Economic Trumpism: Kurt Schlichter’s Plan to Regulate Google Into Submission
At Townhall.com, Kurt Schlichter has a piece titled Conservatives Must Regulate Google And All of Silicon Valley Into Submission. The piece captures the spirit of Trumpism admirably, by turning a company’s ability to engage in free enterprise into a privilege that can and should be withheld when the company does something to tick off someone in power.
What follows is a respectful fisking of Schlichter’s piece. (No, not a fisting. I said “fisking.”)
Schlichter starts by citing the actions of Google in firing James Damore — a firing that most conservatives agree (I think) was wrong:
Google’s fascist witch-burning of an honest engineer for refusing to bow down at the altar of politically correct lies was the final straw, an unequivocal warning to conservatives that there’s a new set of rules, and that we need to play by them. First they came for the tech geeks; we’re next. That means Republicans at both the federal and the state level need to rein in the skinny-jeaned fascist social justice warriors who control Silicon Valley – and, to a growing extent, our society – through the kind of crushing regulation of these private business that we conservatives used to oppose.
What sort of regulation does Schlichter have in mind? Well, the specific nature of the regulation is almost beside the point, actually. Schlichter’s central argument here is: we have government power and we should use it against these tech companies because they are leftists. As always, when people on the right propose doing something immoral, the justification offered is: the left did it first!
Yeah, I know that heavily regulating private businesses is not “free enterprise,” but I don’t care. See, “free enterprise” is a bargain, and they didn’t keep their part of it, and I see no moral obligation for us to be played for saps and forgo using our political power to protect our interests in the face of them using theirs to disembowel us. I liked the old rules better – a free enterprise system confers huge benefits – but it was the left that chose to nuke them.
If I wanted to distill economic Trumpism to a single phrase, I could not do better than: “This is not free enterprise, but I don’t care.” It is Trump’s answer to companies that threaten to lower their costs (and thus prices to consumers) by moving portions of their operations overseas. It is Trump’s answer to foreign countries who provide cheap and plentiful goods to our citizens. The hidden assumption here is that the companies are the principal actors that benefit from free enterprise.
The assumption is false, though. The primary beneficiaries of free enterprise are consumers. We don’t reject socialism primarily because it hurts companies. We reject socialism because it is ruinous to the consumer. It makes the average person’s life far worse. And capitalism makes the average person’s life better.
Schlichter’s suggested retaliatory act #1 is to break up the companies because they’re “too darn big.” The idea of threatening to use antitrust laws to break up a company because you don’t like its political message is, of course, not new with Schlichter. President Trump himself has threatened to do the same to Amazon as retaliation for things said about him in the Washington Post. But monopolies are good — as long as they are formed through free enterprise, and not through government privilege. If you don’t understand this, I won’t convince you in a short blog post. It requires a more extensive discussion of the nature of free enterprise and consumer choice. You can start your education by clicking the link just provided and reading Leonard Read on the subject.
Let’s move on to Schlichter’s suggested retaliatory act #2:
[W]e need legislation – at both the federal and individual red state levels – that will impose staggering, gut-wrenching monetary penalties for not only the active misuse of this information, but even for the mere failure to safeguard it – any failure to safeguard it. If the info gets out, Google gets slammed – hard. Call it the Citizens’ Data Protection Act – gosh, who could oppose protecting citizens’ data? – and impose huge civil and even criminal penalties for any disclosure of private information about a private citizen. Yes, that’s a strict liability standard – if a citizen’s information gets out for any reason, Google pays through the nose regardless of fault. Now there’s an incentive to make sure our data is secure.
Holy unintended consequences, Batman! As with the rest of the piece, I’m not 100% sure if Schlichter is actually serious or not. But if he is, his piece does not take into account the likely reaction of any tech company facing such a regulation, and how that would affect us. Would you provide an email service if this rule existed, making possible ruinous sanctions against your company? No, you wouldn’t. If such a rule were promulgated, say goodbye to email. At a minimum, email would become so expensive and burdensome to use that most people would go back to snail mail, which would be a body blow to the economy.
