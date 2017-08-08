Memo To Employees From Google’s CEO Seems A Bit Inconsistent
In a quick follow-up to last night’s post about the Google memo, I wanted to post Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s own memo of response sent to employees:
This has been a very difficult time. I wanted to provide an update on the memo that was circulated over this past week.
First, let me say that we strongly support the right of Googlers to express themselves, and much of what was in that memo is fair to debate, regardless of whether a vast majority of Googlers disagree with it. However, portions of the memo violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace. Our job is to build great products for users that make a difference in their lives. To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK. It is contrary to our basic values and our Code of Conduct, which expects “each Googler to do their utmost to create a workplace culture that is free of harassment, intimidation, bias and unlawful discrimination.”
The memo has clearly impacted our co-workers, some of whom are hurting and feel judged based on their gender. Our co-workers shouldn’t have to worry that each time they open their mouths to speak in a meeting, they have to prove that they are not like the memo states, being “agreeable” rather than “assertive,” showing a “lower stress tolerance,” or being “neurotic.”
At the same time, there are co-workers who are questioning whether they can safely express their views in the workplace (especially those with a minority viewpoint). They too feel under threat, and that is also not OK. People must feel free to express dissent. So to be clear again, many points raised in the memo—such as the portions criticizing Google’s trainings, questioning the role of ideology in the workplace, and debating whether programs for women and underserved groups are sufficiently open to all—are important topics. The author had a right to express their views on those topics—we encourage an environment in which people can do this and it remains our policy to not take action against anyone for prompting these discussions.
The past few days have been very difficult for many at the company, and we need to find a way to debate issues on which we might disagree—while doing so in line with our Code of Conduct. I’d encourage each of you to make an effort over the coming days to reach out to those who might have different perspectives from your own. I will be doing the same.
I have been on work related travel in Africa and Europe the past couple of weeks and had just started my family vacation here this week. I have decided to return tomorrow as clearly there’s a lot more to discuss as a group—including how we create a more inclusive environment for all.
1. Google claims to strongly support the rights of employees to express themselves. And yet when one employee exercised those Google-given rights to express himself, he was fired.
2. How does the CEO know that the vast majority of employees disagree with Damore’s memo? Would they actually want to go on record agreeing and supporting Damore after seeing him be fired for exercising his Google-given rights?
3. It’s fair to debate what is in the memo per the CEO, and yet when Damore brought up what was fair to debate, he was fired.
4. It allegedly crossed the line by promoting harmful gender stereotypes, except that Damore simply suggested that innate differences between the sexes, to some degree, contribute to the low representation of women in tech, and then he provided options to work with that possibility to increase, or at least encourage a greater participation of women. He didn’t ridicule or threaten or harass anyone. This is what an intellectual challenge looks like.
5. James Damore, in exercising his Google-given rights to express himself, was directly attempting to “do his utmost to create a workplace culture that is free of harassment, intimidation, bias and unlawful discrimination”. He was attempting to open discussion, honestly and seemingly without fear of reprisal directly because of the words and assurances in Google’s own Code of Conduct.
6. In as much as some employees feel hurt and judged as a gender, it appeared that Damore was also feeling judged and possibly hurt for his non-leftist views and resistance to conforming to the prescribed political positions held by Google – even before he wrote the memo. Because his feelings of being judged were the result of the company’s political biases, and were in the minority, does that make them invalid?
7. While the CEO does not want employees to have to worry about opening their mouths, in retrospect, shouldn’t Damore have worried about opening his own mouth via a memo? Does that freedom from concern really extend to every employee and the positions and views they value and stand upon?
8. If employees holding minority views question whether they can really freely express their views (without fear of reprisal) because they already feel under threat, and they’ve just witnessed an employee holding similar minority views be fired for doing that very thing, why on earth would any concerned employees sharing similar views believe his claims?
The “author had a right express their views on those topics—we encourage an environment in which people can do this and it remains our policy to not take action against anyone for prompting these discussions,” AND YET WE JUST TOOK MAJOR ACTION AGAINST AN EMPLOYEE FOR EXERCISING THOSE RIGHTS WHEN HE EXPRESSED HIS VIEWS.
“Numerous individuals alleged to be members of Google’s management team have been caught bragging about forming blacklists to impact the careers of colleagues with different political beliefs.
In a series of screenshots from 2015 onwards provided to Breitbart News by a verified Google employee, individuals described as left-wing Google management employees can be seen discussing the ways they punish their colleagues both inside and out of the company.
“While Google appears to be doing very little to quell the hostile voices that exists inside the company, I want those hostile voices to know: I will never, ever hire hire/transfer you onto my team. Ever. I don’t care if you are perfect fit of technically excellent or whatever,” declared former employee Adam Fletcher in a post on Google’s internal, staff-only Google+ network: “Internal Plus.” “I will actively not work with you, even to the point where your team or product is impacted by this decision. I’ll communicate why to your manager if it comes up”…….
……”In another post, alleged Site Reliability Manager Paul Cowan warned to employees that “freedom of speech is the right to freely express an opinion. It is most assuredly not the right to express an opinion with freedom from the consequences.”
