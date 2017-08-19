Senator Tim Scott: President Trump’s “Moral Authority Is Compromised”
I have a post at RedState titled Senator Tim Scott: President Trump’s “Moral Authority Is Compromised.” There’s video. Quote from the post:
Regardless of your views of the specifics of Trump’s comments, they have been a giant distraction from moving policy forward on things like ObamaCare repeal or tax reform.
And they have.
Repealing Obamacare and tax reform are promises Congress made to get elected.
Trump will sign whatever they put on his desk. The problem is that they have no intention of keeping promises.
It’s all about fund raising and getting elected. Actual legislation is not their job.Mike K (b3dd19) — 8/20/2017 @ 7:14 am
You seem to think Trump, as the over-arching obstacle to his own agenda, is the true obstacle to the Republican agenda. The republicans are the Trump party now and for the foreseeable future.
What’s in a name? A rose is a rose until you call it a tulip.
I keep hearing breasts swell with pride that Lincoln was a Republican.
Do republicans today seem like Lincoln?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Know_Nothing
So when Trump said our country needs a leader with strength, energy, and stamina — not some low energy guy like Jeb — what he really meant is that he would sign anything put on his desk?
To some, apparently "signing bills" = "drain the swamp."
If Congress wanted to pass any of these bills, they would have done so. They don’t.
The Senate rejected the various Obamacare “repeal” bills long before Trump’s comments.
The Senate rejected the various Obamacare "repeal" bills long before Trump's comments.

And I doubt that Collins or Murkowski or McCain be more cooperative if Ted Cruz were President.
Yo, Adrian, congress is the problem. lying stealing pathetic hacks.
didn’t we already talk about Timmah and his cowardly virtue-signalling fetishhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:03 am
What moral authority? Our President isn’t our church.
Politicians are elected to govern. If we worried about moral authority, we would’ve never had a divorced Reagan. Never had a rapist like Clinton. Never a racist like Obama. Definitely not a womanizer like Kennedy.
And on and on.NJRob (2c4863) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:08 am
Jerry Falwell Jr. thinks Trump is a fine moral leader on This Week.
Evangelistic heresy.
Burnie,
Do Democrats seem to be the party of Jefferson or the party of Stalin and Castro?
when cowardly brokedown war hero John McCain sank obamacare repeal and forced all Americans to buy crappy government-mandated insurance or be brutally raped financially, he also severely kneecapped what can be done with tax reform
so that’s a win-win for cowardly brokedown war hero John McCainhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:10 am
Rob: “there you go again”
ID politics is your rubber hammer to the knee. It's not about labels. Words mean nothing when not followed with consistent behaiors.
When Xhristians like Falwell speak I think of Matthew 24.Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:16 am
Is there something about this Scott person that gives him some moral authority to rate others' moral authority?
What’s the “X” for, Ben? Afraid you’ll burst into flames just by typing the Savior’s name?Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:22 am
Greetings:
Can't help but wonder if Senator Tim Scott has heard of that Mohammed guy.
That crazy cross worship, hoagie. Can you imagine putting the instrument of a loved one's death on the mantle? It's kinda sick don't you think?
I have tremendous respect for the person of Jesus…his 'followers'..not so much.
seems like the question is why is Timmah Scott whining about moral authority while his sad little club of cowardly McConnell-led senate freaks are completely unable to accomplish anything of even marginal merit or impact
girlfriend needs to grow up and understand nothing good ever gets accomplished while you’re whining like an emotionally-challenged snowflake in front of a camera to a bunch of CNN Jake Tapper fake news propaganda sluts
you have to put your shoulder to the grindstone Timmah
you gotta put in the work babyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:29 am
pls to remember me
how many days of vacation did Timmah take this month?happyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:29 am
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/347258-evangelical-students-returning-university-diplomas-to-protest-trump
Some take Matthew 24 seriously.Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:31 am
What is moral authority, anyway? Does anybody need a president to tell him that throwing urine at cops is nasty, that subscribing to white supremacy is evil? I don’t look to politicians or to sport players for moral guidance.
This is just the latest excuse for the GOP to do nothing except to get rid of Trump and go back to business as usual.Patricia (5fc097) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:33 am
you know who has moral authority Timmah?
the cowardly charlottesville cops who stood down
stood down and gave political violence free reign
war heroes the lot of them
thank you all for your servicehappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:43 am
ugh free *rein* i mean Timmahhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:45 am
Trump’s ‘moral authority’ is fully intact. He was accurate in his initial statement, the Kluckers had more right to demonstrate than Antifa thugs or BLM racists had right to protest, and both sides are responsible for the violence, the counter-protesters much more so.
The ‘Unify’ demonstrators had a lawful permit to rally while the counter-protesters, paid thugs organized and bussed in by Soros affiliated groups, were there to disrupt a lawful demonstration by violent confrontation. Their armed presence proves it.
Trump told the truth when he idicated both sides as culpable. Both came armed and spoiling for a fight, the complicit C’ville police hurded belligerents into direct face-to-face confrontation, and the corrupt national media, including FOX NEWS, rushed to portray the melee as proof that Nazi violence and race hatred was responsible and that Antifa and BLM were blameless, (like they weren’t even there) or at most bore so little blame compared to Nazis and Kluckers that including both sides in the same sentence was not only an unforgivable sin, but evidence of damnation.
The despicable American media is a greater threat to our freedom and security than any enemy our nation has ever faced. They must be exposed for the clear and present danger they represent. The future of our Republic depends on it.
If our Second Amendment rights can be limited by ‘reasonable’ restrictions, if our freedom to speak can be denied under certain conditions, then the press can be regulated – and the sooner the better.ropelight (072508) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:51 am
fetishizing the president like he was your daddy
that’s part of the sickness what’s brought failmerica so low
but it’s all about the feels with you losers
this is why you can’t win wars anymore
this is why them opioids fill that void for you so good
this is why your ny cops rally for a kaepertwat
this is why you should probably go get another tattoo
it’s all about them feelshappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:02 am
“When Xhristians like Falwell speak I think of Matthew 24.”
Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:16 am
Funny… when I scan what burned writes, I think of the anti-anXiety, medicated goo perry.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:17 am
I don’t know if I would go that far, ropelight, but I will state that the current condition of the “news media” in the United States is more akin to a Fifth Column than a Fourth Estate. They are unabashedly infiltrated to capacity with only left wingers and promote every event no matter how small or large as an important spectacle for the left.
Patterico stated at the top of the article:
I'd just like to say Trump's *comments* are only as big or as small as the radical left media presents them. They could have examined and inflated every stupid comment by Obama and didn't because they're leftist puppets. They could have done the same for Hillary but didn't for the same reason. They CHOOSE to inflate Trump's comments and they CHOOSE to portray everyone, including you and me, who are right of Stalin as bigots, racists, homophobes and now we're Nazi's which is hilarious since they are socialists. But the Media lets them get away with calling us those things just as they laughed when Hillary called us *deplorables* until they realized we the people weren't laughing with them. Just as the Media lets them get away with this *antifa* bull crap. They aren't anti anything except anti American. The last thing they are is anti fascist since they demonstrate all the qualities of a fascist state.