Also from the “unintended consequences” pile comes this idea:
[H]ow about the Algorithm Transparency Act, a law that bans these big Internet companies from putting their fingers on the scale of discourse and requires them to make available online all of their operating algorithms?
Do I really have to explain the incentive-smashing character of this proposed regulation? Or what it would do to your daily life if companies faced such a regulation? Incentives matter. Take away a company’s incentive to do any act, and the company will not do that act. And the algorithms Schlichter is citing here make all our lives better in countless ways that we have come to take for granted. We assume companies will continue to work to improve our lives.
Not if we try to ruin them because we don’t like their politics.
Again, perhaps the column is meant as pure “let’s smash the left” entertainment, and Schlichter doesn’t really mean any of it. The problem is, Trump’s protectionism and proposed retaliation against companies is no joke — and people still seem to support it. So, joke or no, it pays dividends to actually stop and think about the effect that the regulations proposed in this column would have.
If you don’t like the politics of Google or Facebook, don’t threaten them with government power. Go start a competitor with more conservative politics. And don’t whine about how that’s impossible. Steve Jobs and Bill Gates didn’t whine about how IBM was a behemoth that could never be supplanted. They just went out and created companies that supplanted it.
Go and do likewise, gents. The money’s out there. You pick it up, it’s yours.
It’s always a challenge for me, where to start. So here is the most important thing:
The most common complaint about free enterprise and free trade is that it isn’t “fair”. It isn’t fair that China makes stuff cheaper than we can and make money, and it isn’t fair that Google can give stuff away for free and gain influence and power as well as making money.
But the thing about free trade and free enterprise is that keeping them in place is still the thing that is most advantageous for the consumers. If China started leaving manufactured goods on our docks without payment, that would be “dumping” and “unfair”, and American consumers would benefit from all the free stuff far more than they would if the free stuff were rejected; just as we benefit more from free sunlight than by paying for it.
As for Google, there are any number of free alternatives for anything that Google provides, and anything you find on the Internet you should be thinking critically about anyway so who cares about their algorithms? Take another two seconds to use a competing search engine. Google wasn’t even the first one.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/14/2017 @ 9:43 am
Or just stop using their products.NJRob (7f4bec) — 8/14/2017 @ 9:47 am
The demand for “fairness”, economically speaking, is a demand that we take poison ourselves to counteract the poison someone else is taking.
If Canada pays loggers to cut down its forests and then “dumps” the wood on our market, then the taxpayers of Canada have paid for our wood already. Why on earth should we keep them from their folly, or even worse, double down on it by billing our taxpayers to offset what the Canadians already paid? Madness!Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/14/2017 @ 9:49 am
Alien hybrid reveals his identity..
http://www.politico.com/tipsheets/playbook/2017/08/14/pence-does-what-trump-hasnt-and-disavows-neo-nazis-and-white-supremacists-trump-aides-predict-brutal-september-risen-to-the-intercept-bday-adam-goldman-221843Ben burn (515793) — 8/14/2017 @ 9:49 am
Whoops..sorry.Ben burn (515793) — 8/14/2017 @ 9:49 am
“……..try to ruin them because we don’t like their politics.”
You mean like the Left does whether its bakeries declining to cater certain weddings or Whole Food CEOs who embrace individual liberty?
“If you don’t like the politics of Google…”
How about the policies, where employees boast about blacklisting and stunting the careers of anyone who goes against Groupthink without any apparent fear of discipline?
And how about the policies/politics of the media response to the Google memo which amounts to outright fraud?
I’m not agreeing with Schliecter but everything you condemn about his ‘plan’ is practiced in much worse ways daily all over the country by liberals/leftists.harkin (af9684) — 8/14/2017 @ 9:56 am
2 – “Or just stop using their products.
One easy thing to to punish Google is to switch to a different search engine. I switched to DuckDuckGo.
I wonder if the loss in traffic from all who have done this last week is discernible…..harkin (af9684) — 8/14/2017 @ 9:59 am
Can’t do anything on smartphone without Google sign in, at least through Verizon.Ben burn (515793) — 8/14/2017 @ 10:05 am
I switched to DuckDuckGo just a week ago suggested by Dianny at Patriot Retort I think.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 8/14/2017 @ 10:16 am
The ‘consumer’ who supposedly benefits from low priced foreign goods is in many cases the ‘worker’ who lost his job because his former employer moved off-shore for the cheap labor necessary to match prices with imported goods.
