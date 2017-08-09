Report: Trump “Pissed” That Kelly Tried To Control His Twitter Account
But while the president has offered Kelly a level of control Priebus never managed to obtain, Trump has resisted giving his new chief of staff veto power over the spontaneous and provocative tweets that often serve as a distraction for his administration.
A series of news reports suggesting Kelly had sought oversight of Trump’s Twitter account, including a report that claimed Kelly wanted to know in advance what the president planned to post, made their way to Trump’s desk last week, a person familiar with the situation told the Washington Examiner.
Trump “was pissed when he read Kelly wanted to control his Twitter feed,” the person said.
Stories about palace intrigue based on anonymous sources are suspect right out of the gate. But they do provide data points with which to analyze the nature of the warring factions. This story takes care to note that Kelly was authorized to fire anyone except “Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Kellyanne Conway, and chief strategist Steve Bannon.” It’s not unreasonable to assume that the source is connected to one of those three camps, and using this leak to push back at Kelly’s restriction of their access to Trump.
In any event, if Kelly isn’t trying to control Trump’s Twitter usage, I’d be surprised — just as I’d be surprised if Trump didn’t resist such a move. As I have noted previously, it’s not a good look to be endlessly tweeting like a jackass about issues of personal pique, while the American people continue to suffer from your stalled legislative agenda. But Trump doesn’t seem to care about any of that.
In the end, the notion that Kelly is going to bring discipline to Trump is fanciful. We all knew it, but I guess it makes for a cute little side drama.
Ah, well. Maybe Kelly can at least help stop Trump from talking us into nuclear war. If he can perform even that one small service, maybe the change will have been worth it.
Don’t see this as a big deal if true. Twitter is a pure waste if time and a narcissist’s dream.NJRob (bcf15e) — 8/9/2017 @ 10:46 am
What next? Someone reporting that Trump did not care for how the White House chef made his eggs this morning?SPQR (240837) — 8/9/2017 @ 11:18 am
Kelly is WH Chief-of-Staff, he’s there to serve the President, not to control him or to limit his ability to communicate. If Kelly can’t do his job without infringing on the President’s exclusive prerogatives, then he’s overstepping his bounds and needs to read his job description again.ropelight (072508) — 8/9/2017 @ 11:28 am
The daily caller piece about who had been leaking is more interesting.
Ot I was surprised to see that new Stephenson tome was not in the stores yet.narciso (d1f714) — 8/9/2017 @ 11:30 am
Cue ominous piano music:
http://dailycaller.com/2017/08/09/exclusive-poisonous-atmosphere-grips-mcmasters-national-security-council-as-accusations-fly/?utm_source=site-sharenarciso (d1f714) — 8/9/2017 @ 11:32 am
I hope Kelly will stop NK from taking us into nuclear war.Q! bert (fc6e7d) — 8/9/2017 @ 11:34 am
#6, Goofy Q, you’ve got your account in the wrong bank if you think Kelly can stop the fat Korean t*rd from committing a Jim Jones style atrocity on a national scale.
If the porcine Nork dictator is determined to commit national suicide by Uncle Sam there’s little Kelly can do about it.
Salvation for the North Korean people is in the hands of China and Nork military leadership. Unless responsible adults take control and defuse the conflict, it’s a crap shoot the rogue nation survives to see the new year.ropelight (072508) — 8/9/2017 @ 12:01 pm
#7, please read the last paragraph of Patterico’s post and see if you meant to say “sarcastic Q” instead of goofy.Q! bert (fc6e7d) — 8/9/2017 @ 12:05 pm
Six days ago, the New York Times had: (online Aug 3 – page 1 August 4, 2017 paper)
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/03/us/politics/john-kelly-chief-of-staff-trump.html
Now, right after that, at 8:15 pm August 4, 2017 we have this Washington Examiner article, which says that while Kelly cannot control what the president posts, he would like him to avoid announcing big policy decisions on Twitter.
This would seem to have been provoked by the transgender ban in the military, which so far, is not official. The cause could also include what haoeopned with his own appointment, which was announced on Twitter.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 8/9/2017 @ 12:28 pm
@ropelight, #3:
You speak as if the one excludes the other.
