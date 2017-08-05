The Coming Crash of the Government Debt Bubble (Revisited)
Yesterday, in my post about the latest jobs report, I said that “our massive looming government debt bubble” will “precipitate the biggest economic disaster of them all.” A commenter at RedState asked what I meant by a “government debt bubble.” I have talked about this before, but it is an important enough topic that it is worth revisiting.
In short, we’re in a bus speeding towards a cliff. We’re probably already past the point of no return. The bus is going over the side. It’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when. About the only thing we can do is bail out of the bus before it goes over.
It’s going to be a hell of a crash. And the thing is, most of the occupants of the bus are acting like there is nothing wrong.
Let me introduce the topic by quoting myself from two days after election day, 2012:
First there was the stock market crash. In the 1990s, stocks kept going up and up and up. It seemed wonderful on one level. Everyone was watching their stock holdings grow and grow and grow. Everyone knew it couldn’t go on forever, but somehow it seemed like it might. So nobody seemed very worried.
And then there was a crash.
Then we had the real estate bubble. In the 2000s, property values kept going up and up and up. It seemed wonderful on one level. Everyone’s house value was skyrocketing. You could take out loans on the equity and do fun stuff. Everyone knew it couldn’t go on forever, but somehow it seemed like it might. So nobody seemed very worried.
And then there was a crash.
Now we have the government debt bubble. Government spending keeps going up and up and up. It seems horrific to us, because we are paying attention — but to most people, frankly, it seems wonderful. We’re getting all these government services and we don’t have to pay for them! It’s utterly unsustainable, and everyone knows it can’t go on forever, but somehow it seems like it might. So people don’t seem very worried. Certainly, they’re not worried enough to vote out of office someone who has exploded our national debt to unimaginable levels. [Note: I was referring to Obama, who had just been re-elected two days earlier.]
There is going to be a crash.
Now, there has been no major crash since 2012, and you could be forgiven for assuming that our economy is in decent shape, with the stock market booming and the jobs report looking pretty solid. And one could always reply to doom-sayers such as myself by saying: hey, the economy is cyclical. There probably will be a crash, but the fact that you predicted it doesn’t make you some kind of economic Nostradamus.
Fair enough. But here’s the thing about the popping of the stock market and real estate bubbles: 1) most people realized, deep down, that we were in a bubble at the time, if they thought about it for two seconds, and 2) while people may disagree as to why the bubbles inflated, there has been no question that the economic pain we felt afterwards resulted from the popping of those specific bubbles. In other words, the cause was clear enough even during each bubble that, after it popped, most people said: “We should have seen this coming. I mean, it was pretty obvious.”
And so it will be with the popping of the government debt bubble. We all know it’s happening. We all know this is unsustainable. Yes, there are leftist nincompoops like Matthew Yglesias who make cartoons about how we can painlessly inflate our way out of the predicament — but those people are idiots. The rest of us know this. We have to pay interest on what we borrow. That interest eats up a larger part of the budget each year. The only solution is massive taxation or inflation, either of which will ruin the economy.
And after the government debt bubble pops, people will say: “We should have seen that coming. I mean, it was pretty obvious.” You’ll hear some people say: “I didn’t realize it was going to get this bad.” But nobody — well, nobody except the Matt Yglesiases of the world — nobody sensible is going to say this came as a total shock.
But President Trump isn’t talking about what it would take to make a dent in the debt. That would take entitlement reform, frankly — and that’s the least popular topic on the planet. Indeed, preserving ObamaCare, our newest and shiniest entitlement, seems to be the top priority for our elected officials these days. Actually reforming entitlements is out. Get with the times, man!
Why talk about this today? After all, it’s not the fashionable topic of conversation. Palace intrigue at the White House, Russia investigations, transgender this that and the other, and whatever other stupid story of the day is occupying all the talking heads — that’s what brings in the clicks. I’m surprised you actually clicked on this post and read this far. It makes you among a distinct minority in this country.
And as long as only a distinct minority cares, we’re going to keep careening towards that cliff.
Once we leave solid ground, the flight through the air will be exciting and fun.
As long as you don’t think about what comes next.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
"It was not accidental, it was a carefully contrived occurrence to bring about a condition of despair…so that they might emerge as rulers of us all." Louis T. McFadden
the cowardpig John McCain war hero Republicans just voted to do obamacare all up in it for eternity
they don’t give a damn about fiscal responsibilityhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 2:41 pm
The debt bubble will pop. What cannot continue forever won’t.
A lot of people who support Trump were hoping he would cut through some of the crap that infests Washington and drain at last pat of th Swamp.
Angelo Codevilla did a pretty good job of describing the problem.
Although after the election of 2008 most Republican office holders argued against the Troubled Asset Relief Program, against the subsequent bailouts of the auto industry, against the several “stimulus” bills and further summary expansions of government power to benefit clients of government at the expense of ordinary citizens, the American people had every reason to believe that many Republican politicians were doing so simply by the logic of partisan opposition. After all, Republicans had been happy enough to approve of similar things under Republican administrations. Differences between Bushes, Clintons, and Obamas are of degree, not kind. Moreover, 2009-10 establishment Republicans sought only to modify the government’s agenda while showing eagerness to join the Democrats in new grand schemes, if only they were allowed to.
That continues to this day, as exemplified by the Repeal and Replace failure.
