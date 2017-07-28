Reince Priebus Out
[guest post by Dana]
And another one bites the dust. This time it’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. He told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that he had resigned yesterday, and explained that the reason for his departuer was that President Trump was gong in a different direction. A direction that would not include Priebus. I guess Priebus wasn’t serving Trump honorably after all, eh?
“Look, the President wanted to go a different direction. I support him in that,” he told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room.”
“I’m doing great,” Priebus said. “I’ve been obviously talking to the President for a few days about this. … the President was great.”
When Blitzer asked Priebus specifically about why he resigned, Priebus said he didn’t want to go into that. He then went on to say that he is still on the Trump Train and supports the president in furthering his agenda. He also told Blitzer that his greatest accomplishment was “getting everyone in the West Wing moving together in the right direction”. Okay then.
The president announced on Twitter that Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly would be replacing the departing Priebus:
And then he remembered to say something nice about Priebus:
President Trump is now on his second chief of staff in 190 days. Say, remember when he mocked President Obama for going through three chiefs of staff in three years?
Hm, of course one is inclined to ask, what’s keeping this president from accomplishing his agenda??
After seeing how he backstabs employees, turns on a dime, publicly shames and humiliates them, I can’t understand why would anyone sign up for such abuse and chaos. But, be that as it may, I guess the next question is, who’s next to go? And perhaps more importantly, as we watch this unfolding drama, where does this leave Bannon, Scaramucchi, and Kushner? Speculate all you want.
I can’t keep up with all the WINNING!Dana (023079) — 7/28/2017 @ 6:04 pm
revisiting the national soros radio chart here
it occurs to me
maybe what we’re seeing is
that President Trump is maybe just way way quicker than previous presidents to realize he needs a different Chief of Staff.
Which makes sense.
you pick a Chief of Staff
then it’s like a start-up environment
and an Administration coalesces organically around this guy you picked
it’s to President Trump’s credit that he quickly recognized (record time) that he had the wrong guy in the job and he changed coursehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/28/2017 @ 6:12 pm
Greetings:
Kind of hate to see General Kelly reassigned as Homeland Security seemed to have found a higher gear.11B40 (6abb5c) — 7/28/2017 @ 6:28 pm
Like I said in the other thread, Priebus was lucky to get out before he was irreparably damaged.
My prediction: Trump will keep purging the competent and decent people and surround himself with ridiculous toadies like Scaramucci, resulting in a more or less ineffectual administration. In the end, the only way he’ll be hanging on to the Presidency is because if he goes down the Republican drones in Congress will go down with him.nk (dbc370) — 7/28/2017 @ 6:37 pm
Why are the Irish so stupid; Kelly’s no hero.
This is where an individual’s integrity is put to a very public test. And too many are failing it.
By now it should be clear that anybody accepting a high level position in this administration is either a fool, a jackass, or a junkie in search of a quick power fix. They sell themselves out; their reputations and self-respect sullied and bought off remarkably cheap. Power is the ultimate aphrodisiac but there’s no love lost on these suckers by this salesman who’s first love is himself and will throw any and all under a Fifth Avenue bus in the blink of an eye. That goes for both civilians and generals alike.
“I am a traitor – a traitor to a madman.” – Field Marshall Rommel [Christopher Plummer] ‘Night Of The Generals’ 1967DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/28/2017 @ 6:41 pm
What’s the over/under on how fast Trump starts slagging Priebus on the twitters?Jerryskids (cfad51) — 7/28/2017 @ 6:57 pm
What’s keeping Trump from success?
Maybe, its the backstabbing RINO’s like McCain, who voted to repeal Obamacare in 2015, but supported it in 2017. OR maybe, its people like Senator Graham who threatened to join the Democrats and punish Trump if he fired Mueller. OR maybe, its people like Ryan and the House Republicans who can’t seem to finance a border wall, they supposedly support. OR maybe, its some of the #NEVERTrumpers who constantly attack & Belittle Trump, because helping the liberal democrats destroy a Republican POTUS, is y’know “Conservative”.
Or maybe its Mitch McConnell, who allows the Democrats to slow-roll Trump’s nominee’s while preventing Trump from making recess appointments.rcocean (a72eb2) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:24 pm
He was very polite and professional in the firing. Does that mean something, lol?
Anyway, I figure he is cleaning house after the debacle with O-care, which experienced people like Priebus were supposed to help bring home.Patricia (5fc097) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:30 pm
7
Or maybe it’s Trump being totally in over his head and having no idea of what he wants to do, much less how to do it.
And wasn’t Mexico supposed to pay for that wall, not Congress?kishnevi (1a529d) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:33 pm
Priebus was expected to influence Ryan and did not deliver… plus it seems he was not all that good at being chief of staff given all the leakagesteveg (e8c34d) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:37 pm
@7 “What’s keeping Trump from success?”
Or, ever hear of Occam’s Razor? (Hint: Maybe it’s Trump.)Q! (267694) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:37 pm
Yes Q, that was the point of my snarky question posed.Dana (023079) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:45 pm
“I’m proud to be Richard Nixon’s sonnuvabitch.” – White House Chief of Staff H.R. Haldeman.
John F. Kelly will never, ever come close to being able to be Donald Trump’s S.O.B.
