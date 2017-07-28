Quick Hits: Skinny Repeal Was Not Repeal; Scaramucci Is Insane
Do I blame John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins for killing ObamaCare repeal? Why, sure I do! But not for last night’s vote. Rather, for their disgraceful vote against the same repeal bill they voted for in 2015 (with the exception of Collins). Which means I also blame the other people responsible, whom I have already named: Lamar Alexander, Rob Portman, Shelley Moore Capito, and Dean Heller.
I will never forgive them. They are dead to me. And I will work to defeat Heller, who is the next one up for re-election, in the primaries.
But skinny repeal was crap and deserved to go down. Last night’s vote was not the death knell. That already happened a couple of days ago. (And don’t talk to me about just sending a bill to conference. If they can’t agree amongst themselves, how is going to conference going to fix anything?)
Meanwhile, I see some people trying to blame Trump for this. Nah. I don’t see it. He would have signed anything. This is squarely on the shoulders of the turncoats who switched their votes.
Meanwhile, how about that batsh!t insane Scaramucci guy? Ryan Lizza has a piece in the New Yorker that Scaramucci has functionally admitted is accurate, by saying he made a mistake trusting a reporter. The piece makes for delightful reading from start to finish.
“They’ll all be fired by me,” he said. “I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.” The issue, he said, was that he believed Priebus had been worried about the dinner because he hadn’t been invited. “Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci said. He channelled Priebus as he spoke: “ ‘Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the fucking thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked Scaramucci for six months.’ ” (Priebus did not respond to a request for comment.)
Scaramucci was particularly incensed by a Politico report about his financial-disclosure form, which he viewed as an illegal act of retaliation by Priebus. The reporter said Thursday morning that the document was publicly available and she had obtained it from the Export-Import Bank. Scaramucci didn’t know this at the time, and he insisted to me that Priebus had leaked the document, and that the act was “a felony.”
“I’ve called the F.B.I. and the Department of Justice,” he told me.
“Are you serious?” I asked.
“The swamp will not defeat him,” he said, breaking into the third person. “They’re trying to resist me, but it’s not going to work. I’ve done nothing wrong on my financial disclosures, so they’re going to have to go fuck themselves.”
Scaramucci also told me that, unlike other senior officials, he had no interest in media attention. “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” he said, speaking of Trump’s chief strategist. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.” (Bannon declined to comment.)
. . . .
Scaramucci said he had to get going. “Yeah, let me go, though, because I’ve gotta start tweeting some shit to make this guy crazy.”
LOL. The guy is entertaining, paranoid, not very bright, and completely insane. He reminds me of someone. It’s on the tip of my tongue.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:25 am
Scaramouche is ALL Trump tho, eh patterico? (Btw, do I get creds for being first to call him scaramouche?)Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:29 am
Yrs its taken him six months to unwind skybrusgw someone leaks his disclosure statement afterafter he fired top man shorter, first rule if fight clubnarciso (d1f714) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:29 am
Freeman heller, that was the two faced undercover g man turned mob kingpin prime speranza from smoking aces.narciso (d1f714) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:33 am
The fynctionak result is premiums will continue to go up specially in Alaska and Arizona and Nevada, so they tupolev’d themselves.narciso (d1f714) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:36 am
Drain the swamp.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:41 am
In other news
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-09/awan-brothers-scandal-creates-fears-about-scope-data-leaknarciso (d1f714) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:42 am
AWAN! LOL…Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:44 am
I’ve read that in a relationship with a person who has Borderline Personality Disorder, there inevitably comes a time when you ask yourself, “Is he/she crazy or am I?”
I think this country is now at that point in its relationship with the Trump presidency.sauropod (271cbd) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:50 am
Plus we have news the FBI general counsel, James baker was one of the unmaskers.narciso (d1f714) — 7/28/2017 @ 7:50 am
sleazy corrupt ballerina boy Rahm Emanuel had seven of those scaramucci calls before breakfast when he was servicing food stamp
the fake news propaganda sluts just never reported ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:09 am
‘Not very bright?’ ‘Completely insane?’
