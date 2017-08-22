President Trump On Afghanistan: In The End We Will Win
[guest post by Dana]
We will not be pulling out of Afghanistan:
“My original instinct was to pull out — and, historically, I like following my instincts. But all my life I’ve heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk in the Oval Office. In other words, when you’re President of the United States. So I studied Afghanistan in great detail and from every conceivable angle. After many meetings, over many months, we held our final meeting last Friday at Camp David, with my Cabinet and generals, to complete our strategy.”
A lasting and real “victory” seems to be elusive, or perhaps unachievable thus far. Maybe we need a new definition of what that means, and what it would look like:
Trump Called For Victory. This is nothing new — and it’s the most controversial thing about Trump’s speech. That’s because Obama also called for victory as did George W. Bush, but none of them actually defined victory — and neither did Trump. Trump stated, “First, our nation must seek an honorable and enduring outcome worthy of the tremendous sacrifices that have been made, especially the sacrifices of lives. The men and women who serve our nation in combat deserve a plan for victory. They deserve the tools they need, and the trust they have earned, to fight and to win.” This last point is crucial: Trump wants to build up the military where Obama wanted to tear it down. But there’s still no point at which victory can be declared. Trump tried to define victory thusly: “From now on, victory will have a clear definition: attacking our enemies, obliterating ISIS, crushing al-Qaeda, preventing the Taliban from taking over Afghanistan, and stopping mass terror attacks against America before they emerge.” But that’s exactly the same definition Obama and W. used, to little avail.
Good morning.Dana (023079) — 8/22/2017 @ 6:57 am
if we’re doubling down on the hapless US military’s glorious failure in Afghanistan, that means there’s no way the tranny generals are seriously thinking about a military solution in North Korea
so this speech brought a lot of certainty with it, which is good for planning purposes i thinkhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/22/2017 @ 6:58 am
At least he stayed on the teleprompter when he reversed himself. Will he stick with the plan? What’s the length of his attention span?
As usual, it’s all about him. Should we be happy he has a hands off rule of civilian control of the military? In his case, absolutely!Ben burn (ae7a29) — 8/22/2017 @ 7:02 am
i don’t think it’s even conceivable anti-semitic tranny-general H.R. McMaster’s silly war will be as stupid as this guy’s
granted that’s a low barhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/22/2017 @ 7:07 am
It will be very difficult for Mr. Trump to improve upon the successes of the great General Obama.Colonel Haiku (15b793) — 8/22/2017 @ 7:08 am
The great helmsman cironello who was to busy lobbying the Olympic committee, to see general mccrystal, who used that lush Hastings to sandbag then then used jeh to get rid of petraeus.narciso (d1f714) — 8/22/2017 @ 7:15 am
Who are the beshmerga here:narciso (d1f714) — 8/22/2017 @ 7:21 am
https://sethfrantzman.com/2017/05/19/photo-essay-peshmerga-and-the-war-on-isis/
Yes. We know all…too..well.
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/nikki-haley-americans-hear-details-plan-afghanistan/story?id=49353240Ben burn (ae7a29) — 8/22/2017 @ 7:29 am
Trump’s Afghanistan plan is to keep our NATO partners onboard and put more pressure on Pakistan to help, or at least not to sabotage our efforts. In that, he is continuing the Bush and Obama policies exactly, but hopefully he and the military will be able to build on what the past Administrations did.
There really is no other choice unless Trump is prepared to carry through on his instincts/campaign promises to get us out of Afghanistan, but the generals clearly convinced him his instincts were wrong.DRJ (15874d) — 8/22/2017 @ 7:44 am
It’s not surprising that Trump is trusting the generals’ advice. They are the only people who seem to be able to deliver good results. Of course, if/when that stops and public support changes, then Trump will change course. He embraces public opinion. He doesn’t shape it.DRJ (15874d) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:04 am
Can we give it back to Russia? That’s what started this whole thing. We chased out the godless Communists and let the Muslims take over. This is what Afghanistan looked like under Khruschev.nk (dbc370) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:04 am
Good writeup in the NY Times, which actually treats this fairly:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/21/world/asia/trump-afghanistan.html
Again, Trump’s complaint: ‘The plan, he complained, was vague and open-ended, with no definition of victory. “What does success look like?” he asked.’
