee-teen-arrested-for-punching-teacher
Toxic culture..Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 8/24/2017 @ 9:32 am
Many avenues for perv resistance.
http://fox2now.com/2017/08/23/car-hits-demonstrators-following-vigil-in-south-st-louisBen burn (7e5fb8) — 8/24/2017 @ 9:34 am
https://www.the74million.org/article/the-fact-check-not-every-state-takeover-of-a-troubled-school-district-deserves-an-f
State take-over: re-inventing the wheel..ongoing.Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 8/24/2017 @ 9:42 am
http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/24/politics/kfile-jeff-flake-trump-primary-challenge/
Ratf**king Dems might switch parties for the primary. Why haven’t Republicans tried that..Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:02 am
29, he just lets Milwaukee be, in addition to containing the bad as opposed to cracking skull, he could have emptied that town on its southwest side, but chose not to, keeping in line with the dairy mafia that bedevils Ryan and Johnson. Thats also why Clarke would have been a stretch.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:04 am
Yeah they did, back in 88 (Jesse Jackson) and 08 (Chaos for Clinton). Just think if one in 2 Clinton voters in primary states with same-day party declaration had taken an R ballot for Kasich or Cruz or some permutation thereof…urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:07 am
33
Problem is, they are trying to export their own Sharia to other states. Whitey- white Christians forcing conversion with a friendly smile.Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:12 am
Flaky wins a foregone conclusion November race against the Muslim lady, cause it will be the sensible Synema voters that will “ensure” a Flake win by crossing over. You will have kind of a Dewhurst/Strauss-Texas scenario across the state.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:13 am
Az is tough but I was talking broad spectrum primary challenges leading with Healthcare debacle!Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:17 am
Pictures of McCain in hospital gown showing how great Congressional Medical Concierge insurance is.Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:19 am
Getting all poutraged over Trump humping himself doesn’t move the needle.
Just run some video/audio of the laggard with a laugh track…Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:23 am
And the ‘peace award’ at my daughter’s hs graduation went to….any guesses?peggy (b0a672) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:28 am
Allahu Akbar Mohammad?Rick Ballard (656c55) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:37 am
The class valedictorian who got a full academic scholarship to Yale?nk (dbc370) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:37 am
Nothing to see here:narciso (d1f714) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:40 am
nltimes.nl/2017/08/24/man-arrested-brabant-rotterdam-terror-threat
41, well maybe she went Mia Khalifa with all the right people?urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:41 am
Can someone help narciso with links?
Someone….please.Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:45 am
Mia Khalifa is a Catholic (lapsed).nk (dbc370) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:45 am
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2016/07/31/us/politics/donald-trump-khizr-khan-wife-ghazala.html
I’m sure this post isn’t all about Muslims, but maybe just a little.Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:47 am
Its about igniting what’s right in front of you.
http://nltimes.nl/2017/08/24/man-arrested-brabant-rotterdam-terror-threatnarciso (d1f714) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:51 am
I knew it was just sloppy reporting narciso. Use your finger…Ben burn (7e5fb8) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:53 am
So Hillary has a book coming out, titlednk (dbc370) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:55 am
“What Difference At This Point Does It Make“What Happened?” No, it’s not about her loss to Obama, it’s about her loss to Trump. The excerpt she chose to give to reviewers is about Trump looming over her during one of the debates. How can you take these people seriously when they show their cards and all they have is a busted straight, high card seven?
Igniring, autocorrect has a sense of humor, people for Norman lears ego is still around?narciso (d1f714) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:56 am
the “triggering” musical group got their name from a Jesus and Mary Chain song…I thought they were apostates (79ers from SoCal)? at first glance from Google imagery.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 8/24/2017 @ 10:58 am
…so if he had made an agressive touch or grab during that debate, would we have seen dueling secret service agent groups?urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 8/24/2017 @ 11:00 am