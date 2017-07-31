Exclusive Footage: The Last Meeting Between Spicer, Priebus, and the Mooch
It’s almost as entertaining as Ozzy Osborne reality family tee vee.Ben burn (4f4dda) — 7/31/2017 @ 5:34 pm
No, it’s more like this one (True Romance):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0e9AhcSnxSkKevin M (752a26) — 7/31/2017 @ 5:48 pm
If only. It’s like this: Three Stooges slapfights.nk (dbc370) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:00 pm
Never liked Reservoir Dogs.
Andy McCarthy has a good piece on the Awan’s and how deep their tentacles ran into the Democrat party. Lots more there for the media to ignore.
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/449983/debbie-wasserman-schultz-pakistani-computer-guys-bank-fraudNJRob (8efab2) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:04 pm
I guess Trump is Moe.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:10 pm
Cameo by Don Jr., as… “the Smoking Son.”
WAPO: Trump dictated son’s misleading statement on meeting with Russian lawyer
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-dictated-sons-misleading-statement-on-meeting-with-russian-lawyer/2017/07/31/04c94f96-73ae-11e7-8f39-eeb7d3a2d304_story.html?tid=pm_popDCSCA (797bc0) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:11 pm
4 – same here, other than the resurrection of ‘Little Green Bag’.
You can tell a lot about a film fan if they thought the Steeler’s Wheel torture porn was ”insanely cool”.harkin (97d6f1) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:19 pm
NJRob doesn’t wanna talk about the incompetence of the Trump administration, see. He’d rather talk about something else.
I think that’s the gist of it, anyway.Leviticus (e53afc) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:25 pm
I shall continue to applaud the one step forward after two steps back. Or ten steps back.
Trump was right to fire Mooch.
Only a fool would have hired him in the first place.Beldar (fa637a) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:35 pm
Was he fired-fired or was he made without portfolio?nk (dbc370) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:39 pm
General Kelly will not be having Mooches in his White House. It’s bad enough he has Trumps.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:42 pm
I think that it’s time to forgive Kathy Griffin: her photo with the severed head was prescient on her part, telling us that heads would roll in the Trump Administration.The snarky Dana (dbcf2c) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:43 pm
I’m just waiting for someone to start posting Game of Thrones parodies.kishnevi (356aa4) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:46 pm
i bet it was his trashy family problems way more than that interview what sunk him
boyfriend didn’t have his ducks in a row them ducks were all at the jersey shore getting wasted on jager bombs while his hedge fund hoochie wife was popping a lil trust fund out while daddy mooch was back in DC “really feeling himself” as the kids say while the rest of use were like
he went to harvard you know
very bright manhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:46 pm
a real bootstrapper that onehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:47 pm
ugh rest of *us* i mean
i made a typo!happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:48 pm
Was he fired-fired or was he made without portfolio?
Red State says he was escorted off the property.
http://www.redstate.com/sweetie15/2017/07/31/mooch-didnt-just-get-fired-escorted-off-property/Kevin M (752a26) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:48 pm
see this is what i mean about the military making you weird
general jagoff didn’t have to do it that way he just kinda imagines that’s how he should do it cause he’s been steeping in the pentagon sewer for decades huffing his own armpits and doesn’t realize he’s just being a fragrant buttholehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:52 pm
“He does not have a role at this time in the Trump administration.”Dave (445e97) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:54 pm
– Sarah Huckabee Sanders
My assumption is Kelly made acceptance of the CoS position conditional upon having the authority to terminate with prejudice solely at his own discretion. Kelly will hold Trump to his generally worthless word or march out with his head up. He can’t possibly tame the toddler in the Oval Office but his method of rectifying his own serious error in working for the buffoon in any capacity whatsoever will be interesting to watch.Rick Ballard (39e1b7) — 7/31/2017 @ 6:56 pm
I imagined everyone is shown out from the White House. Not the same as escorted out like somebody caught stealing office supplies. I walk my own guests to the door or even to their car when they leave and I’m not even President.
But, yes, it does look he was fired-fired.nk (dbc370) — 7/31/2017 @ 7:06 pm
it’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice
Mr. Scaramucci is young wealthy and talented, at least when he’s in his own very very special milieu
there was no reason for to make him into an enemy
but i guess general haughty snivelsnot has to learn crap the hard way
that tends to be how you learn things when you been on the government’s dime your whole pathetic lifehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/31/2017 @ 7:11 pm
Yesterday you were saying that Scaramucci’s hiring was problematic, and expanded on the subject by adding that he is trashy and his hiring was due to Trump’s ignorance.nk (dbc370) — 7/31/2017 @ 7:36 pm
He’s 53.Dave (445e97) — 7/31/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Like everybody keeps reminding us, Trump is the President. He is a demented buffoon and the only hope for our poor country is that he will have some sane, competent people around him to do his job for him. Like Pence, Sessions, Mattis, Kelly, Tillerson, Nikki, those Goldy Sacks guys ….nk (dbc370) — 7/31/2017 @ 7:42 pm
Op-ed titles that seemed pretty clever at 6am this morning with a publication date of July 31, 2017:
Why Anthony Scaramucci Is The Man Trump And America Need, amazingly still up at TheFederalist.com. Moral: Never go full Trumpkin.Beldar (fa637a) — 7/31/2017 @ 7:43 pm
Fifty-three is about par for a second divorce/second mid-life crisis, as measured by New York/Goldman Sachs “Masters of the Universe” standards.Beldar (fa637a) — 7/31/2017 @ 7:47 pm
He’s 53.
have you checked the median age of failmerica’s congresstrash lately?
plus he just had a babyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/31/2017 @ 7:48 pm
As best one can tell from what’s publicly available — juvy court records being, appropriately, sealed — the most sustained discipline in Trump’s entire life was while he was at the New York Military Academy.