There are those who believe that a slow motion coup d’etat is underway.
I’m one of them. Mueller may be after Flynn and I can look upon that without concern if Flynn go himself into trouble with Turkey, Fitzgerald was after Bush and Cheney but satisfied the baying hounds with the scalp of Scooter Libby on a set up perjury trap. Libby was a victim of disputes on memories. I think he was innocent but a scalp has to be taken to justify the millions in salaries paid to DC lawyers.
The Deep State, or if you prefer The Administrative State, will not surrender its privileges easily.
I don;t think they can impeach Trump but there might be a violent end game if they are crazy enough.Mike K (b3dd19) — 8/5/2017 @ 2:42 pm
This post is not about Trump. He’s hardly the first President to do nothing about this and he won’t be the last.
But the notion that he is cutting through the crap as regards the government debt bubble seems fanciful, to put it kindly.Patterico (115b1f) — 8/5/2017 @ 2:54 pm
Can PDJT subject the special prosecutor’s officers to random drug tests?Pinandpuller (f0fa20) — 8/5/2017 @ 2:55 pm
Its almost like a the Federal Reserve was engineered to cause catastrophe.Pinandpuller (f0fa20) — 8/5/2017 @ 2:58 pm
the debt’s an insoluble problem and failmerica is gonna default like a $2 thai tranny hooker
everyone knows this – especially President Trump
yup it sucks to be a failmerican but it’s not so bad if you’re a war hero what racked up some choice cage time in Vietnam you could trade in for a senate seat with a sweet pension and an exemption from all that obamacare crap what’s just for the losershappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 2:58 pm
Nor is this story about McCain. But it does give distractors the opportunity to troll about on this topic, Patterico.Simon Jester (f5274f) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:02 pm
Its a tricky issue look at how the flack that a modest reduction in the growth of Medicaid, scuttled the health care replacement largely on the part of murkowski and hellernarciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:02 pm
Patterico, long term thinking is difficult. It’s much easier to call opponents names and exaggerate their positions. We have created a Bumpersticker Nation. This is the result, sadly.Simon Jester (f5274f) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:07 pm
Consider the trouble the stories have had or even budget conscious gaullists like Fallon.narciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:08 pm
it does give distractors the opportunity to troll about on this topic, Patterico
no picklehead it gave me the opportunity to make two very salient points
point number one:
Republicans don’t give a crap about fiscal responsibility (this will be a key obstacle to surmount)
point number two:
failmerica is past the point of fiscal no return (yes yes we are in a bus) … but the question is then, what’s the best we can do in that context? Say what you want about President Trump, so far his answer makes a lot more sense than harvardtrash lickspittle barack obama’s take on it.happyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:13 pm
In Greece the popping of the debt bubble created a draconian so called austerity plan, which provoked a backlash in the form of syriza and the golden dawn.narciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:14 pm
tories, well given the choice to take the fork in the road with brexit they refuse to give the euro dole.narciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:15 pm
Trump is a bit different on this. He is the one who suggested we simply default and force creditors to take only partial payment of what they are owed. I guess he figured if he could go Chapter 11, so could the nation.
But I don’t think this bubble has the obviousness of past bubbles. Or at least there is an extra layer of psychological denial at work, Because to admit it is to admit the possibility that our money is worthless.
I mean, we could never become Zimbabwe!kishnevi (1a529d) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:15 pm
… and also President Trump’s answer makes a lot more sense than the war hero republican idea of doing obamacare all up in it so goodhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:15 pm
You would think a businessman would understand the importance of this more than politicians. A good businessman would, but the good ones don’t think bankruptcy is the answer to every problem.DRJ (15874d) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:15 pm
My very favorite off-the-radar domestic issue is the coming effort to nationalize state and civic debt. One, at least, of California, Illinois, New York, or Connecticut will declare insolvency is imminent and the cries will go forth to have the Federal government guarantee their pension obligations.
This will be the mother of all political battles. DJT would almost certainly side with the states.
If the elites somehow allow a state to go “bankrupt,” the cascade effect will be horrific. Hello, Weimar! It’s the only move (hyperinflation) left to the Fed.
I will take particular satisfaction watching the teachers, most of whom refused to accept basic economic principles in demanding unsustainable pensions and then standing essentially mute as said pensions were never properly funded, scream like stuck pigs when their pensions are voided. They overwhelmingly funded and voted the outrageously irresponsible pols who got us here, as well.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:17 pm
The reality is we could never pay off the total unfunded liabilities.narciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:18 pm
the good ones don’t think bankruptcy is the answer to every problem.
this post assumes that a bus crash is the inevitable result of the “facts on the ground” as the war heroes like to say
for all practical purposes that sounds very similar to “bankruptcy” to me
insolvency
it’s a walk on a slippery rockhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:20 pm
Seriously this is cloward and piven writ large the first test was new York city, then the subprime bubble. So what is the answer Simon?narciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:23 pm
trading in some borrowed chineser monies for some solid decent infrastructure what will last through the coming dark times
maybe that’s not a proposition a brokedick coward-state like failmerica should turn its nose up at
but nevermind what i think
what say the war heroes?happyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:29 pm
Zapetero sunk much the budget into clean energy, for eight years that and residuenarciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:37 pm
from subprime helped push Spain into crisis, that rajoy has been able to muddle through.
