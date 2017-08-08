President Trump Vows Fire And Fury, And Power Like This World Has Never Seen Before
[Patterico and I each wrote a post about this. This is a combination of the two.]
North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a normal state. And as I said they will be met with fire, fury, and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.
“Lovely,” says our host.
One lunatic faces off against another. Each makes grand pronouncements from which it is difficult to back down.
What could possibly go wrong?
The president’s comments came as North Korea earlier in the day escalated its criticism of the United States, as well as its neighboring allies, by warning that it will mobilize all its resources to take “physical action” in retaliation against the latest round of United Nations sanctions.
The statement, carried by the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency, was the strongest indication yet that the country could conduct another nuclear or missile test, as it had often done in response to past United Nations sanctions. Until now, the North’s response to the latest sanctions had been limited to strident yet vague warnings, such as threatening retaliation “thousands of times over.”
“Packs of wolves are coming in attack to strangle a nation,” the North Korean statement said. “They should be mindful that the D.P.R.K.’s strategic steps accompanied by physical action will be taken mercilessly with the mobilization of all its national strength.”
Resolution 2371 was unanimously supported in a vote by the UN Security Council several days ago. As a result of its passage, “the regime of Kim Jong Un will be banned from exporting any goods or services. The BBC estimates that the sanctions will reduce North Korean exports from $3 billion to $2 billion annually. That $2 billion will be retained by continued illicit trading with nations such as China”. The sanctions also “ban[s] member countries from importing coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood from North Korea. They also prohibit member nations from hosting any additional workers from the North above their current levels.”
After the president left the golf course to make his tit-for-tat fire and fury threat, North Korea made a threat of their own against Guam, which has two US military bases:
North Korea said on Wednesday it is “carefully examining” a plan to strike the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam with missiles…
A spokesman for the Korean People’s Army, in a statement carried by the North’s state-run KCNA news agency, said the strike plan will be “put into practice in a multi-current and consecutive way any moment” once leader Kim Jong Un makes a decision.
In another statement citing a different military spokesman, North Korea also said it could carry out a pre-emptive operation if the United States showed signs of provocation.
Earlier Pyongyang said it was ready to give Washington a “severe lesson” with its strategic nuclear force in response to any U.S. military action.
On one hand, while John McCain believes the situation is serious, he warns that the president’s rhetoric is not helpful and that he should instead “walk softly and carry a big stick”. On the other hand, Tom Nichols thinks we all need to take a deep breath:
Both reactions seem wise.
To me, this is yet another example where the President needs to not make any threats, warnings, or major statements without first seeking the approval of his reliable and experienced advisors.Dana (023079) — 8/8/2017 @ 6:49 pm
I like Derbyshire’s theories on gunboat diplomacy.
Tell them repeatedly that they can do what they want to themselves and their immediate neighbors, but that if they interfere with us, we will bomb the living snot out of them, targeting particularly the homes and families of their senior idiots.
Let the posterity of Kim Jong Un be Kim Jong Nun.Fred Z (05d938) — 8/8/2017 @ 6:54 pm
Dia under general fLynn had one of the best track record, re the Libyan report one month before Benghazi, which I’ve referred on various occasions, they didn’t make a big deal about the vaunted 17 agency findingnarciso (d1f714) — 8/8/2017 @ 6:58 pm
Hot take off the griddle:
https://mobile.twitter.com/ExumAM/status/895068894372737025narciso (d1f714) — 8/8/2017 @ 7:01 pm
Mike Flynn? When Mike Flynn was head of the DIA he sent a whole day at the HQ of the GRU and he was arguing for co-operation with Russia in Syria and I think he’s suspected by some people of having been a Russian spy back then – or else why did the New York Times mention that?
Of course Mueller doesn’t seem to be looking into that angle.Sammy Finkelman (a3d36d) — 8/8/2017 @ 7:11 pm
2. Fred Z (05d938) — 8/8/2017 @ 6:54 pm
Trump doesn’t want retaliation – he wants prevention, and abandoning allies doesn’t sound like an idea reliable and experienced advisors would want.Sammy Finkelman (a3d36d) — 8/8/2017 @ 7:14 pm
Looking the otherway with the donbas report team (ballard will explain) letting the shbihas run rampant, the rhides road show some mild sanctions against caracas nothing with bite no to mention belans heist if the exchanges and the rusatom deal, there wiil be a quiz.narciso (d1f714) — 8/8/2017 @ 7:17 pm
So the Russian sanction would more affect firms like mannesman and Siemens who do business with Russia and downstream with Iran.narciso (d1f714) — 8/8/2017 @ 7:30 pm
Sammy, South Korea is not much of an ally. What have they done for the USA lately? It looks to me like “ally” in their case means “dependent”. Sort of like France and Germany.
