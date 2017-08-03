Special Counsel Mueller Impanels A Grand Jury
[guest post by Dana]
[Since there is a whole lot going on with this evolving story, I’m just going to throw up some interesting links worth reading. You can chew them over as you see fit.]
Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington to investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections, a sign that his inquiry is growing in intensity and entering a new phase, according to people familiar with the matter.
The grand jury, which began its work in recent weeks, is a sign that Mr. Mueller’s inquiry is ramping up and that it will likely continue for months. Mr. Mueller is investigating Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump’s campaign or associates colluded with the Kremlin as part of that effort.
…
One year after the FBI opened an investigation, the probe is now managed by special counsel Robert Mueller. Sources described an investigation that has widened to focus on possible financial crimes, some unconnected to the 2016 elections, alongside the ongoing scrutiny of possible illegal coordination with Russian spy agencies and alleged attempts by President Donald Trump and others to obstruct the FBI investigation. Even investigative leads that have nothing to do with Russia but involve Trump associates are being referred to the special counsel to encourage subjects of the investigation to cooperate, according to two law enforcement sources.
Meanwhile, now that President Trump’s “red line” has been crossed , it’s not unreasonable to believe that there is now an increased likelihood that he will try to get rid of Mueller. Taking preventative measures, a bipartisan group of senators are working to prevent the President from ignoring the current rules about firing any special counsel:
Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, and Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, plan to introduce a measure Thursday that would bar the President from directly firing any special counsel — retroactive to Mueller’s appointment in May.
“The President would maintain the power to remove the special counsel, but we would just want to make sure that it had merit and have that back-end judicial process,” Tillis said Thursday morning on CNN’s “Newsroom.”
“And if there is a termination, we just want to make sure, through judicial review, that it was warranted,” he added.
The measure would also effectively shut down another avenue for firing Mueller — mandating that only an attorney general confirmed by the Senate would have the power to remove the special counsel. Trump has openly blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the federal Russia probe, leading to speculation he may try and find a new attorney general who would fire Mueller.
David French warns against taking this matter lightly:
The investigation is serious, and no one should just blithely assume it’s a “witch hunt.” No Republican or conservative should bank any portion of their reputation on defending a team that included Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort until we have greater awareness of the facts. Remember it was just one month ago that Republicans were confidently declaring that there was “no evidence of collusion.” That was before we saw emails indicating that Donald Trump Jr. would “love” to meet a purported Russian representative who intended to share “official documents” as part of a Russian government effort to support Trump. That was before we knew a meeting actually took place. There is just too much we don’t know to draw any conclusions on the merits, but a man like Mueller does not impanel grand juries lightly. This story is only just beginning.
Andrew McCarthy explains what Mueller’s Grand Jury means. In part:
The most significant conclusion we can draw from news that a grand jury has been impaneled by Special Counsel Robert Mueller is that the so-called Russia investigation, officially, is a criminal investigation.
The purpose of a grand jury is to investigate a factual transaction or series of transactions to determine whether criminal charges should be filed. That makes it categorically different from a counterintelligence investigation. The latter, we have noted many times, is an information-gathering exercise geared toward understanding and thwarting the intentions and actions of foreign powers.
There is no need for a grand jury in a counterintelligence probe.
All that said, the fact that there is a criminal investigation does not mean charges are imminent, or indeed that they will ever be filed. There are virtually no limits on the investigative powers of the grand jury. Under our law, a grand jury may conduct a probe simply to satisfy itself that no crimes have been committed. That is to say, there is no evidentiary threshold that must be crossed before a grand jury can begin investigating. Contrast that with, for example, a search warrant or an eavesdropping warrant; those investigative techniques may not be used unless a court has first been satisfied that there is probable cause to believe a crime has been committed.
McCarthy concludes:
To be clear, I am not suggesting that the special counsel should be barred from investigating any crimes he reasonably suspects at this point. Nor do I mean to imply that the president is entitled to more favorable legal standards than any other American would be. But in the higher interest of his capacity to function as president and our capacity to hold our political representatives accountable, President Trump and the American people should be told whether he is suspected of criminal wrongdoing and, if so, what wrongdoing.
And finally, in the midst of this upheaval, President Trump is leaving tomorrow for a 17-day working vacation at his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J. His time away coincides with renovations and maintenance work being done in the West Wing. His staff will be relocated to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door until the work is completed.