It seems they took the cloward express route
legalinsurrection.com/2017/08/german-election-could-a-banking-crisis-take-merkel-downnarciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:45 pm
I was watching Let’s Make a Deal the other day.
The first prize showcase was a week in New Jersey.
speaking of economicals – another very dear friend has escapered from california, and taking another taxpayer in tow with him
sold his LA homes and bought a ridiculously large house on a lake in the mid-west, with plenty left over
this guarantees my friend P is on his way out too eventually (after his job runs its course) – all of his nearest and dearest have done the exit stage right thing… and of everyone i know there he’s the one what most gets eaten alive and raped by that skanky slut of a city, so I’m very happy today
but that’s one of the few wildcards left
economic mobility, that is
and President Trump understands this too
he’s been talking about this while the chattering war hero classes have been pissing their depends about corrupt fbi turdboy robert mueller’s fancy new grand jury
even wapo propaganda slut Heather Long says he’s got a point about this
it’s an argument what’s a lot like that kooky climate change hoax debate
whether we should invest in savvy weather control technologies like banning plastic bags
or invest in adaptation and mitigation techniques
President Trump seems to be staking out a pragmatic course
whereas the war heroes wanna shove some slick and slimy obamacare all up in it to the everlasting glory of medicaid uber alleshappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:52 pm
These pensions are making me thirsty.Pinandpuller (f0fa20) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:54 pm
happyfeet
I thought Michelle O was the get movie’ queen. Now she has eight houses.Pinandpuller (f0fa20) — 8/5/2017 @ 3:56 pm
i hate herhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 4:00 pm
It dies not follow that a default would be necessarily weimar since deflation was the critucsl that led to Hitler not the 1923 bout with hyperinflation.narciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 4:06 pm
i’m worried about ben
he’s never been apart from us this longhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 4:09 pm
yes yes yes Mr. narciso
what a default would actually look like is…
well, the war heroes would have to descend from their asgardian redoubts and make plans akin to those of mere mortals
how can we do more with less they will ask, as if they had invented the question
and, just perhaps,
it will be so goodhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 4:14 pm
speaking of bubbles – rabidly anti-semitic US Army general HR McMasters has spent the whole weekend so far in the basement with Eddie Munster beatin’ them North Korea war drums
here’s a thought
what if we just brought all our troops home from kimchi peninsula and just said see ya
wouldn’t wanna be yahappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 4:19 pm
The stock market bubble of the 90s was fed by the monetization of the internet. The “tech” bubble led all indexes higher. The problem with the “tech” bubble was that traditional stock valuation tools like “price to earnings” indexes were ignored in favor of meaningless numbers like “price to revenue” ratios that disregarded small details like “profits”. So you had companies with dubious
“profit” potential that nevertheless received millions in venture capital that allowed them to expand, followed by going public to allow the founders and financiers to cash out, with the broader public stuck holding rapidly declining stock shares when the business models proved not capable of scaling up profitably (remember the “day trading” era?).
For every internet venture that started out as a site allowing males college students to grade the physical attractiveness of college coeds on their campuses (Facebook), there were a thousand Pets.com and Webvan.com’s which crashed and burned when the bubble burst in March 2000 because investors decided that investing in companies that made profits was probably a good idea.
I mentioned in a post yesterday that the housing bubble which burst in 2008 was the result of artificial factors which made mortgage financing available to huge segments of the public who were not credit worthy, and it was only a matter of time before their unworthiness began to impact the market. Another poster pointed out in response to my comment that the events of the 2004-2008 time frame were really set in motion decades earlier as the federal government began to demand that federally insured mortgage lenders provide higher levels of mortgage financing to minority borrowers, even if those borrowers were not credit worthy under traditional lending requirements. You had the whole “red-lining” non-sense thrust upon the market by minority members of Congress who insisted there was a plot between bankers and regulators to keep minority borrowers out of the home ownership market, and keep them in the inner city neighborhoods. So lending requirements were pretty much eliminated, “ALT-A” and sub-prime loans hit the marketplace, “liar loans” and “no-doc” loans became common — all because the Gov’t provided lenders with a secondary market where they could unload those ticking-time bomb loans before they went “boom”. But a huge number were also “securitized” and sold in huge bond instruments to investors. A second industry sprung to life selling “insurance” on those instruments — gambling that they wouldn’t go bad (credit default swaps). AIG collected millions on premiums on the insurance it offered, without fully realizing that it was on the hook for billions if the housing market collapsed and the loans that made up the securities went bad — which they did.
But while these after-market activities with the loans exponentially expanded the risk of a collapsing housing market across pretty much the entirety of the financial services market, it all arose from a misguided government effort to expand home ownership to people who couldn’t afford to buy a house.
But, with all that said, I don’t know what the current “bubble” is or what is supposedly causing it. The government debt “bubble” has been growing for 40 years pretty much uninhibited, as the political “cost” for excessive government spending has simply disappeared.
I agree that its hard to see the math going on forever, but there are a couple of features of debt financing that aren’t widely understood.