Cowan continued to reference a post from Google dissidents, who were discussing the blacklists being created by an “SJW cabal” at the company, before defending the concept of punishing anti-SJW employees.
“To be clear: this is, in my opinion, perfectly acceptable,” he declared. “Quoting this as if it were some egregious abuse of power, or of your rights, is laughable… My life, happiness, and mental health, are worth too much to me to burn my precious happy-fu working with people I find contemptible, unpleasant, or even in some cases merely irritating.”
Destroying the career of someone you find “merely irritating”…….AKA tolerance at Google.
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/08/07/revealed-inside-googles-sjw-cabal-blacklists/harkin (536957) — 8/8/2017 @ 7:18 am
I can’t imagine anyone ever getting fired over suggesting “innate differences” between men and women.Lawrence Summers (1044d2) — 8/8/2017 @ 7:42 am
High schools and colleges are going out of their way to attract women into scientific and technical courses; it seems that, when given the freedom to choose what courses they will take, females seem less likely than males to choose STEM courses. If they are less likely to choose STEM courses, then of course there will be fewer of them in the STEM fields when they join the workforce.
Maybe the reaction to the memo ought to be to ask why, when given the freedom to choose women are choosing STEM courses less frequently than men.The inquisitive Dana (1044d2) — 8/8/2017 @ 7:46 am
5 – Well, he certainly triggered you.
Here’s a comment from the NYTimes article on same:
“You can’t really blame Google. I mean, what could be more American? Trample customer privacy rights while funneling profits offshore to avoid paying taxes, all the while virtue signaling and pandering to mass media. Ironic really, that they never considered the possibility of an engineer writing a cogent, pointed memo highlighting social problems at the company.”harkin (536957) — 8/8/2017 @ 7:47 am
Here is a list of the most “shocking” quotes from the manifesto, as listed by a horrified CNBC hack:
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/08/07/shocking-quotes-from-the-viral-google-manifesto.html
I find myself nodding in agreement. I guess the shock is that someone would actually dare to speak this kind of Truth to Power.
—————
HOW DARE HE!!!
Especially #6 & 11. I suspect that #9 is what got him fired though.
The only thing that seems pulled out of his ass is #5.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/8/2017 @ 8:23 am
The author had a right to express their views on those topics—we encourage an environment in which people can do this and it remains our policy to not take action against anyone for prompting these discussions.
… so long as they don’t make anyone uncomfortable when they do this, or suggest that the programs are based on faulty assumptions.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/8/2017 @ 8:27 am
To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work
This was never suggested in the memo. People who say this are lying, or cannot read.
The memo never stated, suggested, or implied that anyone working at Google was biologically less suited to be there. He was talking about the populations from which Google employees are drawn, which may have fewer proportions of well-suited people due in part to biological factors, and suggested this might be why the proportions employed at Google and in tech are not representative of the proportions of the general population.
If you were choosing sides for a pick-up game of basketball, and Sally is seven feet tall, would you refuse to pick her because women average shorter than men? Does the existence of Sally, who is taller than the vast majority of men, mean that women do NOT average shorter than men? Should we expect fifty percent of basketball’s 7 foot and above players to be women because 50% of the general population is women.
There are many people who engage in crimestop* and refuse to understand the actual logic involved, and mislead others about what it really is.
*“Crimestop means the faculty of stopping short, as though by instinct, at the threshold of any dangerous thought. It includes the power of not grasping analogies, of failing to perceive logical errors, of misunderstanding the simplest arguments if they are inimical to Ingsoc, and of being bored or repelled by any train of thought which is capable of leading in a heretical direction. Crimestop, in short, means protective stupidity.”Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/8/2017 @ 8:53 am
Just as some on the Right deny science that runs counter to the “God > humans > environment” hierarchy (e.g., evolution and climate change) the Left tends to deny science concerning biological differences between people (e.g., IQ[8] and sex differences). Thankfully, climate scientists and evolutionary biologists generally aren’t on the right. Unfortunately, the overwhelming majority of humanities and social scientists learn left (about 95%), which creates enormous confirmation bias, changes what’s being studied, and maintains myths like social constructionism and the gender wage gap[9]. Google’s left leaning makes us blind to this bias and uncritical of its results, which we’re using to justify highly politicized programs.
The bold must have caused as much of the tantrum as anything. They absolutely refuse to even discuss science if it does not agree with the dogma. He’s saying the indoctrination they rely on for groupthink is harmful…..can’t have any of that.harkin (9803a7) — 8/8/2017 @ 9:02 am
Personally, I happen to agree w/ much of the discussion and complaints raised here w/ respect to the original memo and the corporate response thereto. Inter alia, “the Media” has overall done a particularly poor job in reporting this story.
In this vein, I recommend this article from the Atlantic’s Conor Friedersdorf.Q! (267694) — 8/8/2017 @ 9:43 am
26 – Great link. One can never tell where CF will come down on an issue but he nails it here.
“To object to a means of achieving x is not to be anti-x.”
Indeed.
He calls out Gizmodo, Slate, BBC, NPR, Fox News etc. all for their horrible reporting skills on this. Good for him.harkin (9803a7) — 8/8/2017 @ 9:50 am