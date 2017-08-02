Stephen Miller Rips Shameless Jim Acosta to Shreds on Immigration
What a performance. Miller comes off as smart and like someone who knows what he is talking about. Meanwhile, Acosta comes off as preening, foolish, and rude.
Y’all can televise more briefings if you’re going to put up this caliber of spokesman.
By the way, Miller is spot on when it comes to people learning English. Acosta is so clueless it’s embarrassing.
Now that I have listened to it twice, Miller could have done with a tad less of the whole “that is so insulting!” shtick.
But still. Miles above Sanders or the dummox Trump. I don’t know a lot about him, but he’s clearly sharp.Patterico (115b1f) — 8/2/2017 @ 7:58 pm
Some people deal with questions which have planted axioms better than others. Gingrich and Coulter are really good, and this Miller guy is pretty hot, too.Richard Aubrey (0d7df4) — 8/2/2017 @ 8:22 pm
He’s from the belly of the beast, Santa Monica. In high school and at Duke, he proudly and resolutely stood up to progressives, a lonely endeavor. He is a bit over the top and sometimes manufactures controversy. His lefty parents are wondering where they went wrong.Lenny (5ea732) — 8/2/2017 @ 8:27 pm
I would not allow reporters in the White House at all.nk (dbc370) — 8/2/2017 @ 8:37 pm
But Acosta did not behave like a reporter. Not the least little bit. So maybe he’d be ok?nk (dbc370) — 8/2/2017 @ 8:40 pm
For the full specter of self-delusion, check out Acosta’s Twitter feed and marvel at all the progressives who think he got the better of Miller in the exchange.JVW (42615e) — 8/2/2017 @ 8:46 pm
How does Acosta have press credentials? He obviously wants it to be all about him and not informing the public as to the government’s positions.NJRob (1f95bf) — 8/2/2017 @ 8:53 pm
No matter what CNN does, it will still have the same number, and kind, of mouthbreathers for its audience.nk (dbc370) — 8/2/2017 @ 8:54 pm
CSPAN has a longer version of the video on their Twitter feed. Right after the video that Patterico posted ends, an older African-American woman reporter inquires of Miller:
“Are you targeting the African-American community. Now you brought it up again. You said you wanted to have a conversation and not target. Is it going to be a target here? You’re saying to the African-American community, are you going to target. I’m not trying to be funny, but you keep saying. . . .”
Now I confess that I have no idea what the hell she was trying to ask here, but Miller seemed to interpret it as question as to whether the administration would be working with the African-American community to make sure they had the opportunity to compete for jobs that had recently mostly gone to immigrants, and he assured her that they would. I just love, though, how amid all the talk about this immigration change would affect the Hispanic and Muslim and Asian communities, this reporter had to make sure that the black community had a piece of the action too. It goes a long way towards demonstrating that progressives are big on tribalism and seek to split everyone up into categories.JVW (42615e) — 8/2/2017 @ 9:12 pm
JVW, I don’t think progressives are seeking to split everyone up into categories; I think progressives recognize that people *are* already split up into different groups, and that as a result of that, people’s group membership results in them having incredibly different experiences of the world — which can only be fixed if we can recognize the differences in experience and work to remedy them.aphrael (3f0569) — 8/2/2017 @ 9:20 pm
My larger point though, aphrael, is that I think that not only are progressives not interested in bringing people together across the disparate interest groups, but modern progressivism is structured so that they benefit from everyone staying in their own lane and not trying to venture outside of it. You might accuse me of undue cynicism, maybe rightfully so, but I think the last thing that progressives want to see is African-Americans and conservatives unit on immigration or school choice or other areas where perhaps progressivism hasn’t served their interests.JVW (42615e) — 8/2/2017 @ 9:25 pm
By the way, Miller is spot on when it comes to people learning English.
More spotty: “You Are Exempt From The English Language Requirement, But Are Still Required To Take The Civics Test If You Are: Age 50 or older at the time of filing for naturalization and have lived as a permanent resident (green card holder) in the United States for 20 years (commonly referred to as the “50/20” exception).”
https://www.uscis.gov/…citizenship/citizenship…naturalization/exceptions-accommodations
Y’all can televise more briefings if you’re going to put up this caliber of spokesman.
How Stephen Miller Rode White Rage from Duke’s Campus to Trump’s West Wing
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/05/stephen-miller-duke-donald-trump
@13. Watched it live. Acosta let it get personal; his parents came to the U.S. from ‘Cuber’ around the time of the missile crisis. April Ryan[?] was asking for clarification that the A/A community wasn’t getting squeezed out. But by that time, it was all more heat than light:
… the diversion for not televising Fearless Leader doing a signing ceremony on Russian sanctions.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/2/2017 @ 9:47 pm
Ah yes, April Ryan — wasn’t she the one who was asking the Hillary campaign for talking points to take to her television appearances last fall?
I just looked her up. I described her as an “older African-American woman” and it turns out that she is only two years older than I am. Sigh.JVW (42615e) — 8/2/2017 @ 9:53 pm
“Our opponents, the media and the whole world, will soon see, as we begin to take further actions, that the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned.” – Stephen Miller
@20– Believe you mean CNN’s DNC flack Donna Brazile.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/2/2017 @ 10:16 pm