One hopes that Gen. Kelly can tickle some dormant neural pathways, but I doubt it in the long run. I’m glad he has a good pension.Beldar (fa637a) — 7/31/2017 @ 7:50 pm
looks like David Marcus and Mr. Mooch share the same Just for Men formula
i wonder if their respective blended families vacation together on carnival cruiseshappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/31/2017 @ 7:53 pm
@23 & 24: It strikes me as unfair for you to attempt to chasten happyfeet with facts; the evidence is prolific that that only confuses her.Q! (267694) — 7/31/2017 @ 7:54 pm
Him. happyfeet is a guy. Except when he drinks a strange bubbling green liquid he gets from some doctor in London, and turns into a fiercely independent, strong black woman for a few hours.nk (dbc370) — 7/31/2017 @ 7:58 pm
hello Q person with excitement
i started at #14 and what did i say
i bet it was his trashy family problems way more than that interview what sunk him
i appreciate Mr. nk’s review of my evolving thinkings
but the only thing I’m confuzzled about is why general jagoff
in this context
decided he wanted to fire our friend Anthony with Maximal Drama
cause that’s not making a whole lot of sense to me
on either a political or just a human levelhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/31/2017 @ 7:59 pm
happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/31/2017 @ 7:59 pm
“He got hired, divorced, had a baby, and fired in 10 days.” It must be a record.
My question would be, was he just brought on board to get Priebus out? I’m reading that. But if that’s so, what does that say about Trump, who’s suppose to be a real boss? Why didn’t he just fire him himself?Dana (023079) — 7/31/2017 @ 8:04 pm
/sarc on
@ Dana: You’re missing the four-dimensional chess game Trump is playing! You see, Trump always planned for it to go down just like this! Through this gambit, he managed to drive two devoted leakers (Reince & Mooch) out of the White House in one fell swoop! At this rate, in another couple of dozen new press secretaries — which, fortunately, don’t require Senate confirmation or even 30 days’ notice to hire and fire — he’ll have drained perhaps half of the leakers from the White House staff!
/sarc offBeldar (fa637a) — 7/31/2017 @ 8:08 pm
The Onion: U.S. Forces Take Control of the White HouseDave (445e97) — 7/31/2017 @ 8:24 pm
LOL, good one. Dave, yours too.
Ya gotta laugh…Patricia (5fc097) — 7/31/2017 @ 8:28 pm
Also from Dave’s Onion link. Spam filter won’t allow me to link it because of the naughty words:nk (dbc370) — 7/31/2017 @ 8:33 pm
Could that have anything to do with the fact that he was erroneously listed as deceased in the new Harvard Law alumni register that came out just last week?Dave (445e97) — 7/31/2017 @ 8:37 pm
Speaking of movies, in The Brady Bunch Movie is Mike Brady’s single architectural achievement a homage to Howard Roark in The Fountainhead?Pinandpuller (47c034) — 7/31/2017 @ 9:11 pm
Rocket surgery practiced here:
https://mobile.twitter.com/MarkDice/status/892219670714961920
Why baumann, ratney and Co never get fired. Who did they (reacted) tie get their social dispensatuob8narciso (d1f714) — 7/31/2017 @ 9:31 pm
I have told you Powerpoint is evil:narciso (d1f714) — 7/31/2017 @ 9:34 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/LizSly/status/891805053056692224
Remember thus snake in grass, like dragons teeth they never go away:narciso (d1f714) — 7/31/2017 @ 9:37 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/rolltidebmz/status/892090885101555713
@41. Speaking of movies…
Will General JFK save the day?
Stay-tuned. What. A. Show.
“All you’ve got to know is this: right now the government of the United States is sitting on top of the Washington Monument, right on the very point, tilting right and left and ready to fall off and break up on the pavement. There are just a handful of men that can prevent it. And you’re one of them.” – Senator Ray Clark [Edmond O’Brien] ‘Seven Days in May’ 1964DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/31/2017 @ 9:41 pm
Would he be a kamikaze Scotsman
https://mobile.twitter.com/bobinglis/status/892221251472773121narciso (d1f714) — 7/31/2017 @ 9:42 pm
Yes Levi,
I’d rather talk about things that actually matter such as how deeply compromised the Democrat party is when it comes to their coverup with these “IT guys”.
But I’m sure you’d rather what the Awan’s did not be disseminated widely.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/31/2017 @ 9:45 pm
Sail goodman don’t play that game. Now it took scaramucci six months to try to sell off his modest little nest egg, fir those who thought trump could do so easily.narciso (d1f714) — 7/31/2017 @ 9:49 pm
You what’s even funnier than that:narciso (d1f714) — 7/31/2017 @ 10:01 pm
babalublog.com/2017/07/31/venezuela-bloody-sunday-of-violence-and-murder-as-regime-pushes-through-fraudulent-vote-installing-cuba-style-dictatorship
I would go major sladr on the press corpse, ‘if I were a younger man I’d take a flame thrower tie the place,narciso (d1f714) — 7/31/2017 @ 10:20 pm
plus he just had a baby
Pretty sure it was his wife who had the baby.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/31/2017 @ 10:21 pm
Yes english doesnt totally convey the level is invectuve
https://www.newsbusters.org/journalists/ryan-lizza?page=0%2C1narciso (d1f714) — 7/31/2017 @ 10:35 pm
The next ‘alternative sack” of dead weight to go: Tammy Faye Clownway.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/31/2017 @ 10:55 pm