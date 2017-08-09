Megachurch Pastor: Trump Has “God-Given Authority” To Take Out Kim Jong-Un
[guest post by Dana]
Hoo-boy! I guess this is just a reminder that loose cannons abound. And I’m not just referring to President Trump and Kim Jong-Un:
“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil. In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-Un. I’m heartened to see that our president — contrary to what we’ve seen with past administrations who have taken, at best, a sheepish stance toward dictators and oppressors — will not tolerate any threat against the American people. When President Trump draws a red line, he will not erase it, move it, or back away from it. Thank God for a President who is serious about protecting our country.”
The pastor is Dr. Robert Jeffress, leader of the megachurch, First Baptist Dallas, which boasts a congregation of around 13,000.
I’ll resist going on a tear about the utter foolishness of some Trump loyalist who makes a living instructing others on how they should live conferring upon Trump a sort of Divine Right. Ugh.Dana (023079) — 8/9/2017 @ 7:21 pm
“Thank God for a President who is serious about protecting our country.”
Thank God for the NFL.
Another refreshing reminder of the wise decision to cease going to church services– starting in 1968.
Well has not boring like Joel osteen, I guess its more important what one albeit pro intent said mangling Romans than what Kim will do, if not stoppednarciso (d1f714) — 8/9/2017 @ 7:37 pm
“Hoo-boy!” is right.nk (dbc370) — 8/9/2017 @ 7:38 pm
There is biblical precedent for thatsteveg (e8c34d) — 8/9/2017 @ 7:41 pm
Sure, but being a third generation dynastic ruler, and fully as much a Christian as Trump, Kim Jong Un is much more credible as Divinely Anointed With The Mandate Of Heaven.nk (dbc370) — 8/9/2017 @ 7:46 pm
Along similar lines;narciso (d1f714) — 8/9/2017 @ 8:02 pm
Ever have the feeling that the Inquisition was not all bad?nk (dbc370) — 8/9/2017 @ 8:05 pm
That was a serious misunderstanding of scriptural authority as well.narciso (d1f714) — 8/9/2017 @ 8:13 pm
Another idiot preacher. Whatever. DJT’s lifelong de facto credo I am that I am. is much more worrisome.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 8/9/2017 @ 8:22 pm
Now reading romans is tricky becayse from a certain angle it can be interpreted as supporting divine rightnarciso (d1f714) — 8/9/2017 @ 8:31 pm
Dr. Robert Jeffress has about as much authority as the Pope when it comes to this topic. Is this news?AZ Bob (f7a491) — 8/9/2017 @ 8:39 pm
Your thesis that either of Trump or Kim Jong Un are “loose cannons” is unproven.Fred Z (05d938) — 8/9/2017 @ 9:02 pm
Last I looked, it was Congress who had the say-so. Now, I think that they should confer the authority to the President, who happens to be Trump (but what you gonna do?). I fully expect him to defer the decisions to his VERY able SecDef and the military, and any negotiations to his VERY able SecState, and refrain from tweeting things that just occurred to him. Fuc*ing up a war situation would be just the grist for the mill that his opponents want.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/9/2017 @ 9:07 pm
Fred, the problem with Kim is not that he’s a loose cannon, it’s that his family are serial blackmailers. If they repeatedly got tribute with the THREAT of nuclear weapons, what do you suppose happens when they have real ones they can put on target?Kevin M (752a26) — 8/9/2017 @ 9:09 pm