I don’t believe you wrote that, Colonel. I’ve been thinking that to myself since he started here.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:22 am
Just sayin’, Hoagie…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:23 am
They CHOOSE to inflate Trump’s comments
nevertrump likes to do that too
it makes them feel so goodhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:23 am
#6… nice reality check, Mike P. This Congress – with some exceptions- deserves to be held in contempt for its inaction and its golden shower on multiple golden opportunities.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:28 am
It makes them feel good in the way virtue signaling makes SJWs feel good.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:30 am
Looking at the decrepit visage of Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) on TV this morning, I am reminded that our toilets need cleaning.
Happy Sun ☀️ day!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:35 am
So what purpose do we gather from This, premiums will still go up, masssively in Arizona and alaska, taxes will not go doen, the military is,still woefully underfunded,narciso (364166) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:38 am
Iran and Venezuela are still oppressing their people, and as Charles Barkley puts it, this doesn't improve the life of one AfricAn american.
Ah Cardin, foghorn leghorns partner in the Rhodes road show, which is now a memorynarciso (364166) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:42 am
me thinks representatives and senators should be doing hard mf labor.mg (31009b) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:44 am
And in 2017 that’s all that matters. Oh, that and transsexuals in the military, sorry.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:47 am
– war hero John McCainhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:51 am
ropelight 26,
I agree with some of what you say, although not with the tone and not with the implication that only the alt-right protesters had a permit. Trump said that but he was wrong. Both protest groups had a permit in Charlottesville.
Sorry I can’t confine myself to single syllables, Pfc/Hoagie.
But you did get the scriptural reference, right? No explanation necessary.Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:56 am
39
Now you’re jettisoning the Joint Chiefs?
[Fickle bunch, these..]Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:58 am
Both protest groups had a permit in Charlottesville.
this is sophistry
the democrat fascists didn’t have a permit to protest where the republican white supremacy movement was protesting about the statueshappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:01 am
Furthermore, ropelight, there are already limits non the press (such as liability for defamation and prohibitions on restraint of trade). There are other limits that can be imposed and that have been tried in our history. Which specific limits do you support?
so, if you call out anarchists for inciting violence you lose you “moral authority?” What a bunch of $hipheads these politicians on both sides of the aisle turn out to be.Jim (a9b7c7) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:04 am
Permits are never issued to allow protests and counterfeiters in the same place. Permits are issued for separate locations to avoid conflict or violence. I know you get that, hf, so your comment is confusing. Please help everyone understand your point.DRJ (15874d) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:06 am
My error…Matthew 23.
“All therefore whatsoever they bid you observe, that observe and do; but do not ye after their works: for they say, and do not.
4 For they bind heavy burdens and grievous to be borne, and lay them on men’s shoulders; but they themselves will not move them with one of their fingers.
5 But all their works they do for to be seen of men: they make broad their phylacteries, and enlarge the borders of their garments,
6 And love the uppermost rooms at feasts, and the chief seats in the synagogues,
7 And greetings in the markets, and to be called of men, Rabbi, Rabbi.
8 But be not ye called Rabbi: for one is your Master, even Christ; and all ye are brethren.
9 And call no man your father upon the earth: for one is your Father, which is in heaven.
10 Neither be ye called masters: for one is your Master, even Christ.
11 But he that is greatest among you shall be your servant.
12 And whosoever shall exalt himself shall be abased; and he that shall humble himself shall be exalted.
13 But woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye shut up the kingdom of heaven against men: for ye neither go in yourselves, neither suffer ye them that are entering to go in.
14 Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye devour widows’ houses, and for a pretence make long prayer: therefore ye shall receive the greater damnation.
15 Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye compass sea and land to make one proselyte, and when he is made, ye make him twofold more the child of hell than yourselves.
Counterprotesters, not counterfeiters. Sorry about that.DRJ (15874d) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:07 am
A genuine disciple..
https://www.garrisoninstitute.org/blog/bearing-witness-charlottesville/Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:10 am
the democrat fascists never utilized their permit; instead, they violently disrupted the protest the republican white supremacy movement had organized to protest the removal of certain statuary
the democrat fascists did so with the blessing of the fascist pig democrat governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, with the blessing of the fascist ivy league trash mayor of Charlottesville, Michael Signer, as well as with the blessing of dozens and dozens of sick, cowardly Charlottesville police officers
they let violence run rampant until people started dying
happyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:11 am
They suspended the Altright permit, but they were going to come away, so the police standing was the giveaway, if your interested in what policy led to this didaster.narciso (364166) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:14 am
Compare and contrast this Pharisee..
In President Donald Trump, I think the United States once again has a president whose vision, energy and can-do spirit is reminiscent of President Teddy Roosevelt. Then, as now, we have a builder of boundless optimism, who seeks to usher in a new era of shared prosperity all across this new world.Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:16 am
Pence: soft bigotry of Evangelists.Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:17 am
35, at least you know he was gonna be a stinky turd, it could have wellbeen Michael Good for the Hood Steele rapping the MD Ang all Timmy Scott on us; he too needed a recent marriage to avoid Lindsay accusations..urbanleftbehind (734cec) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:20 am
Well i was,speaking of the ostensible purpose of this fooferaw. But if all we care is symbolism then let’s have at it.
Corner west great kingdom on earth is seen in Venezuela where they have resorted to stealing zoo animals for food.narciso (4a1e37) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:26 am
ALL HAIL THEOCRACY!
DOWN WITH SHARIA!Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:26 am
I called the septic company, Col.mg (31009b) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:26 am
DRJ — I have the utmost respect for you as a commentator here, but your comment here is a “fact” without context, which makes your fact misleading and disingenuous.
Fact: The scheduled park protest re the decision to remove the Lee statue was issued for Emancipation Park, where the statue is located.
Fact: The permit issued to the counter-protesters was issued for McGuffey and Justice Park, two blocks away, separated from Emancipation Park by 2 churches.
Even though they had a lawful permit, the Mayor revoked the permit shortly before 11:00 am and the Governor declared a state of emergency to give the Mayor more resources BECAUSE the counter-protestors had moved from their authorized protest location towards Emancipation Park, and the result was a series of rock and bottle throwing incidents, and clashes between the two sides.
One side remained at the location where it was lawfully assembled, and the other side left the location where they were originally lawfully assembled and moved to a place they were not entitled to protest under the terms of their permit.
