Shocker: Charlottesville Driver Was Obsessed with Nazism
The first hint of James Fields’s ideology has emerged, from a former teacher of his. Surprising precisely nobody, he turns out to have been a Nazi sympathizer:
The accused driver, James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Ohio, had espoused extremist ideals at least since high school, according to Derek Weimer, a history teacher.
Weimer said that he taught Fields during his junior and senior years at Randall K. Cooper High School in Kentucky. In a class called “America’s Modern Wars,” Weimer said that Fields wrote a deeply researched paper about the Nazi military during World War II.
“It was obvious that he had this fascination with Nazism and a big idolatry of Adolf Hitler,” Weimer said. “He had white supremacist views. He really believed in that stuff.”
Weimer said that Fields’s research project into the Nazi military was well written but appeared to be a “big lovefest for the German military and the Waffen-SS.”
This deals a blow to any incipient alt-right conspiracy theory that, oh, maybe his gas pedal got stuck. Yesterday perennial alt-right defender John Cardillo — in between issuing tweets blaming the wrong person, and talking about how “the right is finally fighting back” so you have to “strap in” because it’s “going to get bumpier” — filled his Twitter timeline with theories about how this might be a false flag operation. Guess that theory is done.
Time for Cardillo and his ilk to move to Plan B: proclaim the need for Fields to be tried for murder while spending all your time denouncing Antifa.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 8/13/2017 @ 1:07 pm
Again, Weim(a/e)r creeps up in the discussion.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 8/13/2017 @ 1:23 pm
Yes trying him for murder is a easy call, but one looks at the case of Mr. Damore and notes some things are just crimethink. You look in the judiciary and you observe 2/3 times enforcing current law is practically impossible you look at Berkeley or Yale or dartmouth, and you note intellectual liberty is a memory, whether its Shapiro or coulter or milo.narciso (d1f714) — 8/13/2017 @ 1:31 pm
Greetings:
Makes me glad all my history teachers are dead. Doesn’t anyone know anymore that there’s a time to keep one’s mouth shut ???
A crime this serious and looks what crawls out of the woodwork.11B40 (6abb5c) — 8/13/2017 @ 1:36 pm
I wrote a casually researched paper on the Assassin Cult for English 101 in college. I hope my instructor doesn’t remember me should I ever be in an auto accident that makes the news.
Interesting fact. The founder of the cult was a friend and schoolmate of Omar Khayyam of Rubaiyat renown.nk (dbc370) — 8/13/2017 @ 1:41 pm
It is possible that everybody in Charlottesville over the weekend was vile, evil and responsible for the mayhem and deaths and injuries there.
The neo-Nazis are despicable an vile, racist swine.
The Anti-fa are in fact Anarchists and Marxist thugs who have engaged in violence across the nation for the past year, and are in fact, one of the few political groups as vile and dangerous as the neo-Nazis.
The mayor and police chief in Charlottesville had one job over the weekend: maintain order. It looks like they intentionally failed to do so, and allowed the Anti-fa thugs to engage in violence at will.
Once you realize the local government and law enforcement are going to stand down and let vile, evil thugs get away with assault, battery, and mayhem, there aren’t many good options remaining to the other side.
Of course, that neither justifies nor excuses ramming a car into a crowd of people. This is in fact what terrorist, murdering thugs do.
The problem is, once the government has proven they will not enforce laws and in fact will allow one group to get away with violence, other groups will respond in kind, and it will escalate.
As I have been saying, expect Berlin ala 1918/1919 and Germany 1930/1933 to erupt across the nation now and extremist groups take advantage of this to foment more chaos and violence.
Obama said he wanted to fundamentally transform the nation and he has. We are now on the brink of a very uncivil war.WarEagle82 (2b3d34) — 8/13/2017 @ 1:48 pm