Added: Interestingly, today the Senate blocked President Trump from making any recess appointments…
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Installing padding on the walls?Dave (445e97) — 8/3/2017 @ 6:45 pm
But seriously…
I’ve never entirely understood grand juries. They sometimes recommend that charges be filed, but does Mueller *need* to go this route? Is it a tool for him to use, or is it a check on his power (which as special counsel is, by statute, equivalent to that of a US Attorney)?
I guess my confusion is that when somebody is charged with robbing a bank or committing a murder, there is no grand jury (I think). But the Bill of Rights says
So I’m confused…Dave (445e97) — 8/3/2017 @ 6:53 pm
Please forward all leaks to the EEO. Thanks.Pinandpuller (cacf2d) — 8/3/2017 @ 6:55 pm
Aren’t they putting the criminal investigation cart before the special prosecutor show horse?Pinandpuller (cacf2d) — 8/3/2017 @ 6:56 pm
@4 Dave
It’s a blank check on his power.Pinandpuller (cacf2d) — 8/3/2017 @ 6:58 pm
Grand Jury aka Defense Lawyer Industrial ComplexPinandpuller (cacf2d) — 8/3/2017 @ 7:01 pm
Cardinal Mueller with his Mont Blanc and his postillon.Pinandpuller (cacf2d) — 8/3/2017 @ 7:09 pm
Added: Interestingly, today the Senate blocked President Trump from making any recess appointments…Dana (023079) — 8/3/2017 @ 7:16 pm
7kishnevi (7bc26d) — 8/3/2017 @ 7:16 pm
Nice way of putting it.
Grand juries should be a check on prosecutors, but in reality not. The flaw is the fact that the prosecutor presents all the evidence and witnesses he wants them to see. If a prosecutor has integrity he will show them at least the main pieces of evidence which help the defendant, hut “there is much virtue in an if”, to use one of my favorite Shakespearean quotes. And of course, since there is not yet an indicted defendant, there is no defense to make sure they hear the contrary evidence. That is left to the petit jury, aka the trial jury.
I don’t think it’s as foregone a conclusion. But the process will be drawn out as long as possible for two reasonskishnevi (7bc26d) — 8/3/2017 @ 7:36 pm
1) the longer it goes on, the less the administration (whether it be Trump or Pence in the WH) will be able to get done. The Democrats need a distracted impotent President.
2) there’s no actual evidence that Trump himself knew of, much less was involved in, any shenagagins. And if there were any such in his personal and business finances, he will have layers and layers of subordinates, attorneys, and accountants on whom he can shift the blame.
And he won’t resign unless the GOP forces him to.
In the federal system, the grand jury’s most important function is as an investigative tool for prosecutors. It has subpoena power, and it can subpoena documents and other evidence and can compel witnesses to testify under oath. And its proceedings are secret.nk (dbc370) — 8/3/2017 @ 7:37 pm
Me at 23 was a reply to Lenny at 17kishnevi (7bc26d) — 8/3/2017 @ 7:37 pm
And its proceedings are secret.
you funny manhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/3/2017 @ 7:38 pm
Add to 25 “and this is their story”. Clink clink.urbanleftbehind (ffebf1) — 8/3/2017 @ 7:49 pm
@23
So you subscribe to the conspiracy theory that Mueller, a life-long Republican universally respected for professional integrity through-out his career, is taking orders from Pelosi and Schumer?
I think this is an big overstatement. But even if it’s true, putting his close advisors/relatives (who have been caught red-handed) in jail would still be an important victory for the integrity of the election process.Dave (445e97) — 8/3/2017 @ 7:50 pm
@29 Dave
I don’t think “universally” means what you think it means.
i.e. 97% of scientists lolPinandpuller (cacf2d) — 8/3/2017 @ 7:55 pm
The process is a lot bigger than Mueller, no matter how Brutus-like he may be.
(who have been caught red-handed)
As far as I can tell, there isn’t the slightest evidence of any crime having been committed. Donald Jr and Flynn seem to have acted like idiots and donkeys, but that’s not criminal.kishnevi (7bc26d) — 8/3/2017 @ 7:57 pm
The best way to insure the integrity of the 2016 election is to go back 10 years in the president’s finances.Pinandpuller (cacf2d) — 8/3/2017 @ 7:59 pm
The Catholic (universal) Church just hired 10 imams to look into the Pope.Pinandpuller (cacf2d) — 8/3/2017 @ 8:01 pm
This Brutuskishnevi (7bc26d) — 8/3/2017 @ 8:03 pm
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucius_Junius_Brutus
Not the one who led the conspiracy against Caesar.