Trump is right: Buy American and Hire American!ropelight (072508) — 8/14/2017 @ 10:40 am
Congrats to our host in his civil treatment of a stupid argument.Beldar (fa637a) — 8/14/2017 @ 10:51 am
Another thing to hurt google is to install any app that messes with their ad click software.
Adnauseam for one. Clicks all ads on a page so google cannot get a read on your interests.NJRob (7f4bec) — 8/14/2017 @ 10:51 am
Changing management or company structure is not going to change internet companies any. Their rank and file will still be geeks of dubious sexuality getting paid for that they would otherwise be doing in their parents’ basements. That’s what made the Damore farce a farce. “There’s a Battle of the Sexes taking place at Google? How can you tell the sides apart?”nk (dbc370) — 8/14/2017 @ 10:55 am
I use Google, Chrome and YouTube. I also use Bing, Edge and Dailymotion among others. I would still use Firefox, too, if not for a Trojan vulnerability which they cannot seem to fix. Same with Amazon. I use it for some things and other companies for other things. The way to deal with a monopoly is not to let it monopolize you.nk (dbc370) — 8/14/2017 @ 11:00 am
Beldar is right and so is Patterico.
And, Patterico is being positively nice about his criticism – what is he plotting?Fred Z (cfd50a) — 8/14/2017 @ 11:17 am
I didn’t think Google gamed cornering the fascist market..Ben burn (cfffcc) — 8/14/2017 @ 11:22 am
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-virginia-protests-godaddy-idUSKCN1AU0CV
ropelight: “Buy American and Hire American!”…
This has nearly always led to the Americans being hired and bought from costing the consumer a lot of money. Where supply of product or labor is limited, prices go up.
It also makes it more difficult for foreigners to buy American exports. What will they use for money? Exporters need foreigners to have American dollars to buy what Americans want to export and the only way foreigners can get those US dollars is to sell something they make to Americans.
Trump’s statements on protectionism are some of his policy ideas which do not seem to have a good chance of working well. I hope he takes some advice and moderates them. I expect he will find, on closer review, that the problems of lost jobs can be solved in ways other than protectionism.
Has anyone ever seen a good analysis of the savings from cheap imports vs. the actual and human costs of lost jobs? I have a vague idea that we are all better off, in total, more than we lose in dealing with job losses, but that’s not enough for policy. Perhaps Mr. Trump could look into that and perhaps short term target tax on specific imports to support those who lose jobs.
Never forget that the USA is, and always has been, one of the greatest commercial and exporting nations on earth.Fred Z (cfd50a) — 8/14/2017 @ 11:28 am
…Go and do likewise, gents. The money’s out there. You pick it up, it’s yours.
Quaint. And you drive a Tucker.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/14/2017 @ 11:31 am
@ropelight:
Why do you work, economically speaking? You work to get stuff. All you have to trade is your time and anything you know, if you’re “working” (as opposed to buying and selling).
A worker’s job is not “his”, not by right. If you are doing something, and not getting value for doing it, stop doing it by all means, but don’t bleed the rest of us if you don’t.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/14/2017 @ 11:34 am
I don’t understand that the presumption is that all people who have whatever job have the moral right to keep that job and not have to change careers.
And we’re curiously selective, aren’t we, about which jobs are deserving of this moral protection. After all, the people commenting here, by and large, are not in favor of tenure in academia or seniority rules in teacher’s unions, it’s only manufacturing jobs that wear the halo. And on the progressive side it would be teachers who get to wear a halo.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/14/2017 @ 11:38 am
@DCSCA: And you drive a Tucker.
You can make money delivering high quality, delivering low quality, or at any level between; likewise you can lose money delivering any level of quality.
Not everybody needs or wants the highest quality in everything. Best to have lots of choices available. Tesla loses $40K on every car that goes out the door–because venture capital and the government are propping it up. So “Teslas for all” doesn’t sound very economically wise; nonetheless they are very high quality cars.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/14/2017 @ 11:44 am
@21. And you drive a DeLorean.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/14/2017 @ 11:54 am
Not everybody needs or wants the highest quality in everything.