Read the whole thing.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:07 am
the CIA helpedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:09 am
Mr. Trump became the third American president to send young men, women and non-binary individuals into the longest war in American history.happyfeet (28a91b) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:10 am
The competing plans were:
A. Pull out.
B. Use mercenaries exclusively.
C. Double down.
Bannon and his buddies at Blackwater and Cerebus Capital wanted B. Both those firms field mercenaries. One of the reasons Bannon had to go was he would not accept losing on this. And the moment Bannon goes back to Breitbart they run an interview with the Blackwater boss about how wrong the President is.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:12 am
War is too important to be trusted to generals.nk (dbc370) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:14 am
Of course whoever the designated Carlos slims chimp, couldbt deign to find out what the soldiers complaint was, likely command had prevented them from taking out high value targetsnarciso (d1f714) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:17 am
Since we’re not at war that is not possible, happyfeet.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:18 am
nk, The Soviets were doing nothing but influence-peddling until 1978. Afghanistan was a non-aligned monarchy until 1973, then a republic until 1978. Then a Marxist revolution which led to civil war within months as the Godless part became a problem. That revolution might have been Soviet-inspired but they got heavily involved a year later when a spetsnaz team assassinated the then-president and a Soviet puppet was installed.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:22 am
Hoagie–
Yes we are, according to the War Powers Resolution. AUMF = Declaration of War for all legal purposes. Politically it has some ass-covering properties, but the AUMF is Congress signing off on the war effort.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:24 am
Even less than generals, war should not be trusted to Navy washouts.nk (dbc370) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:35 am
You have to admit the rules of engagement previously were impossible. JAG dominance.Ben burn (ae7a29) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:38 am
Supporting or departing Kabul became a “Too big to Fail” decision leading to the inevitable evolution of existing policy. Enlarging the problem to a regional one in need of a regional solution and lifting onerous ROE’s might yield the diplomatic solution Trump seeks. For that to work the belligerents are going to have to decide they won’t be able to wait US out which depends more on our internal politics than Trump’s intestinal fortitude to stay engaged. Short of a near-term diplomatic resolution victory remains an ill-defined and distant outcome. Once the Pentagon and IC went all-in Trump had little choice other than to say “OK, I got your back. Now go win.”crazy (11d38b) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:43 am
True, DRJ. He has got to let the military fight and win. They all say they will do that, but then they chicken out.
Like Saul said in Homeland, “This is not a 15-year war, this is a one-year war fought 15 times.”Patricia (5fc097) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:47 am
do these general people know that pakistan holds all the opium made from afghan poppies and then is transferred to iran to be exported around the world. 16 years of watching our country get hooked on afghan heroin and not one effing thing done about it? gtfoh.mg (31009b) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:51 am
The one-year war line was a chestnut back during VietNam.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:52 am
I can see it now ivanks and cindy sheehan burning candles together.mg (31009b) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:53 am
Heroin is a feature of Afghan economy. A healthy military-industrial complex needs freeeeee markets.Ben burn (ae7a29) — 8/22/2017 @ 8:59 am
There is truth in that, remember the isi was ubls moving service for 12 years, they fund the top which in part has attacked Pakistani nuclear facilities, the taliban the lashkar the Indian mujahadeen are their proxiesnarciso (d1f714) — 8/22/2017 @ 9:00 am
we may not be at war war Mr. Reverend but I bet you everyone over there’s getting combat pay
anyone know how that works?happyfeet (28a91b) — 8/22/2017 @ 9:16 am
One of the reasons Bannon had to go was he would not accept losing on this.
all these tranny generals and the rest of the sleazy pentagon piggies, including their sniveling pimp John McCain, need this silly notional war to continue for so they can extort money for their sad hapless can’t-win-a-war loser-assed dysfunctional (yet goldplated) military
they’re the ones what can’t accept losing Mr. Mhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/22/2017 @ 9:17 am
Rank and file troops, not snowflakes like sniwden cosplayer winner. Want to the job and get back home.narciso (d1f714) — 8/22/2017 @ 9:23 am
So, pick sides.
Team Bannon or Team Trump?Kevin M (752a26) — 8/22/2017 @ 9:27 am
Or, will the refrain be forevermore “Trump didn’t fail. Real Trumpism has never been tried!”Kevin M (752a26) — 8/22/2017 @ 9:28 am
“Victory” would mean completely purging Afghanistan of Taliban influences. Which means not merely nationbuilding, but culture building, and usually takes a couple of centuries at a minimum.
Short of that, settle in for low level perpetual warfare trying to keep the Taliban from growing.
And the moment Bannon goes back to Breitbart they run an interview with the Blackwater boss about how wrong the President is.
