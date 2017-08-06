On That Lawsuit Saying The GOP Is A Racketeering Organization: A Dissenting View
My RedState colleague streiff posted on Friday about a lawsuit filed by a retired attorney (who else?) accusing the GOP of doing THE RICO!!!1! As a reminder, here is a quote from the article streiff cited:
A retired attorney in Virginia Beach is so incensed that Republicans couldn’t repeal the Affordable Care Act he’s suing to get political donations back, accusing the GOP of fraud and racketeering.
Bob Heghmann, 70, filed a lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court saying the national and Virginia Republican parties and some GOP leaders raised millions of dollars in campaign funds while knowing they weren’t going to be able to overturn the ACA, also known as Obamacare.
The GOP “has been engaged in a pattern of Racketeering which involves massive fraud perpetrated on Republican voters and contributors as well as some Independents and Democrats,” the suit said. Racketeering, perhaps better known for use in prosecuting organized crime, involves a pattern of illegal behavior by a specific group.
streiff opined:
I think this is inspired and no matter what happens to this lawsuit–and I think a jury should be allowed to hear the case–other Republican lawyers across the nation should do the same. And they should also do it with the ‘defund Planned Parenthood’ bullsh**, too.
The GOP has used ObamaCare and Planned Parenthood to raise tens of millions of dollars with no intention of repealing one and defunding the other, not because the votes can’t be whipped, but because if they actually do those things they will have killed the Goose that Laid the Golden Egg.
I strongly agree with the second paragraph of that quote. I think it is well stated and it is absolutely, positively, 100% correct. (By the way, I would add “repealing Roe v. Wade” among the list of things that the GOP claims as a goal for fundraising purposes, but does not actually want to achieve. More on that some other time.) I do not think it’s going too far to call what the GOP did a “fraud.” That’s strong language (although not so much in today’s rhetorical climate), but in this case it feels apt. The image of Lucy taking the football away from Charlie Brown comes to mind. Republicans promised repeal for seven years. The electorate kept giving them everything they asked for. They never had any intention of delivering. Yes, it was a fraud.
So what’s my problem? Calling it “fraud” does not mean it’s the sort of “fraud” that is actionable in court. And the use of the almost-always-abused RICO statute is the cherry on top. That’s the detail that confirms your suspicion that this lawsuit is insane headline-grabbing B.S. by an attention seeker.
Ken White at Popehat once had a lawsplainer about RICO. The short answer is: it’s never RICO. I’m going to clean up Ken’s language a little bit for our family site, but perceptive readers will easily fill in the blanks:
That’s not what RICO means. RICO is not a [expletive deleted]ing frown emoji. It’s not an exclamation point. It’s not a rhetorical tool to convey you are upset about something. It’s not a petulant foot-stomp.
RICO is a really complicated racketeering law that has elaborate requirements that are difficult to meet. It’s overused by idiot plaintiff lawyers, and it’s ludicrously overused by a hundred million jackasses on the internet with an opinion and a mood disorder.
Ken has a full and detailed explanation of what RICO actually is at the link. Suffice it to say: this is not RICO. This lawsuit is not going anywhere. Might the retired lawyer be able to extract a “go away” settlement? Sure. That happens all the time. Far more often than you may realize, in fact. Will he get the case to a jury, obtain a favorable verdict, and have that verdict upheld on appeal? Absolutely not. There is zero chance of that. None. Zilch. Trust me on this.
And what’s more, like many abuses of process to vindicate interests you agree with, it’s a gun that can be turned around and pointed at you at any time. Imagine a candidate who actually does believe in a bold political idea. Say Senator Mike Lee — who, unlike most GOP politicians, is a man of principle — runs on doing everything he can to reduce the federal debt. But then he fails to turn it around — because, frankly, in today’s climate, it can’t be turned around. Can some clown sue him for fraud?
The bolder your vision, the less likely you are to succeed. If a politician sees that any broken promise (no matter the reason it is broken) can lead to a lawsuit — worse, one that actually makes it past a motion to dismiss — that state of affairs will have an unintended consequence: causing politicians to make fewer bold claims. It is a situation that favors the status quo.
In the end, I think this is similar to that “is it OK to punch a Nazi?” debate that sprang up after that clip of a guy sucker-punching Richard Spencer went viral. In one corner, you had people who hate Nazis and enjoyed seeing one get his comeuppance. In another corner, you had people like me — who also hate Nazis, but believe that sucker-punching people for their speech is a bad idea, and a slippery slope that may result in the other side squelching speech that we want to protect.
I applaud this retired attorney’s argument that the GOP never meant to repeal ObamaCare. I agree with this 100%.