The murder of Heather Heyer took place a good distance away, after police had declared the Emancipation Park protest an “unlawful assembly” and dispersed the two groups. There was a running series of clashes on side-streets as both groups moved away from the site of the two protests. It was on one of those side-streets that Fields drove through the crowd of protesters.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:27 am
I completely agree the state and local officials did everything wrong, in a way that made violence more likely. I think they wanted that to happen. But it is a fact that both sides had permits.
I've been saying this for days, swc. And also calling on the Justice Department to investigate whether the alt-right's civil rights were violated by the state and local government actions.
on the plus side, Mitt Romney’s finally broken his long silence to stand with President Trump and condemn the republican white supremacist movement in no uncertain terms
good for you, Mitthappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:40 am
We could be talking about this topic on the national media, if only some elected national leader understood the facts and issues enough to raise and address it.
Greetings:
I mean is there still anyone who is unaware that the intention of the “Antifa” and their fellow-traveling ilks is to prevent the free speech and free assembly of those whom they have unlawfully condemned ???
If only there were some way the authorities could see them coming.11B40 (6abb5c) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:41 am
Instead of pedaling false facts.DRJ (15874d) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:41 am
Both sides did not have permits for Emancipation Park, the location of the clashes. One side had a permit, was there lawfully, and did nothing prior to the provacation of the counter-protesters coming to attack them.
Even the UVA professor who obtained the permit for the counter-protest said it was intended to KEEP THE TWO SIDES APART.
Yes, the counter-protestors had a permit — for a park 2 blocks away. They didn’t protest there. They moved to Emancipation Park, where they did not have a permit to counter-protest.
Context.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:43 am
The state and local Democratic leaders in Virginia saw this coming. I think they wanted conflict, and it worked because no one from the Trump Administration has grasped the facts and responded in an articulate way.
State the real facts. Show how the state and local government responded. Stand up for free speech, not identity groups. And speak out against hate on both sides and how the state/local governments facilitated it.
Or tweet a lot.DRJ (15874d) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:46 am
Shipwreck is onto something…
Geo. Washington was a slaver without a permit.Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:47 am
The context I see is that it was the state and local government's job to insure the permits were obeyed. Do you disagree?
Matthew 23 keeps coming up doesn’t it?
http://biblehub.com/matthew/23-24.htm
Strain that permit gnat but gulp the Nazi rayionalizations.Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:50 am
Rationalizations..Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:50 am
Don't you think law enforcement should reasonably anticipate the need to make sure the groups stayed separated before, during and after the protests? Isn't that the reason permits are not for the same areas?
Drj don’t fall into the trap.
Arguing how fine the grain should be ground gods nowhere.Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:52 am
Arguing how fine to grind grain goes nowhere.Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:53 am
It is not helpful for Trump to get the facts wrong. It misleads his supporters and muddies the debate we need to have. That was my point to ropelight.
And I will say the same thing to ylu, Ben burn. It is not a trap to expect people to get the facts right.
Unless the FACT QUIBBLING distracts from salient issue. Drj. That’s the intent.Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:57 am
swc:
Are you implying the violence that resulted in a death was justified? I don't think you are but I would like you to clarify that.
It was the same tired tactics of PLAME and Ends. [I could go on]Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:59 am
You can't reasonably address the ultimate issues unless you have an understanding of the facts, Ben burn. Unless your goal is to emotionally address the issues.
Ends s/be WMDs..Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:59 am
You’re right about facts unless they prevent you from seeing the trees are part of a forest.Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 11:01 am
swc, re your comment about provocation, that's part of why we need a civil rights violation investigation.
We could also talk about the illegal actions of the antifa again in Boston yesterday, violently intimidating those who came out to support free speech.
The antifa was busy knocking down old ladies who dared to have an American flag and throwing urine and feces at cops.NJRob (7f4bec) — 8/20/2017 @ 11:04 am
Absolutely, NJRob. That was very disappointing, and in the heart of where liberty began.
There's clearly a group stoking pressure behind the scenes to create more violence. Follow the money.
Until the Democrat Party can find it within itself to jettison their article of faith that America is a racist country and not the land of opportunity it is, they will continue to saddle tens of millions of young, impressionable minds with an expectation of failure.
It’s how they roll. May there be a special place in Hell awaiting those who perpetrate that monstrous lie.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 8/20/2017 @ 11:13 am
That money trail will lead back to Soros, I would bet whatever currency that rat bastard is shorting today on it!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 8/20/2017 @ 11:19 am
R.I.P. Jerry LewisDCSCA (797bc0) — 8/20/2017 @ 11:22 am
Always liked Lewis. I once met him at the Garden State Park race track with my dad. We shared a table in the clubhouse to watch the races. He was a nice guy.
“WITH DNC IN MIND, CITY BANS CARRYING URINE, FECES. Boston Police Commissioner: Bottles Filled With Urine Thrown At Officers During Protest. “Boston Police also confirmed rocks were thrown at officers.”
Related: “‘You stupid ass black b*tch! You’re supposed to be on our side!’ — that’s what this protester screamed in the face of a black police officer” in Boston yesterday.”
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/273380/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 8/20/2017 @ 11:35 am
lol shia labeouf was in boston?happyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 11:39 am
@59 One side remained at the location where it was lawfully assembled, and the other side left the location where they were originally lawfully assembled and moved to a place they were not entitled to protest under the terms of their permit.
Can you point me to authority for the proposition (which I believe you are making) that the counter-protesters movement towards &/or into Emancipation Park (/the vicinity of the protesters) was (because it was unpermitted) illegal? (I’m assuming such movement did take place [fn 1])
The reason I ask is that the only thing I’ve seen directly on this point are two articles (1) & (2), wherein (inter alia) it is reported (and re-reported) as follows:
[Both articles addressed the inaccuracy/falsity of DJT’s statements (& his invited inferences) re: who had, didn’t have, and who needed permits for lawful protesting/demonstrating in Charlottesville]
Absent convincing evidence to the contrary, I believe you owe DRJ an apology for your response (“disingenuous” & claims of “lack of context” – whilst your response itself appears sorely wanting) to her comment (presumably this one).
That said, it looks like the cops in Beantown outperformed those in Charlottesville (perhaps on the individual level, but more importantly on the command level). Sad (though myself, I find it hard to believe that Charlottesville (etc.) command at any level wanted violence – a proposition some have voiced here. Absent pretty convincing evidence to the contrary, I tend to attribute such f-ups to incompetence rather than intentional mis-feasance; guess you could say I’m “old school conservative”/Eisenhower-y that way.)Q! (267694) — 8/20/2017 @ 11:43 am
……………..