He was also on Tucker Carlson last night, pre-speech, complaining that Trump was now receiving input only from “conventional” generals. Personally I am dubious that privatizing warfare this way would be beneficial to the US in any fashion.
John Bolton was on Fox this morning, and made the point that China is very influential in Pakistan–among other things, the source of their nuclear program–and a true solution would need to include getting China to pressure Pakistan into good behavior regarding Afghanistan. He may be right, but again I am dubious, since it would require convincing both the Chinese and the Pakistanis to abandon goals they see as beneficial to themselves.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 8/22/2017 @ 9:30 am
Team Bannon or Team Trump?
Mr. Bannon’s a good pickle but my heart belongs to President Trumphappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/22/2017 @ 9:34 am
Recall that Pakistan and Romania were the back channel to Mao, the Indians got their nuclear prigeam through the Canadians of all things, they helped build up the young byon which is their oak ridgrnarciso (d1f714) — 8/22/2017 @ 9:36 am
a true solution would need to include getting China to pressure Pakistan into good behavior regarding Afghanistan.
Well, they’ve been so helpful with the Norks.
This is going to be a big problem for the Chinese. They want to be a player in world affairs, but that requires them to be willing to put the world’s interests before narrow parochial concerns. Near as I can tell, the Chinese Party is laden with traps for the insufficiently strident (much like any other fringe party) and no one can be seen as willing to give up on even the most insignificant of local concerns. They’ve used the Norks as a convenient anti-West catspaw for decades and can’t let go yet.
Hard to see them giving up in Pakistan, or their other fine clients like Zimbabwe and Angola.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/22/2017 @ 9:45 am
Evergreen 🌲…
Hard to see them giving up in Pakistan, or their other fine clients like Zimbabwe and Angola.
Which is why I am dubious. Bolton may be right, but
這不會發生
[Google says that’s “it’s not going to happen” in Chinese]kishnevi (bb03e6) — 8/22/2017 @ 9:50 am
Out on Their Ears Dept:
Ross Levinsohn is named the new publisher and CEO of the L.A. Times as top editors are oustedKevin M (752a26) — 8/22/2017 @ 9:51 am
Obama had a plan, it just disappeared in the face of reality.
But notice Obama wasn’t saying he had a plan for victory. He had a plan for getting American troops out of there.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 8/22/2017 @ 9:53 am
Would you charge up a hill if Bannon or Betsy DeVoss’s brother told you to?nk (dbc370) — 8/22/2017 @ 9:59 am
more to the point, nk, would you frag them if you could get away with it?urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 8/22/2017 @ 10:15 am
Incidentally, what does success look like in Afghanistan?
We had little interest in the place before the 9/11 attacks were launched out of it.
A question for the group here: would you define as “success” a state of affairs in which we don’t have to worry about 9/11 attacks anymore that we do, say Zimbabwe or Chad or any other developing nation?
If so, what is the minimum US cost in lives and money and effort and years that could result in that sort of “success”?
I am asking, being genuinely interested to know what the commenters here think.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/22/2017 @ 10:20 am
Incidentally, what does success look like in Afghanistan?
I remember my business partner on 9/11, probably not in the best frame of mind since he had to meet with Bill Gates that day (despite it all), asserting that we should just drop a crowd-pleaser on Kandahar and call it victory.
Sure would have changed Saddam’s tune, I betcha.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/22/2017 @ 10:23 am
@Kevin M: You know there are a lot of countries in bad shape, afflicted with warlords and corrupt governments, trafficking in humans and various illegal commodities, which are a general pain to their immediate neighbors.
Afghanistan was once such a place, and some time between 1990 and 2001 turned into a place that could be used to stage attacks on us. How do we turn it back into what it once was? Surely we have no obligation to turn it into Switzerland or even Costa Rica.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/22/2017 @ 10:28 am
One thing to keep in mind about 9/11, which I think is not kept in mind enough, is that almost all of those terrorists were in this country legally. It’s pretty cheap to deny visas, though I freely admit denying visas won’t stop anyone swimming the Pacific. Similarly, my home security system won’t deter Arsene Lupin but that doesn’t mean I leave my door unlocked, and I do attempt to be selective in whom I invite in to make themselves at home.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/22/2017 @ 10:31 am
There was one idiot passport officer shayna stanger who signed off on all of the visas, shockingly she wee promoted to several peter principle ranksnarciso (d1f714) — 8/22/2017 @ 10:44 am