But he should not be suing over it.
Full disclosure: I probably have a different perspective on this from many, because I have actually been on the wrong end of a frivolous lawsuit alleging fraud and RICO violations for simply expressing opinions on the Internet. (I won — thanks for asking! — but it took years.) That sort of experience tends to make a person very, very skeptical about the motives of those who use the courts to make political arguments.
Totally agree with everything in the post.nk (dbc370) — 8/6/2017 @ 4:04 pm
Never happen, happyfeet;
If only because if it were allowed to go through, the Democrats would be next, amd it’s sufficiently obvious that it would be so that the Democrat establishment knows it.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 8/6/2017 @ 4:23 pm
Abusing and twisting of the law leads to the end of the rule of law. That’s precisely what has happened to us already.
At this point, it is difficult for me to care so long as the ends are those I support.
I am vitally interested in a return to the rule of law. Short of a great Article V convention, I am at a complete loss as to how we get there.
To be clear, I was, and remain, profoundly grateful that you managed to survive the anarchic attacks as you have, Pat.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 8/6/2017 @ 4:33 pm
Revisit the editorials, musings, commentary and positions from the mid-30’s post-passage of Social Security. Same patterns albeit more wordy from an era when verbiage was ‘in vogue’– and literally in Vogue.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/6/2017 @ 4:41 pm
Not RICO, definitely fraud. Look at the former #2 for the Republicans who said last month they never had any intention of repealing Obamacare, but just voted to stop it to whip up votes from the base.NJRob (ab2d82) — 8/6/2017 @ 5:07 pm
If he wins will the guilty be hung?mg (31009b) — 8/6/2017 @ 5:18 pm
No federal prosecutor is going to pass up locking up a famous person and making his own self famous unless there’s absolutely no way he can do it.nk (dbc370) — 8/6/2017 @ 5:18 pm
Yeah, yeah, I know, but the “absolutely no way he can do it” includes that the target has more political clout.nk (dbc370) — 8/6/2017 @ 5:20 pm
Have the republicans ever put a democrat in jail? Or have they knowingly enabled them from prosecution?mg (31009b) — 8/6/2017 @ 5:24 pm
Siegelman in Alabama, they are still upset about that. Marion Barry,narciso (d1f714) — 8/6/2017 @ 5:30 pm
We have to remember one thing: the Republicans did not promise to “repeal Obysmalcare,” but to “repeal and replace” it. They couldn’t come up with anything utilizing the private insurance market that was different enough from Obaminablecare to (reasonably) claim that they had repealed it without kicking a bunch of their own voters off
Medicaidhealth insurance.
There are three, and only three options:
About half of Republicans favor the third option, as I would if there was a snowball’s chance of achieving that, but there isn’t because the other half of Republican voters want to guarantee health care somehow, but just hate the way the ACA does things now; a subset of those people could actually support the ACA if we hadn’t hung the name Obamacare on it, because they hate the President after whom it is nicknamed. “Repeal and replace” met the desires of the first group of Republicans, because all that they heard was the “repeal” part, but the other half want it replaced with something that guarantees health care coverage.
The repeal only option was lost in the 2012 election. Donald Trump campaigned on, among other things, a “great” program to replace Owfulcare with something that would both cover everybody and be less costly, but he never presented any such option to the Congress. Don’t blame this just on Congress; President Trump shares much of the responsibility.
Of course, the Republicans never had decent replacement plan, because they never thought that Hillary Clinton would lose the election.The Dana excoriated for supporting single payer (8cee75) — 8/6/2017 @ 5:33 pm
Fitzgerald. Two Illinois governors. Yes, two. Nobody ever believed that Ryan was a Republican. He was a Democrat who defined RINO.nk (dbc370) — 8/6/2017 @ 5:34 pm
Of course it’s fraudulent political activity that should be remedied at the ballot box not the jury box. The post-Watergate desire to criminalize every political disagreement is way out of hand. This is a good case to start ending it.crazy (11d38b) — 8/6/2017 @ 5:40 pm
Marion could not be kept down, comeback hack of the century.mg (31009b) — 8/6/2017 @ 5:40 pm
Blago was guilty, but he was also a patsy to clear a path for Obama. Mueller had a hand in that dog and pony show.Truthbetold (1ab5c1) — 8/6/2017 @ 7:05 pm
If that lawyer needs a contribution, I’ll give my still held in escrow RNC contributionwilliam elbel (647cbe) — 8/6/2017 @ 7:18 pm
23. Blago was done in with help of his fellow Dems because, believe it or not, he held form to his campaign promise of not increasing the state’s sales and info.e tax rates. Once they got 2-county Pat (Quinn) in there, That’s wurbanleftbehind (26861f) — 8/6/2017 @ 8:18 pm
How you got the 5% state income tax in (recently restored after a 2.5 year hiatus).
