ObamaCare Repeal Turncoat Dean Heller Will Face A New Primary Opponent
Unfortunately, he’s a “Make America Great Again” Trump-style opportunist:
Danny Tarkanian, the son of a legendary Nevada college basketball coach who has run for office several times, announced Tuesday morning that he will challenge Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada’s Republican primary next year.
Tarkanian announced his bid on “Fox and Friends,” where he criticized Heller as a “Never-Trumper” and said that his stance on the president helped Hillary Clinton carry the state.
“So many people have contacted me in the past few months, saying ‘You got to run against Dean Heller,'” Tarkanian said. “They understand, like I do, that we’re never going to make America great again unless we have senators in office supporting President Trump. Dean Heller wasn’t just one of the first Never-Trumpers in the state of Nevada, he was one of the most influential. He actually helped Hillary Clinton win the state of Nevada.”
I have mixed feelings about this.
On one hand, I am thrilled to see any challenger to Dean Heller. On the other hand, I’m not sure Tarkanian is the guy we want to see in the Senate.
Heller was one of six turncoats on the repeal of ObamaCare. There has been no real vote to repeal ObamaCare. But on the closest thing the GOP has advanced this year, Dean Heller was a traitor.
In 2015, a repeal bill — one that repealed as much of ObamaCare as possible without 60 votes — was passed by a majority of the Senate. Among the people who voted for that bill were Dean Heller, John McCain, Shelley Moore Capito, Lisa Murkowski, Lamar Alexander, and Rob Portman.
But of course such a bill was designed to be vetoed — and it was, by President Obama.
When it was re-submitted this year, Heller and the other five voted no. Because they knew that it would be signed this time.
With the “skinny repeal” vote, the GOP has managed to muddy the waters on who actually opposed ObamaCare repeal. There is a mythology that John McCain single-handedly killed any real effort to repeal ObamaCare. The GOP is complicit in that mythology. Let me clarify — which requires taking a step back and going back to the original House bill.
The original bill passed by the House, the AHCA, was garbage. It was essentially a codification of ObamaCare’s basic structure, with some tinkering around the edges, and some meaningless commitments to reduce Medicaid in the future — reductions that Mitch McConnell correctly told his members would never actually happen. That bill didn’t deserve to be passed by the Senate.
The final vote — the one that got the most publicity — was the vote on “skinny repeal,” which was not just garbage, but hot garbage. It was an effort to simply strip away unpopular aspects of ObamaCare and leave the ones people liked, even though it would create an immediately unsustainable insurance market and necessitate giant bailouts and subsidies.
Somewhere in between, the 2015 bill was re-submitted and voted down by Heller and the other turncoats. That was the real chance for real repeal.
But by putting the blame for its failure on a (probably terminally) ill octogenarian who will never run for office again, the GOP could allow other people to pose as being for repeal. Heller was one of those people. And it fooled the rubes, including the rubes at CNN, who today “report”:
Heller has recently drawn the ire of conservatives after he frequently criticized Trump’s plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, leading a pro-Trump group to briefly run anti-Heller ads. . . . Heller eventually decided to stick with Trump and backed his party’s efforts on health care, which ultimately failed.
That bolded sentence is 100% false. Heller once again posed as backing repeal — just like he posed as backing repeal in 2015. It is a wholly fraudulent position.
Does that mean Tarkanian is the answer? I am doubtful. He is a perennial candidate and my preliminary impression of him is that he has the policy chops of a Donald Trump, which is to say none. He criticized Heller over his opposition to the original House repeal bill, even though that was garbage.
Is Tarkanian the ideal candidate? No.
Will he make Dean Heller’s life miserable? Probably.
Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
If Trump is the native genius we hear so much about he will endorse Tarkanian just to sabotage. But he’s just not that snart.Ben burn (12ab2c) — 8/8/2017 @ 10:43 am
Smart..Ben burn (12ab2c) — 8/8/2017 @ 10:44 am
Oh wait. Competence follows loyalty wrt Trump priorities.Ben burn (12ab2c) — 8/8/2017 @ 10:49 am
If your gonna go celebrity Armo, why not internet badass Dan Bilzerian? Ara P.might have been the last not oft-putting one left.urbanleftbehind (20689a) — 8/8/2017 @ 10:50 am
The Republican campiagn promsie was not REPEAL, but REPEAL and REPLACE.
And Heller did side with what trumo wanted that day, and Trump never wanted REPEAL alone. He was for that bill as a method of forcing Democrats to the table.
What’s ahpepned now is that Sxhumer was holding aup confirmation by forcing debates, and he agreed to let nominations go through because McConnell told him the health care bill was dead.
Now Donald Trump is not going to like it if any bill is passed authorizing payments to insurance companies without repealing the individual and employer mandates. They seem to want merely to raise the threshhold from 50 employees to 500.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 8/8/2017 @ 10:57 am
Hedgerow country.
