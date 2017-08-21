On Making Federalism Great Again
[guest post by Dana]
Ilya Somin has an insightful op-ed up over at National Review Online. It is well worth the read:
The Republicans are supposed to be the party of state autonomy and strict limits on federal power. But you would not know it based on the first six months of the Trump administration. On a variety of major issues involving immigration, law enforcement, and the “war on drugs,” the administration’s policies exemplify the phenomenon of “fair-weather federalism”: respecting limits on federal power only when politically convenient….
Sadly, the Trump administration and the GOP are far from the only fair-weather federalists in politics. Many of the liberal Democrats currently relying on federalism principles to protect sanctuary cities against Trump decried those very constraints in the past, when they impeded progressive priorities.
Both the Left and the Right could benefit from a more principled commitment to limiting federal power…. This is especially true in an era of deep partisan polarization, when Democrats and Republicans are farther apart on most issues than they have been in decades….
Decentralization of power can also help defuse the partisan hatred that is poisoning our politics. If the federal government had less control over our lives, both sides would have less to fear from their opponents’ victories at the national level.
Some people understandably fear that restricting federal power might open the door to oppressive state and local policies. The federal government undoubtedly has a role to play in enforcing constitutional rights and preventing unconstitutional discrimination by state and local governments. But carrying out those functions does not require anything approaching the sweeping authority currently wielded by Washington.
…
Since the election of Trump, leading progressive scholars such as National Constitution Center president Jeffrey Rosen and Yale Law School dean Heather Gerken have urged the Left to take a more favorable view of federalism. Left and Right are unlikely to come to a complete consensus on federalism any time soon. But there is considerable potential for agreement nonetheless. A new bipartisan and cross-ideological appreciation for limits on federal power could become one of the few beneficial developments of the Trump era. Together, we might yet make federalism great again.
Nothing unites quite like a common enemy.
But you would not know it based on the first six months of the Trump administration.
you wouldn’t know it by Ted Cruz’s madcap rush to federalize the Charlotteville protests with a full-blown DOJ investigation of
well, he didn't wait to find out exactly what did he
*Charlottesville* i mean
i forgot the s again
I would disagree pikachu, mcawful and virtue's negligence borders on malpractice, re immigration enforcement, drug interdiction, and general domestic security responsibilities those are federal law
Now theses ridiculous trans gender rules, genuflecting to skydragon thatvis something else again.
The fentanyl part of this, according to don Wilson , the George re martin of Mexican
politics , believes the cartels stepped up the supply in order to compete with legal
Colorado pot, this is why we can’t have nice things
One would start by closing the Department of Education.
The Philippines have an all-out war on opioids and addiction. Maybe we can ask them for help.
But you would not know it based on the first six months of the Trump administration.
unless maybe you were paying close attention
This might be the rime to get a Nullification Amendment through.
But you would not know it based on the first six months of the Trump administration.
Executive Order Limiting Federal Role in Education
The opioid thing is hysteria. I’m glad I’m not a pain doc.
Everything bad is Trump’s fault, I guess.
The opioid thing is hysteria. I'm glad I'm not a pain doc.

Everything bad is Trump's fault, I guess.

The GOP Congress might get the surprise of its life next year. Sort of a Brat wurst, if you know what I mean.
Well its a complex issue, employment would help in places like jonestown
Federalism is a euphemism for states' rights, and states' rights is a euphemism for white supremacy.
Dr K, it is Trump's fault. But this time metaphorically only. To the extent he has a political philosophy, Trump believes in a strong government maintaining order and respect for law, and I think much of the support for him is based on that. Trump voters want a government that is strong, respected, and maintains law and order domestically. It's what I call authoritarian conservativism [if you that term is wrong, you're welcome to use another one], and it does not always care for constitutional niceties. Most of the issues Somin refers to represent Trump's administration moving towards stronger government presence in those areas.
And "white supremacy" is a euphemism for anti white racism and bigotry. You idiots confuse white majority with white supremacy. If you don't like the majority you can always go someplace where the majority is more to your liking. Nobody will stop you. One thing, if it's so bad here with white supremacy why do all these people from Africa, the Middle East, South America and Asia climb over broken glass to get in? Or are all these people just stupid?
Off topic, but was that a remarkably substance-free speech the president just gave?
@18. Made ‘ya wanna charge up Archie Bunker hill, eh?
Time to dust off an oldie but a goodie:
Hey! Hey! Donnie-Jay! How many kids have you killed today?!
Kishnevi,
I suspect that Trump views those "Constitutional niceties," in so much as understands them, which I believe is very limited at best, as little more than hurdles challenging him to find a way around, over and under, anyway he can.
@Rev. Hoagie:And “white supremacy” is a euphemism for anti white racism and bigotry.
Anti-white racism is a contradiction in terms. Only those who have privilege can be racist. Aren’t you paying attention?
One thing, if it’s so bad here with white supremacy why do all these people from Africa, the Middle East, South America and Asia climb over broken glass to get in? Or are all these people just stupid?
They want their fair share of what was stolen from their ancestors. Aren’t you paying attention?
What little is good about the US, none of it is due to white people, that’s certain. Aren’t you paying attention?Frederick (30b972) — 8/21/2017 @ 6:37 pm
McCain might want to think twice about making doctors afraid to prescribe morphine or fentanyl. And both of the times he thinks about it should be when his current dose is wearing off and it’s time for his next one.
And what happened to Mexican Brown (War On Drugs I) and China White (War On Drugs II)? Nomenclature too politically incorrect now?nk (dbc370) — 8/21/2017 @ 6:37 pm
@nk:Nomenclature too politically incorrect now?
Asian-American, please.
So what is the panacea, treatment although one has year been able to come up with a plan that prevents recidivism, legalization, just a new brand of soma.
I share Dr. Mike's opinion although I would use a different word than "hysteria". Fraud, of the same kind as the fake war against Obamacare, Planned Parenthood, and Roe v. Wade. Politicians pretending to do something instead of doing something.
It may help the occupancy rate for the prisons for profit, so that's something I suppose. Asset forfeitures, too, and the cops and other public officials protecting the drug trade could hold out for bigger bribes in light of greater risk?