[fn 1 : That said, I note (without vouching for): one commenter to the wapo piece writing that: “I would encourage you to check your facts…. I was on scene as a photo journalist… All of the fights that took place, happened in the area set aside for the counter protesters. The park itself was never breached by counter protesters, but the fights occurred in the streets…” [08.18 @ 9:13 am comment]
and another commenter [in the same sub-thread as above, but at 2 pm that date] writing that: “The alt-right group’s rally in Emancipation Park was shut down by the police before any of the speakers were allowed to speak, and then were forced out of the park by the police. The alt-left counter-protesters were waiting for them right outside the park where the alt-right group was forced by police to walk through the gauntlet of counter-protesters. That’s when the counter-protesters had a filed [sic] day in attacking the alt-right group as they walked through the gauntlet.”
the cops in Beantown outperformed those in Charlottesville
that doesn’t mean very much does ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 11:45 am
Gotta tell ya, Colonel. The democrats have done a real mind game on the blacks for them to keep voting for the very people who keep them in ghettos, without decent education, steeped in drugs, crime and fatherless children. yep, they really screwed the blacks and somehow keep getting over on them. They sold their freedom for a pot of porridge.
“How can we as, symbolically, the children of the future president expect you…to meet our needs; the needs in housing and in crime and in, you name it as opposed to the wants of your political spin-doctors and your political parties.” Pony Tail Guy 1992 Town Hall Presidential Debate Feat Bush, Clinton and Perot.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 11:50 am
happyfeet
Trannies and Senators do girl-pushups.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 11:55 am
@93 [update] and @ 66 – Heavens, ship – you seem to quote the 2d article I cite (and reference) – though you provide no citation and no suggestion of the fuller context of the “permit question”. Even though such is set forth in the very following para. of that article. Shame. Shame. Shame.
I suggest you owe an apology to us all! Disingenuous. Indeed.Q! (267694) — 8/20/2017 @ 11:56 am
Well that very convenient, considering what had happened in Berkeley and Sacramento and Portland they should have taken more care.narciso (d1f714) — 8/20/2017 @ 11:56 am
@95 Rev Hoagie
I was looking for that quote on youtube and I ran across an old RLTTVS that was doing a bit on Carol Mosley Braun.
Some senator proposed a bill stating that people in Sec 8 housing should do 2 hours a week of maintenance on said projects. You won’t believe what she said next.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 12:00 pm
DRJ, your claim that both groups had a permit in C’ville is technically correct, but failing to note the permits were for different locations constitutes an error of omission so egregious as to render your comment deceptive.
I acknowledge you quickly cleaned it up at #47 after happy objected, but then you went on to blame him for introducing confusion, as if he was the one who omitted pertinent facts.
You haven’t been yourself since you went #NeverTrump during the primaries.
PS: I support limits on the press which would prevent them or punish them for publishing information which rises to the level it hurts vital American interests and aids and comforts our nation’s enemies.
An example would be the NY Times publishing that the US was using advanced computer tracking to monitor large al-Qaida cash transfers used to finance terrorist attacks.
The N.Y. Times did that and al-Qaida immediately began using different methods to fund terrorism. The Times hurt America’s interests and they protected terrorists, and for that crime against the Republic they should lose First Amendment ptotections, and be fined 10 million dollars and be prevented from publishing for 6 months.
Limits along those lines are likely to garner my support.ropelight (072508) — 8/20/2017 @ 12:04 pm
Yes, R.I.P. Jerry LewisIcy (f734af) — 8/20/2017 @ 12:05 pm
The sun will be darkened…check.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 12:07 pm
bannon is just the second domino:
https://mobile.twitter.com/omriceren/status/899343104385454082
Warning idiot touting dog trainer droppings in this linknarciso (d1f714) — 8/20/2017 @ 12:19 pm
I know the one you’re referring, Pinandpuller. It’s a fav of Rush.
https://youtu.be/SHyGZLRiDWQRev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 8/20/2017 @ 12:21 pm
Don’t knock section 8 housing. The Trump Bund sucks that teat, mightily.Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 12:24 pm
103 – Drove up from a project I’m working on in UT on Friday and now are north and east of Craters Of The Moon N.M.
We’re parked on a hilltop under the only tree around and setting up camp to wait out the next 22 hours.
The breeze is awesome and not a cloud in the sky – hope that holds.
Traffic was nowhere near as bad as we feared but it looks to be picking up down below. Also, the radio says gas stations tomorrow may run out of fuel. Luckily I topped off plus have 5gal extra.
And the beer is cold…….harkin (7e501e) — 8/20/2017 @ 12:36 pm
@101 Wrong, rope (your opening para.). Quite wrong. See, #93 & #98, above.Q! (267694) — 8/20/2017 @ 12:38 pm
Is that because of the eclipse,narciso (d1f714) — 8/20/2017 @ 12:39 pm
Breaking– Trump will not be eclipsed; President Bigot to make prime time address to nation on Afghanistan Monday.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/20/2017 @ 12:43 pm
Local T.V. news in Massachusetts –mg (31009b) — 8/20/2017 @ 12:46 pm
I see nothing
I hear nothing
I report what i’m told
You haven’t been yourself since you went #NeverTrump during the primaries.
Yes. I stop by once in a while to check the temp, as long as Patrick doesn’t ban me.Mike K (b3dd19) — 8/20/2017 @ 12:55 pm
http://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2017/08/20/stupid-black-btch-supposed-to-be-on-our-side-antifa-attacks-black-officer-during-boston-protest-video/
I hope this woman is happily married because I just may court her.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:07 pm
Ben never asks for a second cup of MY coffee.Pinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:08 pm
@106
You over there-get off the grass.Pinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:12 pm
No milk, no sugar..mebbe Jack D.Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:13 pm
Do you mean ‘get off my lawn?
I always cut through..Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:14 pm
Its like whitey bulgier is running the newsrooms up there. I was dissapointed there was never an undercover operation like that innthe departed.narciso (d1f714) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:15 pm
If true believers of Mohammed are lone wolves then true believers of Jesus should be called lone sheep.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:24 pm
“Take a number! One at a time, please. Now serving protester #23. Protester #23?
Then they went all Mickey Rourke in The Wrestler.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:28 pm
Mostly goats these days pin. Thick-skulled and horny.Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:29 pm
Ben Burn
You ever see the video of Christians walking through Dearborn, Mi, I mean Little Shariahtown?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:30 pm
Does Dearborn fit the definition of a “sundown town” AKA Time to leave when you hear the most beautiful sound in the world?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:34 pm
Did they represent Jesus or Trump types?Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:35 pm
No Ben, That’s usually a Friday afternoon hiedown at these longitudes. See if you don’t feel like a Mister Fields kind of cookie if you pass down Elston near Pulaski (in Chicago).urbanleftbehind (734cec) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:38 pm
BB
You made me read Matthew 24 for no good reason whatsoever.
That’s five Hail Sciences and Three Richard Dawkins.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:46 pm
Paul Ryan should be saying,”Forgive me Father, for I have sinned. It’s been five days since my last concession.”Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:48 pm
@124 BB
Pick up your sign and follow me.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:50 pm
@124 BB
The heck am I saying? Do you believe in reverse hate crimes?
