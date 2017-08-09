Megachurch Pastor: Trump Has “God-Given Authority” To Take Out Kim Jong-Un

[guest post by Dana]

Hoo-boy! I guess this is just a reminder that loose cannons abound. And I’m not just referring to President Trump and Kim Jong-Un:

“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil. In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-Un. I’m heartened to see that our president — contrary to what we’ve seen with past administrations who have taken, at best, a sheepish stance toward dictators and oppressors — will not tolerate any threat against the American people. When President Trump draws a red line, he will not erase it, move it, or back away from it. Thank God for a President who is serious about protecting our country.”

The pastor is Dr. Robert Jeffress, leader of the megachurch, First Baptist Dallas, which boasts a congregation of around 13,000.

–Dana