More crazy like a fox; Scaramucci stands to pocket a cool $90 million if the deal to sell his company, SkyBridge, to China’s HNA gets clear of U.S. gov’t ‘regulatory review.’ And if there’s any hang-up from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), chaired by Treasury Secretary Mnuchin no less, Scaramucci’s news best-butty-to-brown nose, President Trump, has the power to veto recommendations made by CFIUS. Ahhhhh yes, the stink of free market capitalism is strong in this one.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-scaramucci-hna-idUSKBN1A703H
“I’d hate to take a bite out of you, you’re a cookie full of arsenic.” – J.J. Hunsecker [Burt Lancaster] ‘Sweet Smell of Success’ 1957
_________
Today’s Beldar the Bitter ‘Watergate, Watergate, Watergate,’ Words of Wonder:
“Just remember that once the toothpaste is out of the tube, it is going to be very tough to get it back in.” – HR Haldeman cautioning John Dean about talking to Watergate investigators, 1973DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:11 am
The GOPe….not your father’s GOP.
McCain is a self-loathing prick who takes his anger out on, well, anyone and everyone. Ever wonder how his hate metastasized?Lenny (5ea732) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:15 am
54. Scaramouche…
““I don’t like the way he talks about women, I don’t like the way he talks about Megyn Kelly, and you know what? The politicians don’t want to go at Trump because he’s got a big mouth, and he’s afraid he’s going to light them up on Fox News, and all of these other places. But I’m not a politician. You’re an inherited money dude from Queen’s County. Bring it, Donald,” he said.
Scaramucci, who was a hedge fund manager, was referencing Trump’s comments on Fox News, in which he criticized “hedge fund guys” who “move around papers.”
Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 1:52 pmBen burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:17 am
yes yes McCain’s a nasty piece of work
just an all-around disgusting individual Mr. Lenny
but I like Mr. Scaramucci – he brings the partyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:24 am
Yes,we’ve read bonfire this,iz,how they talknarciso (988e3f) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:24 am
.
skinny repeal was crap and deserved to go down
failmerica’s sleazy corrupt congress – particularly the sewer we call mitch mcconnell’s senate
loves it some filthy welfare
they’re all basically socialist ohio-trash like John Kasich at heart
but the one thing they could do is get rid of harvardtrash John Roberts’ mandate
and that’s what this sleazy pigboy from Arizona prevented last nighthappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:29 am
What was more obscene what maverick did not refute in game change or letting those veterans die in tucsin or was it phoenix.narciso (48ecae) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:30 am
I remember when Obamacare was unconstitutional. Now it’s a human right and too big to fail and too centralized to succeed. Senate R’s won’t let it be ripped out by the roots so let’s turn to planting seeds of reform rather than losing the comprehensive reform battle.crazy (11d38b) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:31 am
Give them a knife
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/07/27/obama-official-made-hundreds-unmasking-requests-gop-chairman-says.htmlnarciso (48ecae) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:32 am
Daily Beast
“In his immediately infamous phone call to a New Yorker staff writer, Anthony Scaramucci didn’t just say the White House chief of staff was a “f–king paranoid schizophrenic” or accuse the president’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, of engaging in autofellatio. He also made a remarkable revelation about his own conduct.Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:39 am
FBI agents, Scaramucci said, may have committed a crime on his behalf.
Discussing his anger about White House officials’ propensity to leak to reporters, Scaramucci told the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza that federal law enforcement officials have actually been leaking to him—about which White House staffers are leaking. Really. “
i been puzzling over this line of limited edition kitchen appliances
it’s a collaboration between smeg and d&g
i guess the blender kinda speaks to me if i had a for reals bar to furnish and not just to put in the kitchen
but not really
i don’t want anything to do with this stuff
it’s just stupidhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:46 am
Meet the new swamp, same the old swamp.
“Trump” was a repudiation by a growing number of disaffected voters who were long past tired of the set-piece battle between D & R. They didn’t care about abortion, or gender battles or exports to Chile or capital gains rates.
The just wanted the government’s focus back on America, average Americans and their well-being, a focus that had been long lost.
So, there was this guy who said he’d do just that, and they put him in office. Think of Trump as they long-prophesied Independent candidate for President. Ross Perot for the modern age.
Then two things happened. The Democrats, and quite a few Republicans, were upset about the prospect of an outsider running things. Not only didn’t he have any investment in their historical programs, but he was quite likely to empty the skeleton-closets. So they gave him sh1t from day one.
And Trump has been massively unable to respond to this. A greater man would have pushed this all aside, saying “There you go again” or some such. Trump behaves like a bull in the ring, more enraged after each barb is placed and unaware that the guy with the cape and the sword is in his near future.
