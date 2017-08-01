Report: Trump Said The White House Is a Dump
More #FAKENEWS!! from the leftists at . . . Sports Illustrated?
During election season, Bedminster morphed into a kind of permanent campaign rally site. Trump posters and bumper stickers were plastered across the property, and an anti-Hillary shrine was built in a bar in the men’s locker room. The club held a Ryder Cup–style competition in which the teams wore either red or black Make America Great Again hats. At most other golf courses in America the TV is tuned to Golf Channel, on mute, but throughout last summer and fall, the television in Trump Bedminster’s shop was on Fox News, with the sound blaring. As President, Trump has already made four visits to the club. He has his own cottage adjacent to the pool; it was recently given a secure perimeter by the Secret Service, leading to the inevitable joke that it’s the only wall Trump has successfully built. Chatting with some members before a recent round of golf, he explained his frequent appearances: “That White House is a real dump.” (A White House spokesperson denies this occurred.) Trump is often at his most unguarded among the people who pay for their proximity to him. Last November, the President-elect hosted a cocktail reception and dinner at Bedminster on the same weekend that he was holding interviews at the club with candidates for his Cabinet. At the dinner, Trump addressed the members of the club by saying, “This is my real group. You are the special people. I see all of you. I recognize, like, 100% of you, just about.” Then he issued an open invitation to drop in on his Cabinet interviews the next day.
My lede was partially ironic but I don’t follow sports journalism, so others will have to educate me as to whether SI is a hotbed of #FAKENEWS commies. Evaluating the article on its face, we don’t know who is claiming Trump said this. Ergo, the story may well be garbage, regardless of the source.
The best evidence it’s true is probably the denial from the White House. If each time the White House made an assertion, you bet five bucks that the assertion was false, you’d probably win as much money as Trump inherited from Fred.
So I can’t assume this actually happened. But he sure does spend a lot of time away from the White House, and it’s not like it sounds out of character.
If Trump said this, it’s hardly the most outrageous thing he has ever said. But as Allahpundit noted on Twitter: “We would have had a sweet week of rage in conservative media if Obama had said that.”
Yup. But hypocrisy means never having to say you’re sorry.
I’m still more mad about the failure to repeal ObamaCare than this. But, as a taxpayer, I wish he would stay home at the “dump” a little more often.
And if it turns out that he does want to leave . . . nobody’s stopping him.
isn’t sports illustrated owned by the same deeply anti-semitic fake news propaganda sluts what own TIME Magazine?
isn’t sports illustrated the magazine what wants us to think cows in bikinis is the hot new thing?happyfeet (28a91b) — 8/1/2017 @ 6:38 pm
Somewhere on line I recently saw a post calling SI and ESPN leftist run media that were going bankrupt due to the changes wrought by the Internet. Perhaps Conservative Treehouse? If I remember where I will post it.kishnevi (f358ee) — 8/1/2017 @ 6:49 pm
My lede was partially ironic but I don’t follow sports journalism, so others will have to educate me as to whether SI is a hotbed of #FAKENEWS commies.
Sports Illustrated is reliably leftist as is most sports media coverage these days (at least at the national level). They practically enshrined the University of Missouri when in back-to-back years the school had linebacker Michael Sam come out as gay followed by the whole BLM protest and threats to skip games if the university president wasn’t fired. This kind of activism just warmed the hearts of the mostly white sportswriters who cover sports (football and basketball primarily) dominated by minorities. I know you were being slightly tongue-in-cheek, but I don’t think they are necessarily a purveyor of fake news, just news filtered through a decidedly progressive lens.JVW (42615e) — 8/1/2017 @ 6:54 pm
Or maybe Trump wants to give Melania a justification to redo what Michelle didkishnevi (f358ee) — 8/1/2017 @ 6:54 pm
https://www.popsugar.com/home/Melania-Trump-Redecorating-White-House-43122253
It prolly is a dump after 8 years of Barack The Last and Mooch.Don (11847a) — 8/1/2017 @ 6:54 pm
maybe the white house has been a vile tacky slut magnet for a long long timehappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/1/2017 @ 6:56 pm
It needs a LOT more gold leaf. I mean, the toilets are mere porcelain; they could be so much more. Ivory, perhaps.Kevin M (752a26) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:00 pm
remember trashy-assed nancy reagan and her astrology?