Each year the government borrows money to fund a portion of its operations, part of those funds are used to payoff debt instruments that have come due and must be repaid. For example, a 30 year bond issued in 1987 comes due has to be repaid in 2017 from gov’t funds. So part of the money borrowed by the government in 2017 will go to payoff that bond holder — essentially new debt replacing old debt. But the nex debt instruments being sold today have much much lower interest rates than the debt instruments issued by the government at then current market rates in the 1980s. So, when a $10,000 bond issued in 1987 at a 9% interest rate, is replaced by a $10,000 bond in 2017 with a 3% interest rate, the cost to the government of borrowing that $10,000 is cut by 2/3.
Further, while it might seem troubling that China is a holder of greater and greater amounts of US securities, the fact is that China needs those securities to guarantee itself a stable flow of hard capital into China over the next 3-4 decades due to their rapidly aging population. The “One Child” policy that has been in force for a few decades has significantly reduced the pace of population growth in China, and at the same time accelerated the average age of Chinese nationals. As more and more Chinese become elderly — in proportion to Chinese of working age — the Chinese government is going to have more and more pressure placed upon it to care for its growing elderly population. There are reason countries all around the world — led by China — buy US securities — they all have the most faith in the stability and long-term viability of the US economy. They could buy government bonds from other countries, but for the most part they don’t. Holding US bonds doesn’t really give them any influence over US government policy. As a very saavy financial services industry friend of mine, who spent many years working in China, Japan, and Singapore for a major Wall Street brokerage said to me “What would China do if we withheld an interest payment on our bonds? It would cripple their economy. Our obligation to pay interest on the bonds they hold is really a huge point of leverage in our favor, not their’s. Its like they are a loan shark with only one client – what happens to the loan shark when that one client doesn’t pay off his bets? The loan shark goes out of business.”
Allowing Chinese nationals to buy ever increasing amounts of US real estate, or US based companies — that’s a different issue.shipwreckedcrew (e37049) — 8/5/2017 @ 4:20 pm
Now you ask how you end up with putin, well Larry summers pal schreiber sparked thenarciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 4:22 pm
hyperinflation and contraction of the safety net.
Allowing Chinese nationals to buy ever increasing amounts of US real estate, or US based companies — that’s a different issue.
hello
the filthy chinesers are the idiots what are buying the houses of the refugees fleeing failifornia
you have someone else in mind you’d rather hold the bag?happyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 4:22 pm
There is a point where soaking interest rates makescdebt so unsustainable to pay the debt that’s what happened when regional governors in Argentina, added to greenspans spike in 99_01. Toppled the menem regime and the radical party headed by the father of shakiras manager, delay rue declared default.narciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 4:33 pm
The shorthand for this;narciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 4:35 pm
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-19263669
so i finished my bottle of fernet, mostly by doing a shot every day with a ginger ale back
i found i liked keeping the fernet in the fridge, not the freezer, and then letting it rest and breathe in the shot cordial for 15 minutes or so on the counter
room temp is too bitter-forward, but from the freezer you lose all nuance – you don’t wanna be that guy
the key thing is to float a slice of cucumber in the ginger ale back
and, of course, one must use proper stemwarehappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 4:41 pm
poor cucumbermg (31009b) — 8/5/2017 @ 5:00 pm
Paul Ryan has a new fence around his property to keep the intolerable gun and bible lovers out when his govt. crashes and burns.mg (31009b) — 8/5/2017 @ 5:08 pm
paul ryan has his hands full just keeping his wife off the tinderhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 5:38 pm
Look Paul Ryan and Mcdonnell have a job, but fundamental reform isn’t it, this why they fought challenverd like nehlen and begin.narciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 5:52 pm
they nasty
they bought and paid for
mcconnell is nasty in particular with his corrupt piggy wife
yeah let’s put an asian chick in charge of transportation
said no one everhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 6:13 pm
But the notion that he is cutting through the crap as regards the government debt bubble seems fanciful, to put it kindly.
Patrick, I can see nothing will cut through your Trump Derangement. I was about to agree with you about the economy but I took my dog for a walk and you are back in your TDS bubble.Mike K (b3dd19) — 8/5/2017 @ 6:27 pm
When the baseline accounting system is dead the fixing can commence.mg (31009b) — 8/5/2017 @ 6:30 pm
Are we past the Euro barrier: I wino Dr a budget that trimmed some discretionary spending was deemed top draconian.narciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 6:33 pm
Mike K,
Do you have an actual argument as to how Trump is helping address the debt? Or just your usual boring shtick? Do you realize how tiresome you have become? Do you care?Patterico (55f50b) — 8/5/2017 @ 6:39 pm
When you’re right, you’re right Patterico. Our salvation has been the greater weakness of the rest of the global economy. Congress and the FED should act before the global market catches up and forces us to.crazy (11d38b) — 8/5/2017 @ 6:42 pm
Your website, Patterico. You pay for it. You make the rules.Simon Jester (bcb31a) — 8/5/2017 @ 6:43 pm
Or just your usual boring shtick?
omg that’s very saucy
this is Mr. Dr. Mike from the Chicago Boyz he’s very nice man (+ also doctor)
doctor hello (SAVES LIVES)
he stopped talking to me like ten(?) years ago though cause of i was impudent about war hero john mccain
and i respect that
some people have strong rigid and turgid feelings about john mccain
and that’s very legitimate cause after all he’s a war herohappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 6:46 pm
Sad. If that crowd doesn’t know this chapter and verse, that’s bad news.Beldar (fa637a) — 8/5/2017 @ 6:47 pm
You didn’t answer the question, what is the solution, I pointed out to some examples of hi this collapse would manifest itself.narciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 6:51 pm
But we can’t e in discuss this carp because we pretend to take the cbo seriously and this vrishenko foolishness. We see in small examples say in Illinois the way you can’t hold the deluge back. Add to that the sjw cadres who are just as dangerous as the baader or the brigatte nonsense
“The stock market bubble of the 90s was fed by the monetization of the internet. The “tech” bubble led all indexes higher. The problem with the “tech” bubble was that traditional stock valuation tools like “price to earnings” indexes were ignored in favor of meaningless numbers like “price to revenue” ratios that disregarded small details like “profits”. So you had companies with dubious “profit” potential that nevertheless received millions in venture capital that allowed them to expand………..”