Jesus, are Americans always such suckers?
America is just the big, rich, drunk, guy of the world, tucking thousand dollar bills into the panties of hookers, and he never does get laid, he just passes out and the hookers steal his wallet and laugh at him.
I’m Canadian, disgusted at my country, one of the hookers, and disgusted at yours.
Patterico says I’m a fool of a Trumpkin. Maybe so. Anything is better than what we’ve had.Fred Z (05d938) — 8/8/2017 @ 7:36 pm
The previous regime under Mrs park, was more prowestern than the new got, the Jimmy carrel of sraoul, but they are threatened just as much because they are considered a puppet regime tied to the Japan, the one time conqueror in the us, as much I disagree with Bruce comings revisionist view of north Korean history. I do acknowledge the key factsnarciso (d1f714) — 8/8/2017 @ 7:50 pm
Not seeing the nutcasery on Trump’s part here. If the Norks nuke us, we’re going to nuke them hard.Is this some kind of brutal excess or something?Richard Aubrey (0d7df4) — 8/8/2017 @ 8:11 pm
It’s funny to watch my academic pals on Twitter. They must hate all things involving DJT. I mean, I don’t like the fellow, but if he does something good, it’s important to admit to that freely. Otherwise, it takes you to weird places.
Like my buddies basically saying that Trump is the warmonger here.
I need to watch “Team America” to reboot my mood.Simon Jester (bcb31a) — 8/8/2017 @ 8:17 pm
They are the epitome of epistemuc closure aren’t they. We cannot it is like riding on the amazonnarciso (d1f714) — 8/8/2017 @ 8:20 pm
Does exum realize the same chief negotiator behind the Korea was part and parcel of the Rhodesia road show.narciso (d1f714) — 8/8/2017 @ 8:37 pm
Bill Clinton unleashed the bombast too. He said “It would mean the end of their country.” I guess that’s “Step 3″ in the “How to Deal with the Norks” playbook.
So hopefully we are all not about to die. Yet.
http://www.nytimes.com/1993/07/13/world/clinton-s-warning-irks-north-korea.htmlPatricia (5fc097) — 8/8/2017 @ 9:07 pm
And trump has considered the question as an interview with Tim russert in 99 suggestsnarciso (d1f714) — 8/8/2017 @ 9:11 pm
In this corner, Blusterer 1.
In this other corner, Blusterer 2.
As long as Blusterer 1 and Blusterer 2 think the other one is simply blustering, we’re okay.
Danger comes when Blusterer 1 decides Blusterer 2 is not blustering, or Blusterer 2 decides Blusterer 1 is not blustering.
Of course I live in the corner of the US which is furthest away from NK….
I don’t think there is a good answer to the problem. Perhaps tell China that if they permanently resolve the situation we will stop objecting to their claims in the South China Sea. Some sort of positive inducement.kishnevi (d0d2b7) — 8/8/2017 @ 9:25 pm
The problem knish is that north Korea is still an independent actor from china. Somewhat like Cuba was in 1962 via a via kryschevnarciso (d1f714) — 8/8/2017 @ 9:29 pm
Simon, Team America is one of my favorite movies. The next season of South Park is sure to be awesome.
I am going to give Trump at least a little credit: He has drawn the red line, and unlike Obama, people probably believe him. I believe that he is serious about a strike on North Korea, and I sorely wish Bill Clinton had been.
Patricia is correct to cite Clinton’s own warnings while Madeline Albright gave the North Koreans a deal that really did the world a severe injustice (much as Obama’s recent deal with Iran will be something Americans pay a price for down the road).
And this is the big Trump argument. He’s better than a return to a Clinton administration. I have to say, a North Korea with nukes is a pretty damn good argument in his favor, as much as I greatly dislike Trump.
Pray, everyone. North Korea is a human rights disaster and the terrible cost of saving those people, the decades it would take, is the right thing to do (I remain a neocon). North Korea can and will sell its nuclear missile systems. They are truly desperate for money. They literally print fake American currency all day long just to buy the parts for these bombs. They plan to use them to get money and influence, and they must be stopped, and now doing so will be painful.
Having lived in Korea, I’ve always loved those people, who work very hard to more like Americans, and have done a pretty amazing thing in the last 25 years. A nuke in Seoul is the true fear.Dustin (ba94b2) — 8/8/2017 @ 10:16 pm
Fred Z, doesn’t sound like you’re an ally of America, given your calling us a drunk dumbass. Why should America listen to the advice of someone who hates our influence and success?Dustin (ba94b2) — 8/8/2017 @ 10:18 pm