He doesn’t lead, he reacts. What little he does propose are half-baked at best, and the immediate criticism from people whose support he expects enrages him some more. And he reacts.
Now, he has doubled down with Scaramost. Just so we can see what REAL crazy looks like.
The center cannot hold. I have said that Trump would not last a term. I am now thinking that Trump cannot last a year. I don’t think he’ll be impeached, and I doubt he’ll resign. The 25th Amendment is a possibility. So is apoplexy.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:49 am
Yeats said it better:
I am not hopeful.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:52 am
President Trump is indefatigable in his quest to make America better Mr. M
i love him more every day and the juvenile antics of sleazy dishonest liars like John McCain just makes me love President Trump more and more
he’s the best thing to happen to Washington D.C. in my whole life
he’s a lot Toto (lil puppy dog from Kansas), President Trump is
he’s pulling back the curtain!happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:56 am
oopers i mean he’s a lot *like* Totohappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:56 am
i like to think i’m for sure in column b!happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/28/2017 @ 8:59 am
This is mma Kevin no holds barred combat this is why maverick stands for libyan terrorists, incompetent va employees and tranniesnarciso (988e3f) — 7/28/2017 @ 9:00 am
Sure he would have signed anything. So what?
The reason GOP could not get 50 votes was because some of the handouts/wealth-transfer in Obamacare are popular and many of the costs are hidden. Trump did nothing to move the needle of public opinion and create a groundswell of support for the GOP repeal plan(s) in states he won like West Virginia, Ohio, Tennessee, Alaska, Arizona, etc. He never once explained how and why the GOP plan would make peoples’ lives better, because he didn’t have clue what the plans were about and didn’t care. Contrast that to Obama’s tireless (if deceptive), coast-to-coast campaigning when the law originally passed. Trump is ignorant AND lazy.
And dishonest too. He repeatedly promised the impossible during the campaign and never delivered anything that remotely resembled it. In fact he never delivered anything at all. He repeatedly raised expectations that repeal would involve no sacrifice, more freebies, cost “a tiny fraction” and be “so easy”. Any real repeal/replace plan could only look like a cruel joke compared to the rainbows and unicorns Trump dishonestly promised.Dave (445e97) — 7/28/2017 @ 9:06 am
Breaking- “Liftoff!” – Pentagon says NK lofted another ballistic missile. Some early media reports from Japan suggest missile may have landed in Japanese territory.
“Once the rockets are up; who cares where they come down; that’s not my department; says Wernher Von Braun…” – Tom LehrerDCSCA (797bc0) — 7/28/2017 @ 9:16 am
“This is mma Kevin no holds barred combat”
Nope. This is WWE improv by clowns who couldn’t follow the script if one existed.Rick Ballard (39e1b7) — 7/28/2017 @ 9:28 am
Scaramouche is ALL Trump tho, eh patterico? (Btw, do I get creds for being first to call him scaramouche?)
I already upstaged you in the previous thread with “Scaramucci, Scaramucci, can you do the Mandingo?”nk (dbc370) — 7/28/2017 @ 9:58 am
So true, KevinM. And this opportunity appears to have been wasted. In the ongoing debate on whether all this is just incompetence or three-dimensional chess, I still am in the pure incompetence group.Patricia (5fc097) — 7/28/2017 @ 10:04 am
The only script is the one akmdtchins has sent the congress infinite .monkeys to hammer out.narciso (d1f714) — 7/28/2017 @ 10:07 am
Dave@29
Amazing how you happened to say all the same things the MSNBC crowd was saying on the eleven o’clock hour. I know because I was listening to them while getting ready for lunch. That and little Chuckie praising the heroism of Arizona John.
BTW, I claim dibs on Scaramouche
http://patterico.com/2017/07/21/sean-spicer-resigns/#comment-2017407
On the music forum I belong to, someone posted a Youtube of Ravel’s Scaramouche right off the bat. So you’re not being original.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 7/28/2017 @ 10:13 am
Here it is.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 7/28/2017 @ 10:13 am
https://youtu.be/Wk_sVJZJ9v4
Unlike you, I don’t watch or read MSNBC, but I’ll take your word for it.
I said the same thing over a week ago. So did National Review.
