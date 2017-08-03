Jim Acosta Was Wrong to Claim Only British and Australian Immigrants Speak English
Jim Acosta embarrassed himself badly confronting Stephen Miller on camera yesterday. I thought the interchange was beneficial to the Trump administration and to opponents of illegal immigration everywhere. Rather than having a buffoon repeatedly sending whiny tweets about #FAKENEWS!! every day, or sending out petulant dwarves to tell blatant falsehoods, why not send someone out like Miller — who actually knows what he is talking about, and backs up his argument with facts and logic rather than lies and empty bravado?
I’m not a fan of Miller’s style in every respect. His aggression wears thin quickly. The repeated exclamations of offense struck me as a leftist way of dealing with the questions — and that’s not a compliment. But those criticisms take a back seat to my praise for Miller’s refreshing intelligence and ability to display coherent argumentation skills. If he works on his presentation, he could be very effective.
Nowhere were Miller’s more positive attributes (and some negative ones) more on display than in this particular interchange with Acosta. You remember it. It’s the exchange where Acosta suggested that only British and Australian immigrants speak English. The forceful way Miller refuted that silly argument was the highlight of the interchange. Here it is.
ACOSTA: But this whole notion of, well, they could learn, you know, they have to learn English before they enter the United States — are we just going to bring in people from Great Britain and Australia?”
MILLER: Jim, it’s actually, all I’m going to say, I am shocked at your statement that you think that only people from Great Britain and Australia would know English. It’s actually — it reveals your cosmopolitan bias to a shocking degree. That in your mind — no, this is an amazing moment. This is an amazing moment. That you think only people from Great Britain or Australia would speak English is so insulting to millions of hardworking immigrants who do speak English from all over the world. [Crosstalk] Jim, but you honestly, Jim, have you honestly never met an immigrant from another country who speaks English outside of Great Britain and Australia?
Miller is right.
Take a look at the requirements for someone to become a citizen. In addition to age, residency, and physical presence requirements, you must:
- Be able to read, write, and speak basic English.
- Have a basic understanding of U.S. history and government (civics).
- Be a person of good moral character.
- Demonstrate an attachment to the principles and ideals of the U.S. Constitution.
That’s a more impressive set of characteristics than is displayed by many actual U.S. citizens. And at the end of the process, one takes the following oath:
I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.
I had the privilege of attending a naturalization ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center over 20 years ago. I attended at the invitation of a judge for whom I was clerking, who took part in the ceremony, so I had a great view of the crowd. I’ll never forget looking out on the sea of people speaking those words. Thousands of people, of all races and nationalities, from countries all over the world. People who had passed a basic civics test and who had demonstrated good moral character. Those people were reciting — in English! — words of allegiance to this country, with pride on their faces.
When you want to talk about the Statue of Liberty and the principles for which she stands, that’s what you’re talking about.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Definition of insanity is doing something over and over expecting a different result. Until they stop clicking on that link of lowest-common-denominators and stop nibbling at Trumps instep, they will continue to fill the VW with more and more clowns cuz it works.Ben burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 9:11 am
I was blithely joking that a conservative loyalty oath would lead to previous levels but I’m not sure even that would be enough.Ben burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 9:14 am
the President Trump agenda sure is a lot more conservative than what we had when george w and his daddy issues were presidenthappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/3/2017 @ 9:38 am
I’m not a Stephen Miller fan, but he did the country a great service yesterday by assisting in Jim Acosta’s epic beclowning of himself on national TV. Well done, sir.M. Scott Eiland (b97d1e) — 8/3/2017 @ 9:40 am
Jom Acosta forgot about Ireland? And Canada? (from which people have to go through the same thing as from other places)
Not to mention that English is a second language in many countries and is taught in schools.
But the thing is, under this proposal it would hardly be enough to be able to speak English and even have a college degree.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 8/3/2017 @ 9:49 am
Wish I knew Jim Acosta. I met a young immigrant from Belorussia who speaks beautiful English! Jim would be truly shocked, so I wish I could introduce them.
My experience with new citizens, who become ennobled by the education about the country and subsequent oath taking, was during the Bell scandals of a few years ago. I’m sure LA people can remember it. A man from I think the ME, gave a very nice disquisition on a TV news report about why they were protesting the city council and how these criminals violated the Constitution. Excellent!Patricia (5fc097) — 8/3/2017 @ 10:01 am
Now the leftosphere is claiming “cosmopolitans” is ‘Soviet-speak’ for ‘Jews’.
https://mobile.twitter.com/RadioFreeTom/status/893144000047263744
If only Miller were Jewish, oh wait.harkin (c0421f) — 8/3/2017 @ 10:19 am
Harkin, the Soviet speak business was true. When Stalin died, he was allegedly in the midst of laying the groundwork of inflicting yet another genocide on the Jews of the Soviet Union. The so-called Doctor’s Plot was the first step of that plan. “Cosmopolitan” was the code word then used to refer to Jews, and even though the genocide plan died with Stalin, the usage continued for much of the Soviet era.