There was a great article in Forbes or Fortune etc. back during the tech bubble which compared the internet bubble to the early automobile industry, where the new tech/industry was a sure-fire winner (with the horse and buggy being the loser) but that there were WAY TOO MANY COMPANIES (making everything from headlamps to suspension springs to spark plugs) trying to secure a large enough share of the coming business to stay profitable.
IOW thousands of startups (meaning a huge ratio overall) hoping to be part of the new sector disappeared within a few years (and with them their capital).
The debt bubble is completely different and you did a nice job.
Look to Illinois to see what’s going to happen.
Every government (city, county, state etc.) every year should send every citizen a breakdown in spending showing the percentages for labor, pensions, materials etc and how those percentages compare over the years………oh who am I kidding, not enough people even care about anything except “where’s my entitlement?”.harkin (a7e08c) — 8/5/2017 @ 6:54 pm
illinois is a rather large example of how you can’t hold the deluge back thank you
you srsly want a bigger example?happyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 6:54 pm
“Do you realize how tiresome you have become? Do you care?”
Patrick, do you realize how tiresome your blog has become? Do you care ?
I stop by to see if your Trump derangement has finally ended.
I was about to agree with you about the debt bubble. A lot of the problem is the Administrative State. They don’t want any changes as they are doing fine and the real estate market in northern Virginia is great.
I included links, not about Trump but about the problem in DC and the possibility of fixing the pathological situation there.
In your TDS, you chose to see everything as about Trump. You would fit in really well at the DNC seminars but I know you used to be a smart guy,
Try to get over your Trump obsession and see that some of us are hoping that a shakeup in DC might wound the usual suspects in the Deep State.
I guess you can’t see that and I feel sorry for you.
I’m still glad your case against the mad bomber came out well for you but you really need to calm down.
There are allies you are rejecting.Mike K (b3dd19) — 8/5/2017 @ 6:54 pm
You tom crabcake as being a serious commenters. When his follow-up removes all doubtnarciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 6:56 pm
they’re taxing red bull by the ounce now Mr. narciso
toni mack truck uglybutt preckwinkle is seriously taxing red bull by the effing ounce
these people is trashyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 6:56 pm
https://twitter.com/iowahawkblog/status/893553871712374784
What I’ve been fighting for.
https://twitter.com/iowahawkblog/status/893553871712374784
A beer.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/5/2017 @ 6:59 pm
The government plays by a different set of rules.
If I write a check for more money than I have in my account, my bank will return the check, marking it “Insufficient Funds,” to the person or business to whom I wrote the check. But if the United States Treasury writes a check for more money than is in their account, they are their own banker and there is no one to bounce the check! It is always good, and the bank used by the person to whom the check was written gets the
cashelectrons in the proper account just as if the Treasury had sufficient funds all along.
It is a variation on the way commercial banks create money through the lending process and reserve requirements, but a stronger one: commercial banks are always subject to the risk that a loan won’t be repaid. The federal government simply holds this to what they consider a reasonable minimum — think the three rounds of ‘quantitative easing’ the Fed used — to keep people from panicking, but, in fact, the federal government can’t go broke!
Someone above mentioned Greece and its debt crisis, but Greece’s case is in no way similar to our own. Greece’s debts were denominated in euros, a currency it does not control. Had Greece stuck with the drachma, and gotten its debts denominated in drachmas, then it could simply have
printed more drachmasdeclared that there were enough electrons in their accounts, and the lenders would get their payments, on time, in drachmas, and any devaluation in the drachma on the open market would be the lenders’ problems, not Greece’s.
But the US? The dollar is the world’s reserve currency, and all of our debts are denominated in dollars. That was how the Fed could engage in quantitative easing, by declaring that they had sufficient electrons to pay for the debt they bought back, and the debt-holders accepted those electrons in payment.
Not one bit of that makes any sense, under the standard economic and financial rules we think we understand, but the United States government doesn’t play by those rules, and other people accept the payments we make, other people accept — mostly unknowingly — the different rules under which the government operates. This will continue to work as long as other people accept what the government does, and thus far, I’ve seen no evidence that they won’t.The economist Dana (8cee75) — 8/5/2017 @ 7:17 pm
let’s do this again it’s saturday night hello (day of saturn yeah that’s right – roman god of lots of roman stuff you can’t even cause you so not even that roman)happyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 7:19 pm
In your tiresome way, you seized on a single paragraph mentioning Trump in an entire post about the debt bubble. Then you droned on about a coup or some other paranoid bullshit that had nothing to do with my post. The obsessive is you. Everyone can see this.