Like, criminal penalties are de-enhanced when the people being assaulted are thinking the wrong thing?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:52 pm
We should number posts, pin..oh wait..which one?Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:55 pm
Sorry. I meant Matt 23. Is that better?Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:55 pm
@121 BB
Well you don’t throw a balloon of urine at a goat because it’s redundant.
And if you don’t have goats in your herd what are the Navajo going to eat?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:56 pm
BB
I was just funning with you man. There’s not a football game on to satisfy my daily Bible verse reading. Not where I am anyway.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 1:58 pm
@52 narciso
The old “Uriah the Hittite Play”, eh?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:05 pm
The POTUS defines success in terms of his TV ratings, not his public opinion polling, because he is a reality TV personality, not a politician. It’s ridiculous to talk about his “agenda,” for he has none other than to avoid being cancelled. To the extent that he perceives at any given moment that Congress or the GOP can help him in his attempts to avoid being cancelled, he might cooperate with them — inartfully at best, because he doesn’t understand them or their history or philosophy. But remember: This is the guy who had the marketing brilliance to recognize that there were football stadiums all over America sitting empty during beautiful spring weather, a time of year when NFL football fans were fitfully and inadequately sublimating their desires into fanzines and pre-draft workouts. But then he couldn’t deliver on the promises he’d made, nor assemble around him the kind of competence needed to actually run a football league. So faced with those challenges after two seasons of modest but encouraging fan support, what did he do? Did he get better people? Replace the weak owners? Move the teams that weren’t getting the anticipated support? Do a better job of marketing?
Nope, he decided to move the USFL to fall football games, head-on-head against the NFL. And the USFL never played another down, but instead circled the toilet — in the form of a Sherman Act antitrust case against the NFL, in which Trump was the USFL’s star witness, if by star you mean “disastrously bad and hated by the jury” and personally responsible for the resulting $1.00 jury verdict ($3.00 after trebling).
Can his presidency last longer than the USFL? Will its end be as pathetic and anticlimactic? Magic 8-Ball says, "Doubtful," and "Seems Likely."
Barbers and stylists hardest hit for fall:
http://www.yahoo.com/beauty/colorado-man-stabbed-neo-nazi-haircut-163146326.htmlurbanleftbehind (734cec) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:11 pm
He weren’t no slouch! https://youtu.be/1KCUg-JmTogColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:13 pm
WA state law allows for mutual combat. According to Reddit (fwiw) VA does as well. I’m pretty sure it’s supposed to be limited to hand to hand.
Is VA a one-party consent state now?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:16 pm
DRJ
I have a TN gun carry permit. If I cross a certain border it doesn’t count anymore.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:19 pm
In some locals you best not fire up a lemonade stand without a permit and even then are you collecting sales tax little girl?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:24 pm
Smooth talk doesn’t always get the job done:
https://faustasblog.com/2017/08/colombia-yesterday-was-farc-disarmament-dat/
Urine was as well but he had no illusions about who the guerrillas were and what it took to defeat them. Mary o grady has named chapter and verse of how the former has enabled the guerrillas to claim power and legitimacynarciso (d1f714) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:24 pm
Damn, Beldar. That was a lot.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:27 pm
Including how a successor candidate, arias was taken out by a bogus corruption indictment, Alan the Stevens and Mcdonnell examples, a similar thing seems to be happening with martinelli in panamanarciso (d1f714) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:27 pm
135, concur, forgive me father for looking up “Trump Scarface Mountain of Coke” memes on the ol’ Goog yesterday.urbanleftbehind (734cec) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:27 pm
@91 Col Haiku
Colostomy bags hardest hit.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:27 pm
@141, urine hell.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:28 pm
i just did a buzz cut
chicago summers have a way of ending on a kinda ungodly stifling note
this summer though, it’s been kinda whimsical
still, it’s good to hack it all off sometimes in case of weevilshappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:29 pm
I want to move to the state where they allow spear hunting for grizzly bears.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:31 pm
In absence of fact I’ll have to hunt NORKs.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:33 pm
it was sad to see sleazy hypocrite harvardtrash ted’s unseemly haste to federalize charlottesville
and even now with most of the facts in evidence, it’s hard to see why failmerica’s scummy justice department needs to be involved
even if this republican white supremacy problem is as bad as Mitt Romney says you’d think each state would be best positioned to root it out individuallyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:35 pm
IMO I owe no apologies for anything I wrote.
The Nazis had a permit for Emancipation Park, the location of the Lee statue.
The Antifa had a permit for nearby McGuffey Park.
Antifa didn’t have a permit for Emancipation Park, yet Antifa marched to Emancipation Park.
The clashes began on the way, and at Emancipation Park. The Mayor then rescinded the permit around 11:00, and declared any further congregating to be unlawful assemblies. That gave the police the authority to begin dispersing the crowds.
The fact that Antifa didn’t need a permit to be present at Emancipation Park is not inconsistent with saying they didn’t have a permit for use of Emancipation Park.
Trump said only one side had a permit. Why is it not fair to read his words in context of the clashes — which took place at Emancipation Park when Antifa went there.
How is it relevant that they had a permit for a nearby park where nothing happened?
Maybe they had a permit for park in Alexandria as well for the same day. Would that be relevant?
It might have been LAWFUL for Antifa to go to Emancipation Park, but it was not lawful for them to go to the Park for their stated purposes — which was to interfere with the Nazis’ lawful use of the Park in accordance with their permit.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:39 pm
@135 – Thanks Beldar! Wholly agree with you up through what I view myself as being reasonably competent/informed enough to have an opinion on. As to the rest – that is the football league story – I’m assuming it’s reasonably accurate, and in any event (1) it’s wholly engaging, and (2) the exact sort of thing a reasonably objective observer of Trump would expect of the man. Whose I.Q. is so high, you know (“Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it!”), and who is obviously such a tremendously dedicated workhorse (e.g., here).Q! (267694) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:39 pm
Label me or name-call all you want, ropelight and swc and even hf. (We all know why you think that’s a good tactic.) I have not been disingenuous. I acknowledged the permit locations varied and explained why that happens. I explained why I think Trump mishandled this and what he should have done. I only commented because ropelight said only the alt-right had a permit, which — like it or not — was not true and all the words in the world won’t make it true.DRJ (15874d) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:39 pm
Trumps’s alright with me DRJ
he has a lot of heart and a great agenda for America, and unlike all these late-to-the-party Rs like Mitt Romney and war hero Marco Rubio, President Trump’s been clear for a really long time that he has absolutely no tolerance for this republican white supremacy movement
going forward I think we need to be extra skeptical of people who wanna be critical of President Trump
so far he’s done an awesome job and the critics are increasingly reduced to parroting the histrionics of a deeply depraved CNN Jake Tapper fake news propaganda slut mediahappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:45 pm
What do I have to do to convince Trump supporters that I am not now and have never been NeverTrump? I believe in holding Trump accountable because he lies frequently and easily, and I don’t trust people like that. This NeverTrump label is an attempt to discredit me by name-calling because they have nothing else.DRJ (15874d) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:47 pm
Tell me one thing I can do that would convince you and anyone that I am not NeverTrump, hf. I can think of one thing. Can you?DRJ (15874d) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:48 pm
Help me out. Why are you telling me this?DRJ (15874d) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:51 pm
I never took you for the martyr type.DRJ (15874d) — 8/20/2017 @ 2:57 pm
If we had Patriotic representatives and senators that worked together for the good of the people instead of the next election, then I would give Trump a bigger piece of the blame pie.mg (31009b) — 8/20/2017 @ 3:02 pm
Pin is unique. He has grey, not just B/W in his sights. I think he is a moderate(ly) funny conservative who enjoys irony.
