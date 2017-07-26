Boston Globe Breaks Story on Private Citizen Enjoying Recreation Time

[guest post by JVW]

Today’s Boston Globe breaks the important story of an ex-politician who has never held federal office enjoying the summer with his family while all of Washington, DC obsesses over the future of ObamaCare:

While Republicans were debating the health bill in Washington, @MittRomney was … waterskiing? https://t.co/envEVKjZH2 pic.twitter.com/EsGn0brfpY — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) July 26, 2017

Note the tweet ends with a question mark, as if to demand how any patriotic red-blooded ex-GOP Presidential nominee could relax and enjoy himself while the fate of the Affordable Care Act hung in the balance. The Globe was apparently unable to ascertain the whereabouts of Michael Dukakis over the past couple of days.

For what it’s worth, most comments on Twitter and the paper’s own website are ridiculing the Globe for even writing about this.