On to Paris.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/8/2017 @ 11:29 am
I don’t think a never-Trump/hardly ever Trump is going to primary a GOP regular, no matter how deserving. It’s the MAGA sorts who are going to primary people in 2018.Appalled (0119d8) — 8/8/2017 @ 11:30 am
Legends in their own minds, appalled?Ben burn (12ab2c) — 8/8/2017 @ 11:34 am
https://wwiitracings.files.wordpress.com/2014/01/hedgerow-cutter.jpg
http://www.militaryhistoryonline.com/wwii/articles/hedgerowbreakout.aspx
Why I trust my Sailors. And Marines.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/8/2017 @ 11:41 am
That’s hard, at#7, the only way that happens is if Dems run a Potempkin primary in a same-day-party-declaration state and they do the Cochran maneuver.urbanleftbehind (70a0d3) — 8/8/2017 @ 12:07 pm
This place seems populated by highly intelligent people that I generally disagree with on politics.
Could someone please point me to the reasoning conservatives’ motivations behind the destruction of the ACA?
The ACA helped me when I needed it and it has helped others that I know. Any solid, relatively concise sources on how it’s actually hurting us as a nation?
I am from another bubble entirely, but I’m legitimately curious
Sorry if this is a threadjack.curious lurker (131c4c) — 8/8/2017 @ 12:56 pm
Paging Kevin M.urbanleftbehind (c6107a) — 8/8/2017 @ 12:57 pm
@11. In America has nothing to do w/health and everything to do w/economics.
Conservatives simply have an adverse reaction -literally knee jerk, as it were- to change in general and all things w/t scent of socialism. They opposed Social Security (but collect it); opposed Medicare (but use it) and now the ACA. It needs tweaking to be sure but we all have individual cases for and against it.
Privatization is a wor$hip word; from space travel to postal service.
Today, the chatter is prayers to privatize war– in Afghanistan no less. You know, like the church did back in the day hiring armies to crusade and ‘spread the word’ — at spear and sword point.
Rohrabacher Wants To Privatize Afghan War
dailycaller.com/…/exclusive-republican-congressman-backs-plan-to-privatize-bulk-of…
California Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher is supportive of a plan to privatize much of the war in Afghanistan.
Madness.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/8/2017 @ 1:17 pm
curious lurker
Are you OK with the government being in control of such an important aspect of your life?Truthbetold (1ab5c1) — 8/8/2017 @ 1:17 pm
@Patterico:On one hand, I am thrilled to see any challenger to Dean Heller. On the other hand, I’m not sure Tarkanian is the guy we want to see in the Senate.
You can only make one thing your highest priority. If your highest priority is seeing Heller punished for being a “traitor”*, then you would need to work to push forward the candidate most likely to unseat him, no matter if flawed, and if that guy’s Tarkanian he’s Tarkanian.
If your highest priority is seeing the highest quality Republican Senator for Nevada, then once Tarkanian is the only challenger, the you might need to work to push forward Heller.
Do you know which way you prefer to go on this, and why? Is it more important to keep out people who’ve done something you can’t tolerate, or keep up the level of the people who are in the government? Can’t speak for all readers but seeing you flesh out your thinking would be instructive for me.
My druthers are, when in doubt, vote the bums out. If you’ve made a mistake and thrown out a good one there’s always another coming along; if you’ve voted in a bad one in throwing out the incumbent, well it’s only a few years and you can throw him out too. I prefer a polity where there are no “safe seats”, because I abhor a class that makes politics an occupation. I’d rather be governed by the first 100 names in the phone book, as the man said.
*Quote quotes, not scare quotes. It was your word, is all I mean to indicate by the quotes,Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/8/2017 @ 1:22 pm
Option 1: re-elect HellerKevin M (752a26) — 8/8/2017 @ 1:36 pm
Option 2: elect a progressive.
Hopefully, in 60 days time we will be talking about bi-partisan efforts to repair Obamacare, rather than worrying over the Hellers and McCains of the Senate.
More hopefully yet, we won’t be in national mourning for hundreds or thousands of American dead, whose feckless President made his past incompetence lack of judgment look like a school play, as compared to the La Scala-sized mis-steps and errors he is quite capable of effecting presently . . .
E.g., today’s: “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Mr. Trump told reporters at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a normal state and as I said they will be met with fire and fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”Q! (267694) — 8/8/2017 @ 1:39 pm
@11. Lived in the UK half a decade w/family in age range from teens to 70s- NHC worked fine; delivered affordable care/script; Harley Street doctors and excellent outpatient services. The system in America needs mending; it got broken by greed.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/8/2017 @ 1:46 pm
@17. Mr. Trump told reporters at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.
Patterico can tag him on this one– Trump was likely watching the teevee and caught the PBS rebroadcast about ‘The Bomb’ and more or less lifted a quote from Truman.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/8/2017 @ 1:49 pm
The coach’s son says he aligns with Trump, so I would hope that’s another vote for repeal and replace. I don’t know if the true conservatives could hope to really grow their caucus in the next few years to upset the establishment, so I’ll take Tark.Patricia (5fc097) — 8/8/2017 @ 1:50 pm