Unusual for that political vicinity.Ben burn (98819f) — 8/20/2017 @ 3:04 pm
DRJ nevertrump is just a handy catch-all for butthurt Rs I think
like Mr. Tucker noted about the pitiful William Kristol, nevertrumps are kinda devolving into these odd pathetic creatures what have trouble making articulate arguments
I find butthurt R’s rather befuddling cause of we’re living in a year what’s done more to advance the cause of conservatism than we’ve seen in over a decade, and that’s very heartwarming for me, but all of this success is attributable to Mr. Trump, whereas so much of what there is to be dissatisfied about is attributable to war hero filth like John McCain
but I don’t think you’re a nevertrump or even particularly butthurt DRJ I do think though that you’re bitter how the country emphatically rejected harvardtrash ted, and you want people to reject President Trump the same way for so maybe ted could have an opportunity to rehabilitate himself
I find this very quixotic really; sometimes ships sail away to where if one speaks of a certain ship, one might say, perhaps somewhat pensively, “a-yup, that ship has sailed”
but now as we prepare to say goodbye to the bounty of summer it’s time to think about salad
a lot of us from texas and the south, we probably took regular good old cucumber onion salad for granted
that’s where you slice up your cucumbers and onions and immerse them in a wonderful mixture what’s 1 part vinegar to two parts water, with a little salt pepper and sugar thrown in to boot
some people keep the vinegar-sugar mixture and just replenish the vegetables as the cucumbers ripen in their garden
i don’t got me no garden though but i been doing this a lot all summer, but also throwing in some eggplant (what the british call aubergine)
we been getting these gorgeous eggplants all summer
it’s not as pretty with the eggplant, but the eggplant texture is super-fun after it sits overnight, and it makes the whole salad a lot more substantial to where you can pack some of it as a side for lunchtimehappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 3:07 pm
I want Trump to do a good job. Is that NeverTrump, because Trump Supporters think he can never do a good job?DRJ (15874d) — 8/20/2017 @ 3:17 pm
But thank you for acknowledging NeverTrump is a handy label you use against people who disagree with things Trump says and does.DRJ (15874d) — 8/20/2017 @ 3:20 pm
@151 – shipwrecked. You only increase your disingenuousness by continuing to post as you do. Let me set it out in simple numbered steps for you:
(1. This is not, ultimately, about what Trump said or didn’t say.Q! (267694) — 8/20/2017 @ 3:24 pm
(2. It’s about what you said or didn’t say.
(3. It is undisputed, from the articles I cited (which you have not countered in the least) that nobody’s permit is relevant to any material point.
(4. That is, the counter-protesters did not need a permit to be where they were.
(5. Yet you claimed the opposite, and lofted false and unwarranted claims of disingenuousness against a fellow poster.
(6. Moreover, in your post where you – without any attribution or citation whatsoever – copy and past language which you (erroneously) believe supports your position, you intentionally (it must be concluded) fail to include the very next paragraph in that article, whose inclusion would have rendered clear that your assertions were baseless.
(7. While that is shameful enough, you acknowledge none of these points (2. – (6. in your latest post (#151, as I write this) even though I had earlier expressly called you out on them!
(8. Whereby you have compounded your shame and revealed your character.
(9. By the bye, neither is this about antifa and whether the actions some of them may have taken were lawful. The counter-protesters were (so far as I am aware) in the vast majority “civilians” and not radicals. Certainly many made their way towards or to Emancipation Park – as they uncontestedly had every legal right to do – with no intention of engaging in any violence apart from such legal self defense as they might find themselves forced to employ.
(10. Moreover, to the extent that any such “civilian” made that journey with the intention of effecting your hypothetically suggested “illegal interference” with the alt-right’ protest, none of the former entered the Park to begin with (the police having shut things down already), so that line of “argument” is moot and meaningless (even assuming your wholly unsupported assumption of intentions of “illegal interference” were true).
(11. Parenthetically, and as should be readily evident to anyone who has the reading skills of a moderately intelligent 8 year old, of course none of the above asserts or suggests that I have any particular or general sympathies with antifa or with any member thereof.
I think you could be more discriminating DRJ
I would submit to you that President Trump is doing a very good job on President Trump stuff, while not doing a very good job on doing stuff the way the sleazy corrupt Ryan/McConnell establishment R’s would like things to be done
but let’s also think a bit more about who President Trump is
as a candidate he was marvelously unprecedented, and for me, as I look at the storyboard of the Trump Phenomenon, it seems self-evidently silly to think his presidency should be expected to conform to a stodgy template when he ran quite openly and assertively as nothing of the sort
so when you say you want Trump to do a good job, I’m not sure you understand that his job isn’t what you think it is
for example, one thing President Trump’s done is lift the curtain on the CNN Jake Tapper fake news propaganda slut media so there’s simply no going back for that once semi-respectable profession
I think this is quite rightly something that can be said to be “the President’s job,” albeit a job no president has ever been able to accomplish until now
but President Trump’s also lifted the curtain on sleazy corrupt Mitch McConnell and the obscene prostitutional antics of perverted Mitt Romney’s slicked-up boy toy Paul Ryan
he exposed the head of failmerica’s pansy-assed coast guard, one Paul F. Zukunft, as a tranny-loving pussy-hatter!
and just this week he exposed Nancy Pelosi’s depraved taliban-like yearning to smash monuments and statues
it goes on and on
oh yes yes yes President Trump is doing his job gloriously
he’s the best president we’ve ever had, and at the most perfect time toohappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 3:31 pm
@107 harkin
It’s Y2K times 911.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 3:33 pm
cukes, dill, vinegar, salt.mg (31009b) — 8/20/2017 @ 3:35 pm
How can a undocumented democrat like paul ryan be speaker of the house
@135 Beldar
So what you’re saying is, PDJT is three times more successful than Taylor Swift?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 3:42 pm
@146 Steve57
Officer, I’m a tanner on my way to a house call.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 3:45 pm
@148 Steve57
Is Westeros a state or a territory?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 3:47 pm
To the Old Guard. In the heat. In the cold.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lrffys-lCj0
“The Old Guard Memorials ”
I stood my share of watches. But hell.