Rather than substance-free ad hominem attacks, why don’t you point what I said that wasn’t accurate.Dave (445e97) — 7/28/2017 @ 10:22 am
“Scaramucci, Scaramucci, can you do the Mandingo..”
Macarena?Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 10:31 am
Rather than substance-free ad hominem attacks, why don’t you point what I said that wasn’t accurate.
In fact, the points made were accurate. Even MSNBC gets some things right. It merely amused me to find you spouting the MSNBC meme of the day.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 7/28/2017 @ 10:36 am
Been saying that from the beginning.
Thank you.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/28/2017 @ 10:36 am
Why is it verboten to see what the other side is saying? I find valuable snippets everywhere and I haven’t contracted any STDs….yet.Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 10:40 am
If course we know robertscare was secured with the cirnhusker Louisiana and sunshine state purchase, plus the Minnesota leg sweep and the alaskan heist.narciso (d1f714) — 7/28/2017 @ 10:42 am
Rip Charlie garden. This is no game.narciso (d1f714) — 7/28/2017 @ 10:43 am
Yes Charlie. No child should be a political football. Rest in peace.Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 10:53 am
https://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm568923.htm
It’s been 15 years since FDA got regulatory control over tobacco. There were supposed to list harmful ingredients..THIS is what they do?Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 10:56 am
And back in hamburg another misuderstandingnarciso (d1f714) — 7/28/2017 @ 10:57 am
This process started a long time ago, when Republicans stopped running on repealing Obaminablecare to ‘Repeal and Replace’ it. With that promise, they conceded the point I have been saying all along that has been conceded, that the federal government is ultimately responsible for people having health care coverage. Once that concession is made, the option of just repealing Obysmalcare, of returning to 2008, is off the table.
Of course, they figured that they’d have [shudder!] President Hillary Clinton there to veto any repeal, and they never figured that, oh Hell! they’d be responsible for coming up with a replacement that would satisfy the American people.
All that leaves is either some form of single-payer, or a private insurance plan similar to Obumblecare. The GOP couldn’t come up with a plan that wasn’t different enough from Obastardcare to gather much GOP support and still keep their promise.
The problem is simple: about half of Republican voters want Owfulcare just plain gone, because they recognize that it’s nothing but another f(ornicating) welfare program, while another half agree with the concept that health care is some sort of government-guaranteed right; ‘moderate’ Republican politicians exist because there are moderate Republican voters.
With the option of straight repeal off the table, the only options left are something very similar to the ACA, or single-payer. And the only truly different plan the Republicans could adopt would be single-payer. I told you that this would happen! We will have single-payer either sooner, if the GOP goes for it, or later, when Obuggerycare collapses, and the Democrats are writing the plan.
The GOP needs to get out in front of single-payer, and include provisions that it not include coverage for elective procedures — abortions, sex change operations, liposuction or non-reconstructive plastic surgery — and that only American citizens and legal residents paying Medicare taxes are covered. Those provisions need to be in the law itself, to keep President Kamala Harris from issuing ‘regulations’ which change those provisions.
In the end, if you believe that the Republicans will ever reverse the principle that the government is ultimately responsible for to it that everyone has health care coverage, you are lying to yourself! Denying the truth at the beginning is no way to ever come up with a good plan.The Dana who doesn't lie to himself (dbcf2c) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:00 am
It seems another inconvenient missive from south koreanarciso (d1f714) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:01 am
Especially since Donald Trump campaigned on that position…Dave (445e97) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:05 am
Dana: you should have said ‘single pay, the only way.
If you think ACA was unsustainable, you should see healthcare in about 5 years.
Btw. I’m a boy called Sue, too. Dana is a tough name for a guy to live with.Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:07 am
McCan’t, thinking of getting insulted by Trump, mumbles “Payback’s hell, partner!”Tillman (a95660) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:08 am
Tillman
TRUMP talks tough. Is he?
If he hadn’t dodged 3 x and qualified as pilot, it’s likely he would have gladly become transgender Saigon Sally in exchange for privileges.Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:11 am
Aren’t there two Dana’s here? One is male and at least part American Indian I think, the other is female. One of them needs to change their handle. Names are primarily for differentiation, you know. “Hi I’m Darryl, and this is my brother Darryl, and my other brother Darryl.”Tillman (a95660) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:13 am
“LOL. The guy is entertaining, paranoid, not very bright, and completely insane. He reminds me of someone. It’s on the tip of my tongue.”