But as far as I know, that stopped with, or even before, the end of the Soviet Union.
Which is why I used the past tense in my first sentence.kishnevi (d5e622) — 8/3/2017 @ 10:50 am
Of course nowadays most people heard the word Cosmopolitan and think, “woman’s magazine”.kishnevi (d5e622) — 8/3/2017 @ 10:51 am
BTW, there is a big difference between knowing the English language and speaking it. Living in an area with a high immigrant population, I get hit with about twenty different accents a day. Not all of them are very intelligible on first hearing (think of those calls you make to service centers in India or Indonesia), and some of those unintelligible speakers come from placed in which English is the supposed native language (say, Jamaica or the inner city).kishnevi (d5e622) — 8/3/2017 @ 10:55 am
I guess, if Costa could do so before a rude interruption, he could have produced an exhaustive list of English speakers for the incorrigably Literalist factions. But I think they would still wiggle out.Ben burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 10:57 am
Acosta..Ben burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 10:57 am
Jim Acosta Was Wrong to Claim Only British and Australian Immigrants Speak English
That’s out of context from the complete exchange; Acosta is guilty of letting it get personal given his Cuban heritage but in the Aussie/Brit comment he was reaching for an extreme example in the heat of the give and take.
Miller is right.
Not quite:
“You Are Exempt From The English Language Requirement, But Are Still Required To Take The Civics Test If You Are: Age 50 or older at the time of filing for naturalization and have lived as a permanent resident (green card holder) in the United States for 20 years (commonly referred to as the “50/20” exception).”
https://www.uscis.gov/…citizenship/citizenship…naturalization/exceptions-accommodations
If he works on his presentation, he could be very effective.
… Ya vol!!
How Stephen Miller Rode White Rage from Duke’s Campus to Trump’s West Wing
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/05/stephen-miller-duke-donald-trumpDCSCA (797bc0) — 8/3/2017 @ 10:58 am
POTUS should be required, as calif.once did, pass a Constitution test in order to graduate Jr High. THAT would maybe make a difference, perhaps..Ben burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:01 am
This does strike me as an example of how the Left lets its ideology blind it to the obvious.
If they were smart, they would argue that merit based immigration permits–at least as they are structured in the RAISE bill–will hurt the middle class (after all, all those educated English speaking foreigners aren’t going to come looking for jobs as field hands) more than help the rest.
But they’d rather talk identity politics, of course.kishnevi (d5e622) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:01 am
Cosmopolitan was a code-word which meant “has loyalties outside the Soviet Union”Kevin M (752a26) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:02 am
Suppose, to be allowed to vote, a citizen had to recite a similar oath at age 18:Kevin M (752a26) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:05 am
“they’d rather talk identity politics, of course.”
Nonsense. We’d prefer you adopt some sense of metaphor, but your literalism take offense.Ben burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:06 am
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rootless_cosmopolitankishnevi (d5e622) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:08 am
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/08/australias-pm-slowly-realizes-trump-is-a-complete-idiot.html
Aussies speak AmericanBen burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:08 am
I guess Ben doesn’t realize that folks here think I’m the Leftie.kishnevi (d5e622) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:08 am
What they say: “metaphor”Kevin M (752a26) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:09 am
What they mean: “When I use a word, it means just what I choose it to mean- neither more nor less.”
I guess Ben doesn’t realize that folks here think I’m the Leftie
Or me.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:10 am
Kish: Appalled is Left of you and he used to be appalled moderate
Goalposts have shifted far right. I’m actually moderate by 1980 standards.Ben burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:11 am
I’ve watched some Aussie TV and their PM is always portrayed as an idiot, or a scoundrel, or both.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:11 am
Kevin a leftie?
So was ReaganBen burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:12 am
In 1980, the Democrat Party split over issues such as “should we nationalize the oil companies” and whether allowing truckers to set their own rates, and haul stuff both ways was to be legalized.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:13 am
Bernie was a moderate in 1980’s Dem Party.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:13 am
Yes, you see labels are meaningless todayBen burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:15 am
So was Reagan
So was Heinlein in the 1930’s. He was an Upton Sinclair supporter, and ran for the CA Assembly on Sinclair’s EPIC platform..Kevin M (752a26) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:16 am
Ben, you seem intent on making any conversation you participate in meaningless.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:17 am
That’s why ID politics is so popular. Ez pz to stuff a category down the throat. Intellectual sloth..Ben burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:17 am
Anyway, trying to get back to the topic.