Anyway, I agree. I want Trump to do a good job.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:02 pm
Congratulations.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:05 pm
I have a lot of faults. Hubris isn’t among them.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:06 pm
@66. Context.
There are no ‘fine Nazis.’
“I stand with Trump.” – Steve Mnuchin, U.S. Secretary of the TreasuryDCSCA (797bc0) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:07 pm
Trump didn’t say there are fine Nazis.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:11 pm
@175- Step away from the pipe.
He said there were fine people marching with Nazis. Again, there are no ‘fine Nazis.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:15 pm
Mitt Romney says Republican racists are rejoicing
President Trump thinks Mitt Romney must be high from smoking the marijuanahappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:21 pm
@168.No, Pee-Pee. He sounds like he’s trying to convince himself he’s finally figured out a New York City mover-and-shaker who was doing deals in and around Manhattan, running Steady Eddie Koch’s NYC along w/’Queen of Mean’ Leona Helmsley and Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in Reagan’s go-go ’80’s way before he got a TV gig. AS Tina quipped between bites of cake, Google ‘Trump Bonwit Teller.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:25 pm
@177. Romney’s positioning himself to be the moral alternative and primary him, Toe-Tapper.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:27 pm
Steve57
If you want to start small I would buy you a California state flag.Pinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:29 pm
Steve57mg (31009b) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:31 pm
thanks for that inspirational video
and my wife and I thank you for your love of country.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVvpXZxXWZU
‘I’ve seen ‘The Raiders Of The Lost Ark’- and I wasn’t confused by it…”DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:37 pm
last time romney tried to be president CNN Fake News propaganda slut candy crowley castrated him on national tv to where he’s a eunuch now with perverse sexual inclinationshappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:44 pm
Steve57
Isn’t Texas hunting a lot like a 7 11 in Times Square? Or do they have Amazon fulfillment centers at game farms?
We have a strict must sign for bear policy sir.Pinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:51 pm
yes, happyfeet, that may have been the epic moment in debate history. castrated by a fat chick live on t.v.mg (31009b) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:55 pm
Some details carried over from the last: thread:
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/08/terry_and_the_antifa_bandits_will_inherit_the_wind.html
Includes some details left out of send scitts understandingnarciso (d1f714) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:58 pm
Pervy Mitt Romney has binders full of nazis. Don’t doubt thatPinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 4:59 pm
@184 all I know is the streets have no name.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 5:11 pm
Trump Critic Mitt Romney Successfull Businessman
Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney Out of Touch
OMG Car Elevator!
Hedge Fund Titan
Serial Dog AbuserPinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 5:11 pm
Beleaguered Candidate Romney Lashes Out in ‘Bizarre’ Press Conference at Suggestions VP McCain Hired Nazi Nanny for DaughterPinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 5:21 pm
So why wasn’t Roms invited to this? And is Meghan trying to flip LG straight? http://www.yahoo.com/gma/three-amigos-john-mccain-lindsey-graham-joe-lieberman-052005353–abc-news-topstories.htmlurbanleftbehind (734cec) — 8/20/2017 @ 5:27 pm
She was such a Nazi Nanny.Pinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 5:29 pm
I love Texas.
https://www.texasobserver.org/confederate-protest-texas-counter-protest/nk (dbc370) — 8/20/2017 @ 5:31 pm
“Some people are racists and some people are perceptionists.” Jamie FoxxPinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 5:37 pm
One more makes enemy actionhttps://mobile.twitter.com/DailyMail/status/899427198825902080/photo/1narciso (d1f714) — 8/20/2017 @ 5:49 pm
If only we’d elected Lindsey Graham, now there’s a moral authority.
Even the Pope asks him for advice.rcocean (a72eb2) — 8/20/2017 @ 5:49 pm
That’s another collision with a container shipnarciso (d1f714) — 8/20/2017 @ 5:50 pm
Mitt’s a moral authority too. Always tells the truth, except during campaigns. Always cares about people too, except when they can be replaced and save the company $$$. Always looks after the tax payers money, except when Citibank or AIG needs a bailout.
He’s a good man. Mitt Romney.rcocean (a72eb2) — 8/20/2017 @ 5:53 pm
They used to hold pigeon hunts in the downtowns of many a small Tennessee town.Pinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 5:53 pm
What kind of Mickey Mouse Navy are we running these days? Are all the sailors who are supposed to be on lookout too busy checking their nylons for runs? https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/another-us-navy-destroyer-collides-with-a-merchant-ship-rescue-efforts-underway/2017/08/20/c42f15b2-8602-11e7-9ce7-9e175d8953fa_story.html?utm_term=.6f5e3a14e8fdnk (dbc370) — 8/20/2017 @ 5:53 pm
they’re really good at floating but seems like the steering part needs workhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 5:53 pm
practice practice practicehappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/20/2017 @ 5:54 pm
The location is appropriate, in any event. The Malacca Strait. Hoagie can tell you what “malaka” means.nk (dbc370) — 8/20/2017 @ 5:54 pm
Whatever happened to Bain Capital other than buying Domino’s?
I haven’t spoken it in so long it sounds like Dunbar Soldier-Fort.Pinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:08 pm
WTFO!?! If I kill a black bear in Tejas I go prison.
If I kill a grizzly bear I get some kind of medal.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:08 pm
Bad Aka.Pinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:11 pm
When I look at bears I dont see color only intent.Pinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:13 pm
Paws Up
Don’t ShootPinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:15 pm
thttps://thehumanfootprint.wordpress.com/tag/texas-cougars/
Cougars are unprotected in Texas.
So 45 y.o. women need to watch their step.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:22 pm
Trash Dumps Trash Dumps
My Ugly Grizzly HumpsPinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:22 pm
I heard Texans call beer “road soda”.Pinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:29 pm
Q! (267694) — 8/20/2017 @ 3:24 pmkishnevi (d7d2b1) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:30 pm
At least one point in that comment needs to be corrected. The “civilian” counter-protesters started off by blocking the white supremacists from marching into the park. The violent antifa came up to help these people.
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/politics/2017/08/what_the_alt_left_was_actually_doing_in_charlottesville.html
Refer to the statement by one Brandy Daniels, who seems proud to have interfered physically with the intent to suppress the right of fellow citizens to free speech and free assembly because they Think Bad Thoughts.
All kidding aside it would be a better Navy if we reinstituted sword drill.
http://www.navyandmarine.org/cutlassmanual/1906cutlass.pdfSteve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:31 pm
What do I have to do to convince Trump supporters that I am not now and have never been NeverTrump? I
It’s a little but late DRJ. I wish it wasn;t but some of you statements when I was here more are pretty dispositive,
It’s OK. You can change your mind. I just haven’t been here enough to tell.
