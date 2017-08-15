When We Told Trump To Be A Uniter And Not A Divider, We Didn’t Mean This
Donald Trump has finally fulfilled his role as The Great Unifier . . . in a way. Namely, he has unified Latin America against him, at a time when we need their support against the incipient dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.
Trump recently said: “We have many options for Venezuela, including a possible military option if necessary.” According to the New York Times, this statement is, if anything, helpful to Maduro — because it has appalled leaders throughout Latin America. Yes, yes, I know, it’s the #FAKENEWS!! New York Times. But they have a lot of quotes from Latin American leaders to back up the assertion.
President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela had become a pariah among fellow Latin American leaders as his beleaguered country staggered toward dictatorship. But a threat by President Trump to use the American military against Mr. Maduro’s government has united those leaders in a different direction: demanding that the United States keep out of the region’s affairs.
“The possibility of a military intervention shouldn’t even be considered,” Juan Manuel Santos, Colombia’s president, said on Sunday during a visit by Vice President Mike Pence to the region. “America is a continent of peace. It is the land of peace.”
. . . .
The dispute began last Friday when Mr. Trump, speaking with reporters about an escalating standoff over North Korea’s nuclear weapons, suddenly added Venezuela to countries where he said he was considering military intervention.
“We have many options for Venezuela, including a possible military option if necessary,” the president said.
The remark was immediately seen as bolstering Mr. Maduro domestically, where he, like his predecessor, Hugo Chávez, has long warned of United States coup plots and invasions. But it has also left Latin Americans in a difficult position, forced to choose between one country accused of dictatorship and another being called an empire — or to simply condemn both.
Peru, which has taken some of the toughest stands in the region against Venezuela, issued a statement on Saturday condemning possible use of force, and Mexico said the crisis could not be resolved with soldiers. Brazil said renouncing violence was the “basis of democratic cohabitation.”
We’re often told that we should look at what the President has done, not what he has said. (Even that metric is not looking so good for him these days, by the way.) But that’s not how it works with diplomacy. Words matter.
Naturally, being the New York Times, the newspaper overstates the case, and praises Barack Obama for actions that actually deserved condemnation. For example:
Under President Barack Obama, however, Washington aimed to get past the conflicts by building wider consensus over regional disputes. In 2009, after the Honduran military removed the leftist president Manuel Zelaya from power in a midnight coup, the United States joined other countries in trying to broker — albeit unsuccessfully — a deal for his return.
Not mentioned: the fact that Zelaya had violated the constitution of Honduras, and had deliberately flouted an order from the country’s Supreme Court. Also not mentioned: the fact that the members of the military had an arrest warrant for Zelaya issued by that same Supreme Court, arising from those violations. Also not mentioned: Zelaya was a puppet of Obama’s buddy Hugo Chavez, and a friend to Obama’s other buddies, the Castro brothers. While the forcible exile of Zelaya was not really defensible, there was a case to be made for his arrest and removal from office — but Obama leapt to Zelaya’s defense and declared him to still be the legal President of Honduras.
So let’s not praise Obama as the master of restraint in Latin America. But ill-considered threats of military force are not a great idea either.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
He meant well!
That’s always the leftist excuse for failure.Patricia (5fc097) — 8/15/2017 @ 9:49 am
Moderation? I haven’t been in moderation for a year. What did I say?Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 8/15/2017 @ 10:05 am
There may not have been alegal case, because Honduras did not have an impeachment clause in its constitution. It later got ridiculous when a new election was deemed not wuite acceptable by some.
The people who deposed Zelaya were reduced to arguing that Zelaya had effectively resigned by advicating a possible additional term.
