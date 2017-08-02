Stephen Miller Rips Shameless Jim Acosta to Shreds on Immigration

What a performance. Miller comes off as smart and like someone who knows what he is talking about. Meanwhile, Acosta comes off as preening, foolish, and rude.

Y’all can televise more briefings if you’re going to put up this caliber of spokesman.

By the way, Miller is spot on when it comes to people learning English. Acosta is so clueless it’s embarrassing.

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]