Kindergarten Teacher Introduces Class Of 5-Year Olds To Transgenderism Without Parents’ Knowledge

Simply put: the district didn’t have to notify parents because district policy says the topic of gender identity is different from sex education and therefore doesn’t require prior parental notice. In other words, another school gives parents yet another reason to home school:

The Rocklin Academy school board is facing tough questions from parents concerned over a controversial incident involving transgender discussions inside a kindergarten class. … At Monday night’s board meeting, the teacher at the center of the controversy spoke out. With emotions high, she addressed a packed house. “I’m so proud of my students, it was never my intent to harm any students but to help them through a difficult situation,” she said. The teacher defended her actions to read two children’s books about transgenderism including one titled “I am Jazz.” She says the books were given to her by a transgender child going through a transition. “The kindergartners came home very confused, about whether or not you can pick your gender, whether or not they really were a boy or a girl,” said England. Parents say besides the books, the transgender student at some point during class also changed clothes and was revealed as her true gender.

As one parent at the meeting put it:

“I want her to hear from me as a parent what her gender identity means to her and our family, not from a book that may be controversial,” a parent said.

Go figure, right? No wonder some parents felt “betrayed” and “blindsided”. It gives on hope to realize that there are actually still parents who believe that it is their responsibility to decide the time and place and how to discuss sexual identity with their children, and become angered when other adults usurp that role and make those decisions for them.