how trailer park can you gethappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:00 pm
There is a stain on the Kennedy era carpet that looks like the outer bankssteveg (e8c34d) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:02 pm
I thought there was a two year Oval Office remodel pending.Pinandpuller (e4c365) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:12 pm
Not a Micarta wall panel, brass-faced elevator door, or gold-plated faucet in the whole place, I’d bet.nk (dbc370) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:13 pm
As I recall the British didn’t think much of it when it was brand new.Pinandpuller (e4c365) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:16 pm
but then the british think their bastard prince’s LA pickup leggy meggy is teh royal swankyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:18 pm
Has anyone else seen Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter?
Did Abe really take a selfie in front of the Capitol erection?Pinandpuller (e4c365) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:23 pm
Obama spent almost $100 Million on travel in 8 years. Trump is on pace to spend that much in just 1 year.DRJ (15874d) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:25 pm
@13 happyfeet
Are you talking about Hugh Grant and Divine Brown?Pinandpuller (e4c365) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:28 pm
If anything Harry should frag his poppy.Pinandpuller (e4c365) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:29 pm
meanwhile glorious war hero p.o.s. John McCain’s obamacare is gonna cost us $1.34 trillion over the next decadehappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:34 pm
Actually, it IS somewhat of a dump–at least from my memories of a visit in the 80s: peeling paint, condensation drops, deformed windows, and creaky floors. I was impressed more by its dowdiness than its glamor.
In comparison with the abandoned, open-to-the-tourists, stately homes of England, it was nothing much. At the time, I put it down to republican (small R) parsimony. I can well see a real-estate tycoon’s shock and lack of awe at its degraded condition.
I suggest Trump move to one of his preferred nouveau-riche palaces and–out of his own pocket–bring the place up to snuff for the remainder of his term: a grandiloquent gesture that will appeal to his fans.Golden Eagle (69d665) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:34 pm
if only there was a branch of government in charge of spending.Pinandpuller (e4c365) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:35 pm
A crazy guy managed to get in The White House.
Not Trump. Before that.Pinandpuller (e4c365) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:39 pm
Harry and Hugh are carrying on that same fetish that had nearly every male British solo artist in the 1980s have the customary 3 black backup singers.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:56 pm
Not only is it a dump, it probably dried out Bannon’s and Conway’s skin.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 8/1/2017 @ 7:59 pm
FDR begat The 22nd Amendment.
If you want to build a big beautiful wall between The Executive’s personal and public spending it’s probably going to have to start with Congress.
Prepare to be disappointed.Pinandpuller (e4c365) — 8/1/2017 @ 8:00 pm
@22 ulb
If they look like Martha Jones or Missandie I’m in.Pinandpuller (e4c365) — 8/1/2017 @ 8:10 pm
Politics has steadily permeated the sports world. As they have in most of our institutions, progressives established a beachhead and began their march through every major sport, supported by the likes of journalists at ESPN and SI (and quite a few athletes). I just want to watch a game or news recaps and escape from the latest news regarding North Korea, the ME, and Trump-landia. But noooooooooo, the left has to ruin this simple entertainment as well.
Who cares what SI writes? I cancelled my subscription two decades ago. Stopped watching ESPN 15 yrs ago when they began to carry water for the Dems and their issues. I turn off the tube when the ballers in the NBA or on an NFL sideline decide to make a statement; the latter is experiencing a decline in viewership due at least in part to Kapernick’s antics. And college athletics? Don’t get me started.Lenny (5ea732) — 8/1/2017 @ 8:18 pm
Yeah, but you might have to suffer through Grace Jones to make one for someone else.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 8/1/2017 @ 8:18 pm
Well now, Seth Rich was the leak that got plugged.Pinandpuller (cacf2d) — 8/1/2017 @ 8:53 pm