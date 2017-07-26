Boston Globe Breaks Story on Private Citizen Enjoying Recreation Time
[guest post by JVW]
Today’s Boston Globe breaks the important story of an ex-politician who has never held federal office enjoying the summer with his family while all of Washington, DC obsesses over the future of ObamaCare:
While Republicans were debating the health bill in Washington, @MittRomney was … waterskiing? https://t.co/envEVKjZH2 pic.twitter.com/EsGn0brfpY
— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) July 26, 2017
Note the tweet ends with a question mark, as if to demand how any patriotic red-blooded ex-GOP Presidential nominee could relax and enjoy himself while the fate of the Affordable Care Act hung in the balance. The Globe was apparently unable to ascertain the whereabouts of Michael Dukakis over the past couple of days.
For what it’s worth, most comments on Twitter and the paper’s own website are ridiculing the Globe for even writing about this.
It is a good thing they are reporting about this since, God knows, nothing is going on with Debbie Wasserman Schultz or her former IT aide Imran Awan.Jimpithecus (2c9c93) — 7/26/2017 @ 12:25 pm
obamacare’s his babyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/26/2017 @ 12:29 pm
Do you miss him yet?Ben burn (a862b7) — 7/26/2017 @ 12:32 pm
That’s kinda dumb and deserves mocking. Relatedly, does anyone know what Michael Dukakis is up to? I’d ask about Anderson, but the dude is 95, so I have to assume “not much”aphrael (e0cdc9) — 7/26/2017 @ 12:38 pm
Relatedly, does anyone know what Michael Dukakis is up to?
Last I heard he was keeping mostly quiet, appearing on various college campuses as a guest lecture in some government class now and again. He unfortunately left Massachusetts in pretty bad financial shape when his run as governor ended and he ushered in 16 straight years of Republican governors, so he has never enjoyed the warm embrace of Massachusetts Democrats.JVW (42615e) — 7/26/2017 @ 12:46 pm
Dukakis is 83 so he’s probably not waterskiing.
But Romneycare was the forerunner of Obamacare, and still the symbolic figurehead of the Responsible Adult* section of the GOP (competing with John McCain for that role).
*Just be clear, that’s snark not compliment.kishnevi (d7d2b1) — 7/26/2017 @ 12:53 pm
Well, they’ve now dedicated more time to Mitt water-skiing than Hillary graft.
***
On my new Samsung phone I keep getting “briefing” updates that are about 50% anti Trump “news”.
I’ve disabled this feature twice but it keeps coming back on its own.
On one of my computers (Win 10), the new IE no longer gives you a window with frequently visited sites to choose from when you open a new tab. It now opens a MS kind of alternative home page with some frequent-visit sites but also a (in much larger font w photos) MS news feed that (surprise surprise) seems to either show anti-Trump “news” or some sort of worthless celebrity update (this morning, it was the vital news that Kate Hudson had shaved her head).
Just think of all the people out there who are too busy to care getting news feeds of the sort of stuff MS, Google, Apple, Verizon etc. want them to see. This subtle but very effective method of political persuasion is a disgrace.harkin (536957) — 7/26/2017 @ 12:56 pm
I don’t get it. I guess it’s like in Austin, where a lot of outlets can just say “ABBOTT” and everyone starts getting worked up, except Romney hasn’t been in power for several years.
He has nothing to do with the Trump administration, except that they humiliated him like they have humiliated just about everyone who gave them the time of day.
I think it’s cool that he’s waterskiing. Definitely wonder what his healthcare reform would have looked like. I never supported him because of Romneycare, and I suspect I wouldn’t be super happy with the compromises he would make, but compared to today’s circus where the GOP has lost so much credibility so quickly, I can’t judge the guy anymore.Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/26/2017 @ 12:57 pm
Just imagine if Hillary was elected and started firing everyone who was investigating her, Loretta Lynch recused himself, and Hillary kept saying she was furious that Lynch couldn’t get the investigation under control? Or “get rid of it”? Something tells me the same people saying this sort of stuff is OK would suddenly think it’s pretty serious. Hell, something tells me that if Hillary had five kids from three men, Trump’s supporters would make constant reference to it.Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/26/2017 @ 12:59 pm
Waterskiing is fun but it isn’t a crime, not even during a summertime vacation, not even if the family dogs come along.