On-topic re Trump, but off-topic re RICO and those particulars, which are interesting subjects but not what I’m thinking through at the moment:
Rod Rosenstein’s interview with Chris Wallace this morning on Fox News Sunday was monumentally newsworthy in its lack of newsworthiness.
I’ve read stuff saying, “Rosenstein signals shift to rein in Mueller, hints tighter control” based on that interview. That is utter BS, 99.9999% hype.
Rosenstein was paraphrasing closely the very clear terms of 28 CFR part 600, something I’ve referenced so many times in the last four months that I’ve got the neural pathways nicely trained and can type it really quickly. It’s the special counsel regs. Every single word of every sentence in Rosenstein’s carefully crafted answers about Mueller was pre-ordained, scripted, by those regulations.
Remember, we’re talking regulations that were passed by the DoJ when the previous independent counsel statute expired. It had survived constitutional challenge by the skin of its teeth in Morrison v. Olsen (Scalia, dissenting, called the statute a wolf in wolf’s clothing in re-balancing power among the three branches). And Ken Starr, appointed under that statute, had just investigated the heck out of blue dresses and cigars and interns and pizza parties, leading to the second impeachment in American history, leading to the second Senate acquittal in American history (series score: POTUS 2, CONGRESS 0). The particular DoJ that drafted these particular rules was headed by Janet Reno, and they were written in 1999 in the months immediately following Bubba’s Senate acquittal.
The independent counsel statute was believed by both sides to spawn Godzilla prosecutors devoted to chaotic destruction. No one opposed its lapse, no one has tried to reinstate it.
But do you think that Janet Reno’s DoJ would write regulations that would permit another Ken Starr-type independent counsel wearing a different label, “special counsel”? Did you fall off the potato truck last night and hurt your head?
Look, the regs give Rosenstein an absolute whip-hand over Mueller. Rosenstein can inquire about interim decisions and overrule them. He can overrule any other decisions by the special counsel, including prosecution declinations and approvals. The special counsel cannot report publicly ever, up until there’s an indictment filed; otherwise everything he produces goes through Rosenstein before it’s acted upon. If there are no indictments, Rosenstein can approve any declination recommendations and then notify the ranking members that the special counsel’s appointment has ended, without saying another damned word.
If he’d wanted, Rosenstein could have done a Powerpoint presentation with 27 ways he could ride herd on Mueller, who actually has less discretion than any of the 93 U.S. Attorneys with responsibilities for a judicial district somewhere in America. That would have been gauche and showing off. Does Rod Rosenstein look to anyone like a show-off?
What this appearance — Rosenstein’s very first time on any Sunday show — actually represented was Rosenstein tersely proving himself to be the anti-Comey, in the sense that he didn’t leak or hint at or try to win approval by seeming chummy about a single damned thing.
I think the only think he might have spilled was that the three-fold increase in leak referrals mentioned by Sessions was indeed something more than an increase from one leak referral to three leak referrals. But I think Rosenstein could do the fractions in his head if it were four, seven, sixty-eight, or one hundred fifty-six.
He reminds me of Lt. Data, Brett Spiner’s character from ST:TNG, but trained as a lawyer. I would buy as many rounds as he would drink for the chance to pick his brains, but I’d bet he can hold his booze and his tongue.
Rosenstein’s not just holding his cards close to his vest. He’s holding them subcutaneously. Therefore:
Nobody actually knows anything about the actual status of the special counsel’s investigation except the people who are conducting it. And that is exactly as it should be. I said earlier the “anti-Comey.” Perhaps, better: The inverse of Comey. Yes, better still that.Beldar (fa637a) — 8/6/2017 @ 8:35 pm
Ah Beldar after delay Perry and Paxton, after Chisholm after McDonnell you are going to tell me there will be supervision so that that Mueller will stay on an even keel, that’s a charming bedtime story but were not children anymore.
Those who had shown they were ambivalent about death panels or robertscare in general, like Murkowski were allowed great least those who challenged the establishment over macho grande in Kansas mississippi had their wings clupped.narciso (d1f714) — 8/6/2017 @ 8:47 pm
Its just a coincidence that hillaru is untouchable but tepublicans can be charged everything from Jay walking to treason , where as the real treason the dangers to the sepah “none dare call it treason because treason doth prosper’narciso (d1f714) — 8/6/2017 @ 9:06 pm