The oath that people freely take to become citizens reminds one of the cavalier attitude “native born” citizens have (i.e. those that do not have to take the oath).
Perhaps they should. Not doing so would not make them non-citizens, but it should set them apart as people who do not wish to defend or participate in the civic order. So, no vote, no military service, no government jobs, etc.
Not quite “Starship Troopers” but I see how you could get there.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:21 am
8. “……….But as far as I know, that stopped with, or even before, the end of the Soviet Union.
Which is why I used the past tense in my first sentence.”
Exactly, which is why anyone bringing it up to say Miller was employing a Soviet-era term to imply “Jews” is a liar/moron and just throwing crap at the public wall to smear the Trump admin. and possibly even to perpetuate the Russian collusion meme.
But bringing up the Soviet Union and their methods of dishonesty, oppression and murder to spread socialism/communism is always welcome when it’s not being used to smear people. Good post.harkin (c0421f) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:22 am
Really. Bernie LOVED the Soviet Union. He honeymooned there. He liked Castro, too. That gets a pass hoever, but use a term that has a 87th definiton of “Jew” in the OED and, presto, you’re a Nazi.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:25 am
I can predict the response but will ask anyway..what if just One of them is legitimate?
http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/canada/montreal/olympic-stadium-houses-asylum-seekers-1.4231808Ben burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:28 am
Any embrace by right wing ideologues for the piss-and-vinegar bravado spewed from the likes of a Stephen Miller is sadly, if not alarmingly, misplaced.
“Our opponents, the media and the whole world, will soon see, as we begin to take further actions, that the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned.” – Stephen Miller
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWF8iRCan7I
_____
Today’s Beldar the Bitter ‘Watergate, Watergate, Watergate’ Words of Wonder:
“On May 22, [1973], I stated in very specific terms—and I state again to every one of you listening tonight these facts—I had no prior knowledge of the Watergate break-in; I neither took part in nor knew about any of the subsequent cover-up activities; I neither authorized nor encouraged subordinates to engage in illegal or improper campaign tactics.” – President Nixon lying to the American people, televised Watergate speech, August 15, 1973DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:31 am
“Stephen Miller is as funny as Dennis Miller”
Larry DavidBen burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:33 am
Yes there was,a series called the papers where they suggested Murdoch would provoke a coup, similar with the original edge of darkness that young Clapton scored.narciso (f0f969) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:35 am
‘Geevum!’ McMasters. I love the independence.
https://www.circa.com/story/2017/08/03/politics/susan-rice-keeps-top-secret-security-clearance-hr-mcmaster-letter-saysBen burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:35 am
This,is the one,
http://m.imdb.com/title/tt0285393/narciso (f0f969) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:37 am
COSMOPOLITAN MEMORIES
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/08/03/the-ugly-history-of-stephen-millers-cosmopolitan-epithet-215454Ben burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:38 am
Or recently: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4976512/Kevin M (752a26) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:39 am
See? You’ve aligned the Left with Susan Rice.Ben burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:40 am
Are you second generation narciso?Ben burn (d43e24) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:42 am
V for vendetta was an extreme example, Moore dissavowed.narciso (f0f969) — 8/3/2017 @ 11:55 am
Gee, after reading Trump’s leaked phone transcripts w/t Mexican and Aussie leaders, maybe Miller outta play telephone for him, too.
Howz dat wall Mexico is gonig to pay for coming along?
Winning!
“…All in all it’s just another brick in the wall; All in all you’re just another brick in the wall.” – Pink Floyd ‘Another Brick In The Wall’ 1979DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/3/2017 @ 12:16 pm
What Oath of Citizenship did Natural Born Citizen Don Jr violate? Is that from The Statue of Liberty Law?Pinandpuller (cacf2d) — 8/3/2017 @ 12:58 pm
Forget Side-Show Bob; WSJ Breaking:
Special Counsel Mueller impanels DC Grand Jury in Russia probe.
https://www.wsj.com/…/special-counsel-mueller-impanels-washington-grand-jury-in-russia-probe
Tweet; nay, sleep well, Donald.
“Almost heaven, West Virginia; Blue Ridge Mountains; Shenandoah River; Life is old there…” – John Denver, Country Roads’ 1971DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/3/2017 @ 1:00 pm