Not even for rich candidates for national office cheated out of a fair chance to win, not even for a good guy the commie racists running the establishment media sabotaged on national TV to shield the conveniently half-breed jihadist they sold their souls to inflict on America.
No, squandering personal and professional integrity isn’t too high a price for traitors, cowards and lickspittles in the establishment media to pay to keep honest representatives of the people out of high government office.ropelight (a7d89c) — 7/26/2017 @ 1:05 pm
Forget it Dustin. It’s Chinatown.Ben burn (a862b7) — 7/26/2017 @ 1:06 pm
Therein lies your total ignorance of *Trump supports* (like he’s still running in a primary). But if Hillary had won *Trump supports* would be making constant reference to all the dead bodies in her wake. I don’t think you need to worry so much about Trump’s wife or kids. It’s a shame Trump Jr. didn’t delete all his e-mails, wipe his server clean with bleachbit and destroy all his phones with a hammer. Then the media would have lost all interest in the story and declared him innocent.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/26/2017 @ 1:17 pm
harkin (536957) — 7/26/2017 @ 12:56 pm
Is that the same version of Internet Explorer Windows 10 had from the beginning, or is that an “upgrade”
What version of Internet Explorer is that?Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/26/2017 @ 2:22 pm
If Mitt’s waterskiing isn’t that kinda my Democrat friends fault?SarahW (3164f0) — 7/26/2017 @ 2:27 pm
12. Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/26/2017 @ 1:17 pm
This became known because of Kushner, not because of Donald Trump Jr. But it was his meeting.
Kushner is the only one who had to disclose all his contacts with Russian officials, because he was the one who got a security clearance. Jamie Gorelick, his lawyer,was very thorough. The message that we have is the version that was forwarded to Kushner.
Somebody leaked first a description then the whole email it to the New York Times – someone either in the bureaucracy or in Congress. At first it probably seemed to fit with the idea of collusion in hacking, but the timeline is wrong.
Kushner says he never read through to the earliest part of the message AND DIDN’T KNOW WHAT THIS MEETING WAS ABOUT WHEN HE WENT THERE. He arrived late and discovered this woman, whom he didn’t realize at the time was a Russian lawyer, talking about adoptions from Russia (the problem for Putin was Putin had stopped it but Americans weren’t concerned once the woindow for the blocked adoptions in progress was over, so they weren’t going to reverse the Magnitsky sanctiopns to get adoptions back.)
Kushner says he text messaged or emailed (he said which but I don’t remember) an aide to call him so he would have an excuse to leave the meeting,which he ddi before it was over.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/26/2017 @ 2:32 pm
Hoagie, I don’t care that you apologized for you anti-Semitic views. I’m not going to take you seriously.Dustin (8fc06d) — 7/26/2017 @ 3:15 pm
Mr. Reverend is not anti semite views he’s a good pickle what is a staunch and true picklehead
what looks out at our sad little county and says
Let Freedom Ring!
there are two kinds of bison you know
plains bison and wood bison
the wood bison is the mostest largest land animal in the North America! (hump is also more angular)happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/26/2017 @ 3:23 pm
I’m sure he appreciates your endorsement, sappy tweet.Ben burn (a862b7) — 7/26/2017 @ 3:24 pm
“I’m sure he appreciates your endorsement, sappy tweet,” said Mr. burn, his voice drenched with acid-laced sarcasm.happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/26/2017 @ 3:26 pm
After their post election meltdown anyone who takes anything big media says is foolish.Bang Gunley (5a4596) — 7/26/2017 @ 4:36 pm
We should listen to BreibartAJonesFox?Ben burn (a862b7) — 7/26/2017 @ 4:38 pm
HIS tweets?Ben burn (a862b7) — 7/26/2017 @ 4:39 pm
Mitty water skiing with dog in towmg (31009b) — 7/26/2017 @ 5:35 pm