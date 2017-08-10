CNN Should Not Have Fired Jeffrey Lord
I despise shameless Trump enthusiasts who routinely make laughable arguments on Trump’s behalf. Jeffrey Lord falls squarely in that category. In a way, I can’t believe I’m about to defend Jeffrey Lord.
But I’m about to defend Jeffrey Lord.
CNN fired Lord today because he sarcastically tweeted “Sieg Heil” at someone he considers to be a fascist.
That’s a bad reason to fire someone.
Here’s how CNN reported the story:
CNN severed ties with Jeffrey Lord on Thursday, hours after he ignited controversy by tweeting the words “Sieg Heil!” at a prominent liberal activist.
“Nazi salutes are indefensible,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”
To call Lord’s tweet a “Nazi salute” requires one to deliberately blind oneself to the context.
Here’s what really happened. Lord wrote a column about Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters. See if you can discern Lord’s opinion about Carusone and Media Matters from certain subtle clues hidden in the following passages from Lord’s column:
Over there at Media Matters — aka Media Matters Fascists, the anti-free speech bigots who, in typical fascist style, make it their mission to shut down speech they don’t like — MMF’s Angelo Carusone has come to my Twitter feed to respond.
. . . .
I am even happier that he has put his fascist spirit out there in reprintable form.
. . . .
You have been playing this fascist game for years with others — Rush Limbaugh, Glenn Beck, Bill O’Reilly etc etc. If there is a conservative with an audience of any size your fascist instinct is not to debate honestly but to simply silence the opposition. Period.
. . . .
This is America, Angelo. Not Fascist Italy, Nazi Germany or Communist Russia.
Did you catch that? I went ahead and put the clues in bold in case it was too understated.
I think maybe Lord thinks Carusone is a fascist.
I’m not saying it’s great writing. Lord could try consulting a thesaurus every now and then. But I sense a certain theme to the passage. And that theme is: “Angelo Carusone is a fascist.”
So then, today, the following Twitter exchange occurs:
@GoAngelo Now posted at @amspectator FYI https://t.co/5P2FujFBsL
— Jeff Lord (@realJeffreyLord) August 10, 2017
Your headline has a mistake in it. Why do you expect anyone to take you seriously when you don't take yourself seriously.
— Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) August 10, 2017
Sieg Heil!
— Jeff Lord (@realJeffreyLord) August 10, 2017
Lord tweets out his column. Carusone tries to bust Lord’s chops, and Lord responds by saying “Sieg Heil.”
It’s . . . kind of obvious what’s happening there, isn’t it? For CNN to say that’s a “Nazi salute” is to suggest that Lord meant it unironically. But you can’t possibly be familiar with the context and think that.
This is just the latest example of the left calling for someone’s head on a platter by ignoring the context of what they said, and imposing a completely unreasonable meaning on the words.
As much as I despise Lord, I despise this worse.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
If you are on the Right at the MSM, you stand on thin ice. If a leftist had said this, it would ahve been understood as sarcasm and nothing would have been done. This is wrongful termination based on political discrimination. Which may or may not be a thing in Georgia.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/10/2017 @ 8:56 pm
That being said, Lord should have noticed the thin ice and not been jumping up and down so hard.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/10/2017 @ 8:57 pm
CNN must be jealous of all the attention Google is getting for being so woke.Patricia (5fc097) — 8/10/2017 @ 9:01 pm
Words are words. People have to be responsible for them, stand behind them, and the anonymity of social media (and the distance between people at different computers) does not help.
But we are almost to a place where the word matters more than the intent. Bumper sticker thinking uber alles.
Whoops. I used German.
You call someone a vile name, you need to be held accountable in some fashion (though not by firing). My solution is to make the person speak in real life to their target (to make it personal). But we have gotten weirdly 1920s Russia about language.
It’s like our language can antirevolutionary or something.
Brrrr.Simon Jester (bcb31a) — 8/10/2017 @ 9:16 pm
To call Lord’s tweet a “Nazi salute” requires one to deliberately blind oneself to the context.
Context is everything. Jeff Lord ain’t Mel Brooks.
Flashback: German class, London, 1971. Requirement of the day; German only spoken for the hour.
A new student in from the states, Master Bates (yes, every time he was called on snickers arose) was asked by the teacher to read a passage of text. He stood up by his desk, clicked his heels, lifted his right arm and said ‘Sig Heil!’
The class chuckled– for about three seconds.
Mrs. Swaizey, the German teacher married to our Jewish math prof, went wide-eyed, got up from her desk, pulled Bates’ arm down and in a raised voice so loud I can still hear it ringing in my ears over 45 years later, shouted: “NEVER! NEVER do you EVER do that in this classroom again! Do you understand me?!” A stunned Bates was escorted to the headmaster’s office. Suspended three days.
We didn’t learn much German that day but did learn something else that’s stayed with me half a century. A sobering lecture about how there’s a time and place for everything and what may be a glib to some is not so funny to others. Master Bates wasn’t a Mel Brooks either.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/10/2017 @ 9:56 pm