Like, say… national healthcare… 😉DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/14/2017 @ 12:00 pm
@DCSCA:Like, say… national healthcare..
The nation that delivers the highest-quality possible national health care does not exist yet. Perhaps it never will exist. All existing systems have trade-offs between quality and availability; futhermore each system has different trade-offs. The system that has all the good things and none of the bad does not and cannot exist.
I see health care is the thing you put a halo on and declare that it shall not be sullied by vulgar economics. Yet it is a combination of goods and services supplied to consumers by producers, will you or nil you. You can even quote a movie, it won’t change the reality.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/14/2017 @ 12:04 pm
So glad you showed the weakness of his argument with a good post. This in spite of a bit of gender exclusivity:
What, money to be had is only available to males, and innovators and creators are limited to the gents among us?? Meh.Dana (2f2c2c) — 8/14/2017 @ 12:23 pm
The nation that delivers the highest-quality possible national health care does not exist yet.
Hmmmm. Ask Leader McConnell… go full circle: ‘Google’ it:
On Fox News Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., added that the U.S. has “the finest health care system in the world.” – 7/1/2012 – source, http://www.politifact.comDCSCA (797bc0) — 8/14/2017 @ 12:45 pm
@DCSCA: “the finest health care system in the world” does not mean ” the highest-quality possible national health care”.
Try not to lie about what I wrote anymore, okay?Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/14/2017 @ 1:04 pm
@24. “The nation that delivers the highest-quality possible national health care does not exist yet.” – Freddy.
Try not to lie about what you wrote anymore, okay?DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/14/2017 @ 1:10 pm
@DCSCA: In 1700 the last of Queen Anne’s 17 pregnancies ended in stillbirth. Not one of her children survived to adulthood. She had access to “the finest health care system in the world”. It was most certainly not “the highest-quality possible national health care”.
You can tell the difference, and so can everyone else reading, so let’s not sacrifice truth for snark thanks.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/14/2017 @ 1:12 pm
Patrick just blew his chance of ever landing a job at Google!
(Great post, otherwise though…)Dave (445e97) — 8/14/2017 @ 1:12 pm
@DCSCA: You are venturing into troll territory here. The “highest quality POSSIBLE”. POSSIBLE. Not “the best of what exists at the moment”.
Whether you can’t read, choose not to read, or choose to lie about what I said–and double down on lies–I am not responding to you anymore on this.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/14/2017 @ 1:13 pm
Pravdafacts superdave is funny that way.narciso (d1f714) — 8/14/2017 @ 1:15 pm
In other words, DCSCA, the “finest in the world” is not the same as the “highest possible quality”. This is SO not hard. We all understand it when it suits us to.
Seriously, knock off being a troll and engage with what people actually wrote instead of trying to score snark points.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/14/2017 @ 1:15 pm
agree with Patterico – don’t like it out smart em with the cards your dealtmg (31009b) — 8/14/2017 @ 1:19 pm
@30. Start-ups are advantaged when the base technology is evolving and an established competitor doesn’t recognize it. But the railroads and the phone company had to be busted up when absolute power corrupted absolutely. Unchecked, unregulated free market capitalism is it’s own worst enemy. Witness 2008 and the collapse of the banks and auto industry. On paper to ideologues, the ‘rules’ say let’em fail. The realities of the modern, interconnected world simply aren’t so elegant. Revisit the rules of Parker Bros., ever popular ‘Monopoly’ – you ‘win’ buy owning everything and destroying/bankrupting your sister [sorry, Dana] and the other players. Quaint for a board game but not so keen if you actually live, eat and sleep on Baltic Avenue.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/14/2017 @ 1:26 pm
@33. Seriously? Stop twisting in the wind. This is SO not hard.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/14/2017 @ 1:28 pm
@DCSCA 36: OK, be a troll then. Bye.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/14/2017 @ 1:30 pm
@37. Maybe you drive an Edsel, not a DeLorean, after all.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/14/2017 @ 1:31 pm