I don’t know whether there’s anything to this story. I don’t care whether there is or not. But if there is, then in all probability nothing will happen right away — or in the near future, for that matter. Trump cannot possibly afford to fire John Kelly right after losing Spicer and Priebus and Scaramucci…and right after publicly praising Kelly for having done a bang-up job during his six months at Homeland Security. He needs Kelly more than Kelly needs him, if only to give the public a sense that the White House has finally stabilized a bit after a period of turmoil. The most he’ll do is stew over it.
I also assume that Kelly, having been a smart enough politician and a capable enough officer to get his fourth star, understands that this sort of protection only lasts so long, and won’t make a habit of doing things that will piss off a boss who has the ability to dismiss him at will.Demosthenes (09f714) — 8/9/2017 @ 12:42 pm
https://www.buzzfeed.com/johnhudson/trump-hasnt-appointed-an-ambassador-to-korea-and-now-its-a?utm_term=.ctpkka8PE#.gpA33gayv
Not that any of this matters. The pot stirrers have the Con, and Chuckles has his stage antics. It’s all good in the conservative ‘hood.Ben burn (02b525) — 8/9/2017 @ 1:10 pm
ho hum:narciso (d1f714) — 8/9/2017 @ 1:23 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/OlivierGuitta/status/895355139846004737?p=v
Who’s Next? – Tom Lehrer (w/a hiccup)
First we got the bomb and that was good
Cause we love peace and motherhood
Then Russia got the bomb, but that’s O.K
Cause the balance of power’s maintained that way!
Who’s next?
France got the bomb, but don’t you grieve
‘Cause they’re on our side, I believe
China got the bomb, but have no fears
They can’t wipe us out for at least five years!
Who’s next?
Then Indonesia claimed that they
Were gonna get one any day
South Africa wants two, that’s right:
One for the black and one for the white!
Who’s next?
Egypt’s gonna get one, too
Just to use on you know who
So Israel’s getting tense
Wants one in self defense
“The Lord’s our shepherd”, says the Psalm
But just in case, we better get a bomb!
Who’s next?
Luxembourg is next to go
And, who knows, maybe Monaco
We’ll try to stay serene and calm
When North Korea gets the bomb!
Who’s next, who’s next, who’s next?
Who’s next?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CdtAFIl2jhcDCSCA (797bc0) — 8/9/2017 @ 1:24 pm
“cute little side drama.”
What’s the bottom line?
I note the Pentagon told Eric in no uncertain terms he can’t have Afghanistan, Bannon or no Bannon.
The blowback from his tweets seem to last a few minutes, but old soldiers don’t forget. His bridge- burning will be his undoing. So many,many enemies too great to count.Ben burn (02b525) — 8/9/2017 @ 1:26 pm
Re the Norwegian blue thread, as flake is only one up this year:
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/08/09/trump-jeff-flake-robert-mercer-kelli-ward-241454narciso (d1f714) — 8/9/2017 @ 1:28 pm
This story is a little like the kinsman fake covers, that hid their success full oprrationnarciso (d1f714) — 8/9/2017 @ 1:30 pm
I think Tim Lehrer forgot Britain, which was third, and his projections from when he wrote that (circa 1965?) are alll wrong.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 8/9/2017 @ 1:34 pm
Trump made his bones tweeting directly to the voters and circumventing the national propaganda agencies. He ain’t about to put his administration’s future in the corrupt hands of hate mongers and socialist pukes.
Letting Trump be Trump means backing him up, not trying to shut him down. Our Republic dies when our President can be silenced by fools.ropelight (072508) — 8/9/2017 @ 2:00 pm
“President Trump was informed of the growing threat last December and on taking office his first orders to me emphasized the readiness of our ballistic missile defense and nuclear deterrent forces.”
~ U.S. Secretary of Defense, General James Mattis
https://twitter.com/amanda_m_macias/status/895325176501460993
“…his first orders…”
More evidence for you to toss in your word salad maker, Q!.
Tough day for you.Q! bert (fc6e7d) — 8/9/2017 @ 2:01 pm
I have made a mistake and I did not intend to post to Q! here. I will post on the correct string. Much apologies.Q! bert (fc6e7d) — 8/9/2017 @ 2:04 pm
Trump is used to bean- counters with a overbite who not only don’t bark but have no bite. I can see Kelly as a DI….
“”Who the f*ck said that? Who’s the slimy little communist sh*t twinkle toes co*k sucker who just signed his own death warrant?”Ben burn (02b525) — 8/9/2017 @ 2:37 pm
“…his first orders…”
German chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/9/2017 @ 4:15 pm