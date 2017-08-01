Report: Trump Said The White House Is a Dump

More #FAKENEWS!! from the leftists at . . . Sports Illustrated?

During election season, Bedminster morphed into a kind of permanent campaign rally site. Trump posters and bumper stickers were plastered across the property, and an anti-Hillary shrine was built in a bar in the men’s locker room. The club held a Ryder Cup–style competition in which the teams wore either red or black Make America Great Again hats. At most other golf courses in America the TV is tuned to Golf Channel, on mute, but throughout last summer and fall, the television in Trump Bedminster’s shop was on Fox News, with the sound blaring. As President, Trump has already made four visits to the club. He has his own cottage adjacent to the pool; it was recently given a secure perimeter by the Secret Service, leading to the inevitable joke that it’s the only wall Trump has successfully built. Chatting with some members before a recent round of golf, he explained his frequent appearances: “That White House is a real dump.” (A White House spokesperson denies this occurred.) Trump is often at his most unguarded among the people who pay for their proximity to him. Last November, the President-elect hosted a cocktail reception and dinner at Bedminster on the same weekend that he was holding interviews at the club with candidates for his Cabinet. At the dinner, Trump addressed the members of the club by saying, “This is my real group. You are the special people. I see all of you. I recognize, like, 100% of you, just about.” Then he issued an open invitation to drop in on his Cabinet interviews the next day.

My lede was partially ironic but I don’t follow sports journalism, so others will have to educate me as to whether SI is a hotbed of #FAKENEWS commies. Evaluating the article on its face, we don’t know who is claiming Trump said this. Ergo, the story may well be garbage, regardless of the source.

The best evidence it’s true is probably the denial from the White House. If each time the White House made an assertion, you bet five bucks that the assertion was false, you’d probably win as much money as Trump inherited from Fred.

So I can’t assume this actually happened. But he sure does spend a lot of time away from the White House, and it’s not like it sounds out of character.

If Trump said this, it’s hardly the most outrageous thing he has ever said. But as Allahpundit noted on Twitter: “We would have had a sweet week of rage in conservative media if Obama had said that.”

Yup. But hypocrisy means never having to say you’re sorry.

I’m still more mad about the failure to repeal ObamaCare than this. But, as a taxpayer, I wish he would stay home at the “dump” a little more often.

And if it turns out that he does want to leave . . . nobody’s stopping him.

[Cross-posted at RedState.]