One thing mystifies me in reading Andrew McCarthy’s superb writing on this topic.
We’ve known for months that the DoJ obtained subpoenas for documents relating to the investigation of Gen. Flynn, which — under exactly the same reasoning McCarthy explains in the materials Dana quoted — means that there was by that date already at least some sort of criminal spin-off investigation underway as a result of the original foreign intelligence investigation into Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 elections.
That pre-dated Mueller’s appointment if I recall the sequence correctly. Certainly the Flynn investigation did, if one credits any of the forest of pre-Mueller leaks about Flynn.
So how do we know the latest grand jury subpoenas aren’t related to that? Or to some other conjectural spin-off criminal investigation, e.g., regarding Paul Manafort or Jared Kushner, both of whom have publicly acknowledged having been asked for documents by the DoJ?
Today’s leak seems to me to be equally consistent — purely in terms of inferences that can reasonably be drawn from the criminal-law procedures surrounding federal grand juries in general and special counsel dealings with grand juries in particular — to the kind of action that a special counsel would be taking if he were preparing to (a) forward his reports and recommendations regarding the foreign intelligence investigation to his superior, Acting AG Rosenstein; (b) likewise forwarding to Rosenstein his (Mueller’s) charging decisions regarding any spin-off criminal investigations; and (c) forwarding to Rosenstein his confirmation that there’s no probable cause to believe the POTUS should be further investigated, much less charged.
In other words, this announcement seems to me entirely consistent with the absolute best-case scenario for Trump, rather than a portent of impending doom for Trump (as opposed to someone else, e.g., Flynn, who might have some criminal jeopardy from non-disclosures or process crimes arising out of the investigation of those non-disclosures).
(I think that best-case scenario is improbable, but that’s pure conjecture admittedly influenced by my low general opinion of Trump, not based on any rational inference based on today’s disclosures.)Beldar (fa637a) — 8/3/2017 @ 8:06 pm
Not quoting a single person who thinks the investigation has expanded well beyond its original parameters Dana?
Dropped the ball big time.NJRob (7f4bec) — 8/3/2017 @ 8:12 pm
Mr Feets, a rant by Caroline Glick is not really evidence. Notice she has as many anonymous sources as a WaPo article.kishnevi (7bc26d) — 8/3/2017 @ 8:16 pm
And it’s a Facebook post! Not even a real article!kishnevi (7bc26d) — 8/3/2017 @ 8:17 pm
It’s not cynical. It’s just realizing that lack of integrity is not confined to the Left. Exhibit no 1 of course being el Presidente.kishnevi (7bc26d) — 8/3/2017 @ 8:22 pm
“Have you seen any Russians in West Virginia? Or Ohio???!” – President Donald J. Trump, 8/3/17
Uh, yes Captain: Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak attended the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, OHIO. Don’t you remember, sir? Sessions had session– or was it two– or was it a threesome with Paul… or a foursome with Don Jr.,… more strawberries, sir?
“I will not be made a fool of! You hear me?! I kid you not!” – Captain Queeg [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/3/2017 @ 8:22 pm
Dave
Yeah and Jimmah Carter had lust in his heart so Jesus said he did the deed.Pinandpuller (cacf2d) — 8/3/2017 @ 8:46 pm
@52 DCSCA
“Are you crazy?!” Fred G SanfordPinandpuller (cacf2d) — 8/3/2017 @ 8:50 pm
Dave
If McGreggor throws an elbow at Mayweather they can disqualify him but he’s not going to be arrested.Pinandpuller (cacf2d) — 8/3/2017 @ 8:57 pm
My recollection above (#36) was correct: The leaks about the grand jury subpoenas issued in Alexandria, Virginia, were reported on May 10, and the subpoenas were purportedly for “business records.” Elsewhere, we read that Chairman and CEO of the Flynn Intel Group, located in Alexandria, Va. If you’re subpoenaing the business records of a corporation, you do it in the district where the corporation has its principal offices. Corporations have no Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. If Flynn also lived in VA, it’s the most obvious place where he might be prosecuted, consistent with his Sixth Amendment rights.
There have sometimes been DoJ corruption prosecutions filed in VA rather than DC precisely because of the composition of the D.C. jury pool as compared to one from Northern Virginia. Recall too that one of Rosenstein’s predecessors as U.S. Attorney for Maryland prosecuted VPOTUS Spiro Agnew, who hailed (and filed his tax returns) from Maryland.