You don’t like the blog, leave the blog. Hanging around insulting me is both rude and incredibly boring.
But you can’t stop and you can’t take a hint.Patterico (55f50b) — 8/5/2017 @ 7:31 pm
this is not how you bridge the gap of misunderstanding i will have you know
Mr. Dr. Mike is Mr. Dr. Mike
you can’t just dismiss him with an fare-thee-well thou art rude and incredibly boring
he deserves better than that
(doctor hello) (SAVES LIVES)happyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 7:35 pm
Mike K,
Tell you what. I don’t like who I become when you pull this stunt, so I will just announce here that, as long as you come on here for the sole purpose of insulting me any time I insult Trump, I will not be responding to you. I realize this means I may never speak to you again. I enjoyed the good times and I’ll try to remember those, and to remember you that way.
I appreciate the years you came here, and I enjoyed meeting you in person. Good luck to you.Patterico (55f50b) — 8/5/2017 @ 7:38 pm
OK Patrick. I guess your ego can’t handle other opinions. Even if they fundamentally agree with you.
Too bad.Mike K (b3dd19) — 8/5/2017 @ 7:39 pm
This post was about the debt bubble, right?
*checks*
Yup. Sure enough.Patterico (55f50b) — 8/5/2017 @ 7:41 pm
Anyone here agree with me that the debt bubble is an important topic? I’d love to discuss it!Patterico (55f50b) — 8/5/2017 @ 7:42 pm
It actually has been a decent and mostly on topic thread. I’ll try to focus on that now. Although I do have a few other things going on tonight.Patterico (55f50b) — 8/5/2017 @ 7:43 pm
i think i said already about how do we adapt and mitigatehappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 7:43 pm
The economist Dana:
What about inflation?Patterico (55f50b) — 8/5/2017 @ 7:45 pm
We 2 inflated the price of basic staples this was more true in north Africa and the middleceast hence the stab spring. A symptom of this policy.narciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 7:48 pm
Arab spring, much as the French revolution was due in part to food shortages from the little ice age.narciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 7:50 pm
As the other Dana points this isn’t real money its just electrons, brad thorn suggested in a recent tale that china might demand more collateral for their future exoebdituresnarciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 7:57 pm
The solution to entitlements may lie within the problem. In particular, the Ezekiel Emanuel Solution incorporated in a strict one-tier single-payer healthcare system. Enforce a maximum life expectancy of 75. Big savings on VA benefits, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, Social Security, pensions, and other services to unproductive old people. Not to mention the salaries and benefits of overage Congresspersons. Tremendous savings. Huge savings.nk (dbc370) — 8/5/2017 @ 8:01 pm
I agree about the debt bubble and wonder if anyone is interested in an attempt to depose the elected president of the US,
Does anyone think it might have an effect on solving the debt problem ?
Ok, I’ll go away.Mike K (b3dd19) — 8/5/2017 @ 8:08 pm
I would suggest not in a positive way:narciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 8:17 pm
http://www.auburn.edu/~johnspm/gloss/impoundment
Thiwps was also the source of the alchemy that are the cbonarciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 8:32 pm
So I originally started reading this blog many, many years ago because of a connection to some folks who knew the late Cathy Seipp. I have learned a lot from the folks who post here, like Patterico, Dana, and JVW. I used to really enjoy posts from DRJ and Stashiu. There were wonderful commenters as well, many of whom are no longer commenting here. I learned a lot from them, too.
I like the posts even now. I also like many of the commenters, who bring up different points of view (whether or not I agree with them) in interesting ways.
But since the election, I have seen things get really out of hand around here: over the top nonsense, fake macho nonsense, juvenile taunts and insults, and the like. Everyone needs to blow off steam, sure. But I would love to see comments like I used to enjoy here. Personally, I don’t care for the persistent trolling and juvenile nonsense. That’s my opinion, and it may or may not be widely held. But what to do?
Patterico clearly doesn’t want to tell anyone to pipe down. That’s a respectable point of view. But for me, it’s harder and harder to “hear” comments that are clear and well constructed above the noise of the nonsense. I doubt I am alone in this.
What I will say to the trolls is simple: Patterico provides a service, for free. I wish more folks would respect that. I don’t post much these days because the trolls irritate me (which is their goal, of course).
It all comes back to the cocktail party that Patterico is providing. The host is doing a good job. It’s up to the people drinking his beer and eating his chips to respect at least that.
So sure, call me names or puff your chests out. I’m not saying I have the answers, and I’m not asking anyone to agree with me. I just wish there was more respect for what Patterico has tried to build here.Simon Jester (bcb31a) — 8/5/2017 @ 8:33 pm
Our esteemed host asked me:
Back when our 44th President got his ridiculous stimulus plan passed, I, along with almost everyone else, predicted significant inflation, courtesy of a $1.4 trillion deficit and the pressures of increased borrowing.
Well, I was wrong, as were a whole bunch of other people: we didn’t get that inflation, and even now, the lovely Dr Yellen and her fellow travelers at the Fed are trying to achieve a ‘modest’ 2% inflation rate, and falling short even on that.