“(N)ot very bright” is the standard conservative-hating conceit. Just ask a liberal: all us conservatives aren’t very bright. I see no evidence of it in Scaramucci.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:13 am
The vast majority of necessary surgery is elective, so the technical language will have to be limited to “not medically necessary.” and then that becomes a point of contention.
Insurers have traditionally labled exclusions for specific procedures to cut off debate, and define categories they won’t cover, such as experimental treatments or primarily cosmetic procedures.SarahW (3164f0) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:15 am
This leads to battles over disfigurements and occasionally mandates when insurers are intransigent about reconstructive surgeries or effective new procedures.
i think the sleazy fake news propaganda slut he spoke to was duplicitous
his name is Ryan Lizza and he is no good
i wonder how it was they came to have this conversationhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:16 am
52. He’s all talk Ben. “All hat, no cattle.”Tillman (a95660) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:16 am
Yes. Conservatives said ‘he’s just not that smart’ was a common dismissive. Scaramucci is smart, but shallow. Conservatives don’t like to overthink though.Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:18 am
Scaramucci is Trump’s “Directed Megaphone” in the style of Napoleon’s “Directed Telescope” – the trusted lieutenant sent to the front to gather intel that Napoleon didn’t trust his generals to provide.crazy (11d38b) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:20 am
Really? He told a reporter that Assistant Press Secretary Michael Short was going to be fired, and then told other reporters “the fact that you guys know about it before [Short] does really upsets me as a human being and as a Roman Catholic.”
Also, publicly accusing the Chief of Staff of leaking a document that was in the public record? Yeah, brilliant.
Finally, calling up a reporter to intimidate them into revealing the source of a leak about who had dinner at the White House, and complaining of betrayal when the reporter publishes his profane, on-the-record meltdown…
Spicer was never accused of not being very bright (OK, maybe when he beclowned himself with the “Even Hitler never gassed his own people” thing, but not in general…)Dave (445e97) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:21 am
59
Your Bonaparte aside is hilarious in Moscow.Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:27 am
Mr Tillman wrote:
That’s why my “handle” always includes some sort of adjective; the much better-looking Dana lways signs simply as Dana.
Our esteemed host allows me to get away with the various “handles” because there is no attempt at deception or sock-puppetry.The Dana who knows who he is (dbcf2c) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:28 am
A straight repeal and a switch to carrots that favor the consumer of health care delivery, and alteration of the big thumb of Medicare and Medicaid on pricing (and associated shell games) would cut a lot of middlemen out of a currently very lucrative vampirism.SarahW (3164f0) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:32 am
Mr Tillman wrote:
No, no American Indian in my background, though we are all, supposedly, at least 20th cousins. John Hitchcock, who sometimes comments here, is part Indian.
Close, but no cigar. The brothers were Larry, Darryl and Darryl.The Dana with a whole vocabulary full of adjectives (dbcf2c) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:33 am
A trip down memory lane…
“Everybody’s gotta be covered – this is an un-Republican thing for me to say because a lot of times they say, ‘No, no, the lower 25%, they can’t afford private,’ but … I am going to take care of everybody. I don’t care if it costs me votes or not. Everybody’s going to be taken care of, much better than they’re taken care of now.”Dave (445e97) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:33 am
– Donald Trump
62. Thanks Dana who knows who he is. So you’re a “he” and the other Dana’s a female who is at least in part American Indian, and who posts occasionally? (I’m a tiny fraction American Indian btw.)Tillman (a95660) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:34 am
Conflating “not very bright” with other qualities you object to – and I’ll grant you, Mooch has plenty of those – doesn’t advance your argument and it adds a note of elitist condescension that reflects poorly on the character of the bluenose critic.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:34 am
i wonder how it was they came to have this conversation
Because Scaramouche called up Lizza to demand the name of whoever told Lizza about his dinner with Trump. Scaramouche, it seems, forgot to say “this is off the record”, and Lizza decided to take advantage of that oversight.
Memo to Scaramouche: if you plan on fighting backstabbers, don’t be surprised if they attempt to backstab you.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:35 am
Could be worser. We could have George Foremans boys commenting..Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:36 am
If anything sent a message that Trump is “What have you done for me, lately?” guy, it was his attacks on Sessions and his embrace of Scaramucci.