And we know what happened to Haldeman, who with unquestioned loyalty, was by Richard Nixon’s side for 17 years until… =ba-thumpa=
“In one of the most difficult decisions of my Presidency, I accepted the resignations of two of my closest associates in the White House, Bob Haldeman, John Ehrlichman, two of the finest public servants it has been my privilege to know.” – President Nixon, Watergate televised address, April 30, 1973DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:48 pm
Thanks, Rince, for all your help keeping the debates save for Trump and hopping when he said “toad!” You were the one person who could have derailed Trump before the convention by allowing a free vote. You said No, and lobbied for No. You may well be the James Buchanan of the Republican Party.
And you have finally discovered just what trusting President Trump brings. Expect several week so blame dumping.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:55 pm
*safeKevin M (752a26) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:55 pm
@7 “What’s keeping Trump from success?”
What are the four enemies of Soviet agriculture?Kevin M (752a26) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:57 pm
Kind of hate to see General Kelly reassigned as Homeland Security seemed to have found a higher gear.
Who will replace him? Chuck Norris?Kevin M (752a26) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:59 pm
@17. General Mills, General Tire, General Electric… any ‘general’ will do and satisfy The Donald, as long as it’s a ‘general’ of some kind– the living breathing part is optional.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:06 pm
Bout time he fired that rino leak machinemg (f28fe7) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:12 pm
Now get your daughter and son in law out of d. C.mg (f28fe7) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:14 pm
Some people enjoy general millsmg (f28fe7) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:16 pm
Damn Kevin, I could have written that myself. In fact, I did just write it myself…Dave (445e97) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:26 pm
Maybe Governor Lardass for Homeland Security?
He passes the sycophancy test with flying colors. Also, once his term as governor expires, he has no future except through Trump. Homeland Security sometimes shuts things down (bridges, beaches, etc) due to terror threats, and Christie is good at that. He would be more qualified at DHS than Tillerson at State, Carson at HUD, etc.Dave (445e97) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:33 pm
Nobody knew how to deal with Trump in the primaries. And he got what, 13.3 million votes? That’s what’s sad. That 13.3 million snaggletooths picked the Republican nominee in a nation of 330 million.nk (dbc370) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:35 pm
If Trump fires Sessions, that’s the red line for me. I won’t care what happens to Trump after that.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:39 pm
But daily public humiliation is OK?Dave (445e97) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:47 pm
If Clinton primary voters in open primary states had counted by 2s and the 2s crossed over and voted for the same ABT R candidate, this would have been stopped.urbanleftbehind (c3855d) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:49 pm
Anyone else find it funny that Priebus chose to go with CNN, of all places, for his first interview?!Dana (6898fd) — 7/28/2017 @ 9:00 pm
I realized I forgot to include Scaramucchi with Bannon and Kushner, so I just added him.Dana (023079) — 7/28/2017 @ 9:09 pm
it’s not you reince, it’s me
except
it’s mostly youhappytrump (28a91b) — 7/28/2017 @ 9:24 pm
Clearly priebus was the head of the leaking team, just like James baker at the bureau.narciso (d1f714) — 7/28/2017 @ 9:32 pm
he sure as hell skittered out the door like a scalded rat when Mr. S called him out on ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/28/2017 @ 9:35 pm
At this point it might be better to bring back general Lynn:narciso (d1f714) — 7/28/2017 @ 9:36 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaraCarterDC/status/891062861786644482?p=v
There is a scandal re where did the money go
http://www.weeklystandard.com/trump-got-this-one-right/article/2009045narciso (d1f714) — 7/28/2017 @ 9:41 pm
Is correct me if I’m wrong scaramucci first job, at the export import bank, has mire policy input than the one he chose.narciso (d1f714) — 7/28/2017 @ 9:46 pm
I agree and dissent in part
https://pjmedia.com/spengler/2017/07/28/trumps-america-first-vs-mccains-america-last/amp/narciso (d1f714) — 7/28/2017 @ 9:51 pm
Re issues of cibsequebce
ww.frontpagemag.com/point/267407/mcmaster-ousts-trump-adviser-who-tried-fire-obama-daniel-greenfieldnarciso (d1f714) — 7/28/2017 @ 9:57 pm
ASPCA’s bigotry is rather telling.
Typical of the left.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/28/2017 @ 10:25 pm
McMaster has been a complete disaster. He needs to go. Drain the swamp.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/28/2017 @ 10:30 pm
Damn Kevin, I could have written that myself. In fact, I did just write it myself…
Dave, the difference is that I am frustrated with people who follow all these baseless charges the way saucer freaks converge on Area 51 when there are LOADS of fundamental reasons to dislike Trump. To you, any rock is worth throwing.
Incompetence. Incoherence. Inability to think on his feet or off them. The real problem with all this Russia BS is that he is incapable of coping with it. Bill Clinton, in his dotage, would ahve been done with this by Jan 23rd. Trump? He actually propagates it. When the story dies down, he tweets about it.
And we have real issues. Norks with nukes. Iran, still. The last administration deserves 17 independent counsel (counsels?). But Trump sure has immunized them all right.
The problem with Trump is not ethics, or honesty or who did what during the campaign. It’s just silly political screeching. The problem is that the United States needs a government, and we don’t have one. And those that are adding noise to the system about these pseudo-scandals are just HELPING Trump hide the fact that he is incompetent.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:04 pm