Rampant inflation is the common fate of those nations which have tried to print their way out of debt and other problems — think the Weimar Republic and Zimbabwe as the most blatant examples — but the one factor that they all had in common was that their debts were not denominated in their own currencies. As long as we keep making our debt payments, and other people keep accepting our money as good, inflation doesn’t appear to be much of a threat. As I said, the government isn’t playing by the same rules as everybody else, and everybody else appears to be fine with that.
Think of it this way: we borrow a bunch of money from China, but China has been lending us dollars, not yuan, the very dollars we used buying manufactured goods from China. At one point, China suggested a ‘world currency,’ which would have really screwed us over, but there’s been no pressure for that, because many countries hold dollars as their reserve currency. Other countries like a low-inflation dollar, because it keeps their reserves higher.
And we aren’t the only ones with a government playing by different rules: the eurozone seems to be doing things the same way, though the multi-country currency has issues with the various member nations. The euro has fallen vis a vis the dollar since 2015.The retired Dana (8cee75) — 8/5/2017 @ 8:33 pm
As it happens, I was just listening to a lecture by Robert Murphy on the efforts by the subjectivists after the marginal revolution to explain the value of money qua money. It took Mises to provide a satisfactory answer. (That’s the next lecture, but I have encountered the answer before, and I think even explained it once or twice in blog posts.)Patterico (55f50b) — 8/5/2017 @ 8:34 pm
Gotta finish that series on Murphy’s book about Human Action. I got sidetracked in the middle of it and never got back on track.Patterico (55f50b) — 8/5/2017 @ 8:35 pm
Other countries are more than happy to accept dollars in exchange for their goods, which is how they build up dollars as reserve currencies. With all of those dollars in their economy, the Chinese have to find a way to spend them, and one of the ways to spend them is to lend them back to us; they then get paid back with even more dollars. They’re doing the same thing with the euro. The last thing that the Chinese want is high inflation in either the dollar or the euro, because that makes both their reserves held and the bonds being repaid worth less.The foreign policy Dana (8cee75) — 8/5/2017 @ 8:40 pm
Of course anchoring currency to actual precious metals is a limiting factor on govt debt, you can look at the menagerie that is Venezuela currently as an example. Heinlein saw America as capable of great this gas but this generation would shock him from his complacency, pournelle another engineer type in science fiction , is not as surprised.narciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 8:41 pm
yes yes as the corrupt sleazy filthy FBI turdboys are doing coup on american democracy
we should look at the role of the precious metalshappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 8:44 pm
narciso wrote:
But that’s just it: if other people accept electrons as real money, then they are real money!
What is a dollar? It’s just an elaborately printed piece of paper, but people have been willing to accept those pieces of paper as real money; real money is what people accept as real money.
Electrons are just the latest substitute: I haven’t been paid with actual cash since I was a kid delivering newspapers in the 1960s. Instead, I got a piece of paper called a check, which I could take to the bank and have it accepted as a contract for numbers in someone else’s account. Come the early 1990s, I stopped getting even those, but got just a stub, as my employers simply transferred numbers from their accounts into my checking account. Yet everybody involved accepted that as real money.
Even gold has no value other than what people say it has.The realistic Dana (8cee75) — 8/5/2017 @ 8:48 pm
Once we leave solid ground, the flight through the air will be exciting and fun.
Depends– what color is your parachute?
Watching Reaganomics; voodoo economics; supply side economics crash and burn over and over again is as popular as the Fast And Furious franchise.
I’d just started a gig at BBDO/NY back in October, 1987 when Black Monday rolled through Manhattan wrecking Reaganomics the first time. Gazing out the wisely sealed windows of a 6th Avenue office building, it was amazing watching panic move in waves from street corner to street corner; ripple from floor to floor as worried paper chasers furiously dialed and clutched phones, murmuring muffled worries to brokers, friends and families as fortunes big and small were wiped out. They walked briskly up and down corridors, punched elevator buttons repeatedly in nerve-driven angst — or headed to Hurley’s to hoist a few and miss their trains back to Jersey or Connecticut.
But then, those with nothing to lose– or the brightest parachutes— had little to fear. And grinned with very sober smiles.
“What good is the moon? You can’t buy or sell it.” – Ivan Boesky, Wall St. trader convicted of insider trading, 1980’s
__________
Today’s Beldar the Bitter ‘Watergate, Watergate, Watergate’ Words of Wonder:
“I’m a law enforcement man.” – President Nixon talking character with John Ehrlichman, secret White House Oval Office tapes, April 14, 1973DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/5/2017 @ 8:54 pm
narciso wrote, as I was writing my last (wordy) comment:
What is a precious metal? It is a thing, some amount of an element, on which people are willing to place a value, but even that value is denominated in amounts of currency. If you are stuck in the middle of the Sahara with a bag of gold, it does you exactly as much good as being stuck in the Sahara with a fist full of dollars, if there is no one there who has water and food you can buy with that gold.
Money is a figment of people’s imagination that we commonly agree to share, and the value of precious metals still incorporates that part of people’s imagination.The very realistic Dana (8cee75) — 8/5/2017 @ 8:54 pm
Money is a figment of people’s imagination that we commonly agree to share
it’s kinda like war hero democracy huhhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:00 pm
@87. Once upon a time, salt was ‘currency of the realm.’ Now we sprinkle it over corn-on-the-cob.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:03 pm
When the anti Trump Fed raises interest rates the budget crisis gets worse. They carried obama for 8 years but now they can sink Trump and the r’s.jim (a9b7c7) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:04 pm
Trying tie establish some ground rules gold was a store of value, imperfect as it was for a while till 1971, and that was an arbitrary determinationnarciso (d1f714) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:05 pm
DCSCA wrote:
Yet, for those who just sat it out, they were ‘whole’ again by early 1988.