Sessions was the first Senator to endorse him and campaigned with him through the primary. According to Trump, now, he only jumped on the bandwagon when he saw how much Alabamans loved him.
Scaramucci went first with Walker and then with Jeb, and badmouthed Trump on television. Now, he’s there because “Trump prizes loyalty”. For real?nk (dbc370) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:37 am
This is why we have ‘nics’
Foreman has five sons: George Jr., George III (“Monk”), George IV (“Big Wheel”), George V (“Red”), and George VI (“Little Joey”Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:39 am
Mr Burn wrote:
OK, picture this: an eight year old boy is introduced, in March of 1961, to the third grade class he has just joined, in Mt Sterling, Kentucky. Prior to this, he lived in Antioch, California and Portland, Maine. He is the tallest, skinniest kid in the class, and the only one wearing glasses. He has a girl’s name, and then he opens his mouth . . . .The Dana who had many 'experiences' while growing up (dbcf2c) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:39 am
Interviewer: “The uninsured person…”
Trump: “Right.”
Interviewer: “… is going to be taken care of how?”
Trump: “I would make a deal with existing hospitals to take care of people. And you know what? This is probably…”
Interviewer: “Make a deal? Who pays for it?”
Trump: “The government’s going to pay for it, but we’re going to save so much money on the other side.”
Anybody remember those tough negotiations between Trump and “existing hospitals” that were going to save us so much money while taking care of everyone much better than they’re taken care of now?
Yeah, me either.Dave (445e97) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:40 am
Nothing to see here:
https://www.weaselzippers.us/350877-knife-wielding-man-goes-on-deadly-rampage-in-germany-stabs-3-kills-1-shouts-allahu-akbar/narciso (947947) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:43 am
“OK, picture this: an eight year old boy is introduced, in March of 1961, to the third grade class he has just joined, in Mt Sterling, Kentucky. Prior to this, he lived in Antioch, California and Portland, Maine. He is the tallest, skinniest kid in the class, and the only one wearing glasses. He has a girl’s name, and then he opens his mouth . . . .”
Me too. Kind of army brat. 3 years in one town is enough. Made me secure in myself to exclusion of others. Mostly good for me.Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:44 am
70. nk (dbc370) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:37 am
Trump relied on Sessions for legitimacy. He adopted his immigration policy. Trump sent his proposal to Sessions for approval.
Now this was a little bigger than Sessions but Sessions represented the hardest of hardline positions. That was how Trump started his campaign. He also to it also anti-terrorism.
As for the crowd, Sessions got that crowd for Trump. Trump didn’t get that crowd or why wasn’t it another state? He didn’t endorse him right away because he wanted to maintain some neutrality, that is true, but he had to endorse him rather early because the Alabama primary was early. `
Trump is indeed a “What have you done for me, lately?” guy. When Trump says loyalty, maybe he means current aznd future loyalty.
It might be that Trump is really taken in by flattery. Who could be more loyal than someone who overpraises you?? To Trump, maybe nothing but loyalty can explain that.
Also maybe Trump has a bad memory, or a short one.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:48 am
Or maybe he’s just a psychotic prick.Dave (445e97) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:51 am
Trump is indeed a “What have you done for me, lately?” guy. When Trump says loyalty, maybe he means current aznd future loyalty.
It might be that Trump is really taken in by flattery. Who could be more loyal than someone who overpraises you?? To Trump, maybe nothing but loyalty can explain that.
Also maybe Trump has a bad memory, or a short one.”
Maybe, might be? What happened to eleventy dimensional chess genius?Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:56 am
So Chuckie goes and talks deal with Lamar!! and Murkowski and Collins and hey presto he’s majority leader of the Senate – then he cuts a deal with his good friend Donny and the Dems are back in power and there’s no more talk about Russia.Jerryskids (cfad51) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:02 pm
Trump’s health care bill tweets today:
http://www.newser.com/story/246417/trump-time-to-change-senate-rules.html
That would sound like that trump thinks a bill could be written to get 51 votes if only they weren’t limited by the budget reconciliation rules.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:06 pm
Right thats why fusion gps spent all that money from Venezuelan sources who are 2 Kevin bacon away from Russia and iran..narciso (82af23) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:10 pm
So why did the dc police pull a,lambrakis re lesin?narciso (82af23) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:11 pm
But in the meantime nothing has yet gotten to 51….