You can also argue there is always a right of the people (as was argued in the United States in 1787)
Maduro tried this in Venezuala. Maduro has torn up the constitution with a supposed refernedum but quite illegitamately because the vote did not have the support of the population,Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 8/15/2017 @ 10:28 am
What exactly was Trump talkng about anyway? If anythingSammy Finkelman (02a146) — 8/15/2017 @ 10:29 am
Yes I’ve shown how Santos is letting the guerilla run rampant, so what is the solution with cars whose actual military leader is planning a hit on a us senator, the oas hasn’t done anything about the Castro regime for 60 yearsnarciso (d1f714) — 8/15/2017 @ 10:47 am
Honestly this is one of the places where Russia Cuba and iran converge:
http://babalublog.com/2017/08/15/the-revolution-in-venezuela-is-over-and-they-won
Words just words, a balm for the fallen over the last few monthsnarciso (d1f714) — 8/15/2017 @ 10:53 am
The NY Times readers in South America will be aghast.harkin (fcaff0) — 8/15/2017 @ 10:56 am
So, we get accused of military intervention when it isn’t a possibility, therefore we cannot make it a possibility or we will make their predictions right?Dejectedhead (4d67e1) — 8/15/2017 @ 11:12 am
They don’t do anything of consequence Mexico in the 70s even gave sanctuary to various guerilla groups, so did Venezuela support the sandinistas to their own dissenter like the iguana 47 its a duffnarciso (d1f714) — 8/15/2017 @ 11:17 am
They get the president snow treatment of district 8
Carpetbaggers are mot appreciated:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/argentine-president-macris-coalition-gets-strong-support-in-primary-election-1502690977
Unlike hrte, corrupt officials the the Panama papers do not get an out.narciso (d1f714) — 8/15/2017 @ 11:36 am
Greetings:
That President Obama, of whom you speak, didn’t he have something to do with having billions lent to Brazil’s PETROBRAS oil company and piggy bank for all the corruptocrats throughout its government. Apparently, though, not enough to save Lula from criminal charges or Dilma (First Female President ) from impeachyment.11B40 (6abb5c) — 8/15/2017 @ 11:40 am
Ah yes car wash involving odebrecht has tentacles reaching put all over the continent, they built that legion of doom opera house that flooded that first day in mianinarciso (d1f714) — 8/15/2017 @ 11:44 am
Actually miguel estrada made a very good brief defending zelaya a wannabe Chavez, ouster.narciso (d1f714) — 8/15/2017 @ 11:48 am
Not a banner week for His Greatness. 3 business leaders pony up and step down, in response to His “anemic” performance on the Nazi/anti-Nazi question (not normally a tough one, Stateside); another (Wal-Mart) also rebuking The Orange Man on that score; and generally bad reviews from everyone from soup to nuts. And these durned Latin-Americans, tough couple of days/week indeed. And the South Koreans have chimed in as well! Seems they’d like a vote on their incineration, and don’t feel His Greatness’ performance of late (on the fire and fury (etc.) front) has been particularly helpful. I do hope the man doesn’t blow a gasket; or if he does, I hope he blows it big, quick, proper and non-metaphorically.Q! (267694) — 8/15/2017 @ 12:18 pm
Since the President hates the media so much couldn’t he really taunt them by refusing to tell them anything of value? Imagine if the exchanges were something along those lines:
Media jackass: “Mr. President, do you consider a military response to be on the table in regards to the situation in Venezuela?”
The President (smirking): “We are considering any number of options.”
Media jackass: “Yes, but is military intervention one of them?”
The President (dismissively): “Time will tell.”
This would serve the purpose of inflaming the media, and when the inevitable leaks come from the White House or Pentagon he can just deny and/or disavow them. But that strategy would involve restraint and tact, so we know that it is simply impossible with the present cast of players.JVW (d23c84) — 8/15/2017 @ 12:23 pm
This drspitr the termites in the woodwork:
http://dailycaller.com/2017/08/14/exclusive-obama-holdovers-still-in-dozens-of-key-national-security-council-jobs/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Socialnarciso (d1f714) — 8/15/2017 @ 12:27 pm
Let’s ask the people of oil rich Venezuela if they’d like to see US Marines run their whack job of a would-be dictator out of the country and replace his corrupt commie bureaucracy with an administration able to run a fair election and keep food in the stores.ropelight (072508) — 8/15/2017 @ 12:27 pm
They fired Alk The works who actually knew how to extract oil, ropelight, now role teicity along with toilet paper is a memory, forget about foodnarciso (d1f714) — 8/15/2017 @ 12:30 pm