Stocks are one of the best examples of the imaginary nature of money; a share of a stock is worth exactly what someone else is willing to pay for it, and that can fluctuate wildly.
Tesla recently eclipsed both Ford and General Motors in value, based on shares outstanding and share price, yet while both Ford and GM have shown profits, and paid dividends to shareholders, Tesla continues to lose money, and pays no dividends. By any rational perspective, Tesla’s stock is irrationally valued, but there appear to be a whole lot of people who see Tesla as the next amazon.com, hoping that they’re getting in early and their stock will reap huge increases in the years to come. Elon Musk has done a great job of selling himself, and that’s what Tesla shareholders have bought. At 356.91, TSLA was up $9.82 on Friday (2.83%), the day after it was announced that 63,000 people have cancelled orders for the Model 3.
That makes no sense at all to me, but it still happened.The very realistic Dana (8cee75) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:06 pm
@92. Yet, for those who just sat it out, they were ‘whole’ again by early 1988
Players on the bench w/nothing to lose to begin with and those with one of those big bright parachutes. Still one of the local reporters (ABC’s Bill Beutel, if memory serves) noted that roughly 10% of the office space in glistening towers of the Mahnattan skyline was empty thanks to the crash of ’87– something The Donald learned the hard way. Or maybe he thought is was just– ‘fake news.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:21 pm
@92. That makes no sense at all to me, but it still happened.
And to think near turn of the century– the 20th century– there were more electric-powered vehicles in the street of New York than ever– [chiefly for deliveries] as they were less messy than horses and those sputtering gasoline gadgets.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:26 pm
My retirement fund is 50% scratch offs and 50% Marlboro Bucks.Pinandpuller (767c73) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:29 pm
Elon Musk has done a great job of selling himself, and that’s what Tesla shareholders have bought.
He survives on government financing covering his azz. Witness Space X. He pitches getting people to the Red Planet by 2020 [or is it 2025 now] and has yet to even risk trying to launch anybody up, around and get them back down safely w/o the government [NASA] to take the heat and cover his butt if there’s ‘a bad day.’ More likely he’ll get to Mars, Pennsylvania in a Winnebago before Planet Mars aboard a Dragon-tipped Falcon.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:36 pm
DCSCA
What was Reaganomics called when JFK did it, grandpa? And Harding?
I’ll hang up and listen to your answer.Pinandpuller (767c73) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:37 pm
@25. Long Beach Island or Cape May? Two weeks there is a gift from God, Pee-Pee. Grab it.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:39 pm
DCSCA
Tax cuts are bad, m’kay?
Please explain.Pinandpuller (767c73) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:45 pm
@97. You gotsa-lotsa hang-ups, Pee-Pee.
“Don’t be, An Ivan BO-esky…” – Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal ‘Comic Relief,’87’ HBODCSCA (797bc0) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:47 pm
@94 DCSCA
Edison even electrified an elephant. Zero emissions.Pinandpuller (767c73) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:48 pm
@99- Live, from the deck of the $13 billion USS Gerald R. Ford, perhaps.
“You ahead, in a Ford; Way ahead, in a Ford…” – Louis Armstrong, Ford Motor radio/TV commercials, 1967DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:51 pm
You got more hang ups than Robin Williams, Michael Hutchence and David Carradine in a Motel 6.Pinandpuller (767c73) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:55 pm
@101- Edison even electrified an elephant. Zero emissions.
An elephant w/zero emissions makes for quite a shovelful, Pee-Pee. Buckin’ for a gig as WH communications director in the WH, eh.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/5/2017 @ 9:59 pm
DCSCA
You saying we can’t ‘Ford it? Can’t say I disagree.
What spending should be cut other than military?
Were you a lot happier when any income over a million dollars was taxed at 90% (for instance) and people like Reagan would just take the rest of the year off?Pinandpuller (767c73) — 8/5/2017 @ 10:04 pm
@104 DCSCA
A guy older than the REA doesn’t know that story?
Topsy the elephant, electrified by Thomas Edison in 1903 at Coney Island.
I suppose you’ve never heard of Murderous Mary, executed by hanging in Erwin, TN in 1916?Pinandpuller (767c73) — 8/5/2017 @ 10:16 pm
@106
I should say the elephant was electrified by employees of “Edison”. It has been attributed to Thomas Edison during the intervening years. What he actually knew about it is unclear.
The Edison Film Company memorialized the occasion.
Here’s an understatement: “Electrocuting an Elephant does not seem to be as popular as other Edison films…”Pinandpuller (767c73) — 8/5/2017 @ 10:48 pm
@92- Yet, for those who just sat it out, they were ‘whole’ again by early 1988.
Not exactly- the Bush Recession was the second coffin nail.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/5/2017 @ 10:54 pm
@78. It’s a blog.
Rest easy. The fever will break when everyone tires of winning; these six months have been the longest two years in decades.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/5/2017 @ 10:57 pm
@wtf or DCSCA.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/5/2017 @ 11:27 pm