BTW, Trump got elected as the Great Dealmaker, the Great CEO, the Great Salesman.
He hasn’t gotten close to a deal on health care or much else, he seems unable to manage his staff in a way that keeps their arguments and influence games out of the papers, he doesn’t really even try to sell GOP programs to people who aren’t already sold on them…
He can’t even figure out how to fire people, it seems.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:14 pm
The skinny bill was an attempt to hit a sacrifice bunt, with one out, to advance the runner at first base (the House bill) in an attempt to keep the inning from ending. It could never have produced a score, but at least it would have improved chances for the next at-bat.
Instead it was a pop fly that didn’t advance the runner.
Those who condemned the skinny bill wanted to just resign the game, as best I can see. The perfect has indeed been the enemy of the good.Beldar (fa637a) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:15 pm
meanwhile
despite making himself the center of attention for several weeks there
looks like all harvardtrash Ted’s figured out how to do is to emote to a tv camera in a quasi-human-like mannerhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:17 pm
And I repeat: Those who’ve disassociated themselves from the GOP are going to be substantially less effective in trying to enforce consequences on those who’ve broken party discipline than those who actually claim to be Republicans.Beldar (fa637a) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:17 pm
You can’t tell a loyal party member without the required costume.
Assymetric political identity..Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:21 pm
Mr. Beldar i take that to mean that having the stench of nevertrump on you isn’t gonna help you get your way in the future and that in fact it may prove to be a significant impediment to achieving your political aims and goals
i guess we’ll just have to wait and see
but me I’m a smell like fresh-cut roses!happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:21 pm
83. kishnevi (bb03e6) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:14 pm
Nothing that folllows the budget reconciliation rules. I don’t know if the report of a conference committee would be exempt from them.
http://thefederalist.com/2017/05/11/need-know-budget-reconciliation-senate/Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:28 pm
Reconciliation is allowed only for bills meeting certain budget-related criteria.
I don’t think conference committee changes any of that. If it did, the filibuster would be a complete nothing-burger.Dave (445e97) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:36 pm
Political Identity politics is the fulcrum for division.
Processing every subtle quaver of sound and each pixel scoured for purity makes for a sterile medium. Great for mushrooms, though.Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:43 pm
Those who condemned the skinny bill wanted to just resign the game, as best I can see.
The argument I heard was that the nay votes didn’t really trust the conference to produce anything workable.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:49 pm
they’d be hard-pressed to produce anything less workable than cowardly liar John McCain’s beloved obamacarehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:55 pm
Eh, our votes count the same and our money spends (or doesn’t spend) the same.
I’ve donated to the GOP in just about every election cycle going back to Y2K (prior to that, I was an impoverished student or living in Europe). That includes donations to out-of-state people like Mia Love, Tom Cotton and Joni Ernst, to name a few. A couple times I’ve even capped out on the individual limit.
The last time they got me on the phone, a few months ago, I laughed in their face (they opened the call by thanking me “for all you did to help get Donald Trump elected last November” – not the best ice-breaker) and told them not to waste my time until Trump was gone.Dave (445e97) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:57 pm
It’s unclear whether Collins or Murkowski would have voted for anything other than expansion of Obamacare. I never saw them articulate any repeal/reform scenario that they would support.
From everything I’ve read, McCain’s vote was about the process rather than the substance.Dave (445e97) — 7/28/2017 @ 1:05 pm
Narcissists, egotists and mini-me’s, oh my!
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/07/anthony-scaramuccis-empty-feud-with-reince-priebus/535242/Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 1:05 pm
It was all theater designed to crush conservative opposition to the otherwise bipartisan gravy train. McCain was the designated hero. McConnell’s bottom line after weeks of meetings and negotiation produced a bill that couldn’t pass and ammendments promised a vote that were then ruled non-germane by the parliamentarian and fillibusterable. When it was all over McConnell echoed McCain’s call for “working together” and nobody’s mad at the republican leader? What a joke.
The dems were smart to convince the health insurance industry that their revenues would rise under Obamacare and smart to recognize they would never willing give up the greater revenues, no matter how bad the insurance product and customer impact was. No wonder republicans talk one way to get elected and vote another way to keep the gravy train going.crazy (11d38b) — 7/28/2017 @ 1:07 pm