But the most obvious explanation for today’s announcement is that for further subpoenas of witnesses and evidence for presentation to a grand jury, Mueller’s finding it convenient and entirely legal under the Sixth Amendment, almost regardless of who the target is, to do that in the District:
But the Sixth Amendment also allows defendants to be prosecuted in the state and district where the crime was committed, which probably also includes the District of Columbia. Thus, for example, Scooter Libby was prosecuted in the District, where he certainly would rather not have been.
Even if all Mueller were doing were tying the proverbial bow around criminal prosecution declination decisions — gathering documents from more non-target witnesses, for example, to show that traps were run and rocks were turned over appropriately before closing an investigation — he and his team could very well need access to a grand jury subpoena whose jurisdictional reach was the District of Columbia.
The press — including a lot of lawyer talking-heads who ought to know better — are overreacting to this IMHO.Beldar (fa637a) — 8/3/2017 @ 9:43 pm
Note: Mueller wasn’t appointed until May 17, by which time there clearly was at least one spin-off criminal investigation pending (re Flynn), since the DoJ had already gotten its subpoenas in Alexandria a week earlier.
The regs referenced in the order formally appointing Mueller include the ones specifically including spin-off prosecutions; by referencing the regs, the text of Rosenstein’s order thus carefully acknowledged Mueller’s prospective criminal-matter mandate without having to spill any specific information about any specific on-going investigations (like Flynn’s). That was Rosenstein trying to do the opposite of Lynch and Comey, i.e., to keep his flippin’ mouth shut about pending investigations.Beldar (fa637a) — 8/3/2017 @ 9:48 pm
(And I continue to believe Rosenstein had reached the decision to appoint a special counsel before Comey ever started leaking, and that Comey taking credit for having “forced” a special counsel appointment is another example of a rooster claiming he made the sun come up. Rosenstein has never said or even hinted that the information Comey leaked was the reason, or even a reason, for his decision. If it was, then I remain astonished that he could run the internal DoJ conflicts checks and that Mueller could have gotten WilmerHale’s internal conflicts checks run, and blessed, and the carefully drafted order drafted and blessed and released, all within the space of 24 hours.
Everyone who’s assuming Comey is an important witness is paying too much attention to Comey. If Comey is not a likely witness — if nothing that Mueller’s currently investigating touches on Trump or Trump firing Comey, but only on the Russia investigation and one or more spin-off criminal investigations (like Flynn’s) — then Mueller’s friendship with Comey is no reason for Mueller to recuse himself or for him to be disqualified or fired.
The notion that Mueller had some legal obligation to hire only Republicans who’d contributed to Republican candidates — maybe who’d also contributed to and voted for Trump, I dunno where morons like Sean Hannity draw this line — is a shameful pile of horsefeathers. There is a DoJ reg which specifically says that contributing to a political candidate is expected and legitimate behavior provided it’s not one’s employer. When there’s a reg that specifically authorizes it and legitimates it, Mueller is prohibited from even considering it either way. The lawyers I’ve heard on Fox News who’ve suggested or argued to the contrary are morons or scoundrels or both; I’d enjoy the chance to debate them.Beldar (fa637a) — 8/3/2017 @ 9:57 pm
Ask our host how hard it is in general to find Republican prosecutors in places like LA or NY or DC.Beldar (fa637a) — 8/3/2017 @ 9:58 pm
Beldar,
I enjoy your comments. Thank you for shedding light on these rather complex legal matters.norcal (2adf03) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:24 pm
The Senators should call their bill “The Tenure of Office Act” so that the precedents are more obvious. The Special Counsel serves at the pleasure of the President ad the President can fire him for wearing a green tie.
There are POLITICAL repercussions to this, of course. But the remedy is political, not judicial.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:41 pm
I wonder how many Trump voters are on that panel. I’m guessing none.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:42 pm
is it a check on his power
He can only indict HAM sandwiches.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:43 pm
I hope people realize that striking Trump down this way just makes him a martyr. He was elected for a REASON, by people who thought both parties had betrayed them, and they voted for Trump as a better bargain, despite his faults.
The next guy they put up may not be as sanguine as Trump.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:55 pm
I’m cool with his being a martyr. President, not so much.
Yeah, well, sorry, but indulging and reinforcing the paranoid delusions of the under-educated, under-informed and resentful hasn’t worked out so well, has it? Continuing to lie to them and play on their fears won’t help them a whit.
Exactly the reason Trump should have been persona non grata from day one.
That he succeeded in being elected is the greatest tragedy this country has suffered since the Civil War, because it ensured that there will be more like him.Dave (445e97) — 8/4/2017 @ 12:25 am