The hostility oozes from the site.Mike K (b3dd19) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:32 pm
ANTIFA’s Fright
Goes on All Night
Deep in the Heart of TexasPinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:33 pm
Brandy Is Dandy
But
Kick Her Is QuickerPinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:35 pm
All I know is after a few “road sodas” and I’m not climbing on the back of any horse.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:35 pm
legalinsurrection.com/2017/08/stelters-cnn-show-is-it-time-for-trump-to-be-urged-to-leave-office-a-soft-coupnarciso (d1f714) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:39 pm
When did they discontinue sword drill?narciso (d1f714) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:40 pm
When did they invent garage door sensors?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:46 pm
CNN’s urges are personified in Anderson Cooper’s mom.nk (dbc370) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:47 pm
I should be more precise in my terminology.
Ceremonial sword drill continues to this day.
The USN declared cutlasses obsolete as weapons of war in 1949.
http://www.arms2armor.com/Swords/klewang.htmSteve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:55 pm
Oh Brandy what a pity
You don’t understand
You get kicked with my shins when you
Grab me with your hands
Girls like you, BrandyPinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:56 pm
Should have been clearer then:narciso (d1f714) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:59 pm
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2017/08/isis-foreign-fighters/537279/
166 – “It’s Y2K times 911.”
Ah yes I remember that night….sipping champagne with my gf in a remote technical site babysitting an array of electronics in case the date change caused havoc.
Nothing happened.
If “times 911″ means a spectacular experience, that will do.harkin (bd44cc) — 8/20/2017 @ 7:10 pm
Nk: That woman was deluded enough to think she could take on a nubile Brooke Shields in the designer Jean wars of the early 1980s.urbanleftbehind (9a1a1b) — 8/20/2017 @ 7:17 pm
My bad.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 7:19 pm
@212 kishnevi (d7d2b1) — 8/20/2017 @ 6:30 pm
Obliged. I’ll take a gander. Happy Eclipse!Q! (267694) — 8/20/2017 @ 7:22 pm
As a further aside it takes a sense of humor to drill holes in the Indian Ocean for six or eight weeks or whatever.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 7:39 pm
This makes the third such collisions, the first was the lake champlain in may.narciso (d1f714) — 8/20/2017 @ 7:44 pm
Is there perhaps symbolism in this ship being named after the illustrious ancestors of a certain senator? Or just schadenfreude
Update for those who don’t care to pay the WaPo for the ability to read fake news.kishnevi (d7d2b1) — 8/20/2017 @ 7:55 pm
http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/20/asia/us-navy-destroyer-collision-singapore/index.html
harkin
Are you old enough to remember the 1979 eclipse? Followed by Mt St Helens.
I remember the ash falling.Pinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 7:56 pm
If I were to agree with narciso, that it is enemy action, I would suspect the enemy to be Bradley Manning types aboard the ship. Or Obama’s Secretary of the Navy who did his best to destroy the Navy and Marines.nk (dbc370) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:07 pm
Well his name was mabus, remember nostrafamus, but seriously:
https://sofrep.com/46818/gps-spoofing-how-iran-tricked-us-patrol-boats-into-capture/narciso (d1f714) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:12 pm
DRJ, you are among the most intelligent and forthright commenters here. You have an excellent and well established reputation both over time and across a multitude of topics.
I always read your comments, they’re invariably informative, well considered, and on topic. You’ve earned the right to be taken at your word. Consequently, I’ll not call you a #NeverTrumper again, even if the shoe fits.ropelight (072508) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:13 pm
Breaking – John McCain involved in collision off Singapore. 10 missing.
Bad heading??DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:38 pm
My squadron was disestablished nearly a quarter of a century ago.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/VF-111_(1956-95)
Goddam.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:40 pm
@221. “Gloria Vanderbilt’s bottoms are the tops!” – Bobby ShortDCSCA (797bc0) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:44 pm
It’s sad that it needs to be said but McCain is a hero.
http://valor.militarytimes.com/recipient.php?recipientid=23680
He pressed the attack.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:48 pm
All I know is, this country will never afford me the opportunity.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:53 pm
harkin
Did you see any protests in Monument Valley?Pinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:55 pm
I hadn’t read the citation before, I guess a power plant was a reasonable target, they subsequently down on flights over the capitol till 72narciso (d1f714) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:55 pm
Cancer incoming.
Evasive maneuvers.Pinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 8:58 pm
Obama’s strategy was to make opening power plants too cost prohibitive.Pinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:02 pm
@239. “superb airmanship”
Bull.
He was a lousy aviator; lost five planes over his career.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:19 pm
I lost my job. No, that’s not true. I know where it is. It’s just that when I go there somebody else is doing it.
Bobcat GolthwaitePinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:26 pm
I’m not going relive his career.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:29 pm
@239. Amended 245.
http://www.factcheck.org/2008/09/mccains-plane-crashes/
Bull.
He was just a lousy aviator who excelled at being associated with creating scrap aluminum.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:30 pm
@247. Don’t. He wouldn’t and yours was likely better than his.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:31 pm
Well I guess it’s true then
What the wise men say
When you ride your last one
Make sure he’s the best one
Jump while he’s movin’
Tip your hat boys and walk away
Chris LeDouxPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:35 pm
Steve57
DCSCA probably has a story about Sully Sullenburger washing away his toy sail boat.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:39 pm
You know why McCain has been in politics so long?
He’s still paying those planes off. It’s like $500 a paycheck.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:46 pm
Wait I thought coal was dead
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/08/20/pennsylvania-coal-company-to-open-second-mine-since-trump-took-office.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:51 pm
I was never in a paid flight status. I could work the mighty, mighty AWG-9. I did for free what most people would pay good money for.
Whose up for fast roping?Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:52 pm
DCSCA
Are your bone spurs in your hammer, anvil or stirrup?
Asking for a friend.Pinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 9:59 pm
thanks for asking.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:03 pm
The Royal Post was notorious for not forwarding draft notices.Pinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:54 pm
You will always be Steve#1 to me.
Valar MorghullisPinandpuller (1db91d) — 8/20/2017 @ 10:57 pm
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2017/08/21/normal-americans-are-bored-by-the-fake-drama-n2371131mg (31009b) — 8/20/2017 @ 11:34 pm
My ex FIL was a navy airplane mechanic during Vietnam, based on a carrier. He said whenever a plane went down there was always a question in the back of his mind that maybe he was at fault.
I don’t have any great love for John McCain but no great ire either.
I’m willing to concede that two of McCain’s plane crashes were not actually his fault and that 25% of The Red Queen’s retainers actually die from natural causes. What’s the over/under action running at?
The best thing Trump could do is sign a term limits bill.Pinandpuller (a3a77c) — 8/21/2017 @ 12:04 am
This is not necessary.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/21/2017 @ 12:23 am